Police arrest man linked to 2011 assault on Saudi Consulate in Karachi

Pakistani security officials gather outside the Saudi consulate in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on May 11, 2011, following a grenade attack. (AFP)
Pakistani security officials gather outside the Saudi consulate in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on May 11, 2011, following a grenade attack. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago

Police arrest man linked to 2011 assault on Saudi Consulate in Karachi

Pakistani security officials gather outside the Saudi consulate in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on May 11, 2011, following a grenade attack. (AFP)
  Counter-terrorism officials described the suspect as a 'most wanted terrorist'
  Police say suspect also involved in attack on mosque, murder of a doctor
Updated 14 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Police in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province said on Monday they had arrested a “most wanted terrorist” linked to the attack on the Saudi Consulate in Karachi in May 2011.

Pakistan has witnessed several waves of terrorist attacks since the 1980s, and its commercial capital Karachi has frequently been a hotspot for such incidents.

In May 2011, unidentified attackers threw hand grenades at the Saudi Consulate in Karachi, but no one was hurt, police said. A few days later, gunmen attacked a car belonging to the consulate, killing a Saudi diplomat.

“A CTD (counter-terrorism department) team has arrested a most wanted terrorist in a raid who was involved in sectarian acts and remained associated with the Mehdi group,” an official handout circulated by the agency said, referring to a Karachi-based banned militant outfit.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Investigations at the CTD Naeem Ahmed said Mehdi was a separate cell that operated out of Karachi and was not linked to any other proscribed outfit.

“Mehdi is a cell operated from Karachi that has been involved in sectarian target killing,” Ahmed told Arab News.

The CTD has identified the accused as Syed Zaki Kazmi.

“He carried out a grenade attack on the Saudi [Consulate] with his other accomplices and was arrested in the case in 2011,” the CTD statement said.

Ahmed said the accused was sentenced in the Saudi Consulate attack case by a trial court, but he appealed the verdict in the high court, from where he was acquitted.

The CTD spokesperson said the accused was also linked to the murder of a doctor at his clinic and an attack on a mosque but had not been indicted in either case yet.

Last month, Pakistani police asked for assistance from authorities in Tehran to catch the suspected killers of the Saudi diplomat assassinated in May 2011. Local officials believe the killers are hiding in Iran.

Last November, Pakistani authorities established a special team to investigate the murder after previous probes yielded no results, though Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid has said his team was now working on some “fruitful leads.”

 

Pakistan's opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM
World
Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM
  Parties say they have the numbers in Parliament to oust Imran Khan's government
  Minister claims alliance poses no serious threat to the administration
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s opposition parties are working out the details to bring a no-confidence motion against the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, with one opposition leader saying the move will be finalized in less than two weeks. 

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an opposition alliance comprising nine parties, first announced plans to bring the motion on Feb. 11.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said Pakistanis are disillusioned with the current government. 

“People are fed up with the performance of this government, and they want us to overthrow it,” Abbasi, a former prime minister, told Arab News on Sunday. 

The alliance, 16 votes short of the 172 needed to oust the government at Pakistan’s National Assembly, has been trying to woo smaller parliamentary parties who are currently allied with the government. 

“We have the required numbers in the National Assembly to dislodge this government,” Abbasi said. “Hopefully, we will be moving the no-confidence against the government in the next ten days.”

The alliance was formed in September 2020 against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and originally consisted of 11 opposition factions. They held several anti-government rallies across Pakistan, but developed differences over political strategy and lost two factions. 

The PDM is now working out the details before submitting the no-trust motion, as they “want to be ready beforehand for any government retaliatory movement,” Aslam Ghauri, a spokesperson for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal, told Arab News. 

Ghauri also said the alliance has secured at least six extra votes to oust the incumbent government. 

The Pakistan Peoples Party, a major opposition party and former member of the PDM alliance, launched an anti-government march in Karachi on Sunday, in another attempt to oust the administration in Islamabad. The rally is expected to cross more than 30 different cities and towns before reaching the federal capital on March 8. 

“Our protest march will prove a last nail in the coffin of this government,” Sen. Palwasha Khan, deputy information secretary of the PPP, told Arab News.

Khan also said the opposition has secured the numbers required to win the no-confidence motion, adding: “The government’s allied parties will also see public sentiment through our march and decide to quit.” 

Prime Minister Khan took office following the 2018 general elections, which Pakistan’s opposition parties alleged were rigged. 

Officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting did not immediately respond to requests seeking comments for this story. 

