You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi artist finds inspiration in the past for Founding Day
Founding Day
Founding Day

Saudi artist finds inspiration in the past for Founding Day

‘The Founding Heliography’ is an emblem of the three centuries since the founding of the state. (Supplied)
1 / 3
‘The Founding Heliography’ is an emblem of the three centuries since the founding of the state. (Supplied)
Saudi artist finds inspiration in the past for Founding Day
2 / 3
Photo/Supplied
Saudi artist finds inspiration in the past for Founding Day
3 / 3
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/4tksp

Updated 14 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi artist finds inspiration in the past for Founding Day

‘The Founding Heliography’ is an emblem of the three centuries since the founding of the state. (Supplied)
  • ‘My work is a message for present, future generations to preserve heritage of their parents, grandparents in a way that reflects national belonging’
Updated 14 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A Saudi artist has attracted attention on social media presented with a work of art called “The Founding Heliography,” made to mark Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day. The piece was inspired by the rock writings and archaeological inscriptions found in various Saudi cities.

Ali Al-Sharif said that Saudi Arabia is the cradle of the civilizations that have been built in the Arabian Peninsula and the Kingdom’s territory was the recipient of the divine messengers who left a legacy that echoed the life of the ages in which they lived. He also said that this legacy wasn’t documented on leather nor on paper, but instead it was carved on rocks.
“I have two hobbies,” he said. “The first one is my love for archeology and the second is my love for fine arts of different schools, such as realism, abstract art and graffiti from an early age.

HIGHLIGHT

In his work ‘The Founding Heliography,’ Saudi artist Ali Al-Sharif used symbols found on the rocks in the Kingdom that referred to the prehistoric civilizations that lived in the Arabian Peninsula.

“The rock paintings and carvings of those civilizations are a reason why I am developing my skills and hobbies to travel outside the Kingdom.”
He said he was self-taught and uses advanced archaeological techniques to preserve the drawings and carvings. He said that this new art is called the “3D Graffiti School.”




Saudi Arabia is the cradle of the civilizations
that have been built in the Arabian Peninsula.
Ali Al-Sharif, Saudi artist

“I transferred more than 123 paintings and rock inscriptions in a three-dimensional manner to be visible and prominent outside the rock painting,” he said.
In his work “The Founding Heliography” he used symbols found on the rocks in the Kingdom that referred to the prehistoric civilizations that lived in the Arabian Peninsula.
He said that these represent the ancient ages in which ancient Arabs lived and which contributed to the formation of the personality of the founder King Abdulaziz.
“This allowed us to learn about their lives, the strength of their personalities and the way the rulers of the Saudi state navigated life despite its difficulties, as their life became a legacy later on,” he said.
He also stated that the early rulers were leaders in all fields, and they strived to achieve prosperity for their peoples and their successors who have immortalized the history of the Kingdom.
“My work is a message for present and future generations to preserve the heritage of their parents and grandparents in a way that reflects national belonging,” he said.
He said that “The Founding Heliography” is an emblem of the three centuries since the founding of the state.

Topics: Founding Day Saudi Arabia Saudi artists

Related

The forum held panel events and workshops with leaders in the NFT sphere. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia hosts region’s first Digital Art Forum
New Saudi arts exhibition project opens to promote photography in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
New Saudi arts exhibition project opens to promote photography in Kingdom

Saudi Arabia hosts region’s first Digital Art Forum

The forum held panel events and workshops with leaders in the NFT sphere. (SPA)
The forum held panel events and workshops with leaders in the NFT sphere. (SPA)
Updated 13 min 8 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

Saudi Arabia hosts region’s first Digital Art Forum

The forum held panel events and workshops with leaders in the NFT sphere. (SPA)
  • NFTs have had ‘meteoric rise’ over past 18 months, says Sotheby’s
Updated 13 min 8 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia hosted the Middle East’s first digital art forum and made its debut showcase of non-fungible tokens in the region.

Auction house Sotheby’s, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture’s Visual Arts Commission, hosted the event alongside the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in Riyadh between Feb. 25-27.
While the biennale brings together Saudi and international artists in a celebration of contemporary culture, the digital art forum brought together a slightly different audience.
Through a series of panel events and workshops with leaders in the NFT sphere, amateur and digital-native visitors were able to access real-time updates on what was happening in the world of NFTs, understand digital wallet security, and fully participate in the Metaverse.

