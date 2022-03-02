You are here

Bangladesh sets target to send 1 million workers abroad in 2022

More than 10 million Bangladeshis are living and working abroad, according to the country's Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training. (Shutterstock image)
More than 10 million Bangladeshis are living and working abroad, according to the country's Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training.
Updated 12 sec ago

  • Authorities hopeful to reach target as 70% of Bangladeshis should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in April 
  • Over 10 million Bangladeshis are living and working abroad, mainly in the Middle East
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is seeking to send 1 million workers abroad this year and diversify labor migration destinations, a top overseas employment official has said, as the country ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to reach the target.

Over 10 million Bangladeshis are living and working abroad, mainly in the Middle East. They are the second largest contributor of the country’s foreign remittances after the garment sector. Last year alone, they sent over $22 billion back home, according to Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training data.

“We have a plan to export 1 million migrant workers to different countries around the world, and we are working to explore every possibility in this regard,” Mohammed Abdul Kader, additional secretary of employment, policy and research at the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment, told Arab News earlier this week.

The government’s target nearly doubles the number of workers Bangladesh exported last year, when COVID-19 restrictions limited travel across the world.
Authorities are hopeful they will be able to reach the target as most of the country’s population has already been vaccinated against the virus.

“At present, there is no country in the world that accepts migrants without having both doses of the vaccine. Since we have reached the vaccination milestone set by the World Health Organization, it will surely keep us ahead in sending migrant workers to the world market, compared with our neighbors,” Kader said.

The WHO has urged countries to push for 70 percent vaccine coverage to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.

With a population of around 170 million, Bangladesh has already administered around 210 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. As it ramped up the drive last month, health officials estimate that 70 percent of Bangladeshis will be fully vaccinated — with two vaccine doses — by early April.

Kader said that with most of its people vaccinated, the Bangladeshi government is planning to expand its labor migration to European countries.

“In early February, we signed a memorandum of understanding with Greece to send migrant workers over, which is a real breakthrough in our manpower exporting sector,” he added. “Now we are trying to open a new window with other European countries also.”

The diversification of destinations would come as Bangladesh’s main labor market — Saudi Arabia, which hosts over 2.5 million Bangladeshi workers and last year admitted nearly 75 percent of the country’s overall migrant manpower — is becoming increasingly competitive, with workers from other countries also seeking opportunities in the Kingdom.

“We have huge human resources, which many other countries in the world don’t have. To maximize the advantage, we need to create more skilled workers and provide training to migrants according to the needs of the receiving countries,” Ali Haider, former secretary-general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, told Arab News.

Shariful Hasan, head of the migration program at BRAC, the largest development organization based in Bangladesh, said that in the post-COVID-19 scenario, more jobs will be available for medical technologists and caregivers, and the government should focus on training in these sectors.

“We are much ahead now in terms of COVID-19 vaccination, and there is huge demand in the world market,” he added. “We should seize the opportunities.”

Indonesia investigators find evidence of torture, slavery at official’s ‘rehab facility’ 

Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia investigators find evidence of torture, slavery at official’s ‘rehab facility’ 

  • Dozens of men found caged at a powerful district head’s residential compound in January
  • Six people believed to have died at the facility, National Commission on Human Rights says
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s human rights commission said on Wednesday it had found evidence of torture at an illegal drug rehab facility run by a powerful local official, as it released an investigation report into the case that shook the nation in January.

In a raid on Jan. 18, anti-corruption investigators probing Terbit Rencana Perangin-Angin, the head of Langkat district in North Sumatra province, found dozens of men locked up in barred cells at the official’s residential compound.

Local police said at the time the cells were an unregistered drug rehab center that had been operating for the past decade.

While a police probe was underway, the National Commission on Human Rights investigated whether the caging of the men amounted to slavery. It found that those held there were subjected to violence, including whipping, crushing injuries to the feet and having their nails forcibly removed.

“The cages are where torture, violence and humiliation took place,” commissioner Choirul Anam told reporters. “There are at least 26 different forms of torture, violence.”

He added that six people are believed to have died at the facility, where evidence of slavery, human trafficking and forced labor at Perangin-Angin’s oil palm plantation had also been found.

More than 650 people are believed to have been held at the facility since its establishment in 2010, but the rights commission said it was unable to verify the exact number. It confirmed that at least 57 men were at the site when the raid took place in January.

The commission said it will be monitoring the case, which is now with police.

National police and government officials were unavailable for comment despite attempts on Wednesday to reach them.

“Our recommendation to the police is to enforce the law for all those involved,” commissioner Beka Ulung Hapsara said. “This is not only about human rights violations, but there are also indications of criminal acts.”