In a statement issued Sunday, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain referred to the alliance as “leaderless” and “aimless,” while adding that it did not pose a serious threat to the government. 

“We have been hearing for the last fifteen to twenty days that the no-trust move was around the corner,” he said, “but in reality that is beyond their power as they lack the capacity to bring the motion.”

Dhaka's last traditional market stirs nostalgia for shopping the old way

Dhaka’s last traditional market stirs nostalgia for shopping the old way
Updated 23 sec ago

Dhaka’s last traditional market stirs nostalgia for shopping the old way

Dhaka’s last traditional market stirs nostalgia for shopping the old way
  Meradia market has been attracting city dwellers to the Rampura area of Dhaka for over a century
  Traders arrive from rural areas with food and hand-made home appliances
Updated 23 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Vibrant colors burst from baskets full of fresh fruits and vegetables. Nearby, artisans display hand-crafted home appliances and items made from bamboo. 

The array of produce and craft at the oldest market in central Dhaka connects the Bangladeshi capital with rural areas, stirring a nostalgia for traditional life.   

The weekly Meradia market has been attracting city dwellers to the Rampura area for over a century. The scene beside the Narai canal is noisy and not very clean, but buyers find it authentic, as Meradia is the last remaining haat, or traditional open-air marketplace, in a city where shopping has gradually moved to multistory malls. 

“This weekly market brings a nostalgia in my mind as it has the noise and ambience like the traditional village haats,” Mohammad Solaiman, a 64-year-old resident of Dhaka, told Arab News as he bought fruits from one of the sellers. 

Haat bazaars, the main trading venues in Bangladeshi villages, are usually set up on riverbanks, with traders sheltering from the heat of sunlight in the shadow of huge banyan trees. 

“I don’t get this feeling in the air-conditioned super shops in the capital,” Solaiman said. “Nothing can stop me from coming to this market.” 

Meradia traders do not have any reserved space at the market and sit wherever they find an empty spot — some in makeshift stalls, others right on the ground with their products spread out on newspapers or mats. 

Ibrahim Mollah has been selling fruits in the market for the past 16 years. Every Wednesday, he arrives in Meradia from Rupganj — some 18 km east of Dhaka — at dawn and returns when the market wraps up after sunset. 

“My father and grandfather used to sell fruits in this market,” he said. “I heard from them that this market was launched during the British era in the subcontinent.” 

For Boloram Kormokar, a septuagenarian blacksmith from Rupganj, Meradia is also a part of family tradition.

“I am a man from a blacksmith family, and I learnt this craftsmanship from my father who also used to sell our goods in this market,” he said. “I have a permanent shop in the city’s Basabo area. I come here every week as it has a different kind of flavor, which I don’t get in a formal setting at my shop.”

Some of the traders arrive in Meradia on small boats, which they anchor beside the market, and others travel by car if their farms are closer.  

Most of the traders arrive with food and items they produce themselves, with no middlemen involved. 

Kamran Patwary, who sells vegetables from his farm, sometimes also takes green groceries grown by his neighbors. 

“There is no middleman in between, which allows the buyers to buy the fresh vegetables at a cheaper rate,” he said. “I am a farmer. I produce different kinds of seasonal vegetables on my own land.”

At Meradia, products are relatively cheaper, but for modern Dhaka homemakers like 35-year-old Fatema Rahman, what matters even more is that green goods at the market are grown naturally and do not contain any chemical preservatives. 

“There are many markets in the capital, but a real fresh product is not available in most of the places,” she said. “I wait for Wednesday to buy fresh vegetables and fruits from this haat.”

Bangladesh-UAE to launch business council to boost trade in the ME region
Business & Economy
Bangladesh-UAE to launch business council to boost trade in the ME region
Women carry aluminum pot to fetch safe drinking water for their families in Gabura, an area comprising 15 villages in southern Bangladesh, on Feb. 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy of LEDARS Bangladesh)
World
In coastal Bangladesh, rising sea levels erode lives and livelihoods

Minute's silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine

Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine

Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine
  Assembly president Abdulla Shahid led all of the UN's 193 members in the moment of meditation before calling for 'an immediate cease-fire'
  Russia is due to find out just how isolated it is on the world stage during the meeting, only the 11th time in the UN's history that such a session has been held
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
AFP

