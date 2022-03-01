Pakistan imports of much-loved shinay dry fruit suffer weather changes, Afghan Taliban taxes

You are here

Sharaf ud Din, a local shinay vendor, stands in Liaquat Bazar to sell the dry fruit in Quetta, Pakistan, on February 19, 2022. (AN photo)
Traders display dry fruit at the Double Road Adda Market in Quetta, Pakistan, on February 19, 2022. (AN photo)
Trader Haji Abdul Nanai, second on the left, sorts out shinay dry fruit from a parcel at Quetta's main shinay market, Pakistan, on February 19, 2022. (AN photo)
Shinay dry fruit, imported from Afghanistan, is on display in Quetta, Pakistan, on February 19, 2022. (AN photo)
  • Pakistani officials, traders say Taliban have imposed new taxes on the dry fruit’s import
  • Arab News shared questions with Taliban spokesperson but did not receive a reply despite repeated attempts 
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: The import to Pakistan of a much-loved dry fruit from Afghanistan, the shinay, has been hit by weather changes and new taxes imposed by the Taliban regime in Kabul, Pakistani officials and traders have said, leading to reduced supplies of a nut that has been a winter staple in the southwestern Balochistan province for decades. 

The small, round, green-colored nut is produced in Afghanistan’ s mountainous Farah province, from where its winter import to Balochistan begins around mid-September and October. 

This season, around 900 sacks weighing 65 kg each were imported to Balochistan, a 55 percent decrease from the 2,000 sacks imported last season, traders said. Sale of the dry fruit goes on from December to February.

Arab News shared questions for this piece with the Taliban spokesperson in Afghanistan but did not receive a reply despite repeated attempts and reminders.

The Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it did not have exact data for shinay imports, while Balochistan Agriculture Minister Asadullah Baloch and Agriculture Director-General Masood Baloch did not respond to repeated requests for comments for this story.

Haji Abdul Nanai, 40, who has been importing shinay from Afghanistan for 11 years, told Arab News that traders associated with the shinay trade were facing losses this season as its purchase price had gone up because of new duties imposed by the Taliban government and production had declined due to less seasonal rain and snowfall in Afghanistan.

“In this season, prices for the nut have gone up because the Taliban regime in Afghanistan started collecting taxes on shinay exports,” Nanai told Arab News earlier this month as he unpacked sacks at a Quetta market and sorted through parcels of shinay.

Nanai lamented that he had imported only 100 sacks of shinay in mid-October 2021, compared to almost double the number — 180 sacks — last season.

Seller Sharaf-ud-Din, who has been selling shinay on a pushcart for the last nine years, said he had purchased a lower quantity of the dry fruit this year compared to past years because of an increase in prices.

“In the past, I used to purchase one sack of shinay from the wholesale market in Quetta, but this season I have bought just 10 kg as dealers have increased the prices due to frequent closures of the border crossing in Chaman, between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he told Arab News. “This season, many dealers imported the dry fruit via the Torkham and Nushki borders.”

He added that from December to February 2021, the average price of the nuts was Rs600 per 50 grams ($3.39), which had risen to Rs900 this season.

Badar-ud-Din Kakar, former senior vice president of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that shinay once used to be produced in Balochistan’s remote areas bordering Afghanistan, but its produce had plunged “decades ago” as people cut down the fruit’s trees for firewood.

He said he had expected import of the dry fruit would flourish under the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan as it scrambled to find ways to stabilize the country’s crumbling economy. Instead, the Taliban had imposed new duties, pushing up prices.

“But now, the Taliban government in Afghanistan has been strictly focusing on its export as part of efforts to stabilize the dwindling economy,” Kakar said. “They have started collecting duty on the export of shinay and other goods, including minerals and scrap.”

Haji Hashim Khan Achakzai, president of the Chaman Chamber of Commerce, also said the import of the dry fruit had reduced since the Taliban government imposed a new regime of taxes.

Local shinay dealers in Afghanistan’s western Farah province, where the nut is cultivated, and Kandahar, where it is packaged for Pakistan, cited bad weather conditions for this season’s reduced production and higher prices.

Bashir Khan, 30, a shinay exporter in Kandahar, said the dry fruit’s production in the Farah and Ghor provinces of Afghanistan had dropped to three tons this season compared to seven last year.  

