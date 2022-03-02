You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Fighting rages in Ukraine as Russian troops claim city

Fighting rages in Ukraine as Russian troops claim city
A 19 year old Ukrainian soldier named Yevhen lays in bed in a military hospital in Lviv after being injured by a mine in the Luhansk region. (Daniel Leal/AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

Fighting rages in Ukraine as Russian troops claim city

Fighting rages in Ukraine as Russian troops claim city
  • Biden used his first State of the Union address to highlight the resolve of a reinvigorated Western alliance
  • Leading Russian bank Sberbank announced Wednesday that it is pulling out of European markets amid tightening Western sanctions
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

Kyiv:Russian forces said they had captured a Ukrainian port on Wednesday as Russian and Ukrainian troops battled for another urban center and President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow wanted to “erase” his country.
As the conflict intensified further on the seventh day of the invasion, the Russian army said it had taken control of the Black Sea port of Kherson in southern Ukraine.
Russian paratroopers also landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, triggering clashes in the streets, Ukrainian forces said.
After Washington branded Russian President Vladimir Putin a “dictator,” Ukraine’s leader said a strike on Tuesday on a television mast in the capital Kyiv demonstrated Russia’s threat to Ukrainian identity.
Five people were killed in the attack on the tower at Babi Yar, the site of a Nazi massacre in which over 33,000 people were killed — most of them Jews.
“They know nothing about our capital. About our history. But they have an order to erase our history. Erase our country. Erase us all,” Zelensky said in a video.
The 44-year-old, who is himself Jewish, urged Jewish people around the world to speak up.
“I am now addressing all the Jews of the world. Don’t you see what is happening? That is why it is very important that millions of Jews around the world not remain silent right now,” he said.
“Nazism is born in silence. So shout about killings of civilians. Shout about the murders of Ukrainians.”
Ukraine says more than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed in the conflict and the International Criminal Court has opened a war crimes investigation against Russia.
In his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden warned the sanctions campaign to cripple Russia’s economy would escalate and its oligarchs were being targeted.
Biden hailed the resolve of the Western alliance and voiced solidarity with Ukraine as lawmakers in the US Congress gave a standing ovation to the Ukrainian people.
“A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world,” Biden told lawmakers, promising “robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia’s economy.”
Russian troops rolled into Ukraine last week to achieve Putin’s mission of overthrowing Zelensky’s pro-Western government, sending hundreds of thousands fleeing across Ukraine’s borders.
Russian forces have carried out a massive bombing campaign and encircled urban centers, but Ukrainian troops fought off the advance on major cities.
On Wednesday, however, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces were in “full control” of Kherson, a city with a population of 290,000 people.
Konashenkov said in televised remarks that public services and transport were operating as usual.
“The city is not experiencing shortages of food and essential goods,” he said.
He said talks were under way between the Russian army and local authorities on maintaining order, protecting the population and keeping public services functioning.
Kherson’s mayor Igor Kolykhaiev said in a post on Facebook: “We are still Ukraine. Still firm.”
Apparently contradicting the Russian army’s claims, he said he needed to find a way to “collect the (bodies of the) dead” and “restore electricity, gas, water and heating where they are damaged.”
Ukraine’s army said Russian paratroopers had also landed in Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine near the Russian border with a population of 1.4 million.
“There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians,” the army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.
AFP in Kharkiv saw rocket damage on security, police and university buildings.
Ukrainian forces said Russian strikes hit a residential block and a government building in the city on Tuesday killing 18 people, drawing comparisons to the massacres of civilians in Sarajevo in the 1990s and condemnation for what Zelensky called a “war crime.”
Western countries have imposed crippling sanctions on Russia’s economy and there have been international bans and boycotts against Russia in everything from finance to tech, from sports to the arts.
The EU and NATO members have also sent arms and ammunition to Ukraine, although they have made clear that they will not send troops and the EU has dampened Zelensky’s hopes of membership of the bloc.
In his speech in Washington on Tuesday, Biden announced new measures against Russia and its wealthy elite with a new task force to go after the “crimes” of Russian oligarchs.
“And tonight I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights — further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy.”
The US leader said Putin’s aggression was “premeditated and totally unprovoked” — but hailed the resolve of the Western alliance in responding with brutal sanctions.
In response to the invasion, Western companies have also withdrawn from projects in Russia, deepening the economic toll on Moscow that saw the ruble collapse this week.
Apple, ExxonMobil and Boeing announced Tuesday in rapid succession steps to withdraw or freeze business in Russia.
The moves followed earlier announcements by Disney, Ford and Mastercard among others.
“Going forward, Russia will be a pariah, and it’s hard to see how they can restore anything resembling normal interactions in the international system,” said Sarah Kreps, professor at Cornell University.
The invasion has sent global markets into a spiral, with crude surging past $110 a barrel Wednesday and equities sinking.
Initial talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday failed to yield any breakthrough.
Since then, Russian forces have pounded Ukraine.
Strikes were reported in Konstantinovka in eastern Ukraine, Bordodyanka near Kyiv and Zhytomyr in central Ukraine.
In an important strategic victory, Russian troops attacking from the Crimean peninsula said they had linked up along the Azov Sea coast with pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The separatists said the city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea was encircled.
Ukraine says almost 6,000 Russian troops had been killed. Moscow has not revealed any casualties.
As fears grew of an all-out assault on Kyiv, residents spent another night crammed into makeshift bomb shelters.
Teacher Irina Butyak, 38, sought safety in the basement of her apartment block sheltering with some 20 people.
“We have train tickets for western Ukraine for tomorrow,” she told AFP as air raid sirens blared directly overhead.
“I don’t think we will make the train.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Live Ukraine Crisis: European gas prices hit record high; Boeing, Apple & Exxon cut business ties with Russia
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: European gas prices hit record high; Boeing, Apple & Exxon cut business ties with Russia