The United Nations opened a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly on Monday to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by observing a minute of silence for those killed in the conflict.
Russia is due to find out just how isolated it is on the world stage during the meeting, only the 11th time in the UN’s history that such a session has been held.
Assembly president Abdulla Shahid led all of the UN’s 193 members in the moment of meditation before calling for “an immediate cease-fire.”
More than 100 countries were expected to speak as the global body decides if it will support a resolution condemning Russia’s “unprovoked armed aggression” in Ukraine and demanding its immediate withdrawal.
“The fighting in Ukraine must stop,” warned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the session began.
“Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected.
“Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons. The guns are talking now, but the path of dialogue must always remain open,” he pleaded.
A vote on the resolution may not come until Tuesday. Its authors hope they may exceed 100 votes in favor — though countries including Syria, China, Cuba and India are expected to either support Russia or abstain.
It will be seen as a barometer of democracy in a world where autocratic sentiment has been on the rise, diplomats said, pointing to such regimes in Myanmar, Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, Venezuela, Nicaragua — and, of course, Russia.
If Moscow wins in Ukraine, the international order could be “changed forever,” one senior diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity, underscoring the gravity of the moment at the body charged with global peace and security.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Since then Russia has become an international pariah as its forces do battle on the streets of Ukraine’s cities, facing a barrage of sanctions including a ban from Western airspace and key financial networks.
On Sunday Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear “deterrence forces” onto high alert, prompting an international outcry, with the United States calling the order “totally unacceptable.”
Russia has pleaded “self-defense” under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
But that has been roundly rejected by Western countries and the UN, which accuse Moscow of violating Article 2 of the Charter, requiring its members to refrain from the threat or use of force to resolve a crisis.
They were due to repeat those accusations Monday.
The move to hold the emergency session was sparked by Russia on Friday using its veto to block a Security Council resolution that condemned Moscow’s invasion and called for the immediate withdrawal of its troops.
Russia voted against the resolution, but it did not have veto power to derail the referral of the war to the General Assembly, allowed under a 1950 resolution called “Uniting for Peace.”
It allows for members of the Security Council to seize the General Assembly for a special session if the five permanent members — Russia, the United States, Britain, France and China — fail to agree to act together to maintain peace.
Only the support of nine of the council’s 15 members is required to call an emergency special session of the General Assembly.
Eleven countries voted in favor. Russia opposed, while the United Arab Emirates, China and India abstained.
“The council members who supported this resolution recognize that this is no ordinary moment,” said US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
Separately Monday, the Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, where up to seven million people are expected to flee the fighting.

Rare UN session to consider collective action on Russia-Ukraine crisis
World
Rare UN session to consider collective action on Russia-Ukraine crisis
US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin
World
US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin

UK faith leaders implore govt to temper asylum crackdown

UK faith leaders implore govt to temper asylum crackdown
Updated 35 min 50 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

UK faith leaders implore govt to temper asylum crackdown

UK faith leaders implore govt to temper asylum crackdown
  PM urged to step in to curb most harmful aspects of Nationality and Borders Bill
  It 'will criminalize desperate people fleeing war and persecution,' Muslim Council of Britain tells Arab News
Updated 35 min 50 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Leaders from the UK’s Muslim, Christian, Jewish and other faith communities have penned a joint letter urging the government to reconsider aspects of its controversial Nationality and Borders Bill.

If passed, the bill would have widespread consequences for people seeking asylum in the UK, and could have ramifications for British ethnic minorities.

A group of faith leaders including Zara Mohammed, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying they are “horrified and appalled about the potential repercussions” of the bill, urging him to make changes “even at this late stage.”

The bill is currently in its third reading in the House of Lords, meaning it will soon become law if MPs in the House of Commons vote in favor.

If it becomes law, it will introduce a raft of measures making it more difficult to reach the UK as an asylum seeker.

It will also make it easier for the government to criminalize those who arrive via unconventional means — such as the English Channel — and to strip the citizenship of individuals considered a threat to national security.

The joint letter, also signed by former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr. Rowan Williams, said: “While there is still conflict and injustice in the world, there will always be desperate people needing to seek sanctuary from war, persecution and suffering. We cannot close our door on them, but this bill does just that.

“We assert that the values that bind UK citizens together, especially those concerning human dignity and life, will be fundamentally damaged by this bill.”

They also called on the government to abandon its plan to criminalize and restrict the rights of all people arriving in the UK seeking refugee protection outside pre-arranged schemes, including those coming via irregular routes, such as by boat or lorry. The signatories say this policy was made “without a basis in evidence or morality.”

Johnson should show “political leadership” and promote “compassion, human life and dignity,” added the letter.

Kamran Hussain, CEO of Green Lane Masjid, one of Britain’s largest mosques, told Arab News that there are “people running away from war and oppression, desperately seeking sanctuary from persecution and suffering. This bill will only make their struggles harder.

