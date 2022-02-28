Colombia mine explosion kills 11 people, four missing

BOGOTA: An explosion at a coal mine in Colombia’s Boyaca province killed 11 people and left four missing, the national mining agency (ANM) said on Sunday.
The accident occurred on Saturday night and was caused by a build up of methane gas at the mine, which is located in the Tasco municipality, the ANM said.
Colombia’s mining industry includes huge open-pit and underground projects operated by multinational companies, as well as hundreds of small, informal deposits.
Accidents in the mining sector occur regularly as some enterprises are illegal, or do not properly enforce safety measures.
The mine in Tasco had approval to operate, the ANM said. Rescue crews and fire fighters fear that the four people still missing were also killed in the explosion.
Colombia saw 128 mining accidents in 2021, which killed 148 dead. So far this year 19 mining accidents have taken place, with 36 deaths, according to the ANM.
Thousands fleeing Ukraine queue at central Europe border crossings
The UN refugee agency, citing data provided by national authorities, said on Sunday about 368,000 people have fled abroad from the fighting
BEREGSURANY, Hungary: Thousands of people fleeing war in Ukraine crossed into central Europe on Sunday, with queues at border crossings stretching back for kilometers on the fourth day of a Russian invasion that has pushed nearly 400,000 people to seek safety abroad.
With men of conscription age prevented from leaving Ukraine, mostly women and children arrived at the border in eastern Poland, Slovakia and Hungary and in northern and northeastern Romania. Some pulled suitcases behind while others had only small duffel bags.
At Beregsurany in Hungary, Valeria, a 44-year-old ethnic Hungarian from Ukraine, fretted over leaving her brother and elderly mother behind in her home town of Berehove, 8 km (5 miles) from the border into the European Union.
“We would not go if we did not have to. If fate was not forcing us, we would not leave,” her husband Laszlo said. The couple declined to give their full names.
The exodus will require the EU to prepare for millions of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the bloc, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said.
Germany has warned against putting up bureaucratic hurdles, while France said EU countries will consider “in the next hours and days” if they need to put in place a resettlement program for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.
The UN refugee agency, citing data provided by national authorities, said on Sunday about 368,000 people have fled abroad from the fighting.
Just under half have gone to Poland. At Poland’s Medyka crossing, where 40,000 people have crossed from Ukraine since Thursday, around one hundred women, children and teenagers stood in line waiting to be processed by Polish border guards.
“My message will be very short: It can happen with you, in every home in Europe,” said Sofiia Kochmar-Tymoshenko after crossing into Poland. “Because nobody knows what Putin wants and where he will finish.”
On the Ukrainian side, a queue of cars and buses stretched back some 35 km to the town of Sudova Vyshnya.
Makeshift kitchens served hot meals alongside the road, and volunteers handed out snacks at a petrol station. Ukrainian police looked on as people walked with dogs on leashes and fathers carried children on their backs, everyone swaddled in winter clothes.
Piles of clothing lined the potholed road that cuts through fields and forests toward Lviv, as people sought to lighten their load.
Once in Poland, newly arrived refugees sifted through boxes of donated sweets and toiletries, and collected fruit from makeshift stands. A trickle of cars and vans headed back for Ukraine packed with food supplies.
Kristina, a 27-year-old Ukrainian who said she left Lviv on Sunday, sat in front of a grocery store in Medyka with her dog.
“We call him Dog, just Dog. Now it’s a Wartime Dog,” she said as she waited for a group of acquaintances to pick her up and drive away from the border.
OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT
Across central Europe, authorities set up makeshift reception centers in tents where people could get medical aid and process asylum papers, while thousands of volunteers drove up to the borders with donations of collected food, blankets and clothes, offering transport services and shelter.
German railway operator Deutsche Bahn said on Sunday it would offer free of charge trips from Poland to Germany for refugees from Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it was receiving calls from people still in Ukraine pleading for food, money, hygiene items and blankets.
“We’re also receiving a growing number of calls from people in other countries, urgently seeking information on their families and friends inside,” the ICRC said on Twitter.
In Hungary, the immigration authority said only 10 people had applied for asylum so far, as an overwhelming majority of people who came over were ethnic Hungarians or already had the right to stay in the country. Thirty-five people have applied for asylum in Slovakia.
Romanian authorities said about half of those who had entered the country so far, or about 20,000 people, had already left for elsewhere in Europe.
The Czech government said a train with military aid for Ukraine had arrived in Poland, loaded with machine guns, sniper rifles, pistols and artillery ammunition.
Romania will send fuel, ammunition, bullet-proof vests, helmets, military equipment, food and water worth 3 million euros ($3.8 million) to Ukraine and has offered to care for the wounded in military and civilian hospitals, government spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters at the Slovak border crossing of Ubla, president Zuzana Caputova renewed calls by some in the EU for Ukraine to be admitted as a member.
“What Ukraine is fighting for now is not just Ukraine and its territorial integrity, but it is our European democratic values,” she said.
This file photo taken on April 23, 2020 shows an Antonov-225 Mriya cargo plane carrying medical cargo from China preparing to land at an airfield in Gostomel outside Kiev amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
World’s largest plane destroyed by Russian strikes in Ukraine
Weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom estimated that restoring the “Mriya” would cost over $3 billion (2.7 billion euros) and could take over five years
KYIV: The largest plane in the world — Ukraine’s Antonov-225 cargo plane — was destroyed by Russian strikes outside Kyiv on the fourth day of Moscow’s invasion, Ukraine’s state-owned Ukroboronprom group said Sunday.
“Russian invaders destroyed the flagship of the Ukrainian aviation, the AN-225” at the Antonov airport in Gostomel near Kyiv, the group said in a statement.
