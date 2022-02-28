You are here

Riyadh-based SMEH among tops gainers on debut as it soars 30%

Riyadh-based SMEH among tops gainers on debut as it soars 30%

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Scientific and Medical Equipment House, SMEH, topped the gainers on Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, on its first-day listing, with shares jumping 30 percent.

Amid trading of almost 7 million shares on Monday, the stock hit SR67.6 ($18), after the final offer price was set at SR52.

This follows strong demand from institutional investors who had earlier poured $84 million in an initial public offering that was 65 times covered.

The IPO of the healthcare firm was also 34 times oversubscribed by retail investors, generating up to SR1.06 billion.  

The decision to list comes as the company aims to strengthen its position in the Kingdom’s operations, maintenance, and healthcare sector, Basel bin Saud Al-Arifi, SMEH’s chairman, said in a statement earlier this year.

Positive market reaction boosts TASI: Closing bell

Positive market reaction boosts TASI: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher for the second straight day on Monday, as positive market movements drove the market higher.

As of the closing bell, the main index, TASI, rose 1.39 percent to 12,590 points while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.28 percent at 25,022 points

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. led the gainers with a 30 percent increase.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was up 4.26 percent as it amended its proposal to reduce capital by 8 percent instead of 14 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, edged up 3.35 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 2.31 percent..

Bawan Co. gained 1.54 percent after reporting its net profit increased 88 percent to SR170 million ($45 million) in 2021.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. led the fallers, dropping 9.93 percent, as it reported 63 percent of its capital had been lost.

Stocks of oil giant Aramco ended the session up 1.47 percent.

In the energy market, Brent crude reached $102.55 per barrel, while WTI reached $95.88 per barrel.

Sanctions shatter Russia’s financial system; Kremlin says economic reality has changed

Sanctions shatter Russia’s financial system; Kremlin says economic reality has changed

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the economic reality has changed significantly for Russia following a raft of sanctions imposed in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The spokesperson’s comments come at a time when several sanctions from the EU and the US shattered Russia’s financial system and triggered a spiral in the Ruble. 

“The economic reality has changed significantly. Now it’s important to take actions that minimize the consequences. We will do what is in our interests,” said Peskov, the Wall Street Journal reported. 

The Russian Ruble faced a substantial setback on Monday, Feb. 28, as it fell as low as 111 to the dollar from 83 on Friday. 

In an attempt to protect Russia's banking system and attract savings, the Bank of Russia soon raised benchmark rates to 20 percent from 9.5 percent. 

Earlier, the EU, US, UK, and Canada had announced several sanctions, including cutting some Russian banks off the SWIFT payment system.

Giorgio Armani and Saudi Rubaiyat establish a joint venture to sell Armani products 

Giorgio Armani and Saudi Rubaiyat establish a joint venture to sell Armani products 

RIYADH: Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani and Saudi Arabian retailer Al Rubaiyat Company for Industry and Trade Holding Ltd are to establish a joint venture to sell the former’s products, according to a statement.

This comes as the Kingdom’s General Authority for Competition has announced that it has no objection to completing the process of economic concentration between both firms.

Founded in 1975, Giorgio Armani is one of Italy’s two largest fashion houses, with annual sales of over $4 billion from its clothing, accessories, and interiors.

Saudi-based Al Rubaiyat Company for Industry and Trade Holdings Ltd works in the retail sale of luxury products segment.

Large UAE banks to attain pre-pandemic level profitability in 12-18 months: Moody’s  

Large UAE banks to attain pre-pandemic level profitability in 12-18 months: Moody’s  

DUBAI: The profits of large UAE banks will reach pre-pandemic levels in the next 12-18 months, according to a report published by Moody's Investors Service. 

The analysis argues the ongoing recovery is the result of consumer confidence as macroeconomic conditions in the UAE are rebounding, particularly after the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, a strong vaccination roll-out, and recovering oil prices. 

The report also noted that First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Emirates NBD PJSC, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC reported a combined net profit of $8 billion, up 31 percent from the previous year. 

“The four largest banks’ profitability rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels in 2021, largely reflecting robust non-interest income and softening loan loss provisions. We expect a full return to pre-pandemic levels of profitability in the next 12-18 months,” said report author Nitish Bhojnagarwala, a vice-president and senior credit officer at Moody's.

 

UAE cabinet approves Sheikh Zayed Housing Program budget at $3.26bn

UAE cabinet approves Sheikh Zayed Housing Program budget at $3.26bn

RIYADH: The UAE cabinet has approved the budget for housing loans of the Sheikh Zayed Program at a cost of 12 billion dirhams ($3.26 billion) over the coming years.

