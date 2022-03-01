You are here

  • Home
  • Etisalat emerges as strongest telecoms brand worldwide on Brand Finance Telecoms 150 list

Etisalat emerges as strongest telecoms brand worldwide on Brand Finance Telecoms 150 list

Etisalat’s brand value increased by 18 percent this year to $10.1 billion, making it the world’s strongest telecoms brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa. (Supplied)
Etisalat’s brand value increased by 18 percent this year to $10.1 billion, making it the world’s strongest telecoms brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v7c6r

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Etisalat emerges as strongest telecoms brand worldwide on Brand Finance Telecoms 150 list

Etisalat’s brand value increased by 18 percent this year to $10.1 billion, making it the world’s strongest telecoms brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa. (Supplied)
  • Expo 2020 offered Etisalat the platform to demonstrate itself as a strategic enabler of the digital transformation taking place in the UAE
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Etisalat is the world’s strongest telecoms brand, according to Brand Finance’s latest Telecoms 150 ranking for 2022.

The score was determined based on various metrics such as marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance. Etisalat’s brand value increased by 18 percent this year to $10.1 billion, making it the world’s strongest telecoms brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa across all industry sectors.

David Haigh, chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, said in a statement: “Etisalat’s brand strength is driven by product innovation and delivering on customer needs. Delivering the fastest mobile network in the world is a massive achievement by Etisalat, and their core stakeholders recognize the brand’s ability to deliver impressive performance.”

Expo 2020 offered Etisalat the platform to demonstrate itself as a strategic enabler of the digital transformation taking place in the UAE.

Its focus on enhancing customer experience along with it being a key driver of digital transformation in the Emirates helped it break into the list of the top global brands, the company said.

Etisalat recently announced a new group identity, e&. The rebrand is aimed at marking Etisalat’s transformation into a global technology and investment conglomerate.

“The transformation of e& from a telecom company founded more than four decades ago in the UAE into a global influence in digitalization highlights its role in upholding the UAE’s sustainable economic development and diversification plans,” said Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy prime minister of the UAE and minister of presidential affairs, who launched the new identity. 

In the overall rankings, Etisalat maintained its position at No. 15. Saudi-based STC dropped by one position to 14 this year but was named the most valuable brand in the Middle East.

Moov, which is part of the e& group, was the second-fastest growing telecoms brand. This year marked its first entry on the ranking following a 104 percent increase in brand value to $453 million.

The surge in brand value is connected to its rebrand last year from Maroc Telecom to Moov Africa. As a beneficiary of the broader e& portfolio, Moov is delivering significant expertise into relatively small markets using the expertise of global leaders in the UAE, enabling it to grow quickly, according to Brand Finance.

Globally, Verizon topped the list as the most valuable telecoms brand, while Deutsche Telekom moved up one spot coming in second, pushing AT&T down to the third position.

Topics: media Etisalat telecoms

Related

Etisalat unveils new identity as group looks to ‘global future’
Media
Etisalat unveils new identity as group looks to ‘global future’
Etisalat Egypt allocates $318m for 5G and network expansion
Business & Economy
Etisalat Egypt allocates $318m for 5G and network expansion

Images of Israeli attacks on Palestinians falsely labelled to depict Ukraine conflict

Images of Israeli attacks on Palestinians falsely labelled to depict Ukraine conflict
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Images of Israeli attacks on Palestinians falsely labelled to depict Ukraine conflict

Images of Israeli attacks on Palestinians falsely labelled to depict Ukraine conflict
  • Many have noted the inconsistency in the international community’s response to images falsely represented as attacks against Ukrainians
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Images and videos showing Israeli attacks on Palestinians are being mislabelled and captioned as Russian attacks on Ukrainians by some social media users.

A blurry video claiming to show a Ukrainian girl confronting a Russian soldier has generated 12.7 million views on TikTok and over 1 million views on Twitter.

But the video actually depicts Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, aged 11 at the time, confronting an Israeli soldier after her older brother was arrested in 2012.

(Source: TikTok)

Other images include an Israeli attack on Gaza. One missile strike that took place in 2018 and killed three Palestinians was posted on social media with the caption: “The war started in Ukraine.”

Another image of an airstrike that targeted Gaza in May 2021, killing over 260 Palestinians, was circulated on social media claiming to be a Russian airstrike on Ukraine.

