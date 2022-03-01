Colleagues back UK gallery director who fell foul of pro-Israel lobby group

LONDON: More than 100 members of staff at the University of Manchester have signed a letter opposing an attempt by its leadership and a pro-Israel lobby group to force the director of the university’s museum out of his job.
They said attempts to get rid of Alistair Hudson, director of the Whitworth Art Gallery, are a “grave violation of academic and artistic freedom of expression.”
Last year, UK Lawyers for Israel made a series of complaints about Hudson after he chose to run an exhibition that included a statement of solidarity with the Palestinian “liberation struggle.”
UKLFI told The Guardian it had “suggested that the university should take appropriate disciplinary action” against Hudson in September.
In a statement shared with The Guardian, university staff and members of Forensic Architecture — whose exhibition at the gallery is at the heart of UKLFI’s protests — said they are “gravely concerned and outraged at the attempt to force out” Hudson.
“We demand that he be reinstated and an apology issued by the UoM to this grave violation of academic and artistic freedom of expression,” the letter said, adding that it is “damaging and dangerous” that the university “supported the idea that a statement against Israel’s war crimes against the Palestinian people was an act of antisemitism, and forced its removal.
“Forcing out the WAG director six months after the event is therefore not only punitive, but also shows that the UoM will not support and defend its staff when and if under pressure from outside organizations.”
The controversy dates back to August 2021, when a statement was removed from an exhibition exploring how pollution, chemical attacks and the aftermath of explosions affect marginalized people in places around the world, including Palestine.
UKLFI protested various elements of that exhibition, including a statement of solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.
University staff are demanding “that the UoM reinstate Alistair Hudson and apologise to WAG, the wider UoM staff, and UoM students for this grave violation of the principle of academic and artistic freedom.
“We also extend our solidarity to the Palestinian people for the right to live with freedom and in dignity.”
A UoM spokesperson refuted claims that it had suppressed academic or artistic freedoms, and in a previous statement said staffing matters “remain strictly internal to the university.”
Ukrainian cyber resistance group targets Russian power grid, railways
WASHINGTON: A Ukrainian cyber guerrilla warfare group plans to launch digital sabotage attacks against critical Russian infrastructure such as railways and the electricity grid, to strike back at Moscow over its invasion, a hacker team coordinator told Reuters.
Officials from Ukraine’s defense ministry last week approached Ukrainian businessman and local cybersecurity expert Yegor Aushev to help organize a unit of hackers to defend against Russia, Reuters previously reported.
On Monday, Aushev said he planned to organize hacking attacks that would disrupt any infrastructure that helps bring Russian troops and weapons to his country.
“Everything that might stop war,” he told Reuters. “The goal is to make it impossible to bring these weapons to our country.”
Aushev said his group has already downed or defaced dozens of Russian government and banking websites, sometimes replacing content with violent images from the war. He declined to provide specific examples, saying it would make tracking his group easier for the Russians.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.
A Ukrainian defense attache in Washington declined to comment on Aushev’s group or its relationship with the defense ministry. Aushev said his group has so far grown to more than 1,000 Ukrainian and foreign volunteers.
The group has already coordinated with a foreign hacktivist organization that carried out an attack on a railway system.
After word spread of the formation of Aushev’s team, the Belarusian Cyber Partisans, a Belarus-focused hacking team, volunteered to attack Belarusian Railways because they said it was used to transport Russian soldiers.
The Cyber Partisans disabled the railway’s traffic systems and brought down its ticketing website, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
On Monday, a Cyber Partisans spokeswoman told Reuters the group carried out those attacks and confirmed her organization was now working with Aushev’s group.
The spokeswoman said because her group had brought down the reservation system, passengers could only travel by purchasing paper tickets in person. She sent Reuters a photo of a paper, handwritten ticket issued on Monday.
“We fully side with Ukrainians,” she said. “They are now fighting for not only their own freedom but ours too. Without an independent Ukraine, Belarus doesn’t stand a chance.”
Reuters could not confirm attacks against the Belarus railway’s traffic system. The company’s reservation website was down on Tuesday afternoon. A railway spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Officials at the Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a Russian news outlet on Tuesday that Russian embassies were under cyberattack by “cyber terrorists from Ukraine.”
Beyond striking back at Moscow, Aushev said his team would help Ukraine’s military hunt down undercover Russian units invading cities and towns.
