Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard

(AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
(AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
Updated 12 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

  • The cinema opened with 25 screens and includes a wide range of unique concepts such as a 4DX screen that promises to give moviegoers an immersive cinematic experience
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Muvi Cinemas opened the Kingdom’s biggest movie theater in Riyadh Boulevard City on Wednesday, premiering the new “The Batman” movie starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano and other marquee actors.

Sultan Al-Hokair, founder and CEO of Muvi Cinemas, said: “As the largest movie theater in Saudi Arabia, our customers will experience best-in-class entertainment experiences while enjoying the latest cinematic technologies.”

The cinema opened with 25 screens and includes a wide range of unique concepts such as a 4DX screen that promises to give moviegoers an immersive cinematic experience.

Muvi Cinemas is also known for its VIP experiences, offering its luxury Muvi Suites and its latest concept called Muvi Boutiques.

Muvi Boutiques are theaters with a theme, each boutique features a different city or popular place including London, Beverly Hills and a Hollywood-themed boutique.

The cinema is also the biggest in the world in terms of the number of seats it offers, according to the organizers.

Established in 2019 in Jeddah, Muvi Cinemas now has 21 theaters across the Kingdom and 195 screens.

The premiere of “The Batman” was the ideal occasion for the company to launch its newest location due to the superhero’s many fans. The latest franchise installment features a darker-than-ever take on the iconic comic book character.

A selected list of specially invited guests and officials from various industries attended the opening ceremony and screening of the new Hollywood blockbuster, becoming the first lucky people to experience Muvi Cinema’s stunning state-of-the-art facility located in the heart of Riyadh’s newest, biggest and most exciting entertainment complex.

Updated 13 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 13 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed strategic relations between their nations, Al Ekhbariya reported on Thursday.

The pair discussed ways to enhance Saudi-US ties in all fields, and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Blinken’s call to Prince Faisal also tackled intensifying coordination and bilateral action on a number of  issues, including strengthening security and stability in the Middle East.

They also discussed their nations’ peace efforts in the region and the world.

 

Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

  • The 39th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council thanked Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif for his generous sponsorship of NAUSS’s activities
  • Ministers also approved a report on the work of the university, including a review of important achievements in efforts to develop the skills of employees of Arab security services
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia earned praise from other Arab nations on Wednesday for the constructive support it provides to Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

It came during the 39th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, which thanked Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also honorary president of the council and chairman of the university’s Supreme Council, for his generous sponsorship of NAUSS’s activities.

The ministers also approved a report on the work of the university since the council’s previous session, which includes a review of the establishment’s important achievements in developing scientific and physical competencies among employees of Arab security services.

Abdul Majid Al-Bunyan, the president of NAUSS, expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom and its leadership for their great support and continuous care for the university’s activities and work.

He also said that he appreciates the support and attention the university receives from all Arab interior ministers and Arab security services and their employees, which helps to ensure it can better provide services to as many people who need them as possible. He added that this sustained cooperation helps to achieve the goal of enhanced joint Arab action.

Al-Bunyan thanked Prince Abdulaziz for his support, attention and continuous follow-up on all of the work of the university. He added that it has fulfilled all of its obligations relating to Arab security strategies and plans that were implemented last year.

It has also implemented all relevant decisions issued by the AIMC, he said, and achieved many of the objectives of a strategic plan spanning five years that was approved by the university’s Supreme Council in 2019. It aims to ensure the university is the premier institution for preparing Arab leaders and experts for key roles in the security fields.

To achieve this ambitious vision, Al-Bunyan said, the university has been working to develop and diversify its educational and training programs. These will help to enhance joint Arab security, he added, as they cover a wide range of vital areas including security leadership, crisis management, national security, criminal law, cybercrimes, economic crimes, criminal evidence, and illicit drug trafficking.

It has also completed many specialized studies of urgent issues facing Arab decision-makers in the security fields to support them and contribute to the creation of security policies.

Wednesday’s council session was held in Tunis under the patronage of the Tunisian president, Kais Saied. NAUSS was participating in its capacity as the council’s scientific body.

More than 50 events will take place in Jeddah, Alkhobar, Riyadh and AlUla.
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Every year in March, countries around the world celebrate Francophonie through cultural events honoring the French language — and Saudi Arabia is no exception.

During the 2022 edition of Francophonie month, the richness and diversity of French language and culture around the world will be celebrated in several cities around the Kingdom.