“At a time when we should be opening the doors to help them, we’re hastily trying to close them.

“We talk about British values and how we should all hold ourselves to a high standard. It’s in times of struggle, when people are suffering and in need of our help, that our true values manifest themselves.”

He added: “This is ultimately about showing compassion. As British people, we’re better than this. Let us reflect our true British values of compassion.”

The MCB told Arab News that it has “expressed grave concern about many aspects of the Nationality and Borders Bill, including its categorical failure to safeguard the rights of refugees and those seeking asylum in the UK.”

It added: “In practice, the bill will criminalize desperate people fleeing war and persecution, deny them the right of sanctuary and abandon them to an uncertain fate. It would be an affront to human rights, the rule of law and our collective morality to do so.”

Proposed UK asylum plan will double cost to taxpayers: Charities
World
Proposed UK asylum plan will double cost to taxpayers: Charities
UK House of Lords throws cold water on offshore asylum processing plan
World
UK House of Lords throws cold water on offshore asylum processing plan

Australia's most decorated soldier kicked handcuffed Afghan off cliff, court hears

Australia’s most decorated soldier kicked handcuffed Afghan off cliff, court hears
Updated 41 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Australia’s most decorated soldier kicked handcuffed Afghan off cliff, court hears

Australia’s most decorated soldier kicked handcuffed Afghan off cliff, court hears
  SAS patrol commander Ben Roberts-Smith allegedly coached comrades on a cover story after the man, a shepherd, was executed by another soldier
  In 2020, Australian army top brass asked police to investigate 19 soldiers accused of murdering 39 Afghan prisoners and civilians
Updated 41 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Australia’s most decorated living soldier was accused in court by a former Special Air Service colleague of kicking a handcuffed Afghan shepherd down a steep drop, shattering the man’s face, before he was executed.

Ben Roberts-Smith, who was awarded the Victoria Cross for bravery in Afghanistan, is suing a number of newspapers that published stories claiming he murdered six captives while serving in the country. The 43-year-old denies the allegations made in the reports, which included claims that he conspired with an unnamed soldier to murder the shepherd and cover it up.

Giving evidence in the federal court on Monday, the former SAS colleague, who cannot be named for national security reasons and was identified only as Person 4, said that Roberts-Smith kicked the unarmed and handcuffed 36-year-old shepherd off the edge of a cliff. The man’s head hit a rock as he fell and “knocked out a number of his teeth including his front teeth,” according to Person 4, who added that the man then attempted to sit up but “fell back down again.”

He said Roberts-Smith, who was the SAS patrol commander, then ordered him and another soldier, Person 11, to drag the man away.

“At that point the individual was placed down. I moved off a distance. Ben Roberts-Smith and Person 11 had a quick conversation,” he said. The shepherd was still handcuffed and then “a number of shots rang out … two to three rounds,” he added.

While an SAS trooper was taking photos of the shepherd’s body, Person 4 said he noticed a radio next to the corpse. He added that to the best of his knowledge the dead man had not been carrying one. The radio was “slightly wet” with a “fogged-up” screen, Person 4 said, and it “dawned on” him that the radio had come from another Afghan man Roberts-Smith previously pursued across the Helmand River and killed.

It is alleged that Roberts-Smith then spoke with other Australian soldiers and told them that “the story” was that they had shot and killed a “spotter” on their way to a helicopter extraction.

Roberts-Smith claims that the shepherd had been seen in a field showing hostile intent. He argues that his former colleagues gave evidence against him because they are jealous of his honors. The trial continues.

In November 2020, an inquiry by the inspector-general of the Australian military recommended that 19 soldiers — as yet identified — be investigated by police for the unlawful killing of 39 prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan.

Australian SAS corporal ‘executed unarmed Afghan,’ court hears
World
Australian SAS corporal ‘executed unarmed Afghan,’ court hears

Police arrest man linked to 2011 assault on Saudi Consulate in Karachi
Pakistani security officials gather outside the Saudi consulate in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on May 11, 2011, following a grenade attack. (AFP)
Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM
Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM
LuLu ushers in new shopping experience at NEOM
The store was inaugurated on Feb. 28 in the presence of Antonio Valenzuela, sector head, senior executive director NEOM operations, and senior LuLu officials. (Supplied)
Dhaka’s last traditional market stirs nostalgia for shopping the old way
Dhaka’s last traditional market stirs nostalgia for shopping the old way
Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine
Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine

