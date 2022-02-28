Saudi Exports organizes trade mission of over 30 manufacturers to Oman

RIYADH: Saudi Export Development Authority, or Saudi Exports, has organized a trade mission of over 30 manufacturers and exporters to Oman.

This follows a $30 billion initial agreement between both parties to enhance cooperation in several economic sectors, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The move will provide Saudi exporters with opportunities available in the Omani market for all sectors, particularly the building materials and food sectors, said Deputy Secretary-General of Saudi Exports for strategy and planning, Abdulrahman Al Othman.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the authority seeks to diversify the economy by increasing non-oil exports.