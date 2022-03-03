UN special envoy meets Yemeni president in Riyadh for talks on peace efforts

RIYADH: UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg recently met in Riyadh with Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to discuss the latest efforts to bring peace to the war-ravaged country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the office of the special envoy of the secretary-general for Yemen, told Arab News: “Grundberg briefed the president on his latest efforts and next steps in initiating structured bilateral consultations with multiple Yemeni stakeholders aimed at informing a framework for ending the war and laying the foundations for peace in Yemen.”

Following their meeting, Grundberg said: “I thank President Hadi for his support for my efforts in facilitating a peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

The UN envoy also met with senior Saudi officials, ambassadors of the P5 — the UN Security Council’s five permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US — and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking to discuss recent developments and explore options to reach a sustainable resolution to the conflict as well as achieve immediate de-escalation.

“We need to initiate an inclusive multi-track process that addresses short-term and long-term priorities that can lay the foundation for a peaceful and sustainable settlement to the conflict,” he added.

In October, the UN Security Council’s five permanent members called for the unconditional protection of civilians.

During a call with Marib’s Gov. Maj. Sultan Al-Aradah, the head of missions of the P5 to Yemen said that an inclusive political solution in Yemen was the best way to end the suffering of its people and that all Yemeni parties should promote dialogue.