Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

An announcement on the FIFA website is displayed in this illustration taken, February 28, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 01 March 2022
  • The men’s team had been due to play in qualifying play-offs in March for the World Cup in Qatar later this year
PARIS: Russia has been expelled from the World Cup after being suspended from all international competitions “until further notice,” FIFA and UEFA announced in a joint statement on Monday, while European football’s governing body also ended its partnership with Russian energy giant Gazprom.
The men’s team had been due to play in qualifying play-offs in March for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, while its women’s side had qualified for the European Championship in England, to be held in July.
The announcement also affects Russian clubs involved in European competitions.
“FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” read the joint statement from the governing bodies of world and European football.
The Russian men’s team were scheduled to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semifinal on March 24, and might have faced Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the finals in Qatar later this year.
But their three potential opponents insisted they would boycott the matches.
FIFA announced on Sunday that Russian teams would be allowed to continue playing under the name of the Football Union of Russia, playing home games on neutral territory and behind closed doors, and with the Russian flag and anthem banned.
But those measures were dismissed as “totally unacceptable” by Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza, who added that Poland would not play their World Cup play-off with Russia, “no matter what the name of the team is.”
FIFA changed its approach on Monday, kicking Russia out of the sport’s showpiece tournament.
“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” the statement added.
“Both presidents (Gianni Infantino and Aleksander Ceferin) hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace among people.”
The Russian Football Union denounced the suspension, saying the move was “discriminatory.”
“It has an obvious discriminatory character and harms a huge number of athletes, coaches, employees of clubs and national teams, and most importantly, millions of Russian and foreign fans, whose interests international sports organizations must protect in the first place,” it said in a statement.
The decisions come after a widespread outcry, with global players’ union FIFPro on Monday releasing a statement saying it “strongly disagreed” with the initial measures taken by FIFA.
FIFPro criticized FIFA for not imposing stronger sanctions right away and said that participation of Russian teams in international competitions was now “not a possibility.”
With other nations also coming out to say they would not play against Russia, FIFA and UEFA were left with little choice.
FIFA had to act quickly before the upcoming World Cup play-offs and with the draw for the tournament due to be held in Doha on April 1.
Russia were supposed to play the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in their group at the women’s Euro in England in July.
“This is a powerful message from the international sporting community that we will not tolerate Putin’s abhorrent assaults on freedom and liberty. Well done FIFA and UEFA,” tweeted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Meanwhile Spartak Moscow were scheduled to play RB Leipzig of Germany in the last 16 of the Europa League.
They were the only remaining Russian team in European competition this season.
“Even though we are of the opinion that sport fundamentally unites, we understand and support this decision,” said Leipzig, who, UEFA told AFP, have received a bye into the quarter-finals.
FIFA, though, did not confirm if Poland would qualify directly for the final of their World Cup play-off path.
UEFA said it had ended its partnership with Gazprom, one of its main sponsors, “effective immediately.”
Gazprom has been a key sponsor of UEFA since 2012 and was believed to have been paying around 40 million euros ($45 million) a year in a deal due to run until 2024.
Russian football federation president Alexander Dyukov, boss of Gazprom Neft, the petrol branch of Gazprom, is a member of the UEFA’s executive committee.
German club Schalke 04 also announced Monday it had prematurely ended its shirt sponsorship deal with Gazprom.
UEFA last week stripped the Russian city of Saint Petersburg of this season’s Champions League final, moving the game on May 28 to Paris.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict FIFA UEFA World Cup

Olympics chief ‘on side of peace’ in Russia’s sporting exile

Olympics chief ‘on side of peace’ in Russia’s sporting exile
Olympics chief ‘on side of peace’ in Russia’s sporting exile

