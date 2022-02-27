You are here

Saudi stocks rise 2% as oil prices dip: Opening bell 
Image: Shutterstock
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks improved as the trading session started on Sunday on account of a slight decline in crude oil prices, despite being negatively affected last week due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

As of 10:11 a.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, gained 2.10 percent to hit 12,556 points, while Nomu rose 0.30 percent to 25,018 points.

Brent crude reached $97.93 a barrel, while US benchmark WTI reached $91.59  a barrel.

Arabian Mining Co, known as Ma'aden, gained 6.92 percent to top the gainers in early trading after posting a profit of SR5.23 billion ($1.4 billion) in 2021.

Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, gained 5.73 percent after reporting a 1,942 percent increase in profit for 2021.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. led the fallers with a 0.72 percent decline.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank edged up 3.56 percent, and Al Rajhi Bank rose 2.45 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, gained 0.97 percent.

REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Despite the political instability driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy sector is seen encountering clean energy deals, projects, and sales like those in the US, China, and Europe respectively.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·The US federal government has announced a record sale of six offshore wind leases off the coast of New York and New Jersey amounting to $4.37 billion.

Upon development, the sites are projected to generate as much as 7 GW of clean energy to cater to an estimated two million households, CNBC reported, citing The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

·     Major  Chinese desert projects to generate a total of 455 GW of clean energy by 2030, Bloomberg reported, citing a report from the National Development & Reform Commission and National Energy Administration. 

This comes as the Asian country aims to expand solar and wind power capacity.

Through a micro lens: 

·American multinational energy corporation Chevron Corp. plans to acquire biodiesel production company Renewable Energy Group Inc., valued at $3 billion, Bloomberg reported.

This comes in line with Chevron’s push into renewable fuels in an attempt to move away from oil and gas as it bids to slash carbon emissions.

·Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation Gazprom announced on Saturday that it is still supplying gas to Europe via Ukraine despite political tensions, Reuters reported. 

This comes as the energy firm intends to continue to meet European demand which stood at 108 million cubic meters on Saturday. 

Updated 27 February 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed the previous trading week lower in line with a global stock market turmoil caused by the launch of a full-scale Ukraine invasion by Russian troops.

At Thursday's close, TASI and the parallel market Nomu both lost 1.8 percent to 12,297 and 24,942 points, respectively.

On the main market, shares in Saudi Aramco soared to the highest level since listing.

With a market cap of $2.24 trillion, the oil giant is close to catching the world’s most valuable company, Apple Inc., and has surpassed tech giant Microsoft.  

In line with the Saudi index, all GCC bourses, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait, were down in response to the rising geopolitical tensions.

Elsewhere, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 dipped 3.6 percent.

Oil prices pulled back from record highs on Friday as concerns over supplies eased after US sanctions spared Russian energy exports.

Brent crude retreated 1.2 percent to $97.9 after nearing $106 a day earlier. US benchmark WTI lost 1.3 percent to $91.6 a barrel.

Stock news

Saudi mining giant Ma’aden said it won’t pay dividends for 2021 despite turning into a profit of SR5.23 billion ($1.4 billion), fueled by higher product prices

Saudi Arabia’s SABB Takaful will be fully merged into Walaa Insurance following an agreement on Feb. 24

The National Agricultural Development Co., or Nadec, appointed Solaiman Altwaijri as CEO, following the resignation of Steen Hadsbjerg on Feb. 28

Saudi Cement Co. recorded a 27 percent decline in annual profit to SR331 million

Kingdom Holding Co. turned from losses of SR1.46 billion into a net profit of SR1.017 billion in 2021

Arabian Contracting Services Co. has completed the establishment of fully owned subsidiary Arabian Bird Trading Co. with a capital of SR50,000

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has seen its profit drop by 10 percent to SR625 million in 2021 as it witnessed a fall in underwriting income

Nama Chemicals Co. has announced that audit committee member Fayez Al-Ahmari has resigned to be elected as chairman of the board for the new term

Saudi Capital Market Authority has approved the public offering of Miyar Morabaha Fund

Calendar

Feb. 27, 2022

Start of Al-Dawaa pharmacy chain’s IPO retail subscription

Feb. 28, 2022

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. will list on Saudi main index TASI

March 1, 2022

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. will list on the parallel market Nomu

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s SABB Takaful will be fully merged into Walaa Insurance following an agreement between both companies on Feb. 24.

Upon completion of the deal, SABB Takaful’s assets, liabilities, and rights will be transferred to Walaa Insurance and the former will “cease to exist”, a bourse filing revealed.

Walaa Insurance will see its share capital jump to SR850 million ($227 million), of which 24 percent will be held by SABB Takaful’s shareholders.

The merger will be conducted through a share swap where Walaa will issue 0.6 shares against each share issued by SABB Takaful, the insurers said in a statement.

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, won't pay any dividends for shareholders for 2021 even as it turned to profit. 

The mining giant reported a net profit of SR5.2 billion ($1.4 billion), after making losses of SR280 million, according to a filing.

Despite the rise in net profit, the company decided not to give cash dividends for the year 2021, it said in a statement.

The mining giant's board has also recommended increasing the company's capital by granting bonus shares. 

The company's board took this decision after foreseeing the firm's need to continue funding its current and future projects. 

The board's recommendations will be presented at the next general assembly meeting for endorsement. 

RIYADH: Saudi Cement Co. recorded a 27-percent drop in profit in 2021 as revenues fell on the back of lower selling prices.

Net income was down to SR331 million ($88 million) from SR456 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Along with the profit drop, the Dammam-based company saw its annual revenues fall by 10 percent to SR1.41 billion..

This came as lower prices weighed on sales, despite an increase in quantities sold locally, the cement producer said.