“We travel to the mountainous regions to pick shinay from trees,” he told Arab News. “But the market has witnessed a decline in the production of the nut due to lack of rain and snowfall, which is imperative for the growth of shinay trees and seeds.”

NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level

NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level
Updated 01 March 2022
AP

NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level

NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level
  • “We don’t think there is any need now to change the alert levels of NATO’s nuclear forces,” NATO's chief said
  • NATO members are supporting Ukraine with military equipment and humanitarian and financial aid
Updated 01 March 2022
AP

LASK AIR BASE, Poland: NATO’s chief said Tuesday that, despite Russia’s threats about nuclear weapons, the alliance sees no need to change its own nuclear weapons alert level.
The alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke to The Associated Press following talks on European security with Polish President Andrzej Duda at an air base in Lask, central Poland, where NATO’s Polish and US fighter jets F-15 and F-16 are based.
“We will always do what is needed to protect and defend our allies, but we don’t think there is any need now to change the alert levels of NATO’s nuclear forces,” Stoltenberg said.
Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and the 30-member military alliance is not intervening directly in the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. But NATO members are supporting Ukraine with military equipment and humanitarian and financial aid, Stoltenberg said.
The Kremlin began an invasion of Ukraine last week and on Tuesday shelled the center of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Russia has raised the specter of nuclear war, reporting on Monday that its land, air and sea nuclear forces were on high alert following President Vladimir Putin’s weekend order. NATO itself has no nuclear weapons, but three of its members do — the United States, Britain and France.
“We strongly believe it’s reckless and irresponsible the way Russia is speaking about nuclear weapons,” Stoltenberg said, standing in one of the base’s hangars, which has been turned into a conference room with Polish and NATO flags and jets around it.
Stoltenberg stressed that Russia has signed a number of deals agreeing that nuclear war cannot be won and should not be fought.
He called on Russia to “stop the attacks and withdraw all its forces and engage in good faith in diplomatic efforts” to end the war.
Government delegations from Ukraine and Russia met for talks in southeastern Belarus on Monday, but the outcome was not immediately clear.
“This is a horrendous, horrific invasion of an innocent country and we see that civilians are killed. It’s a brutality that has to stop immediately,” Stoltenberg said.
The United States recently reinforced the eastern flank of NATO’s territory with some 5,000 additional troops deployed to Poland and Romania. Both NATO countries border Ukraine, which is not part of NATO. A number of French troops were traveling to Romania on Tuesday to further strengthen the region, Stoltenberg said.
The alliance is to discuss further reinforcement steps at its next summit in June in Madrid.
It is NATO’s responsibility to “ensure that we don’t see a development where a conflict in Ukraine spiraled out of control and becomes a full-fledged confrontation between NATO and Russia in Europe,” Stoltenberg said.
He said alliance commanders are insisting that they are “able to maintain deconfliction (contacts) with Russia,” he said.
From Lask, Stoltenberg flew to Tallin, Estonia, for talks on security of the Baltic region, which borders Russia and its ally Belarus.

Colleagues back UK gallery director who fell foul of pro-Israel lobby group

Colleagues back UK gallery director who fell foul of pro-Israel lobby group
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Colleagues back UK gallery director who fell foul of pro-Israel lobby group

Colleagues back UK gallery director who fell foul of pro-Israel lobby group
  • Over 100 University of Manchester staff members sign letter demanding Alistair Hudson be reinstated
  • ‘We also extend our solidarity to the Palestinian people for the right to live with freedom and in dignity’
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: More than 100 members of staff at the University of Manchester have signed a letter opposing an attempt by its leadership and a pro-Israel lobby group to force the director of the university’s museum out of his job.

They said attempts to get rid of Alistair Hudson, director of the Whitworth Art Gallery, are a “grave violation of academic and artistic freedom of expression.”

Last year, UK Lawyers for Israel made a series of complaints about Hudson after he chose to run an exhibition that included a statement of solidarity with the Palestinian “liberation struggle.”

UKLFI told The Guardian it had “suggested that the university should take appropriate disciplinary action” against Hudson in September.

In a statement shared with The Guardian, university staff and members of Forensic Architecture — whose exhibition at the gallery is at the heart of UKLFI’s protests — said they are “gravely concerned and outraged at the attempt to force out” Hudson.