He said his group had discovered a way to use cellphone tracking technology to identify and locate undercover Russian military units moving through the country, but declined to provide details.
Russian troops are reportedly using commercial cell phones in Ukraine to communicate, multiple media outlets reported.
Over the last week, numerous Russian government websites have been publicly interrupted by reported distributed denial of service (DDoS) style attacks, including one for the office of President Vladimir Putin.
The Public Utilities Commission said it was a "black day" for the island nation as it approved the electricity rationing starting Wednesday
Bus operators said they were unable to get diesel
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Tuesday announced nationwide seven-and-a-half hour daily power cuts, the longest in more than a quarter of a century, as its foreign exchange crisis leaves it unable to import oil.
The Public Utilities Commission said it was a "black day" for the island nation as it approved the electricity rationing starting Wednesday with power stations running out of fuel.
"What we are facing is not an issue of electricity capacity, but a foreign exchange crisis," the regulatory commission said adding that the country was unable to find dollars to finance oil imports.
The cuts are the longest imposed since 1996, when the country relied on hydropower for as much as 80 percent of its electricity and a prolonged drought saw reservoirs run dry.
Under a new directive, all state institutions were also ordered to switch off their air conditioners in the afternoon to save energy,
Bus operators said they were unable to get diesel and about half the 11,000 fleet did not operate, although a public holiday Tuesday limited the consequences.
"We will see the full impact of the diesel shortage tomorrow when people go back to work," the chairman of the private bus operators association, Gemunu Wijeratne, told AFP.
One of Sri Lanka's biggest fuel suppliers, Lanka IOC, put up prices by as much as 12 percent on Saturday while the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said it too asked the government to allow it to raise prices.
Nonetheless, many pumps were dry on Tuesday and there were long queues at petrol stations which were still open.
Energy minister Udaya Gammanpila told reporters on Saturday that the power crisis had been brought on by the dollar shortage, which he described as the "worst economic crisis since independence" from Britain in 1948.
Sri Lanka's tourism sector, a key foreign-exchange earner, collapsed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the government imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save foreign currency.
The country is now in the grip of an economic crisis, with widespread shortages, including food, medicines, automotive parts and cement, and supermarkets forced to ration staple foods including rice, sugar and milk powder.
The shortages pushed food inflation to 25 percent in January with overall inflation at 16.8 percent.
Muslims and Arabs tell US Congress hearing of their experiences of bigotry
Witnesses who gave evidence to a House Judiciary subcommittee included several members of Congress, who spoke of the discrimination they have faced
American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee chief said the hearing is the first in almost 40 years to look at the discrimination and violence the community faces
WASHINGTON: The US House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Tuesday about racism and discrimination that targets Muslim, Arab and South Asian Americans and violates of their civil rights.
It considered ways to raise awareness of the issue and policies that might be enacted to combat it.
The hearing, said to be the first of its kind in 40 years, was held by the committee’s Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties subcommittee. Its members emphasized the fact that the US is a country of immigrants, founded on the principle of equality and justice for all.
However, they acknowledged that acts of racism, discrimination and bigotry directed toward Arab and Muslim Americans, African Americans and other minorities persist.
Representative Steve Cohen, who chaired the first part of the hearing, said during his opening statement that as a member of the US Congress from the city of Memphis, Tennessee, which is home to a great number of Muslim and Arab Americans, he has enjoyed sharing Ramadan meals with members of the community over the years.
“The diversity of Muslim, Arab and South Asian American communities reflects our history as a nation of immigrants,” he said.
Acts of discrimination against minorities in the US, especially African Americans, have been committed by the government as well as by fellow American citizens, he added.
By way of an example of of the injustices committed by US authorities against minority groups he highlighted Jim Crow legislation, a body of laws enacted in southern states following the end of the American Civil War in 1865 that legalized racial discrimination and segregation.
The committee heard testimony from several elected members, including Ilhan Omar, a representative from Minnesota who is Muslim and was the first African refugee to become a member of Congress; Andre Carson, an African American representative from Indiana; Pramila Jayapal; an Indian
American immigrant who represents Seattle, Washington; and Judy Chu an Asian American representative from California.
Carson spoke of his own experiences of racism and discrimination as a young African American and Muslim growing up in Indiana. He highlighted the importance of solidarity among Muslim communities in America and told how that community had fought for his rights and helped him when, as a young man, he was arrested by the police while standing close to a mosque.
“I learned a real lesson that day: That being black and being Muslim put someone like me under double scrutiny,” he said.