Olympics chief ‘on side of peace’ in Russia’s sporting exile
  • The IOC on Monday urged sports federations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
  • The move quickly led to Russia becoming an international sporting pariah
GENEVA: The head of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday pinned full responsibility for Russia’s sporting exile on the Kremlin, insisting Russian athletes should not prosper while their Ukrainian counterparts suffer.
The IOC on Monday urged sports federations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, having already urged the cancelation or relocation of planned sports events.
The move quickly led to Russia becoming an international sporting pariah.
IOC president Thomas Bach said Moscow and Minsk were in clear breach of the Olympic truce, which started on February 4 and runs until seven days after the end of the Winter Paralympics in Beijing.
“This is the responsibility of the Russian government. We should not fall into this trap of the propaganda there, to say that this is a political act,” Bach told reporters.
“This is the consequence of the violation of the Olympic truce and the Olympic charter by their government.”
He added: “There can be no doubt where we are standing in this aggression, in this war: we are standing at the side of peace.”
Bach said fair competition simply could not go ahead if Russian athletes were freely taking part while their Ukrainian counterparts were under assault.
“We would have had to face a situation where Ukrainian athletes and officials are seeking shelter in the subway in Kiev for the bombing — and on the other hand, you would have had the Russian athletes competing in competitions they (Ukrainians) would have liked to compete in, or even taking their places,” he said.
Bach said it was unknown how many athletes had fled Ukraine among the 875,000 refugees who have so far sought shelter in neighboring countries.
“We do not know how many members of the Ukrainian Olympic community have left the country and are refugees right now and where they are, but we are working on this,” he said.
Bach praised Russian athletes who have spoken out in favor of peace, despite the risks to their liberty.
He also insisted that if others chose to stay silent, it did not mean they backed the invasion — and could well mean the opposite.
“Thousands of Russians who have spoken out for peace have been detained,” Bach said.
“It is a risk now, apparently, for every Russian to speak out in favor of peace, so you cannot interpret silence as agreement with the war. Maybe even the contrary is correct.”
Earlier Wednesday, Russian and Belarusian athletes were given the green light to compete at the Beijing Winter Games.
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said they will take part as neutrals and will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict International Olympic Committee (IOC) Belarusian athletes pariah

Czech FA will not book players for removing shirts in Ukraine support

Czech FA will not book players for removing shirts in Ukraine support
Czech FA will not book players for removing shirts in Ukraine support

Czech FA will not book players for removing shirts in Ukraine support
  • The step in support of Ukraine is in force until further notice, the FA said in a statement
PRAGUE: The Czech Football Association said Wednesday local referees in professional leagues will not punish players for taking off their shirts in celebration if they do it to promote “the fighting Ukraine.”
It added players were now free to take off their shirts or cover their heads with a shirt “if they want to disclose symbols or slogans supporting the fighting Ukraine.”
The step in support of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last week, is in force until further notice, the FA said in a statement.
Under normal circumstances, “players must be booked even if a goal was denied in case they... take off the shirt or cover their heads with it,” according to the rules on the Czech FA website.

Topics: czech football Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Everton suspend sponsorship agreements with Russian billionaire Usmanov

Everton suspend sponsorship agreements with Russian billionaire Usmanov
Everton suspend sponsorship agreements with Russian billionaire Usmanov

Everton suspend sponsorship agreements with Russian billionaire Usmanov
  • The 68-year-old Usmanov had already had his assets frozen by the European Union as part of sanctions imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • Everton added they were "shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine,"
LONDON: English Premier League club Everton said Wednesday they had “suspended with immediate effect” sponsorship agreements with several companies in which Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has a stake, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota,” said an Everton statement.
Uzbek-born Usmanov’s USM Holdings sponsors Everton’s training ground, with an initial five-year deal announced in 2017.
It also has an option on naming rights for the Toffees’ new stadium — a deal worth £30 million ($40 million) to the Merseyside club.
The 68-year-old Usmanov, an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had already had his assets frozen by the European Union as part of sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Everton added they were “shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine,” as they called for a “tragic situation” to end as soon as possible.
The Toffees have an Ukrainian player in Vitalli Myolenko, with their statement saying they were providing the defender and his family with our “full support” and “will continue to do so.”
An update in the Official Journal of the European Union said Usmanov, a long-time business partner of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, was among the 26 individuals targeted with sanctions on Monday.
Usmanov contested the EU punishment while announcing Tuesday he was stepping aside, for the time being, from his position as president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE).
“I believe that such decision is unfair, and the reasons employed to justify the sanctions are a set of false and defamatory allegations damaging my honor (sic), dignity and business reputation,” he wrote in a statement posted on the FIE website.
“I will use all legal means to protect my honor (sic) and reputation.
“I hereby suspend the exercise of my duties as the president of the International Fencing Federation effective immediately until justice is restored.”
The EU declaration said restrictive measures included “an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities.”
Describing Usmanov as someone with particularly close ties to Putin, it added: “He has been referred to as one of Vladimir Putin’s favorite oligarchs.
“He is considered to be one of Russia’s businessmen-officials, who were entrusted with servicing financial flows, but their positions depend on the will of the President.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict everton Premier league

Al-Ittihad’s Abderrazak Hamdallah wins SPL Player of the Month award for February

