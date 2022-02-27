You are here

13 dead after tourist boat sinks in Vietnam

Rescuers look for survivors from search boats after a vessel carrying tourists capsized in the waters between Cu Lao Cham island and Hoi An on Vietnam's central coast on February 26, 2022. (AFP)
Rescuers look for survivors from search boats after a vessel carrying tourists capsized in the waters between Cu Lao Cham island and Hoi An on Vietnam's central coast on February 26, 2022. (AFP)
  • Local Communist Party chief Nguyen Sinh confirmed 13 people drowned and four were missing
HANOI: At least 13 people were killed and four others missing after a tourist boat capsized Saturday in bad weather off the coast of Hoi An, a world heritage-listed Vietnamese city, an official said.
The accident occurred as the vessel carrying 39 local tourists and crew members was returning to Hoi An from Cu Lao Cham island — a popular spot for diving, snorkelling and water sports.
Local Communist Party chief Nguyen Sinh confirmed 13 people drowned and four were missing.
Rescue efforts were suspended in the evening because of fading light, he said.
“We cannot do anything further as it is too dark,” he told AFP, adding a full investigation would be carried out and some survivors were receiving medical treatment.
“We will resume the search at first light tomorrow morning for the other four people.”
A local border guard said among the missing were two children.
“Chances of them being found alive are small,” he said.
There had been rough weather — strong winds and big waves in recent days, he said.
Vietnam’s domestic tourism industry rebooted in early February, at the beginning of the Tet traditional lunar new year, after shutting down during strict coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions last year.
Hoi An’s sandy beaches and beautiful architecture are a drawcard for both local and international travelers.

Topics: Vietnam boat accident

British-Pakistani filmmaker's documentaries offer viewers rare glimpses into Islam's holiest sites

Filmmaker Abrar Hussain films in the Mataf area of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)
Filmmaker Abrar Hussain films in the Mataf area of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)
Updated 26 February 2022

British-Pakistani filmmaker’s documentaries offer viewers rare glimpses into Islam’s holiest sites

Filmmaker Abrar Hussain films in the Mataf area of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)
  • In 2017, Abrar Hussain released his best-known work, ‘One Day in the Haram,’ a glimpse into Islam’s most revered site
  • His new film, ‘One Night in Al-Aqsa,’ tells the story of the mosque’s compound during the Islamic calendar’s holiest night Laylat Al-Qadr
Updated 26 February 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: An acclaimed British-Pakistani filmmaker, Abrar Hussain, who has produced documentaries on the Grand Mosque of Makkah and Al-Aqsa Mosque, has told Arab News that his films aim to counter anti-Islamic narratives by offering rare glimpses into the religion’s cultural heritage.

Born in Islamabad, Hussain moved with his family to London in the late 1970s less than a year after his birth. Prior to becoming a documentary filmmaker, he worked as a series producer at the Islam Channel, and directed and produced the popular returning TV shows “Model Mosque” (2007) and “Faith Off” (2008).

In 2017, Hussain released his best-known work, “One Day in the Haram.” As only Muslims are permitted to enter Makkah, Islam’s holiest city, the film offered a glimpse inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah — showing how the world’s largest mosque is run and what the daily routines are like.

“Post 9/11, there was lot of media backlash against Muslims, especially in the UK and in Western countries, and I knew this is not the true portrayal of Islam,” Hussain told Arab News in an interview.

Filmmaker Abrar Hussain takes aerial shots of the Grand Mosque of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)

“I really felt that I needed to use my creative skills to do something to combat this. So, I started doing Islamic productions and I had very big success.”

Hussain’s new film, “One Night in Al-Aqsa,” premiered in London earlier this month. It shows Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during Laylat Al-Qadr, a festival that commemorates the night when the first verses of the Qur’an were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

“Our film is all about promoting better and more tolerant understanding of Islam,” Hussain said.

Filmmaker Abrar Hussain wins the Media Award at the Hajj Awards for 'One Day in the Haram,' in London, UK, on Nov. 4, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)

In a review, the Guardian newspaper wrote that the film “interweaves awe-inspiring aerial footage of Al-Aqsa with intimate shots of the faithful.”

“Many of them are Palestinians from the West Bank who endure numerous Israeli security checkpoints, adding excruciatingly long hours to their journey. Indeed, the omnipresence of the Israeli occupation looms large over the convivial and moving scenes of worshippers praying or breaking bread at the end of their fast,” the Guardian said.

“This documentary is a valuable window into the lengths that Palestinians have to go to simply to celebrate their faith.”

For Hussain, the documentary, shot on a £200,000 ($268,000) budget in about 18 months, was an “incredible and phenomenal experience to preserve cultural heritage and Islamic history.”

“It is one of the most important places (in Islam) and a sense of pride for Muslims,” he said, adding that the aim of the film was to encourage people to come to Al-Aqsa for worship and to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

British-Pakistani filmmaker Abrar Hussain films scenes for 'One Night in Al-Aqsa' in Jerusalem on May 28, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)

Funds generated from the film have been donated to Penny Appeal Palestine, the international humanitarian charity, which also contributed to its production.