(Source: Instagram)

Many have noted the inconsistency in the international community’s response to images falsely represented as attacks against Ukrainians in comparison with those posted accurately as Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The phenomenon is not isolated to Palestine, however. Among other images spreading quickly are videos of previous conflicts captioned to suggest they were taken following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Images and clips circulated on Thursday from the supposed destruction of a residential building in Chuhuiv, in eastern Ukraine, are actually from a 2018 gas explosion in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine media fake news

Related

Swedish authorities are fighting back against claims its social services are “kidnapping” Muslim children. (Adam IHSE / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP)
Media
Muslim Brotherhood suspected to be behind campaign of fake news on child ‘kidnappings’ in Sweden
Misinformation and government-sponsored attempts to stoke social disharmony online have become a hot political issue. (File/AFP)
Media
Australia calls for global action to fight online misinformation

Majarra and Quora form editorial partnership in MENA

As part of the agreement, Majarra will publish selections of various topics from the Arabic Quora community on its websites. (Supplied)
As part of the agreement, Majarra will publish selections of various topics from the Arabic Quora community on its websites. (Supplied)
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Majarra and Quora form editorial partnership in MENA

As part of the agreement, Majarra will publish selections of various topics from the Arabic Quora community on its websites. (Supplied)
  • Agreement marks a first for Quora in the region
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Majarra has launched a first-of-it-kind editorial partnership with Quora, the global platform to ask questions and get answers. As part of the agreement, Majarra will publish selections of various topics from the Arabic Quora community on its websites.

The selected content from Quora will focus on different scientific concepts and explanations, and how they relate to and affect various aspects of life. The answers will be chosen from experts and specialists offering knowledge and insights in scientific fields.

Dia Haykal, director of brand and partnerships at Majarra, said in a statement: “We are excited for this partnership with Quora, through which we reinforce our commitment to provide the best Arabic content for the Arab internet user.”

She added: “At Majarra, we seek to partner with leading companies and organizations that would help us reach unique content that brings in experiences, views, and answers that matter to our communities and give them insightful information to lead better and more prosperous lives.”

The partnership marks a first for Quora in the region.

“We are truly excited about this partnership with Majarra, which is a leader in publishing Arabic content online, through our joint commitment to sharing knowledge,” said Mohamed Ellabban, head of Arabic community at Quora.

Topics: media Quora majarra

Related

Google CEO’s Quora account hacked
Science & Technology
Google CEO’s Quora account hacked
Majarra, a leading Arabic digital content house, has announced the launch of Fortune Arabia. (Supplied)
Media
Majarra launches Fortune Arabia

Kosovo to shelter 20 Ukrainian journalists working remotely

Kosovo to shelter 20 Ukrainian journalists working remotely
Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters

Kosovo to shelter 20 Ukrainian journalists working remotely

Kosovo to shelter 20 Ukrainian journalists working remotely
  • The government will initially allocate 150,000 euros to pay for their living costs, wages and offices
  • There was no indication when the journalists would arrive in Kosovo
Updated 01 March 2022
Reuters

PRISTINA: Kosovo plans to offer shelter for up to six months to 20 Ukrainian journalists forced to leave their country following the invasion by Russia, according to a government document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The document says priority will be given to female journalists who will be chosen by the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) and the European Center for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF).
The government will initially allocate 150,000 euros to pay for their living costs, wages and offices for a period of up to six months, to enable them to work remotely.
There was no indication when the journalists would arrive in Kosovo, which is neither a NATO nor an EU member but has joined other Western countries in introducing sanctions on Russia.
Last August Kosovo also agreed to temporarily host about 2,000 Afghans seeking visas to enter the United States. Most of them have already left although some are still waiting for their paperwork.
Ukraine does not recognize Kosovo’s independence but it has 40 troops serving as peacekeepers in the country under a NATO mission.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kosovo Journalists

Related

Kosovo asks US for permanent military base, speedier NATO membership
World
Kosovo asks US for permanent military base, speedier NATO membership
Exclusive Prime Minister Albin Kurti, seen here in his Pristina office, says Kosovo’s youthful Muslim population makes it a natural ally of countries in the Gulf, most notably Saudi Arabia. (AN Photo/Ziad Alarfaj) video
World
Muslim nations that refuse to recognize Kosovo are making a big mistake, says PM Albin Kurti

MContent and PwC launch cinema experience in the metaverse

MContent and PwC launch cinema experience in the metaverse
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

MContent and PwC launch cinema experience in the metaverse

MContent and PwC launch cinema experience in the metaverse
  • Cineverse aims to bring the cinema experience to anyone, anywhere
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Last week, digital content marketplace MContent partnered with PwC to launch the Cineverse, a virtual experience that aims to bring the cinema to anyone who wishes to access it from anywhere in the world.

MContent premiered its original co-productions “Ripple vs. SEC Saga” and “El Salvador vs. World Bank” at the launch event, which was held in Dubai.

The 200 guests who attended the event watched the movie premieres through virtual reality headsets instead of a physical screen.

Founded in July 2021, MContent enables the crowdfunding of film production and capital-intensive content creators using cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens.