Carson pointed out that Muslim Americans have contributed to the success and prosperity of America in all walks of life but that the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 had changed the perception of Muslims in the US for the worse.
“I hope today’s hearing raises more awareness of the very life-changing impacts of discrimination against Muslims,” he added.
Omar told the hearing that she, too, was a victim of discrimination because of her race and faith. She said she had worked with fellow members of Congress to repeal a ban, implemented during President Donald Trump’s term in office, on people from a number of Muslim-majority countries entering the US. She added that she has worked on a variety of legislation designed to end discriminatory policies against Muslim Americans and other minority groups.
In a statement, Chris Habiby, the legislative and policy coordinator of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, welcomed the hearing and stressed the need for a vigorous approach by Congress and the US government to address discrimination and violence against Arab and Muslim Americans.
He said the last time the issue was tackled was in 1986, shortly after Palestinian American civil rights activist Alex Odeh was assassinated in California. His murder, which remains unsolved, was described as an act of terrorism against Arab Americans.
“This is the first hearing to examine the discrimination and violence our community faces in almost 40 years,” Habiby added.
“While this is the first hearing on discrimination against Arab, Muslim and South Asian Americans in the post 9/11 era, it hopefully will not be the last.”
Committee members also heard from several Muslim and South Asian American citizens who told how they had experienced incidents of bigotry and racism in the US based on their faith or the color of their skin.
Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, who is Indian American and an associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion at Penn State University in Pennsylvania, said that the Sept. 11 attacks had been used by the US government to restrict the civil liberties of Arab Americans and Muslims.
“In the post-9/11 era, executive-branch agencies used national security as a basis for new immigration policies that targeted Muslim, Arab and South Asian American communities,” she added.
Activists hold placards before submitting a memorandum to parliament in protest of the impending execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore, in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP)
Singapore court reserves ruling over appeal of disabled man on death row
Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam arrested in 2009 for trafficking nearly 43 grams of heroin into Singapore
Malaysia’s highest officials have pleaded with Singaporean government to grant him clemency
KUALA LUMPUR: The Singapore Court of Appeal on Tuesday reserved a ruling on Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, a Malaysian national on death row, in a case that has drawn international attention over the man’s mental disability.
The 34-year-old was arrested in 2009 for trafficking nearly 43 grams of heroin into Singapore, which has some of the world’s strictest anti-drug laws. He was sentenced to death in 2010.
After losing several appeals, Dharmalingam was to be executed by hanging in November. The execution was stayed amid pressure from international rights groups, Malaysia’s prime minister, and the EU, as the defense filed another appeal.
During Tuesday’s proceedings, Dharmalingam’s Singaporean counsel, Violet Netto, pleaded with the judges to show “mercy” and allow him to undergo an independent psychiatric assessment.
His Malaysian lawyer, N. Surendran, told Arab News that the judgment was likely to be “in the upcoming days.”
He said: “The lawyers put up a good submission. Of course, you can’t execute someone who is mentally challenged. (It’s) a total breach of Singapore’s procedures and own law.
“We hope they make the right decision and not proceed with the execution,” he added.
Dharmalingam was allegedly coerced into the crime and his lawyers argued that with an IQ of 69 — a level recognized as a disability — he is not capable of making any intellectual decision. He was arrested at 21, after the bundle of heroin equivalent to about three tablespoons was found strapped to his thigh.
The case put a spotlight on Singapore’s use of capital punishment, which triggered international condemnation. If Dharmalingam was hanged, it would be the first execution in Singapore since 2019.
An online petition urging the Singaporean president to pardon Dharmalingam has gathered more than 101,000 signatures, with petitioners highlighting that executing mentally disabled people was prohibited under a UN convention the country was a signatory of.
Zaid Malek of Lawyers for Liberty, a Malaysian human rights and law reform NGO, which has also urged Singapore to reconsider its decision, told Arab News that capital punishment for mentally disabled people was against international human rights.
“We hope for the (Singapore Courts) to have a proper consideration of Dharmalingam’s current mental state,” he said.
“Our position is that a person with mental disabilities cannot be sentenced to death.”
The interview with Foreign Minister Kasoulides was conducted after he met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Cyprus ‘in unison with other EU members’ on Ukraine conflict, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides tells Arab News
Principals, values and EU unity prevails over relation with Russia, says Cyprus FM
Nicosia supports Saudi bid for Expo 2030 and bilateral relations heading towards more organized, more targeted direction
RIYADH: The foreign minister of Cyprus has said in an exclusive interview with Arab News that his government’s position is aligned with fellow EU members in supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine and all countries in the world.