France stops foreign legionnaires heading toward Ukraine

Updated 02 March 2022
AFP

France stops foreign legionnaires heading toward Ukraine

  • Nine in the group, of 14, were on leave but not authorized to travel abroad when they were stopped in Paris — the others were absent without leave or considered missing
  • The Foreign Legion has reported 25 desertions by Ukrainian-born soldiers, with around a dozen of them believed to be planning to help the fight against the Russian army
AFP

PARIS: The French army has prevented 14 Ukrainian members of the Foreign Legion from traveling east with the possible intention of joining the fighting in their homeland, their commander said Wednesday.
Nine in the group were on leave but not authorized to travel abroad when they were stopped Tuesday in Paris. The others were absent without leave or considered missing, Legion commander Alain Lardet told AFP.
They were arrested on a coach headed for Poland neighboring Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion for the past week.
The Foreign Legion, an elite corps comprising around 9,500 soldiers, is the only French army unit in which foreign nationals can enlist.
They qualify for French nationality after several years of service, or sooner if they distinguish themselves in battle.
It was not immediately clear whether the 14 were planning to join the fighting in Ukraine, or simply help their families who had fled Ukraine, the military command said. No weapons or other unauthorized equipment was found on them.
But some of the civilian passengers on the bus were carrying gear that led the authorities to believe that they were planning to join the fighting.
The Foreign Legion has reported 25 desertions by Ukrainian-born soldiers, with around a dozen of them believed to be planning to help the fight against the Russian army.
The Legion has “cut them loose,” Lardet said. “They are fighting for a cause that it is not my role to judge.”
The Foreign Legion counts 710 soldiers of Ukrainian origin of whom 210 have been naturalized, and 450 Russian-born troops.
While there has been “no tension between the communities” since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukrainians in the Foreign Legion have been “very worried for their families,” Lardet said.
They can apply for an exceptional two-week leave to travel to one of Ukraine’s neighboring countries to assist their families fleeing the war, but are not authorized to cross into Ukraine itself, he said.
On Tuesday, 25 such permits were granted, with several more expected Wednesday, but none of the Ukrainians arrested on Tuesday were in possession of such a document.
The nine who had regular leave for France only are unlikely to be punished because they had not been told properly that there was now a legal way to join their families, the commander said.
But the five others will be ordered into military detention for an unspecified number of days, having committed “a serious violation of the Legion members’ code of honor,” he said.

UN General Assembly in historic vote assails Russia over Ukraine invasion

The UN General Assembly continued its 11th Emergency Special Session where a vote was held on a draft resolution to condemn Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 02 March 2022
AFP

The UN General Assembly continued its 11th Emergency Special Session where a vote was held on a draft resolution to condemn Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
  • Thirty-five members including China abstained and five countries including Russia, Syria and Belarus voted against the resolution
AFP

NEW YORK: The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, an action that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body.
The resolution, supported by 141 of the assembly’s 193 members, ended a rare emergency session called by the UN Security Council and as Ukrainian forces battled on in the port of Kherson in the face of air strikes and a devastating bombardment that forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee.
The text of the resolution “deplores” Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine.” The last time Security Council convened an emergency session of the General Assembly was in 1982, according to UN website.
Thirty-five members including China abstained and five countries including Russia, Syria and Belarus voted against the resolution. While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight.
Russia has destroyed critical infrastructure, including drinking water and gas for millions of people and appeared to be preparing to increase the brutality of its campaign against Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a speech to the General Assembly.
“This is an extraordinary moment,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “Now, at more than any other point in recent history, the United Nations is being challenged,” she said and made a plea: “Vote yes if you believe UN member states – including your own – have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vote yes if you believe Russia should be held to account for its actions.”
After nearly a week, Russia has yet to achieve its aim of overthrowing Ukraine’s government, but has faced an unprecedented backlash from the West, whose sanctions have knocked Russia’s financial system while giant multinational countries have pulled investments out of Russia.
Washington has imposed several rounds of sanctions, including against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the central bank, since Russia’s forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Moscow calls the assault a “special operation.”
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia denied that Moscow was targeting civilians and warned that the adoption of the resolution might spur further escalation.

Congresswoman says US should treat ‘all refugees’ in same way as fleeing Ukrainians

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said the US should be treating refugees from all nations the same way it is treating those currently fleeing Ukraine. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Congresswoman says US should treat ‘all refugees’ in same way as fleeing Ukrainians

  • The congresswoman’s remarks came as Ukraine suffers a growing humanitarian crisis
  • Most Ukrainian citizens fleeing their country are seeking refuge in neighboring European countries
Arab News

LONDON: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said the US should be treating refugees from all nations the same way it is treating those currently fleeing Ukraine.