It completed its seed-funding round in January, at a valuation of over $10 million, raising almost $5 million from UAE-based investors Gargash Group and Daman Investments among others.

The platform has already funded 11 film projects across four continents.

Speaking at the event, Umair Masoom, founder and CEO of MContent said: “The immersive cinema experience, designed in collaboration with PwC, and showcased to our guests today, has global scalability and mass adoption capability.

“By bringing the Cineverse to a global audience, MContent wants to increase funding and screening opportunities for thousands of independent filmmakers globally,” he added.

“As part of the decentralized ecosystem, MContent is launching the first of its kind, fully monetized content consumption platform, aiming to drive sustainable earnings for content creators and viewers,” he said.

Reza Essop, PwC Middle East’s emerging technology leader, called the initiative a “brilliant example” that is in line with “wider initiatives such as Dubai Vision 2030.”

He added: “MContent has defined a practical application of emerging technology with the convergence of blockchain, NFT and extended reality. We are incredibly proud to have facilitated this effort as well as enabled this vision from concept to reality, and to a sustainable, commercialized economy that can benefit many, as well as lead the way for other out of the box efforts.”

The event was also attended by doctor and entrepreneur Dr. Lamees Hamdan, chairperson at MContent. “I love the disruptive nature of MContent; the ability to help people’s dreams become a reality,” she said.

Small scale creators are often held back due to difficulties in accessing studios and funding, but MContent gives “the control back to the creators where all of us are funding our own destiny and that is power,” she added.

The native token of MContent is currently trading at a market cap of over $100 million on more than six exchanges. The platform plans to fund 100 global projects by the end of 2022.

Topics: PwC Metaverse MContent

Related

Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse
Media
Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse
Users want brands on Twitter to evolve with the times, report finds
Media
Users want brands on Twitter to evolve with the times, report finds

STARZPLAY signs Hisense TV bundle deal 

STARZPLAY has partnered with Hisense to provide audiences with its portfolio of video content with bundle deals. (Supplied)
STARZPLAY has partnered with Hisense to provide audiences with its portfolio of video content with bundle deals. (Supplied)
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

STARZPLAY signs Hisense TV bundle deal 

STARZPLAY has partnered with Hisense to provide audiences with its portfolio of video content with bundle deals. (Supplied)
  • All purchases of Hisense ULED televisions above 75 inches come with a six-month STARZPLAY subscription
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: STARZPLAY has partnered with Hisense to provide audiences with its portfolio of video content through new TV bundle deals.

As part of the deal, customers who purchase a Hisense Laser TV will receive a complimentary one-year STARZPLAY subscription.

All purchases of Hisense ULED televisions above 75 inches come with a six-month STARZPLAY subscription, while Hisense UHD televisions between 43 and 65 inches are bundled with a complimentary one-month STARZPLAY subscription.

Additionally, all Hisense television models released in 2022 feature a STARZPLAY button on the remote control.

Raghida Abou Fadel, senior vice-president for business development and sales at STARZPLAY, said: “Investing in regional partnerships to bring the very best value and content to our customers is a top priority for us. Our latest partnership with Hisense will allow users to elevate their overall viewing experience, with access to a diverse content roster, all while enjoying the latest high-tech features from Hisense.

“Hisense has always focused on providing value addition to its customer. Our partnership with STARZPLAY, to make it available on our OS platform VIDAA, is another milestone for the organization,” added Jason Ou, managing director of Hisense, Middle East and North Africa.

Topics: media  STARZPLAY TV

Related

Overall, the STARZPLAY platform reported a 479 percent increase in subscriptions from the same time last year. (Supplied)
Media
STARZPLAY’s subscriptions increase nearly 500 percent in a year
From classic films to Turkish dramas, overall content consumption on the platform increased by 23 percent on figures for 2020. (Supplied)
Media
STARZPLAY reveals most-watched content by Saudi viewers in 2021

Latest updates

Etisalat emerges as strongest telecoms brand worldwide on Brand Finance Telecoms 150 list
Etisalat’s brand value increased by 18 percent this year to $10.1 billion, making it the world’s strongest telecoms brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa. (Supplied)
Russia’s sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion
Russia’s sporting freeze grows over Ukraine invasion
Arabs continue to bear the brunt of organized crime in Israel
A career in crime is a tempting option for young people between the ages of 16 to 18 because it offers them quick and easy access to money. (AFP)
Russian radio station taken off air over Ukraine coverage
Russian radio station taken off air over Ukraine coverage
Al-Faisal Museum for Arab-Islamic Art reopens in Riyadh with exhibition of rare manuscripts
An exhibit in Asfar: Treasures of the King Faisal Center for Research and Studies exhibition. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.