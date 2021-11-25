You are here

Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped

Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
Russia's emergencies ministry said it did not know the whereabouts of 48 people after an incident in a coal mine in Siberia. (AP)
  • According to preliminary information, there were 285 people inside the Listvyazhnaya coal mine near the town of Belovo when the incident occurred
  • 237 people had been brought to the surface, including 45 who were injured
MOSCOW: A fire at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia killed 11 people and injured 60 others on Thursday, with dozens of others still trapped, authorities said.
Efforts to rescue those trapped in the mine were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat, and rescuers were rushed out of the mine, administrators of the mine told the Interfax news agency.
The blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. Russia’s state Tass news agency reported, citing an unnamed emergency official, that coal dust caught fire, and that smoke quickly filled the Litsvyazhnaya mine through the ventilation system.
A total of 285 people were in the mine at the time of the incident — 239 of them have been evacuated and 46 other miners are still trapped underground, Kemerovo Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on his page on the messaging app Telegram.
Tsivilyov said in another Telegram post that a total of 60 people with injuries have sought medical assistance, and 38 of them have been hospitalized.
Earlier Thursday, Russia’s acting minister for emergency situations, Alexander Chupriyan, said 44 miners have been hospitalized with injuries. The difference in injury tolls reported by different officials couldn’t be immediately reconciled.
Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire on charges of violating safety regulations that led to deaths.
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners and ordered the government to offer all the necessary assistance to those who were injured, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia’s far north. In the wake of the incident, the authorities analyzed the safety of the country’s 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them, or 34 percent, potentially unsafe.
The Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region wasn’t among them at the time, according to media reports.
The latest inspection of the mine took place on Nov. 19, Interfax reported, citing officials from Rostekhnadzor, Russia’s state technology and ecology watchdog. The report didn’t offer any details on the results of the inspection.

British Army launches new counter-extremist force

British Army launches new counter-extremist force
  • Rangers will deploy to Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe to assist local forces
  • Commander: ‘We will be working and fighting on the most extreme edge of the front line’
LONDON: The British Army has announced a new elite fighting force capable of going into battle on four fronts.

It is expected to deploy across the Middle East to face threats from violent extremist organizations. 

One of the new 1,200-strong Ranger regiment’s battalions will deploy to the Middle East, two will be sent to Africa, and the other will focus on emerging conflicts in Eastern Europe. 

Brig. Gus Fair, the regiment’s commander, said the soldiers — selected for military skills and “emotional intelligence” — would be sent to forge relationships with local troops and fight threats of instability from terror groups.

“We are a force capable of operating with our partners, not just assisting and enabling them. We will be working and fighting on the most extreme edge of the front line,” he added.

“The Rangers will be sent to countries that are facing threats from violent extremist organizations. The emphasis is on bringing in military assets and experts which may not be otherwise available to that partner country.”

The Rangers will recruit troops trained in both intelligence and evidence gathering. It has been briefed that the Rangers’ missions will commence from 2022, with operations subject to parliamentary oversight, unlike Britain’s secretive special forces.

Bangladesh sends hundreds more Rohingya refugees to island

Bangladesh sends hundreds more Rohingya refugees to island
Bangladesh sends hundreds more Rohingya refugees to island

Bangladesh sends hundreds more Rohingya refugees to island
  • The Rohingya are a Muslim ethnic group, over 700,000 of whom fled persecution and violence in neighboring Myanmar in August 2017
DHAKA: Bangladesh on Thursday began relocating hundreds of Rohingya refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal, despite ongoing concerns from rights groups over the conditions on the vulnerable low-lying island and that no refugees should be sent forcibly.
The Rohingya are a Muslim ethnic group, over 700,000 of whom fled persecution and violence in neighboring Myanmar in August 2017. Bangladesh has been sheltering 1.1 million of the refugees in crowded camps near its coast.
A UN-sponsored investigation in 2018 recommended the prosecution of Myanmar’s top military commanders on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for the violence against the Rohingya.
A senior Bangladeshi official overseeing the relocation, Mohammad Shamsud Douza, said that a navy ship would take 379 refugees from Chattogram city to the Bhashan Char Island which lies off the country’s southeastern coast.
“They are going there voluntarily. All the 379 refugees have chosen to live there for a better and secure life,” he said.
“Authorities will take care of everything— from food to medicine,” he added.
The government began sending Rohingya refugees to the island eleven months ago, and says it can now accommodate up to 100,000.
Douza said a total of 1,500 refugees would be transported to the island in phases over the next few weeks. Previously, about 19,000 refugees were relocated to the island from Cox’s Bazar where more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar live in crowded camps.
It was not clear when the next batch will travel to the island.
The government says the relocation is a temporary arrangement and eventually they will have to return to their home country in Myanmar, although Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also said she will not force the refugees to return.
In October, the UN signed an agreement with Bangladesh’s government to facilitate sending refugees to the island. The UN and other groups had earlier criticized the relocation, saying the island, which is regularly submerged by monsoon rains, was not fit for habitation. The government has spent more than $112 million on development, adding sea walls, hospitals, schools and mosques.
The UN agreement allows for close cooperation between the international body and the government to supply services and aid for the island’s residents.
Rights groups, however, have continued to express concerns over the plans. This week, the International Federation of Red Cross urged in a statement that urgent action was needed to protect the refugees from cyclones and the COVID-19 pandemic on Bhashan Char Island. It said Bangladesh’s Red Crescent has been working directly with the refugees so that lifesaving measures are in place ahead of the next big cyclone, as big storms regularly threaten the Bay of Bengal from September until December.
It said vaccinations have been underway for people aged over 55 on the island, and more doses are due for the remaining adults.
The Rohingya are not recognized as citizens in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, rendering them stateless, and face other forms of state-sanctioned discrimination and violence.

