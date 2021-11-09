You are here

Etisalat Egypt allocates $318m for 5G and network expansion

(Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Etisalat Egypt has allocated EGP5 billion ($318 million) to invest in expanding the network over the next year.

The company is looking forward to launching 5G mobile services in the Egyptian market soon, CEO Hazem Metwally said in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

He expects mobile data usage to grow by 50 percent this year, and the company's revenue growth rate this year to reach 20 percent, with an profit growth rate exceeding that figre.

JEDDAH: The Islamic Financial Services Board Summit opened on Tuesday in Jeddah.

The event is hosted by the Saudi Central Bank and attended by representatives of central banks, financial institutions and regulatory authorities from more than 18 countries.

The theme of this year’s summit is “Islamic finance and digital transformation: Balancing innovation and resilience.”

The three-day conference will host 15 panel discussions and and a workshop to discuss the political effects of rapid digital transformation.

It will also discuss ways to achieve synergy between Islamic digital finance and sustainability.

Oil recovery expected to spur a ‘significant’ decline in GCC fiscal deficit/GDP this year: Fitch

Waving flag of Gulf Cooperation Council of the Persian Gulf States - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE Emirates
Updated 5 min 15 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

  • The report added that hydrocarbon revenues constitute more than 60 percent of budget revenue on average for the region
Updated 5 min 15 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Oil prices, as well as reform momentum and improved political stability, are expected to narrow the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries’ fiscal deficit/GDP ratio, Fitch Ratings said in a report.

Fitch’s forecasts assumed average Brent oil prices of $63 per barrel in 2021 and further removals in OPEC+ production cuts.

The ratings agency firm also added that recovery in tourism and global trade will improve the countries’ economic prospects.

The report added that hydrocarbon revenues constitute more than 60 percent of budget revenue on average for the region. 

This “shows the region’s vulnerability to renewed oil price volatility in the near term and underscores the scale of the medium-term public finance reform challenge across the region.”

Currently, Fitch assigns four countries in the MENA region a “negative” outlook. These are: Jordan, Kuwait, Oman and Tunisia. 

This is due to the “lingering hit to public and external finances” these economies have suffered from as a result of the pandemic.

Liquidity and funding uncertainties remain risks for Kuwait and Tunisia, it said.

Topics: #economy #gcc #crudeoil #oil #oilandgasdiscovery GCC #OPEC

Qatar Petroleum raises crude prices in December

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

  • n November the OSP for marine crude was set at a premium of $1.30 and land crude at a premium of $1.35
Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Qatar Petroleum raised the official selling prices (OSP) of its marine and land crudes in December, a pricing document posted on its website showed on Tuesday.


Qatar marine was set at a premium of $2.20/barrel over the Dubai/Oman crudes average and Qatar land was priced at a premium of $2.55/barrel over the same benchmark.


In November the OSP for marine crude was set at a premium of $1.30 and land crude at a premium of $1.35.


Qatar's move comes after Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil producer Aramco raised last week its December official selling price to Asian customers, suggesting demand remains strong at a time of tighter supplies.

Topics: #economy #crudeoil #oildemand #oilandgas

ADNOC Distribution records 6% increase in net profit in 9 months 

Updated 23 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based oil company, ADNOC Distribution, recorded a 6 percent increase in net profit in the first nine months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, reaching 1.7 billion dirhams ($462 million). 

The company continues to see an increase in total fuel volumes that rose 10.6 percent in September compared to August, signaling a recovery from the pandemic. 

However, the oil company said its third quarter net profit fell to 529 million dirhams, a drop of 21 percent compared to Q3 2020, due to lower fuel margin.

“We will continue to deliver on our expansion plans, domestically and internationally, which positions us as an even stronger fuel and convenience retail leader in the UAE and cements our place as a global fuel retailer,” Bader Saeed Al-Lamki, CEO of the company, said. 

ADNOC Distribution aims to continue its expansion strategy both within UAE and in Saudi Arabia, planning to open 40-45 new stations in the Kingdom in 2021.

Egypt’s Orascom Development Holding has best year since 1989: CEO

Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian leisure complex builder Orascom Development Holding said sales jumped by 50 percent to $500 million in the first nine months of the year, according to an interview with Asharq.

CEO Omar El Hamamsy said 2021 was the best year the company has had for 32 years.

The business builds and operates hotels, residential units, golf courses and marinas in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Morocco, Montenegro, Switzerland and the UK.

It operates 33 hotels holding just under 7,200 rooms, including Byoum in Egypt and Andermatt in Switzerland. 

El Hamamsy said the firm's spending in the real estate market in Egypt will rise.

He added: "We have high investment plans, our future plan in spending and growth will be completed at the same pace, and we are optimistic about the pace at which we are moving in terms of projects and sales.”

The company boss said it had developed half of its 100 million square metre portfolio, and is not considering entering new territories as it focuses on developing the land it already owns.

