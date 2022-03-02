You are here

  Germany may rethink coal exit as Russia-Ukraine war peaks

Germany may rethink coal exit as Russia-Ukraine war peaks

Germany may rethink coal exit as Russia-Ukraine war peaks
Image: Shutterstock
Germany is considering a slower exit from coal-powered energy if Russia stops gas deliveries to Europe, economy minister Robert Habeck told public radio Deutschlandfunk. 

The words from Habeck clearly indicate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on Germany’s planned shift to a zero carbon economy. 

“Short term it may be that, as a precaution and in order to be prepared for the worst, we have to keep coal-powered plants on standby and maybe even let them operate,” said the minister. 

Earlier this week, Germany had halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany. 

Topics: economy coal power renewables Net Zero carbon emission Germany