“Through these funds, they will support other projects like this one, and provide health care, food, and other vital aid to the Palestinian people, mostly in Gaza,” Hussain said.

He added that his documentaries had already been watched by millions of people in cinemas, on airline entertainment systems and video on demand platforms.

“‘One Day in the Haram’ remained on Amazon Prime for two years and now it has been transferred to another platform in the US, called USHUB, which is streaming the film in over 200 countries worldwide,” the director said.

“One Night in Al-Aqsa” had already been screened in 12 countries, boasting “big success” in Britain, the US, Canada, South Africa and Australia. It was also shown in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey.

“The Muslim audience has appreciated that someone went through all the troubles to make this film,” Hussain said.

For his next project, the filmmaker is going to return to Saudi Arabia.

“Another big project on which we are working nowadays is ‘A Day in Madinah’,” he said, adding that it will feature the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the second-holiest city in Islam.

Topics: Makkah Madinah Al-Aqsa Abrar Hussain Saudi Arabia Palestine

Kabul universities reopen for male and female students

Kabul universities reopen for male and female students
Updated 27 February 2022
MODASER ISLAMI

Kabul universities reopen for male and female students

Kabul universities reopen for male and female students
  • Universities across the country closed in mid-August, when the Taliban took control
  • Lecturer shortage sparks alarm after hundreds fled amid last year’s takeover 
Updated 27 February 2022
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: Universities in Kabul and several other cities reopened for both men and women students on Saturday after a six-month closure following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Universities across the country closed in mid-August, when Afghanistan’s Western-backed administration collapsed as the Taliban took control.

In warmer provinces — Laghman, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Farah and Helmand — they reopened earlier this month. In colder regions, including Kabul, Badakhshan, Paktia, and Ghazni, classes resumed on Saturday.

Students will now have intensive courses to make up for the time lost during the long break.

“The students will attend three weeks of accelerated classes before they write final exams to promote to next year,” Mudir Jan Kotwal, acting director at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education, told Arab News.

Both students and lecturers welcomed the reopening, saying that attendance on the first day was higher than expected and women students are also back, despite earlier concerns that their enrollment would significantly drop.

“Most of our female students came back to classes today,” Mohammad Arif, a professor at the biology department of the Kabul University, told Arab News.

“In the coming days, the level of attendance will increase,” he said, adding that many students are yet to return to the campus from other provinces.

Another Kabul University professor, Zia-ul-Islam said it was a “moment of rejoice to see our male and female students come back to classes.”

Lectures have, however, been segregated. Female students attend classes in the morning, while their male colleagues go to the university in the afternoon. They are taught by the same lecturers.

Women say they are happy to be back to the campus, but remain concerned about the future of their education and work opportunities.

“I am so excited to finally be back at my university,” Tahmina, a Kabul University student, told Arab News.

“We don’t know what will happen next year. The Taliban say their leaders will decide what to do next year.”

Marjan, a student at Badakhshan University, said it will be difficult to catch up.

“It feels like we are starting university again,” she said, adding: “We lost so much time.”

But there is another challenge looming over the Afghan education sector: a shortage of university lecturers, as hundreds of them have left Afghanistan after the Taliban assumed power.

“It’s important to incentivize them to return. Some may be willing to come back if conditions inside the country and higher education improve,” Haroun Rahimi, an assistant professor at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, told Arab News.

But he added that most of those who had left would not be back.

“That’s why those vacancies need to be filled,” he said. “The recruitment process must be transparent and merit-based.”

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Taliban capture Kabul

Manila's top envoy arrives in Poland to help Filipinos fleeing Ukraine

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has arrived in Poland to oversee the evacuation of Filipinos from Ukraine. (DFA)
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has arrived in Poland to oversee the evacuation of Filipinos from Ukraine. (DFA)
Updated 26 February 2022
Ellie Aben

Manila’s top envoy arrives in Poland to help Filipinos fleeing Ukraine

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has arrived in Poland to oversee the evacuation of Filipinos from Ukraine. (DFA)
  • Ambassador travels to Ukrainian city of Lviv to receive first evacuees
Updated 26 February 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has arrived in Poland to oversee the evacuation of Filipinos from Ukraine, his office said on Saturday, as Russia's attacks on the Eastern European state have intensified.   

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began early on Thursday with a multipronged ground assault and airstrikes on military bases and cities, including the capital Kyiv. The attacks have since forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee across Ukraine’s borders to Poland, Romania and Moldova.

“Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. arrived in Poland yesterday around 4.45 p.m. and was quickly briefed by embassy officials on the ground situation in Ukraine,” Locsin’s office said in a statement.

More than 40 out of an estimated 380 Filipinos in Ukraine have so far fled Kyiv and arrived in the western city of Lviv, near the Polish border. According to Philippine government data, only 181 Filipinos have so far coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs to facilitate their repatriation.  

In a series of Twitter posts after his arrival in Poland, Locsin said many Filipinos are “reluctant to go.”