Mideast takes backseat in Biden’s State of the Union speech

Mideast takes backseat in Biden’s State of the Union speech
Updated 02 March 2022
RAY HANANIA

Mideast takes backseat in Biden’s State of the Union speech

Mideast takes backseat in Biden’s State of the Union speech
  • US president cited hate crimes against Asian Americans but did not refer to Arabs, Muslims
  • He addressed health consequences suffered by American veterans who fought in Iraq, Afghanistan
Updated 02 March 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Middle East issues and concerns took a backseat in US President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, which focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and discrimination against American minorities.

Toward the end of his 70-minute speech, he spoke about the fight against racism and discrimination, including against Asians, veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and “dreamers” — children of undocumented immigrants.

Biden said Asian Americans need protection “from still too common hate crimes,” but he did not mention Muslims or Arabs, to whom he offered a “plan for partnership” in 2020 to win their support in his presidential campaign.

Arab and Muslim Americans continue to be targets of racism and discrimination, and continue to call for their formal inclusion in the US census, which creates a basis for government support.

“If we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure our border and fix the immigration system,” Biden said, adding that he could do so by using technology to “catch more human traffickers” and “help families fleeing persecution and violence to have their cases heard faster by immigration justice.”

He said he would continue to push to “provide a pathway to citizenship for dreamers, those with temporary status, farmworkers, essential workers,” and vowed to protect women’s rights.

Biden addressed the health consequences suffered by many American veterans who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.

They “faced many dangers, one being stationed at bases breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits,” he said.

“I have been in and out of Iraq and Afghanistan more than 40 times. These burn pits incinerate waste and the waste of war, medical and hazardous materials, jet fuel and so much more,” he added.

“And they (the troops) come home, many of the world’s fittest and best-trained warriors in the world, never the same.”

Topics: Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine Conflict Afghanistan

Boeing suspends Russian operations over Ukraine war
Business & Economy
Boeing suspends Russian operations over Ukraine war
Update Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
World
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’

Russian helicopter violates Japanese airspace

Russian helicopter violates Japanese airspace
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News Japan

Russian helicopter violates Japanese airspace

Russian helicopter violates Japanese airspace
  • Japan’s Joint Staff Office also announced on Twitter on March 1 that there was a risk of violation of Japanese airspace
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: The Japanese Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that a Russian helicopter had violated Japan’s airspace in the northern part of the country.

On Twitter, the Defense Ministry said that Russia’s intensification of its activities in sea and airspace is a concern for Japan, especially with the recent violation of the Asian country’s airspace.

“We will take all possible precautions and surveillance,” the ministry said.

Japan’s Joint Staff Office also announced on Twitter on March 1 that there was a risk of violation of Japanese airspace, and a fighter plane from the Air Self Defense forces took emergency measures and responded.

The Ministry of Defense said it will continue to take all possible measures “24 hours and 365 days of the year to protect the peaceful lives of Japan’s territory and its people.”

