Saudi Exports organizes trade mission of over 30 manufacturers to Oman

Saudi Exports organizes trade mission of over 30 manufacturers to Oman
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Exports organizes trade mission of over 30 manufacturers to Oman

Saudi Exports organizes trade mission of over 30 manufacturers to Oman
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Export Development Authority, or Saudi Exports, has organized a trade mission of over 30 manufacturers and exporters to Oman.

This follows a $30 billion initial agreement between both parties to enhance cooperation in several economic sectors, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The move will provide Saudi exporters with opportunities available in the Omani market for all sectors, particularly the building materials and food sectors, said Deputy Secretary-General of Saudi Exports for strategy and planning, Abdulrahman Al Othman. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the authority seeks to diversify the economy by increasing non-oil exports. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Oman

Uber's Careem investing in Egyptian food delivery app elmenus

Uber’s Careem investing in Egyptian food delivery app elmenus
Updated 6 sec ago

Uber’s Careem investing in Egyptian food delivery app elmenus

Uber’s Careem investing in Egyptian food delivery app elmenus
Updated 6 sec ago

RIYADH: Uber Inc.’s Careem is investing an undisclosed sum in elmenus, a leading Egyptian food delivery app, according to a Bloomberg report. 

Mudassir Sheikha, Careem co-founder and chief executive officer, said the partnership will help connect the company with more than 12,000 eateries in five Egyptian cities and their customers. 

Careem, in a statement, as reported by Bloomberg, said the agreement with elmenus is a crucial step in launching its Super App across the region. 

Uber bought Careem in 2019 for a whopping $3.1 billion. 

Now, elmenus offers 11 services in UAE that include ride-hailing, food, and grocery delivery and payments. The food delivery service of elmenus is operational in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and Pakistan.

Topics: Uber Careem Investment Egypt Elmenus

Toyota halts Japan plants after reported cyberattack

Toyota halts Japan plants after reported cyberattack
Updated 42 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Toyota halts Japan plants after reported cyberattack

Toyota halts Japan plants after reported cyberattack
Updated 42 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Tokyo: Agence France Presse: Japanese automaker Toyota said Monday it was halting operations at all its domestic plants for a day after a reported cyberattack on a parts supplier.


“Due to a system failure at a supplier in Japan, we have decided to suspend the operation of 28 lines at all 14 domestic plants on March 1 (for both 1st and 2nd shift),” the world’s top-selling automaker said in a statement.


The Nikkei newspaper reported that the decision came after a suspected cyberattack hit a parts manufacturer supplying Toyota, but a spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.


She told AFP that the stoppage, which for now will last a day with the situation to be assessed again Tuesday, would affect production of 13,000 vehicles.


Toyota has already been forced to adjust production goals because of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the global chip crisis.

 

Topics: economy Automakers Toyota Japan

Brookfield to buy majority stakes of First Abu Dhabi Bank's Magnati Payments 

Brookfield to buy majority stakes of First Abu Dhabi Bank’s Magnati Payments 
Updated 48 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Brookfield to buy majority stakes of First Abu Dhabi Bank’s Magnati Payments 

Brookfield to buy majority stakes of First Abu Dhabi Bank’s Magnati Payments 
Updated 48 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has signed an agreement to buy a 60 percent stake of First Abu Dhabi Bank's Magnati Payments, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The remaining 40 percent will be retained by the bank, which turned Magnati Payment Solutions into a fully-owned subsidiary in April.

The new agreement is expected to add to a flurry of dealmaking in the payments industry, as several banks are offloading payment operations due to tough competition from specialist providers. 

Brookfield Asset Management is headquartered in Canada. The company is an active investor in the Middle East and it was one of the parties that made first-round bids to buy a stake in Alshaya's Starbucks franchise.

Topics: First Abu Dhabi Bank Magnati Payments  Brookfield

Denmark's Orsted AS cuts ties with Russian firms amid military conflicts

Denmark’s Orsted AS cuts ties with Russian firms amid military conflicts
Updated 55 min 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Denmark’s Orsted AS cuts ties with Russian firms amid military conflicts

Denmark’s Orsted AS cuts ties with Russian firms amid military conflicts
Updated 55 min 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Danish multinational power company Orsted AS has announced that it has stopped buying Russian gas and biomass to fuel its power stations after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The wind power giant will also no longer sign new contracts with Russian firms and will make sure that its renewable energy projects are not receiving direct supplies from them, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement by the company.

Even though several corporations have cut ties with Russian firms as a symbolic move, orders of Russian natural gas from energy corporations have rather increased post the political tensions.

“The dependency on Russian gas and any ban on import of gas from Russia need to be decided and enforced by clear political sanctions,” Bloomberg reported, citing Orsted CEO Mads Nipper.

Accordingly, Western nations have decided on imposing new sanctions to hit the Russian economy as well as its financial system.

Possible EU or national sanctions affecting the gas supply will be immediately supported and implemented, Nipper added.

Topics: Orsted AS Russia Ukraine

Cryptocurrency donations pour into Ukraine after government requests: Crypto Moves

Cryptocurrency donations pour into Ukraine after government requests: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 55 min 35 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrency donations pour into Ukraine after government requests: Crypto Moves

Cryptocurrency donations pour into Ukraine after government requests: Crypto Moves
Updated 55 min 35 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The Ukrainian government started asking for donations in cryptocurrency to help fund its fightback, following Russia's invasion last week.

The official Twitter account for Ukraine tweeted: “Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT.”

The tweet addressed Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT donations.

Mykhailo Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine, also tweeted a similar message.

“The Ukrainian government and NGOs providing support to the military have raised $17.2 million through thousands of cryptocurrency donations since the start of the invasion,” Elliptic, a blockchain data analytics company said on Sunday.

“The addresses mentioned in the tweets have already received $10.6 million across 13,670 transactions,” according to Elliptic.

The company also added that: “The majority of donations received to date have been in Bitcoin and Ether, although US dollar Stablecoins contribute a significant proportion.”

Elliptic further noted that crypto backers are not only donating cryptocurrency to the Ukrainian government.

“People are also sending NFTs to the Ukrainian government’s Ethereum account. One such NFT has a value of approximately $300,” Elliptic said.

In addition to donations to the Ukrainian government, a large amount of donations in cryptocurrency has been received by a non-governmental organization, Bitcoin.com reported.

Elon Musk

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced that Starlink satellite Internet service has been enabled for Ukraine.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” Musk tweeted.

The satellite internet constellation is operated by SpaceX, the aerospace manufacturer and provider of space transportation services founded and managed by Musk.

He also tweeted that the company is sending the necessary equipment to the Ukrainians.

The move comes in response to a request from the Kyiv government, which is trying to stop a Russian military attack that could disrupt communications.

“Starlink terminals are coming to Ukraine! Thank you @elonmusk, thank you everyone, who supported Ukraine!,” Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 1.62 percent to $38,338 at 12:40 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,629, down by 4.62 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: economy cryptocurrency CRYPTO bitcoin ether Ethereum Russia Ukraine