HIGHQLIGHT

A NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art. It cannot be replicated and there is proof on the blockchain that it is one-of-a-kind. Anyone in the world can look at it for reference and it protects artists and their work that is minted as a NFT.

A NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art. It cannot be replicated and there is proof on the blockchain that it is one-of-a-kind. Anyone in the world can look at it for reference and it protects artists and their work that is minted as a NFT.

A visitor looks at Yuga Labs, ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club 8817’ (2021), one of the artworks on display at Riyadh’s first Digital Art Forum. (Twitter)

The offline space at the forum hosted 10 prominent NFTs. Charting the history of NFTs, from their inception seven years ago until now, the dedicated program was aimed at bringing together artists, collectors, and curators.
“Digital art provides emerging and established art practitioners and collectors with new ways to experience, collect and create with art peers around the world,” said commission CEO Dina Amin.“As the Kingdom’s visual arts sector continues to rapidly flourish, we’re excited to partner with leading global experts such as Sotheby’s to bring this unique opportunity to engage with NFTs and digital art in Riyadh.”
Saudi artist Ahaad Al-Amoudi, whose 10-second video NFT “The Mirage,” features a split-screen of a dog running and a man riding a horse with audio of an Arab man speaking in English, on a loop.
He said: “The dogs, the more they love you, the harder they will run for you on the day of the race. It’s about relationships—it’s not all about training.”
Visitors were encouraged to scan the QR code accompanying each piece and even purchase them by using an app like OpenSea, which calls itself “the world’s first and largest NFT marketplace.”
There has been a buzz around NFTs since Saudi Arabia was on lockdown, during the early days of the pandemic in 2020, but it was mostly reserved for “crypto bros” and people who appeared to have too much free time online. In 2022, the metaverse became a reality potentially worth getting into.
With Saudi Arabia being so connected and smartphone usage being so widespread, Sebastian Fahey, managing director of Sotheby’s Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said it made sense to host the first NFT forum of its kind in the Kingdom.
“We thought it was a perfect marriage of the local community plus also the digitally native community that is building (being built),” he told Arab News. “And, as could be seen by the questions coming through the panel today, there is already a very established digital art appreciating and collecting community in Riyadh and in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is a very connected country, so it makes sense to be here.
“What we’re seeing from our perspective as an auction house, Sotheby’s itself is a 278-year-old auction house and, throughout its history, we’ve been using our DNA of curating the best of a certain genre. And this movement, this medium of digital art, NFTs, has been having a meteoric rise over particularly the last year and a half or so.”
The exhibition was world-class and had, what he called, “some of the most important and historically significant artists in the NFT space, going all the way back to the very first NFT minted, which is the seminal work called Quantum by Kevin McCoy that was minted on May 3, 2014.”
Edward Gibbs, chairman of Sotheby’s Middle East and India, said that the educational focus on NFTs was a “natural next step” in the auction house’s history of supporting innovative cultural programs and was a testament to its longstanding commitment to Saudi Arabia.
“We are delighted to be hosting this first of its kind project at the Diriyah Biennale as a partner of the Visual Arts Commission and Sotheby’s,” said Aya Al-Bakree, CEO at the Diriyah Biennale Foundation. “The biennale is a hub of arts engagement and learning which inspires creative dialogue across cultures while developing the local ecosystem.”
The biennale runs until March 11 and showcases some of the world’s leading artists.

Topics: Digital Art Forum Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale

Related

Each of her artworks embodies the deep emotional side of the Saudi community’s daily life, interpreted into a magical swirl of artistry portraying characters, events and stories. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi illustrator dives into digital art to highlight community’s daily life
immerThe digital art space will launch with an exhibition devoted to Vincent Van Gogh. Supplied
Lifestyle
The GCC’s biggest digital art gallery is coming to the UAE

Ukranians in Saudi Arabia speak of dread and angst

Ukranians in Saudi Arabia speak of dread and angst
Updated 22 min 33 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji AND Saleh Fareed

Ukranians in Saudi Arabia speak of dread and angst

Ukranians in Saudi Arabia speak of dread and angst
Updated 22 min 33 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji AND Saleh Fareed

RIYADH/JEDDAH: Ukrainians living in Saudi Arabia have been watching the news, concerned for the safety of their families and friends, and alarmed by events in their home country.

“Missiles, sirens all the time, explosions in this area, and bomb shelters,” said 23-year-old Ukrainian Kateryna Tkachenko, who lives in Jeddah. “This is all the news that we've been getting since it began.” 

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has devastated and displaced many, with explosions lighting up the skies and air raid sirens sounding throughout the country. 