“We demand that he be reinstated and an apology issued by the UoM to this grave violation of academic and artistic freedom of expression,” the letter said, adding that it is “damaging and dangerous” that the university “supported the idea that a statement against Israel’s war crimes against the Palestinian people was an act of antisemitism, and forced its removal.

“Forcing out the WAG director six months after the event is therefore not only punitive, but also shows that the UoM will not support and defend its staff when and if under pressure from outside organizations.”

The controversy dates back to August 2021, when a statement was removed from an exhibition exploring how pollution, chemical attacks and the aftermath of explosions affect marginalized people in places around the world, including Palestine.

UKLFI protested various elements of that exhibition, including a statement of solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

University staff are demanding “that the UoM reinstate Alistair Hudson and apologise to WAG, the wider UoM staff, and UoM students for this grave violation of the principle of academic and artistic freedom. 

“We also extend our solidarity to the Palestinian people for the right to live with freedom and in dignity.”

A UoM spokesperson refuted claims that it had suppressed academic or artistic freedoms, and in a previous statement said staffing matters “remain strictly internal to the university.” 

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
  • "An Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," said an Indian foreign ministry spokesperson
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the shelling as a "war crime"
Updated 01 March 2022
AFP

NEW DELHI: An Indian student was killed on Tuesday in shelling in Ukraine, New Delhi said, as it urged Moscow and Kyiv to secure safe passage for around 12,000 of its stranded nationals.
"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
He added that the foreign secretary -- the ministry's top civil servant -- was "calling in the Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones."
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the eastern European country last week.
On Tuesday, the central square of the city near the Russian border was shelled by advancing forces who hit the building of the local administration, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the shelling as a "war crime", adding in a video statement: "This is state terrorism on the part of Russia."
But Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla did not criticise Russia.
Naming the student as Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, he told reporters: "From what we understand from his friends, he had come out to buy some groceries, he was at a shop in a line when he was hit, I don't know how.
"The circumstances are not absolutely clear," he added. "It is a conflict zone and it's a very unfortunate situation."
In the southern Indian state of Karnataka, the student's father pleaded to Indian authorities and representatives in Ukraine: "Bring back my son's dead body."
Before Russia's invasion, there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine. Around 8,000 have since managed to leave the country, of whom some 1,400 have been flown back to India, according to officials.
According to Indian media, some Indian students are being prevented from crossing into neighbouring countries, with border guards reportedly refusing to let them pass and demanding money.
Aruj Raj, a student in Kharkiv, told the Hindustan Times that he had been in a hostel bunker with 400 other Indian students since Thursday.
"There is so much bombing happening outside," he said. "We can see street fighting through our windows.
"The city is still under curfew. It is impossible for us to step outside. We hardly have anything left to eat or drink."
New Delhi has long walked a tightrope in its relations with Moscow and the West, while getting most of its arms from Russia. Last week it abstained in a vote on the UN Security Council resolution deploring Russia's "aggression".

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets
Updated 01 March 2022
AP

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and brother Wladimir ready to fight in the streets
  • Vitali Klitschko has been mayor of Kyiv since 2014, two years after he finally called it quits on a boxing career that earned him an Olympic gold medal and a world title
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted, along with a picture of the brothers: ‘I am thinking of you, my friends — you were my heroes in the ring and you’re my heroes now’
Updated 01 March 2022
AP

