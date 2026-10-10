ABU DHABI: Arman Tsarukyan will face Neiman Gracie in a catchweight crossover matchup at the inaugural Real American Freestyle Abu Dhabi, setting up a heated showdown at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on Nov. 14.

The contest leads five new additions to the Middle East’s first RAF event. American Kyle Dake will defend his cruiserweight title against Turkmenistan’s Alp Arslan Begenjov, while compatriot Kennedy Blades puts her women’s middleweight title on the line against fellow US athlete Bella Mir. Russia’s Zabit Magomedsharipov will take on Giga Chikadze of Georgia in a welterweight crossover bout, while Team USA Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs is set to meet Belarusian Azamat Nurykau at middleweight.

Tsarukyan, UFC’s No.1-ranked lightweight contender with an 11-2 UFC record, heads to the UAE capital with a 7-1 RAF record, including five wins by technical fall. He faces Brazilian Gracie, a three-time world Brazilian jiu-jitsu bronze medalist with a 13-6 professional mixed martial arts record, in a contest that will test both athletes under freestyle wrestling rules.

Dake is unbeaten in six RAF appearances. A two-time Olympic bronze medalist and four-time world champion, he is also the only wrestler to win NCAA titles in four different weight classes. Challenger Begenjov is a U20 world champion, three-time Asian U23 medalist, and 2026 senior Asian bronze medalist.

Reigning RAF middleweight champion Blades has recorded six technical falls in RAF without surrendering a point. Her illustrious resume includes a 2024 Olympic silver medal, 2025 World bronze medal, and U23 World silver medal. Blades defends against a 2026 NCAA champion and U23 world team member in Mir, who also holds a 4-1 professional MMA record.

Magomedsharipov enters RAF with an 18-1 professional MMA record, including a perfect 6-0 UFC run and a 14-fight winning streak. His opponent, Chikadze, is an experienced MMA featherweight and accomplished kickboxer, with two world kickboxing titles and multiple world and European karate championships.

Burroughs and Nurykau will renew a rivalry that began with a closely contested match at the 2019 World Championships, where the American prevailed 11–10. Nurykau is a European Championships bronze medalist who has competed at seven world championships, reaching the bronze medal match four times.

The inaugural RAF Abu Dhabi event marks the start of a five-year partnership between RAF, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, and the UAE Wrestling Federation. It follows international RAF events in Tbilisi, Georgia and Moscow, Russia, as it continues to build its global professional wrestling platform.