Those who spoke to Arab News shared their feelings of dread and angst as they received frantic calls from loved ones back home, describing the situation as “devastating.”

Tkachenko said her friends and family, who decided to stay in their homes, had placed blankets and mattresses in the corridor and put tape on the windows so the glass would not shatter in the event of an explosion.

“My loved one is in the center of Kyiv at the moment. He couldn't go to the shelter because his collarbone is broken,” Tkachenko told Arab News. “He stayed home alone, and so far, it's the safest place he can make for himself.”

With hopes of the COVID-19 pandemic ending soon, Tkachenko said that she and her friends had begun discussing their futures, choosing career paths, and all that had come to a standstill. 

Olena Solodovnyk, 28, works at a beauty salon in Jeddah. She said she and her family members could not believe a war was happening and felt completely powerless.

“My whole family is in different cities and I am very worried about their fate. It is not easy to understand what’s happening with this situation, you cannot do anything,” Solodovnyk told Arab News. “I thank God that my parents are now in Pavlograd and are safe, but we pray and worry about my sister with children who live near Kyiv.”

Pavlograd is a city and municipality in central east Ukraine, located within the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It is the administrative center of Pavlograd Raion with a population of around 100,000.

“Some of my relatives could leave the country or go west to the Carpathians (a mountain range across central and eastern Europe),” Solodovnyk said. “The worst thing is my friends, who are now in Kyiv and hide in bomb shelters and spend the night in the subway. 

“Every day of my life starts with the fact that I call and write to everyone, to make sure they’re alive. What is happening now is terrible. It changes your attitude toward life and values.

“It's just so scary because you come to realize that every time you say 'I love you' or ‘Goodnight' or ‘Please take care' or ‘Stay safe,’ it might be the last time or the last words you're telling this person,” said Tkachenko.

Irina Bloxham who has been living in the Kingdom for 22 years, has been following the news closely from Riyadh. She told Arab News: “We are very concerned about what's going to happen to our families — to Ukraine in general. And on the other hand, it's: ‘What can we do for our country?’”

Bloxham, who works as the recreation manager of Braira, a valley resort in Riyadh, added: “Besides being concerned for my family back home, I’m just afraid that they will absolutely destroy the country and the nation, but we are strong and Ukraine will be free soon.”

Bloxham, who is originally from Kharkiv near the Russian border, said that being away from home made it very difficult at this critical time and that, while they were scared, they were very proud of how the Ukrainian people, army men, women and children were handling the threat.

“We are not defeated, we are fighters and we are braves,” she said.

Jeddah resident Alyona Malinovskaya told Arab News that nobody expected war to break out. She said she saw the news online while at home.

Although she left the country three years ago, she still had family and friends living in Ukraine.Since the crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalated, she had been in communication with her family every three hours every day in order to make sure they were alright.

“So far, they are doing fine and I am glad to hear this,” she said. “Unfortunately, it is a war and we are trying to survive this devastating situation and I hope we get through it soon.”

Both Bloxham and Malinovskaya felt the need to be with their fellow Ukrainians and to help them anyway they could, even though the situation was tough.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainians

Related

Arab students stranded in Ukraine desperate to go home
World
Arab students stranded in Ukraine desperate to go home
Special First Filipino evacuees from Ukraine arrive in Poland
World
First Filipino evacuees from Ukraine arrive in Poland

ThePlace: Sharaan Nature Reserve, a rich biodiversity hotspot of AlUla

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 27 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

