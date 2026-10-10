DUBAI: Aaron Rai will return to the UAE as a Major champion when he looks to defend his title at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, which will get the gets the season-ending DP World Tour play-offs underway from Nov. 5–8.

The Englishman claimed his second Rolex Series title at Yas Links last November, overcoming Tommy Fleetwood in a dramatic play-off. He has since built on that success in style.

In May, the 31-year-old sealed his maiden Major title with a masterclass in composure at Aronimink Golf Club, becoming the first Englishman in 107 years to lift the Wanamaker Trophy after a sublime back nine at the PGA Championship.

That triumph, combined with a 48th-place finish at the Masters, a tied 11th finish at the US Open and a tied 79th finish at The Open saw him claim the inaugural Rory McIlroy Award, presented to the DP World Tour member who cumulatively earns the most Race to Dubai points across the four Major championships.

“Winning at Yas Links last year was a really special moment for me, so I’m really looking forward to going back and defending the title. It is a tournament that has a lot of history and a golf course that I really enjoy,” said Rai, currently fifth in the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World.

“I always enjoy practicing and playing Abu Dhabi and fortunately, through playing well to date, I’m looking forward to finishing the year on the Race to Dubai.”

Rory McIlroy will also tee it up at the penultimate event of the DP World Tour season. The leading 70 available players on the Race to Dubai Rankings will tee it up at Yas Links, with the top 50 then qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the following week.