Pointing to the “stark contrast” in how global governments have dealt with different refugees, including those from Syria, she said: “I think the world is watching and many immigrants and refugees are watching, and how the world treats Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees should be how we are treating all refugees in the United States.”

The Democratic Party representative, speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, continued: “I think the way we are looking at immediate granting of TPS (temporary protected status), which is what we need to be doing…is something that we need to keep in mind.”

The congresswoman’s remarks came as Ukraine suffers a growing humanitarian crisis, following the launch of a Russian “military operation” in the country on Feb. 24.

Most Ukrainian citizens fleeing their country are seeking refuge in neighboring European countries, but the US did pledge $54 million in humanitarian assistance over the past weekend.

“We really need to make sure that when we talk about accepting refugees that we are meaning it for everybody, no matter where you come from,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“While there is a risk, there is also profound opportunity for us to make the crooked path straight on this issue.” 

Defense lawyers seek to restrict testimony from Daesh ‘slave’

Updated 02 March 2022
AP

Defense lawyers seek to restrict testimony from Daesh ‘slave’

  • The girl, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, was abducted at age 15 from Kurdistan in August 2014 and held by Daesh
  • The defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, is charged with playing a key role in Mueller's abduction, ransom and eventual death
AP

FALLS CHURCH: Defense lawyers for a British national facing trial later this month for helping the Daesh group torture and behead American hostages are seeking to block testimony from a Kurdish girl held as a slave by the group.
The girl, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, was abducted at age 15 from Kurdistan in August 2014 and held by Daesh. She spent several weeks in captivity with American Kayla Mueller, whose death at the hands of Daesh will be a key issue at trial.
The defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, is charged with playing a key role in Mueller’s abduction, ransom and eventual death, along with three other Americans: journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid worker Peter Kassig.
In court papers filed late Tuesday, Elsheikh’s lawyers say Jane Doe was told after her abduction to forget about her family because she would be “selected for marriage” by a Daesh fighter.
Doe escaped, but she was caught the next morning and beaten with sticks, belts and hoses. It was then that she was taken to a prison, where Mueller was also held, according to the defense memo.
After a month, Doe, Mueller, and two other girls were taken into captivity by a senior Daesh leader named Abu Sayyaf, where they were locked in a bedroom other than when they were cleaning or gardening.
Doe escaped the home in October 2014 and made her way back into Kurdish custody. Information she provided helped US fighters launch a raid in May 2015 that killed Abu Sayyaf and other Daesh fighters, according to the memo.
Mueller, who was killed in February 2015, was raped by Daesh leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, during her time in captivity, according to the indictment.
Inside the house, US fighters recovered Daesh documents justifying slavery and guidelines for how it should be implemented.
Elsheikh’s lawyers are seeking to keep the slavery documents from being introduced at trial, and want to severely limit Doe’s testimony, restricting it only to her time in captivity with Mueller.
The evidence “is unduly inflammatory and would only cause undue prejudice against Mr. Elsheikh, confuse the issues, and mislead the jury by imputing the actions of others to Mr. Elsheikh,” defense lawyers Nina Ginsberg, Edward MacMahon and Jessica Carmichael wrote.
While Doe’s testimony may not central to the case against Elsheikh, it provides a glimpse into some of the emotionally powerful evidence jurors will confront if the case indeed goes to trial at the end of the month.
Elsheikh is one of four British nationals who joined Daesh, dubbed “the Beatles” by their captives because of their accents. Elsheikh and a co-defendant, Alexenda Kotey, were captured in Syria in 2018 and brought to Virginia in 2020 to stand trial in federal court.
Kotey pleaded guilty last year and is awaiting sentencing. A third Beatle, Mohammed Emwazi, also known as “Jihadi John,” was killed in a 2015 drone strike. The fourth member was sentenced to prison in Turkey.
Federal prosecutors will respond to the defense memo about Jane Doe at a later date. So far, though, prosecutors have been successful in turning aside defense efforts to restrict evidence at trial. The presiding judge, T.S. Ellis III, ruled earlier this year that prosecutors can use incriminating statements Elsheikh made in interrogations and in media interviews. Defense lawyers argued unsuccessfully that the statements were coerced.
As for the slavery documents, defense lawyers argue that it would be unfair to ascribe them to Elsheikh because he did not write them. But in a 2018 interview with journalist Jenan Moussa after he was captured, Elsheikh said slavery was justified under Islamic law.
“Islamic texts have spoken about slavery and rights of a slave. There is a whole jurisprudence about slavery and the rights of slaves and the rights of slave owners,” he said in an interview.