This story was first published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Japan

Live Ukraine Crisis: European gas prices hit record high; Boeing, Apple & Exxon cut business ties with Russia
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: European gas prices hit record high; Boeing, Apple & Exxon cut business ties with Russia

Biden predicts dark endgame for Putin in State of the Union

Biden predicts dark endgame for Putin in State of the Union
Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

Biden predicts dark endgame for Putin in State of the Union

Biden predicts dark endgame for Putin in State of the Union
  • US President Joe Biden: “He has no idea what’s coming.”
  • The president spoke to Congress on the sixth day of Russia’s invasion
Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed that Russia’s Vladimir Putin will pay dearly over the long run even for his invasion of Ukraine, even if his military campaign succeeds in the short term.
“While he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run,” Biden said in his State of the Union address. Straying from the prepared text, Biden added “He has no idea what’s coming.” He did not elaborate.
Biden spoke to Congress on the sixth day of Russia’s invasion of its European neighbor and as Kyiv stared down a miles-long armored Russian column potentially preparing to take over the Ukrainian capital, and the US and a growing group of allies tighten sanctions.
In the prime time speech, Biden announced a new step banning Russian flights from using American airspace and a Justice Department effort to seize the yachts, luxury apartments and private jets of wealthy Russians with ties to Putin.
He also signaled steps to hobble Russia’s military in the future, even as he acknowledged it could improve its position in Ukraine.
“We are choking off Russia’s access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come,” he said.
“When the history of this era is written Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” he said.
Biden, who spoke earlier in the day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has rejected direct US military participation on the ground in Ukraine.
But the US government has shared intelligence on Russia’s operations and led the world in imposing a historic set of economic sanctions on Putin’s government, allies and the country’s largest banks, sending the currency into freefall.
Nearly a week since Russian troops poured over the border, they have not captured any major Ukrainian cities after running into fiercer resistance than they expected. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Joe Biden Valdimir Putin

Tens of thousands evacuated in Australia as heavy rains close in on Sydney

A submerged shed is seen on the bank of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, some 130 kms from the New South Wales town Lismore on, March 1, 2022. (AFP)
A submerged shed is seen on the bank of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, some 130 kms from the New South Wales town Lismore on, March 1, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

Tens of thousands evacuated in Australia as heavy rains close in on Sydney

A submerged shed is seen on the bank of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, some 130 kms from the New South Wales town Lismore on, March 1, 2022. (AFP)
  • “Hundreds of thousands of people have been impacted by this event,” NSW Emergency Services Minister Stephanie Cooke told broadcaster ABC on Wednesday morning
Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Tens of thousands of Australians fled their homes and authorities evacuated a hospital on Wednesday as torrential rains continued to batter the country’s east coast.
Eleven people have died since the extreme weather arrived late last week, submerging town centers, unmooring homes and cutting power lines.
The wild storm cell has been making its way down from Queensland state into neighboring New South Wales (NSW) and is expected to hit Sydney, home to more than 5 million people, later on Wednesday.
“Hundreds of thousands of people have been impacted by this event,” NSW Emergency Services Minister Stephanie Cooke told broadcaster ABC on Wednesday morning. “It is not over by any stretch of the imagination.”
The Bureau of Meteorology said Sydneysiders should brace for months of rain to fall within a few hours, as officials reported that Warragamba Dam, the city’s major water supply for Sydney, began overflowing on Wednesday morning.
The country’s weather bureau warned Sydney and surrounding regions could receive up to 200 mm (8 inches) of rains within six hours later in the day. Sydney’s mean rainfall for March is 138 mm, according to official data.
In the northern town of Ballina, the main hospital was evacuated, ahead of an anticipated peak in the floodwaters. In Lismore, a town a little further north that was hit hard on Tuesday, residents waited for water levels to recede far enough to allow emergency services to reach them with emergency supplies.
NSW emergency crews carried out 300 flood rescues after getting 2,200 requests for help overnight. Military helicopters airlifted stranded people from rooftops, while stranded motorists and animals were rescued from a bridge after fast rising waters submerged both ends.
Cassie Skillings, who got stuck on the bridge along with her sister, niece and nephew, told radio station 2GB a local resident rescued them in his boat.
“It was just mayhem, once shipping containers started hitting the bridge I called triple zero and they said there was nothing they could do,” she said.

