Ryan Fraser’s form gives Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a welcome selection dilemma

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has welcomed in-form Ryan Fraser, giving him a selection dilemma in the absence of Allan Saint-Maximin.

Many Newcastle fans feared the worst when the Frenchman’s name was not on the team sheet at West Ham two weeks ago, and again at Brentford last weekend, such is his influence.

However, four points from two games, both of which were away from home, was a positive Premier League return for the Magpies.

And one of the stars of the show in both encounters was Scotland international Ryan Fraser.

The former Bournemouth and Aberdeen winger was a constant threat on the right at the London Stadium, then switched to the left against the Bees and was even more effective, setting up Joelinton’s West London opener.

While Howe is now likely to have a call to make, with the head coach hopeful Saint-Maximin will be fit for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion to St. James’ Park on Saturday, it is not one he is complaining about.

“I will take selection dilemmas and tough calls over not having enough strength,” said Howe when questioned on the subject. “So Allan coming back in, potentially, would be positive for the team, as would any of the players, if we can get them back.”

“The squad is in a good place, feeling confident,” he said. “The environment is strong but we are going into an intense period of games and we will need the whole squad to play their part.”

Saint-Maximin’s calf issue has seen him flown back to former club Monaco for treatment, at the player’s request.

While it is yet to be confirmed, it is understood the player is back in the UK and will be assessed before the Seagulls head to Tyneside.

“Allan, we hoped he would make it but he was some way short in the end,” Howe said following the Brentford win. “We now have our fingers crossed and hope he can make the next game.”

“I think he will be a lot closer for that game. He is a massive player for us and we are aware we need him back for the next game.

“It is great to see the team able to cope. We are missing some really outstanding individuals but the team is strong enough to get results in their absence. That is a good sign for the future.”

Meanwhile, it sounds like Fraser is in no mood to give up his slot for Saint-Maximin.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he discussed how playing on the left is his preferred role.

“I played out on the left for the first time and the gaffer knows that’s my favorite position,” said the 28-year-old. “Maxi (Saint-Maximin) and Murph (Jacob Murphy) have been playing there and I got used to playing on the right.”

“Me and Matt (Targett) had a very good relationship,” Fraser said. “We trained just once with each other, on Friday, and as a fullback and wide man, I don’t think you would have noticed it would have been one day on the training pitch.”