The aircraft was unique to the world, at 84 meters long (276 feet) it could transport up to 250 tons (551,000 pounds) of cargo at a speed of up to 850 kilometers per hour (528 mph).
It had been named “Mriya,” which means “dream” in Ukrainian.
“This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’” Ukraine’ Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Sunday.
“Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!,” he added.
Gostomel airport has seen violent clashes since the start of Russia’s invasion, launched by President Vladimir Putin Thursday.
The Russian army has said it is trying to seize strategic infrastructure.
Weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom estimated that restoring the “Mriya” would cost over $3 billion (2.7 billion euros) and could take over five years.
“Our mission is to ensure that these expenses are covered by Russia, which deliberately inflicted damage on Ukraine’s aviation,” the group said.
Initially built as part of the Soviet aeronautical program, the An-225 made its first flight in 1988.
After years of not flying after the fall of the Soviet Union, the only existing copy made a test flight in 2001 in Gostomel, about 20 kilometers from Kyiv.
It has been operated by Ukraine’s Antonov Airlines for cargo flights and was in high demand during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a hospital
The girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her
MARIUPOL, Ukraine: In the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital Sunday, carrying a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling.
She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjama pants were decorated with cartoon unicorns.
A medical team pumped her chest, fighting desperately to revive her. Her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping.
“Take her out! Take her out! We can make it!” a hospital worker shouted, pushing a gurney to the ambulance.
The girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her. One gave her an injection. Another tried to revive her with a defibrillator. A nurse wept. A doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into her, looked straight at the camera of an Associated Press videojournalist who had been allowed inside.
“Show this to Putin,” he said angrily. “The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”
The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved. The doctor reached gently over her face to close her eyes.
Her body was left alone in the room, covered by her brightly colored polyester jacket, now spattered with blood.
Two of Russia’s billionaires call for peace in Ukraine
Russia’s so-called oligarchs, who once exercised significant influence over President Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, are facing economic chaos after the West imposed severe sanctions on Russia over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
LONDON: Two Russian billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, called for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine, with Fridman calling it a tragedy for both countries’ people.
Billionaire Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, told staff in a letter that the conflict was driving a wedge between the two eastern Slav peoples of Russia and Ukraine who have been brothers for centuries.
“I was born in Western Ukraine and lived there until I was 17. My parents are Ukrainian citizens and live in Lviv, my favorite city,” Fridman wrote in the letter, excerpts of which Reuters saw.
“But I have also spent much of my life as a citizen of Russia, building and growing businesses. I am deeply attached to the Ukrainian and Russian peoples and see the current conflict as a tragedy for them both.”
Russian billionaire, Oleg Deripaska, used a post on Telegram to called for peace talks to begin “as fast as possible.”
“Peace is very important,” said Deripaska, who is the founder of Russian aluminum giant Rusal , in which he still owns a stake via his shares in its parent company En+ Group.
On Feb. 21, Deripaska said there would not be a war.
Washington imposed sanctions on Deripaska and other influential Russians because of their ties to Putin after alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, which Moscow denies.
Russia’s so-called oligarchs, who once exercised significant influence over President Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, are facing economic chaos after the West imposed severe sanctions on Russia over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Putin, after consulting his security council of senior officials, said he ordered the special military operation to protect people, including Russian citizens, from “genocide” — an accusation the West calls baseless propaganda.
The Ukrainian president’s office said negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.
“This crisis will cost lives and damage two nations who have been brothers for hundreds of years,” Fridman said.
“While a solution seems frighteningly far off, I can only join those whose fervent desire is for the bloodshed to end. I’m sure my partners share my view.”
One of Fridman’s long-term partners, Pyotr Aven, attended a meeting at the Kremlin with Putin and 36 other major Russian businessmen last week, the Kremlin said.
Another Moscow billionaire told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the war was going to be a catastrophe.
“It is going to be catastrophic in all senses: for the economy, for relations with the rest of the world, for the political situation,” the billionaire said.
The billionaires who gathered for a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday were silent, he said.
“Businessmen understand very well the consequences. But who is asking the opinion of business about this?”
UN votes to hold emergency General Assembly session on Ukraine
The meeting will be convened on Monday, and is set to give members the opportunity to express their views on the invasion
Russia voted against the resolution, but under UN regulations it did not have veto power to derail the referral of the war to the General Assembly
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council voted Sunday to hold a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly to discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine.
The meeting will be convened on Monday, and is set to give all 193 members of the global body the opportunity to express their views on the invasion.
Russia voted against the resolution, but under UN regulations it did not have veto power to derail the referral of the war to the General Assembly.
The procedure is allowed under a 1950 resolution called "Uniting for Peace."
It allows for members of the Security Council to seize the General Assembly for a special session if the five permanent members - Russia, the United States, Britain, France and China - fail to agree among themselves to act together to maintain peace.
The move was sparked by Russia on Friday using its veto to block a Security Council resolution that condemned Moscow's invasion and called for the immediate withdrawal of its troops.
Only the support of nine of the council's 15 members is required to call an emergency special session of the General Assembly.
Eleven countries voted in favor. Russia opposed, while the United Arab Emirates, China and India abstained.
It will just be the 11th such session that the assembly has held, according to diplomats.
The discussion is expected to highlight the extent of Russia's isolation in the international community over the invasion of Ukraine.
"The council members who supported this resolution recognize that this is no ordinary moment," said US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
"These are issues that affect all member states and now in the General Assembly they can all make their voices heard on Russia's war of choice," she added.
Monday's session is scheduled to start at 10:00 am in New York (1500 GMT) and is expected to last at least all day.
On Monday, the Security Council is scheduled to hold at 5:00 pm an emergency meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
It was requested by French President Emmanuel Macron and will feature officials from the UN's humanitarian affairs and refugee agencies, according to diplomats.