Topics: Australia

Australia’s most decorated soldier kicked handcuffed Afghan off cliff, court hears
World
Australia’s most decorated soldier kicked handcuffed Afghan off cliff, court hears
Ukraine Crisis: Australia targets Russian foreign reserves; oil up, Asian stocks down
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: Australia targets Russian foreign reserves; oil up, Asian stocks down

US closes its airspace to Russia as Ukrainian cities brace for attacks

An Aeroflot Airbus A320-200 aircraft takes off at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS file photo)
An Aeroflot Airbus A320-200 aircraft takes off at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

US closes its airspace to Russia as Ukrainian cities brace for attacks

An Aeroflot Airbus A320-200 aircraft takes off at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Russian flights have been effectively barred from US destinations for the most part in recent days because of bans on the use of Canadian and European airspace
  • Transport between Europe and North Asian destinations like Japan, South Korea and China is in the front line of disruption after reciprocal bans barred European carriers from flying over Siberia and prevented Russian airlines from flying to Europe
Updated 02 March 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON/KYIV: The United States closed its airspace to Russian planes as the Russian military attempted to encircle and subdue Ukrainian cities with intensifying bombardments on Wednesday, almost a week into an invasion that has sparked massive international sanctions.
Already shunned by the West over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has shown no sign of stopping an assault that has included strikes on Kyiv and rocket attacks in the second city of Kharkiv. Dozens have been killed.
Russia has failed to capture a single city since its full-scale invasion began nearly a week ago, and Western analysts say Moscow has fallen back on tactics which call for devastating shelling of built-up areas before entering them.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the fighting as a miles-long Russian military convoy north of Kyiv advances toward the city. West of Kyiv, in the city of Zhytomyr, four people, including a child, were killed on Tuesday by a Russian cruise missile, a Ukrainian official said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Russia to stop bombarding civilians and resume talks.
“It’s necessary to at least stop bombing people, just stop the bombing and then sit down at the negotiating table,” he told Reuters and CNN in a joint interview in a heavily guarded government compound in Kyiv.
Zelenskiy later thanked Western leaders for their support. “Today, more than ever, it is important for us to feel that we are not alone,” he wrote on Twitter.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn global condemnation and sanctions that have sent the rouble to historic lows and forced Russians to queue outside banks for their savings.
Putin ordered the “special military operation” last Thursday in a bid to disarm Ukraine, capture the “neo-Nazis” he says are running the country and crush its hopes of closer ties to the West.
In his first State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden said the United States would ban Russian planes from its airspace, joining the European Union and Canada, and vowed Putin would pay a heavy price for his decision to invade Ukraine.
“He has no idea what’s coming,” he said in the chamber of the House of Representatives.
“Let each of us if you’re able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world.”
The lawmakers stood, applauded and roared, many of them waving Ukrainian flags.

’FREEZE AND SEIZE’
Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO, has called on the US-led military alliance to implement a no-fly zone — a request rejected by Washington, which fears stoking a direct conflict between the world’s two biggest nuclear powers.
Washington and its allies have instead sent weapons to Kyiv, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States had agreed with partners to convene a task force “to freeze and seize the assets of key Russian elites.”
The move “will inflict financial pain on the powerful individuals surrounding Putin and make clear that no one is beyond our collective reach,” Yellen said in a statement following a Tuesday call with Group of Seven officials.
The West is shutting off Russia’s economy from the global financial system, pushing international companies to halt sales, cut ties, and dump tens of billions of dollars’ worth of investments.
Exxon Mobil joined other major Western energy companies including British BP PLC and Shell in announcing it would quit oil-rich Russia over the invasion.
Apple Inc. stopped sales of iPhones and other products in Russia, and was making changes to its Maps app to protect civilians in Ukraine. Alphabet Inc’s Google dropped Russian state publishers from its news, and Ford Motor suspended operations in the country.
Russia on Tuesday placed temporary restrictions on foreigners seeking to exit Russia assets, meaning that billions of dollars worth of securities held by foreigners are at risk of being trapped.

CIVILIANS KILLED
The heaviest Russian bombardment so far appeared to be around Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv, near the border with Russia. Dozens of residents including children were killed when a Russian strategic bomber fired 16 guided missiles toward a residential area on Monday, Ukraine’s defense ministry said.
In Ukraine’s largely Russian-speaking city of Donetsk, in territory controlled by Russian-backed separatists, authorities said three civilians had been killed by Ukrainian shelling.
Reuters was not able to confirm any of the incidents of reports of casualties. The United Nations says at least 136 civilians have been killed in the invasion, but that the real number of people is likely much higher.
Russia has not published any precise casualty figures for its own military, but says its losses have been far lower than those of Ukrainian forces.
Ukraine’s air force continued to defy expectations that Russia would achieve swift dominance of the air.
“The airspace is actively contested every day,” a senior US defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict United States Canada Europe United Kingdom

A 3D printed model of men working on computers are seen in front of displayed binary code and words "Hacker" in this illustration taken, July 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
World
Ukrainian cyber resistance group targets Russian power grid, railways
Russia bans exit of foreign investments as sanctions tighten
Business & Economy
Russia bans exit of foreign investments as sanctions tighten