“Their employers are pleading with them to stay behind. That is what Filipinos do. Stand beside the one, watching out for the other one beside her or him,” he added.

Leah Basinang-Ruiz, Manila's ambassador to Poland, said the embassy was “committed to assisting the remaining Filipinos in Kyiv and in other parts of Ukraine in order to bring them out of harm’s way while there is still time.”

The Philippines embassy in Warsaw last week sent a consular team to Lviv to establish an emergency contact base.

Basinang-Ruiz traveled to Lviv to receive the first group of evacuees.

As the situation in Ukraine deteriorates, Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Department of National Defense was on standby, ready to transport Filipinos to safety.

“The Department of National Defense views the developments in Ukraine with the utmost concern,” Lorenzana said in a statement on Saturday.  

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are standing by to assist our other government agencies led by the Department of Foreign Affairs in repatriating our citizens from Ukraine, if and when we are called upon to do so.”

Topics: Philippines Poland Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict Filipinos

India's Modi offers help in peace efforts over Ukraine crisis

India’s Modi offers help in peace efforts over Ukraine crisis
Updated 26 February 2022
Reuters

India’s Modi offers help in peace efforts over Ukraine crisis

India’s Modi offers help in peace efforts over Ukraine crisis
  • Modi expressed his "deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict"
  • India along with China and United Arab Emirates abstained from voting for a UN Security Council
Updated 26 February 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered to help in peace efforts in the Ukraine crisis, during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Modi expressed his “deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict” while reiterating his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, a government statement said.
Modi expressed his “deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict” while Zelenskiy briefed him about the conflict situation in Ukraine, the statement said.
On Friday, India along with China and United Arab Emirates abstained from voting for a UN Security Council resolution to deplore Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, drawing criticism in the West but praise from Moscow with which it has long standing defense ties.
The Russian Embassy in New Delhi, in a message on Twitter, said it appreciated India’s “independent and balanced” position in the vote. In the past, India depended on Russia’s support and its veto power in the UN security council in its dispute over Kashmir with its longtime rival Pakistan.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory.
Modi also raised the issue of the safety of Indian citizens, particularly students, stuck in Ukraine, and asked for help to evacuate them.
India has sent teams to Poland, Hungary and Romania to evacuate Indian citizens, who have been asked to reach countries neighboring Ukraine. An Indian flight carrying about 200 students evacuated from Ukraine via Romania landed in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict India Narendra Modi Volodymyr Zelenskiy

France seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions against Russia in English Channel

Russian-flagged cargo vessel Baltic Leader after it was intercepted by French naval forces in the Channel and escorted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France. (AFP)
Russian-flagged cargo vessel Baltic Leader after it was intercepted by French naval forces in the Channel and escorted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France. (AFP)
Updated 27 February 2022
AFP

France seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions against Russia in English Channel

Russian-flagged cargo vessel Baltic Leader after it was intercepted by French naval forces in the Channel and escorted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France. (AFP)
Updated 27 February 2022
AFP

BOULOGNE-SUR-MER, France: France on Saturday seized a car cargo ship in the English Channel that Washington says was linked to the son of a former Russian spy chief, in one of the first visible displays of the West enforcing sanctions on Moscow over its Ukraine invasion.
The “Baltic Leader” was headed to St. Petersburg but was diverted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. (0200-0300 GMT), Captain Veronique Magnin of the French Maritime Prefecture told Reuters.
The vessel was “strongly suspected of being linked to Russian interests targeted by the sanctions,” she said.
The United States Treasury Department has issued blocking sanctions against the vessel because, according to Treasury, it was owned by a subsidiary of Russian lender Promsvyazbank, one of the Russian entities hit by US and European Union sanctions.
The bank’s CEO, Pyotr Fradkov, is the son of Mikhail Fradkov, a former head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, who also served as prime minister under Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pyotr Fradkov was himself included in the latest round of US sanctions.
Promsvyazbank, in a comment sent to Reuters, said its subsidiary no longer owns the Baltic Leader, and that it was bought by a different entity before the sanctions were imposed.
The French economy ministry, in a statement, said the ship’s owner was Promsvyazbank subsidiary PZB Lizing, and that the ship was intercepted in enforcement of EU sanctions on the lender and its subsidiaries.
Magnin, the maritime prefecture spokeswoman, said ongoing checks were being carried out by customs officials and the ship’s crew was “being cooperative.”
The Russian embassy in Paris will send a note of protest to the French foreign ministry over the seizure, the embassy said in a statement sent to Reuters.
The embassy also said the ship’s crew had been allowed to come ashore and move freely about the port.
A Reuters photographer at Boulogne-sur-Mer said the ship was moored at dockside.
The United States, EU, and other Western states this week imposed extensive new financial and trade sanctions on Russia after it sent military forces into neighboring Ukraine.
The US Treasury Department said Promsvyazbank was put under sanctions “for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel and financial services sectors of the Russian Federation economy.” It was also targeted by EU sanctions. (Additional reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Moscow bureau; Writing by Tassilo Hummel and Christian Lowe; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Topics: France Russia Ukraine