The two big men standing shoulder to shoulder in a photo taken Sunday in the mayor’s office in beleaguered Kyiv, Ukraine, were instantly recognizable to most boxing fans. Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, the sons of a Soviet major general, are both former heavyweight champions and whenever one was in the ring, the other was always helping from the corner.
Now they’re in a fight unlike any they ever imagined. The prize for this one isn’t a gaudy championship belt but the survival of their country.
Vitali Klitschko is helping lead it as mayor of Kyiv. His younger brother plays the role of chief second.
They’re a formidable pair, ready to do whatever it takes to defend their country against invading Russians. So far that hasn’t included armed combat, but both have made it clear they will fight in the streets if it comes to that.
And, in a rich Ukrainian boxing community, they’re not alone.
Vasiliy Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who some consider the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, hastily flew home from Greece to don combat fatigues as a member of a defense battalion. He was pictured on his official Facebook page over the weekend with an assault rifle slung over his shoulder near Odessa.
“The Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion has been formed and armed,” the caption read. “In the territorial defense, boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko informed the mayor.”
The current heavyweight champion is also in on the fight. Oleksandr Usyk returned home from London when Russia invaded his country and, instead of preparing for a possible rematch against Anthony Joshua this spring, he is getting ready to fight against Russians in his native land.
Both are potentially losing million dollar paydays — in Usyk’s case, the biggest purse of his career in a rematch with Joshua. But defending a belt and defending a country are two very different things.
On Sunday, Usyk posed not with gloves but an automatic rifle, flanked by three other armed men in the Kyiv Territorial Defense force.
They’re all great fighters with proud legacies in the ring. When Wladimir Klitschko last fought in 2017, he and Joshua engaged in a thrilling knockdown bout before 90,000 at Wembley Stadium in London. Klitschko came off the canvas that night to deck the British champion before ultimately being stopped by the younger fighter.
And people in boxing still talk about Vitali Klitschko nearly getting the upper hand on Lennox Lewis in their heavyweight clash in Los Angeles in 2003 that ended only because the ring doctor stopped it when there was so much blood flowing down Klitschko’s face he couldn’t see.
None of the Ukrainian prizefighters ever backed down with gloves on. And they show no sign of backing down now, even with so much stacked up against them.
“Go back home,” Vitali said when asked what he would tell Russian soldiers. “You have nothing to find here.”
Usyk was even more blunt with his message.
“You are not at war with our government, our army,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “You are at war with the people. This is our land. We are at home.”
Vitali Klitschko has been mayor of Kyiv since 2014, two years after he finally called it quits on a boxing career that earned him an Olympic gold medal and a world title. His brother was arguably even more successful, holding pieces of the heavyweight title while going 11 years without a defeat.
They grew up fighting in the Soviet amateur system and, while their technical styles didn’t endear them to boxing fans everywhere, they were extremely popular in Germany where they sold out arenas and stadiums for big fights.
They’re also very smart. Both have advanced college degrees and speak four languages.
And both have friends in high places.
“I am thinking of you, my friends,” actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted, along with a picture of the brothers. “You were my heroes in the ring and you’re my heroes now.”
On the Boxrec.com website that is the closest thing boxing has to a record book, the home page on Monday featured a picture of Vitali Klitschko holding an automatic rifle above the ratings.
“#1 — Vitali Klitschko,” the caption read.
Sadly, this is war, not sport. There is no referee, very few rules and extremely deadly weapons.
Still, with Russian troops threatening the city on Sunday, the brothers tried to stay upbeat inside the mayor’s office even as Vitali Klitschko warned of a looming humanitarian crisis as the city’s food and medicine supplies dry up.
“Right now, the most important question is to defend our country,” said the former heavyweight champion.

Muslim communities in Europe urged to help fleeing Ukrainians

Muslim communities in Europe urged to help fleeing Ukrainians
Updated 01 March 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

Muslim communities in Europe urged to help fleeing Ukrainians

Muslim communities in Europe urged to help fleeing Ukrainians
  • Union of Islamic Communities of Italy: ‘We continue to pray for all civilian victims and for peace’
  • ‘Every possible resource must be made available to welcome everyone in need’
Updated 01 March 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The Union of Islamic Communities of Italy has urged Muslim communities in the country and across Europe to “open the doors of their centers so they can be safe havens for those fleeing from war in Ukraine.”

Muslim communities throughout Italy have been organizing local initiatives to collect food and medicine to be donated to Ukraine, in cooperation with Catholic organizations. 

“Our prayers and our religious values of acceptance towards human life must be transformed into concrete actions,” said the union.

“Every possible resource must be made available to welcome everyone in need, so that the Islamic communities can support the rescue of civilians,” it added.

“We continue to pray for all civilian victims and for peace, in the hope that the international community will promptly mobilize for an immediate ceasefire and for the activation of a humanitarian corridor.”

The union’s President Yassine Lafram wrote in a column published in the daily Il Resto del Carlino: “We Muslims cannot just stand by … without making ourselves available by opening the doors of our cultural centers and mosques.” He added: “Today it is the Ukrainians, tomorrow it may be us who need a safe haven.”