South Korea to launch task force on banning dog meat

South Korea to launch task force on banning dog meat
South Korea to launch task force on banning dog meat

South Korea to launch task force on banning dog meat
  • About 1 million to 1.5 million dogs are killed each year for food in South Korea
  • Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea on Thursday said it will launch a task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption after the country’s president offered to look into ending the centuries-old practice.
Restaurants that serve dog meat are dwindling in South Korea as younger people find dog meat a less appetizing dining option and pets are growing in popularity. Recent surveys indicate more people oppose banning dog meat even if many don’t eat it.
In a statement, seven government offices including the Agriculture Ministry said they decided to launch the group comprising officials, civilian experts and people from related organizations to deliver recommendations on possibly outlawing dog meat consumption. It said authorities will gather information on dog farms, restaurants and other facilities while examining public opinion.
The government says the initiative, the first of its kind, doesn’t necessarily guarantee the banning of dog meat. The seemingly vague stance drew quick protests from both dog farmers and animal rights activists.
Farmers say the task force’s launch is nothing but a formality to shut down their farms and dog meat restaurants, while activists argue the government’s announcement lacks resolve to outlaw dog meat consumption.
Ju Yeongbong, secretary general of an association of dog farmers, accused the government of “trampling upon” the people’s right to eat what they want and farmers’ right to live. He said farmers will boycott all government-involved discussions on dog meat in protest.
Lee Won Bok, head of the Korea Association for Animal Protection, called the government’s announcement “very disappointing” because it didn’t include any concrete plans on how to ban dog meat consumption.
“We have deep doubt about whether the government has a resolve to put an end to dog meat consumption,” Lee said.
About 1 million to 1.5 million dogs are killed each year for food in South Korea, a decrease from several millions about 10-20 years ago. Thousands of farmers currently raise a total of about 1 million to 2 million dogs for meat in South Korea, according to Ju’s organization.
Ju said the farmers, mostly poor, elderly people, want the government to temporarily legalize dog meat consumption for about 20 years, with the expectation that demand will gradually taper off. Lee said animal rights organizations want a quicker end of the business.
“South Korea is the only developed country where people eat dogs, an act that is undermining our international image,” Lee said. “Even if the K-pop band BTS and the (Korean drama) Squid Game are ranked No. 1 in the world, foreigners are still associating South Korea with dog meat and the Korean War.”
According to Lee, dogs are consumed as food in North Korea, China and Vietnam as well as in South Korea.
In September, President Moon Jae-in, a dog lover, asked during a meeting with his prime minister “if it’s time to carefully consider” a ban of dog meat consumption, sparking a new debate over the issue.
Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.

France warns Britain against ‘exploiting’ migrant crisis politically

France warns Britain against ‘exploiting’ migrant crisis politically
France warns Britain against 'exploiting' migrant crisis politically

France warns Britain against 'exploiting' migrant crisis politically
Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson against exploiting the migrant crisis politically after the deaths of 27 people in the Channel seeking to cross to England, the presidency said Thursday.
In its statement after telephone talks late Wednesday, the Elysee Palace said Macron told Johnson that France and the UK have a “shared responsibility” and added he “expected the British to cooperate fully and refrain from exploiting a dramatic situation for political ends.”

Pakistan petrol retailers start nationwide strike as profit margins drop

Pakistan petrol retailers start nationwide strike as profit margins drop
Pakistan petrol retailers start nationwide strike as profit margins drop

Pakistan petrol retailers start nationwide strike as profit margins drop
  • Large crowds of drivers gathered at petrol stations in main cities ahead of the strike
  • Pakistan will be continuing to add around 5 Pakistani rupees to petrol prices every month
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s petrol retailers began a nationwide strike on Thursday as the main industry body flagged low profit margins, exacerbated by the government’s move to raise taxes and boost revenue under its agreements with the International Monetary Fund.
“This strike is nationwide. This is all over Pakistan and it will be for an indefinite period. We will not make our pumps operational till our demands are met,” Khwaja Asif Ahmed, secretary of information at Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, told reporters in Lahore on Wednesday evening.
The country’s Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has said it would try to curb the impact of the strike, adding that and any disruptions would be met with legal action.
“All oil marketing companies have been advised to ensure uninterrupted oil supplies at retail outlets and OGRA enforcement teams are in-field to ensure the same,” the OGRA’s statement said.
“Anyone involved in oil disruptions causing public inconvenience shall be dealt strictly in accordance with OGRA laws.”
Large crowds of drivers, with their cars and motorbikes, gathered at petrol stations in main cities, including Lahore and Karachi overnight, ahead of the strike which began at 6:00 a.m. local time on Thursday.
The government has said that under an agreement with the IMF struck this month to release around $1 billion of a $6 billion financing facility, it would increase levies to help meet its revenue targets.
Pakistan’s gas station association has said profit margins have already dropped over the last few months as the government previously increased the petroleum levy.
With fuel prices rising several times this year, Pakistan will be continuing to add around 5 Pakistani rupees ($0.0286) to petrol prices every month as part of the petroleum levy under the IMF’s condition until it touches 30 Pakistani rupee hike.