Al-Ittihad's Abderrazak Hamdallah is the SPL's player of the month for February. (Arriyadiyah)
Al-Ittihad's Abderrazak Hamdallah is the SPL's player of the month for February. (Arriyadiyah)
Al-Ittihad’s Abderrazak Hamdallah wins SPL Player of the Month award for February

Al-Ittihad's Abderrazak Hamdallah is the SPL's player of the month for February. (Arriyadiyah)
  • Club coach Cosmin Contra took best coach award after guiding league leaders to three wins and a draw during the month
JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad’s Abderrazak Hamdallah has won the Saudi Pro League’s Player of the Month award for February for his performances in rounds 19 to 22 of the 2021-22 season.

The Moroccan striker joined Al-Ittihad from Al-Nassr in January and has helped the Jeddah club maintain its healthy lead at the top of the SPL table with several match-winning interventions.

Meanwhile Al-Ittihad’s Cosmin Contra claimed the best coach award for the first time since taking over at the club last August, having overseen three wins and a draw out of four matches during February.

Mustafa Malaikah of Al-Faisaly took the best goalkeeper award, while Firas Al-Braikan, the Al-Fateh striker, won the prize for most promising player.

Topics: football soccer Al-ittihad Saudi Pro League (SPL) Saudi Arabia

Defending champion Lydia Ko confirmed for 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah

Defending champion Lydia Ko confirmed for 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah
Defending champion Lydia Ko confirmed for 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah

Defending champion Lydia Ko confirmed for 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah
  • $1m Ladies European Tour event presented by PIF runs from March 17-20
  • City will also host Aramco Team Series in November
The Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund is returning for 2022, with a new date and the biggest early-season purse in what will be a record-breaking year for the Ladies European Tour.

The groundbreaking event will take place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City from March 17-20.

It returns with a $1 million prize purse and a superstar field led by defending champion, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.

Major winners Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall are also KAEC-bound, as are Solheim Cup stars Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, past LET winners Marianne Skarpnord, Olivia Cowan, Pauline Roussin Bouchard, Steph Kyriacou and Anne van Dam, and the tournament’s debut 2020 champion, Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark.

The new date means the Aramco Saudi Ladies International now occupies a far earlier spot on the LET calendar, taking place eight months sooner than usual in a season shake-up that will see the tour visit the Kingdom twice, with the second being for the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah event in November.

With the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and Aramco Team Series expanding to five individual $1 million events in 2022, this year will mark a record season for the Ladies European Tour, where its biggest ever pool of prize money will be up for grabs.

“It’s great to be heading back to Saudi Arabia for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF, and much earlier in our schedule,” Alexandra Armas, Ladies European Tour CEO, said.

“There’s no question that every event we’ve had to date at Royal Greens has been a huge success. The Saudi Ladies International is a week all our players look forward to enormously, with the quality of field and prize money adding an extra edge to what is a stunning course and venue for elite tournament golf.

“We also feel the impact of our members playing in Saudi Arabia and the good that’s doing for women’s golf,” Armas added. “We all have fond memories of our landmark first event in 2020 which inspired more than 1,000 Saudi women and girls to sign up to learn the game for the first time over the tournament weekend. We are very proud and encouraged about what has been achieved so far and are motivated to continue inspiring more women and young girls into the game.”

Five-time LET tournament champion Marianne Skarpnord has played in both Aramco Saudi Ladies International events to date. The Norwegian was also the individual winner in the debut Aramco Team Series event in London last year, another Golf Saudi-backed initiative.

“When the Saudi Ladies International first got added to the LET calendar two years ago, it was a big moment for us as players as it was a huge investment in the women’s game at a time when we really needed it,” she said.

“The events have since proved to be some of the very best on tour, with Royal Greens a spectacular place to play golf, so we all now look forward to them for so many reasons. Bring on this month, and November.”

Majed Al-Sorour, deputy chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “We are thrilled to be once again inviting the best golfers in the world here to King Abdullah Economic City to compete in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF.

“Our ambition with all our flagship golf events is to elevate the game on a global scale and to inspire what we see as being the first generation of homegrown golfers in Saudi Arabia. Both Saudi Ladies Internationals to date have been incredible and helped to take women’s golf to that next level, while having a direct impact on golf on the ground level here in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Aramco Saudi Ladies International Public Investment Fund (PIF) Ladies European Tour (LET) Royal Greens Golf & Country Club Lydia Ko

