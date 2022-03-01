Etisalat emerges as strongest telecoms brand worldwide on Brand Finance Telecoms 150 list

DUBAI: Etisalat is the world’s strongest telecoms brand, according to Brand Finance’s latest Telecoms 150 ranking for 2022.

The score was determined based on various metrics such as marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance. Etisalat’s brand value increased by 18 percent this year to $10.1 billion, making it the world’s strongest telecoms brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa across all industry sectors.

David Haigh, chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, said in a statement: “Etisalat’s brand strength is driven by product innovation and delivering on customer needs. Delivering the fastest mobile network in the world is a massive achievement by Etisalat, and their core stakeholders recognize the brand’s ability to deliver impressive performance.”

Expo 2020 offered Etisalat the platform to demonstrate itself as a strategic enabler of the digital transformation taking place in the UAE.

Its focus on enhancing customer experience along with it being a key driver of digital transformation in the Emirates helped it break into the list of the top global brands, the company said.

Etisalat recently announced a new group identity, e&. The rebrand is aimed at marking Etisalat’s transformation into a global technology and investment conglomerate.

“The transformation of e& from a telecom company founded more than four decades ago in the UAE into a global influence in digitalization highlights its role in upholding the UAE’s sustainable economic development and diversification plans,” said Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy prime minister of the UAE and minister of presidential affairs, who launched the new identity.

In the overall rankings, Etisalat maintained its position at No. 15. Saudi-based STC dropped by one position to 14 this year but was named the most valuable brand in the Middle East.

Moov, which is part of the e& group, was the second-fastest growing telecoms brand. This year marked its first entry on the ranking following a 104 percent increase in brand value to $453 million.

The surge in brand value is connected to its rebrand last year from Maroc Telecom to Moov Africa. As a beneficiary of the broader e& portfolio, Moov is delivering significant expertise into relatively small markets using the expertise of global leaders in the UAE, enabling it to grow quickly, according to Brand Finance.

Globally, Verizon topped the list as the most valuable telecoms brand, while Deutsche Telekom moved up one spot coming in second, pushing AT&T down to the third position.