ThePlace: Sharaan Nature Reserve, a rich biodiversity hotspot of AlUla

Photo/Supplied
  • Among its mountains, visitors can see historical engravings from ancient civilizations of hunters holding spears on horses and camels — which bore religious significance — as well as petroglyphs of old Arabic writings, such as Nabataean
Updated 27 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Sharaan Nature Reserve For nature lovers, explorers and adventurers, AlUla offers a unique safari inside its nature reserve surrounded by a red, rocky landscape, filled with indigenous flora and fauna, that promises an extraordinary experience.
Sitting on 3,000 years of history, the Sharaan Nature Reserve covers an area of 1,500 sq km and falls under the “Vision of AlUla,” launched by the city’s royal commission, which seeks to transform the region responsibly in order to preserve and protect its natural and cultural heritage.
Among these is expanding an animal breeding program; roaming within the reserve are a myriad of species, including Nubian ibexes, red-necked ostriches, Idmi gazelles, endangered Arabian wolves and large-eared red foxes, and most notably, the Arabian leopard.
However, the introduction of domestic livestock to the region has decimated the native vegetation. Overgrazing has led to desertification and habitat degradation in some areas.
Protecting and conserving the sensitive biodiversity native to AlUla is at the top of the commission’s priorities to restore the area. Acacia trees, indigenous to the land, are being planted as part of the project to develop vegetation and rehabilitate AlUla’s natural ecosystem — the trees in time will also provide shade for animals within the habitat.
Among its mountains, visitors can see historical engravings from ancient civilizations of hunters holding spears on horses and camels — which bore religious significance — as well as petroglyphs of old Arabic writings, such as Nabataean.
As part of ongoing efforts to preserve its wildlife, “The Global Fund for the Arabian Leopard” was established by the Royal Commission for AlUla to ensure that Sharaan can safely and adequately host the endangered leopard and protect it from extinction. Its aim is to sustain the leopard population and its prey and protect its natural habitat.
The reserve will also have a resort, expected to be completed by 2023.

Topics: ThePlace

Related

Photo/Saudi Press Agency photos
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Saudi Arabia’s Najran famous for largest rock inscriptions
Photo/SPA photos
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Al-Moanis village, the traditional Saudi village of Dhahran Al-Janub

Saudi Arabia reports 632 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 632 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 632 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 632 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 722,468
  • A total of 8,996 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 632 new infections on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 183 were recorded in Riyadh, 57 in Jeddah, and 49 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded less than 40 new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 722,468 after 995 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,996 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 60.8 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Iraqi medical workers are pictured at the coronavirus ward of Al-Shifa Hospital in the capital Baghdad, on February 20, 2022. Half of the 40 intensive care beds in Baghdad’s Al-Shifa Hospital are occupied. (AFP)
Middle-East
COVID-19 rages in Iraq as vaccinations lag

Food stocks remain stable in Saudi Arabia, agriculture minister assures

Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli. (SPA)
Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli. (SPA)
Updated 27 February 2022
SPA

Food stocks remain stable in Saudi Arabia, agriculture minister assures

Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia has been ranked one of the world’s best in terms of food abundance
Updated 27 February 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli on Saturday affirmed that there are no concerns regarding the availability of food commodities in the Kingdom amid the current Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
The Kingdom has taken steps to maintain the stability of domestic supply in accordance with the food security strategy.
Al-Fadli, who is also the head of the food security committee, said that the supply chains of agricultural, livestock and food commodities are safe, reliable and ongoing, given the volume of domestic production and high sufficiency rates of many commodities.

HIGHLIGHT

The local stocks of basic food commodities (wheat, rice, sugar, food oils, poultry meat, red meat, fish, eggs, milk and its derivatives, vegetables and fruits, dates, barley, corn, soybeans and greenfeed), are all at safe levels and there is no fear of any shortage of supply.

This is also the result of the multiple global import sources of imported goods, which preclude any scarcity of supply because of the crisis.
He added that the local stocks of basic food commodities (wheat, rice, sugar, food oils, poultry meat, red meat, fish, eggs, milk and its derivatives, vegetables and fruits, dates, barley, corn, soybeans and greenfeed), are all at safe levels and there is no fear of any shortage of supply.
The way in which the Kingdom dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, the repercussions of which exceeded the current crisis, is an example to be followed, Al-Fadli said, as Saudi Arabia’s food commodity markets had not experienced any supply shortages. The country has been ranked one of the world’s best in terms of food abundance, he added.

Topics: Saudi Food

Related

Saudi food platform Jahez sets its Nomu IPO at $226 per share
Business & Economy
Saudi food platform Jahez sets its Nomu IPO at $226 per share
Saudi food giant Savola’s 2021 profit plummets 76% on tax pressure
Business & Economy
Saudi food giant Savola’s 2021 profit plummets 76% on tax pressure

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia hosts region’s first Digital Art Forum
The forum held panel events and workshops with leaders in the NFT sphere. (SPA)
Kosovo asks US for permanent military base, speedier NATO membership
Kosovo asks US for permanent military base, speedier NATO membership
Saudi artist finds inspiration in the past for Founding Day
‘The Founding Heliography’ is an emblem of the three centuries since the founding of the state. (Supplied)
What We Are Reading Today: Finding Ultra by Rich Roll
What We Are Reading Today: Finding Ultra by Rich Roll
Ukranians in Saudi Arabia speak of dread and angst
Ukranians in Saudi Arabia speak of dread and angst

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.