The event promotes Francophone values and cultures, and is the fruit of a partnership between the International Organization of La Francophonie and international embassies and diplomatic representations.

This year, several foreign embassies and consulates, including Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Georgia, Greece, Lebanon, Morocco, Senegal, Switzerland and Tunisia, will take part in the Saudi festival.

More than 50 events will take place in Jeddah, Alkhobar, Riyadh and AlUla.

Francophones and Francophiles can look forward to workshops, conferences, shows, movies, exhibitions and dictations for all ages.

The festival will also feature events on culture, art, sport and gastronomy, according to the Francophonie organizing committee. The festival will be inaugurated with a Riyadh Comedy Club show on March 6 in Riyadh.

Adults and children can enjoy traditional African tales featured in “Wisdom of the Savannah” on March 14 at the French International School in Jeddah, and in Alkhobar and Riyadh on other dates.

Swiss, Canadian and Congolese French-speaking films will also be shown. The French feature film “Fahim” will be screened on March 10 in AlUla and on March 21 in Alkhobar.

On the eve of March 23, in Alkhobar, a national dictation by the Francophonie Alliance Française will feature top spellers competing in a friendly atmosphere. Sports enthusiasts will take part in a game of “French-speaking petanque” at Al-Nakheel Compound in Riyadh on March 12.

Updated 03 March 2022
Rashid Hassan

Updated 03 March 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg recently met in Riyadh with Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to discuss the latest efforts to bring peace to the war-ravaged country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the office of the special envoy of the secretary-general for Yemen, told Arab News: “Grundberg briefed the president on his latest efforts and next steps in initiating structured bilateral consultations with multiple Yemeni stakeholders aimed at informing a framework for ending the war and laying the foundations for peace in Yemen.”

Following their meeting, Grundberg said: “I thank President Hadi for his support for my efforts in facilitating a peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

The UN envoy also met with senior Saudi officials, ambassadors of the P5 — the UN Security Council’s five permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US — and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking to discuss recent developments and explore options to reach a sustainable resolution to the conflict as well as achieve immediate de-escalation.

“We need to initiate an inclusive multi-track process that addresses short-term and long-term priorities that can lay the foundation for a peaceful and sustainable settlement to the conflict,” he added.

In October, the UN Security Council’s five permanent members called for the unconditional protection of civilians.

During a call with Marib’s Gov. Maj. Sultan Al-Aradah, the head of missions of the P5 to Yemen said that an inclusive political solution in Yemen was the best way to end the suffering of its people and that all Yemeni parties should promote dialogue.

 

Updated 03 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Updated 03 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Chefs from around the world have been feeling the heat this week as they battle it out in a live cookery contest at Foodex Saudi.
The event, titled “Salon Culinaire 2022,” is being held as part of the annual trade exhibition for the food and drinks industry at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events, which opened on Monday.
The contest is being organized by the World Association of Chefs’ Societies and the Saudi Arabian Chef Association.
The competition started on Tuesday and is open to professionals and amateur chefs, small food business owners and creative housewives.
It will be judged by nine professional chefs from around the world, including WACS President Thomas Gugler, SACA President Yasser Jad and Fabrice Danniel, vice director of culinary arts at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris.
Chef Jad is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and has more than 17 years’ experience in quality control and food safety management. He has been a Salon Culinaire judge since 2009 and said the competition provided a platform for Saudi chefs to present their skills to the world.
“A lot of Saudis got good jobs after showing off their talents here,” he told Arab News. “We take the chefs out of their comfort zone and make them challenge themselves in a competitive environment. It is an opportunity to show off their talents and prove they are good.”
While most of the competition is based on creating edible dishes, one element includes making artificial items using colored foam and rubber. There are also tests for fruit, butter and chocolate carving, as well as baking cakes.
Aisha Anani, who owns a Saudi dessert brand called “La Tartelette,” is taking part in the plated desserts category.
She told Arab News that she was passionate about making tarts and food decoration.
“I will be making tres leches cake, pavlova and fruit tart. We are asked to decorate the dishes in the most creative, appealing way we can.”
An award ceremony will be held on Thursday where the best performers in each category will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. There are also certificates for those who miss out on the podium.
Foodex Saudi presents the latest innovations in the food and beverage sector and this year features 300 brands from 18 countries. It aims to attract more brands to the Saudi market by targeting investors from all food sectors and trades.