As a country that has a problem with a part of its own territory occupied, Cyprus could not be expected to have a different stance, Ioannis Kasoulides said on Tuesday, referring to the breakaway statelet of Northern Cyprus, which is recognized only by Turkey.
“Cyprus stands together with the other members of the EU in unison. Imagine Cyprus, which has a problem with part of its country occupied, having a different stance from one of support for the territorial integrity of countries,” he said.
Alluding to a landmark agreement that addressed a range of global issues signed in 1975 by 35 countries in Finland’s capital, Helsinki, Kasoulides said: “We are in favor of the Helsinki Accords, which means the inviolability of borders and no settling of disputes through military means.”
Like many other countries, Cyprus has been put on the spot by the Ukraine conflict since it maintains close relations with both Russia and Ukraine.
The Mediterranean country has a population of 1.22 million. Its main industry is tourism, accounting for about 18 percent of its economy. Both Russia and Ukraine are major contributors to its tourism revenues.
More than 780,000 Russian tourists visited Cyprus in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, out of a total of some 3.9 million. More than 95,000 Ukrainian arrivals were registered in the same year.
“We have good relations with Russia, in the financial sector, and a lot of (Russian) tourists visit Cyprus,” Kasoulides said.
“We would like to have preserved this good relationship, but when it comes to principles, values and the unity of the EU, I’m afraid that’s what prevails.”
The interview with Foreign Minister Kasoulides was conducted after he met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.
On Tuesday, the crown prince hosted the president of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.
After a welcoming ceremony, the crown prince and President Anastasiades discussed relations and cooperation between the two countries, and reviewed efforts to enhance joint coordination in various fields, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.
Anastasiades’s landmark visit is testament to the solid footing of Saudi-Cyprus bilateral ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations. They have intensified the strategic nature of their partnership as well as strengthened their political, trade and socioeconomic links. Just last month, a Saudi delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Cyprus’ capital, Nicosia, as the first guests of Kasoulides after his assumption of duties.
“First of all, let me say that we have come here as the beginning of the new stage of relations,” Kasoulides said. “We have had good relations for five years now. We are changing gear now to a much faster, more organized, more targeted relations.
“We have announced publicly our support for the Expo 2030 bid of Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that joint efforts to this end will now be within the framework of the strategic partnership, in line with Vision 2030.
Speaking of the Gulf Cooperation Council as a whole, Kasoulides said: “We have excellent relations with all the GCC countries and we are grateful that looking at a small country like ours, they look at a friend and somebody who can contribute, in any way possible.”
Cyprus is among the many countries that have voiced concern over recent attacks aimed at disrupting the stability and security of the Gulf region. It has expressed strong solidarity with the government and people of Saudi Arabia and categorically condemned drone strikes by Iran-backed Houthis on civilian facilities.
“We have condemned unreservedly the terrorist attacks by the Houthis,” he said. “We have raised the issue within the EU, with the aim to see one day the EU declare the Houthis a terrorist organization.
“Certain member states are hesitant to do this, claiming that in order to provide humanitarian aid to Yemenis, they cannot at the same time declare (the Houthis) terrorists because they will not be able to have relations with (the Houthis). I don’t agree with this assertion. Let’s hope that this will be done in the near future.”
During their meeting in Nicosia, Kasoulides had briefed Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the latest developments on the Cyprus issue. He had described the confidence-building measures the Anastasiades government intended to propose in order to pave the way for the “resumption of meaningful negotiations for the reunification of Cyprus according to the agreed framework.”
The Cyprus dispute has its origins in the Turkish invasion of the country in 1974 in response to a coup aiming at union with Greece. About 180,000 Greek Cypriots fled Cyprus’ northern third while tens of thousands of Turkish Cypriots settled the north, whose declaration of independence only Turkey recognizes.
Kasoulides touched on the issue again during Tuesday’s interview. “We have always been steady in our policy to resolve the dispute through negotiations and under the UN, based on the resolutions of the UN for the creation of a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation,” he said.
“I am afraid that this is what Turkey does not want now. We have nothing else but to persist through international legality, through the resolutions of the UN, through the framework of the (relevant) Security Council resolutions, to achieve this.”