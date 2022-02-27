Saudi stocks rise 2% as oil prices dip: Opening bell 

RIYADH: Saudi stocks improved as the trading session started on Sunday on account of a slight decline in crude oil prices, despite being negatively affected last week due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

As of 10:11 a.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, gained 2.10 percent to hit 12,556 points, while Nomu rose 0.30 percent to 25,018 points.

Brent crude reached $97.93 a barrel, while US benchmark WTI reached $91.59 a barrel.

Arabian Mining Co, known as Ma'aden, gained 6.92 percent to top the gainers in early trading after posting a profit of SR5.23 billion ($1.4 billion) in 2021.

Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, gained 5.73 percent after reporting a 1,942 percent increase in profit for 2021.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. led the fallers with a 0.72 percent decline.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank edged up 3.56 percent, and Al Rajhi Bank rose 2.45 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, gained 0.97 percent.