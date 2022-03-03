You are here

UN special envoy meets Yemeni president in Riyadh for talks on peace efforts
The UN envoy also met with senior Saudi officials, ambassadors of the P5, and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking. (AFP/File)
Rashid Hassan

Updated 03 March 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg recently met in Riyadh with Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to discuss the latest efforts to bring peace to the war-ravaged country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the office of the special envoy of the secretary-general for Yemen, told Arab News: “Grundberg briefed the president on his latest efforts and next steps in initiating structured bilateral consultations with multiple Yemeni stakeholders aimed at informing a framework for ending the war and laying the foundations for peace in Yemen.”

Following their meeting, Grundberg said: “I thank President Hadi for his support for my efforts in facilitating a peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

The UN envoy also met with senior Saudi officials, ambassadors of the P5 — the UN Security Council’s five permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US — and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking to discuss recent developments and explore options to reach a sustainable resolution to the conflict as well as achieve immediate de-escalation.

“We need to initiate an inclusive multi-track process that addresses short-term and long-term priorities that can lay the foundation for a peaceful and sustainable settlement to the conflict,” he added.

In October, the UN Security Council’s five permanent members called for the unconditional protection of civilians.

During a call with Marib’s Gov. Maj. Sultan Al-Aradah, the head of missions of the P5 to Yemen said that an inclusive political solution in Yemen was the best way to end the suffering of its people and that all Yemeni parties should promote dialogue.

 

Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

  • The ban is meant to protect neighborhoods and residents from disturbances
Arab News

RIYADH:The Riyadh Region Municipality has banned construction or demolition activities in the city from the Maghrib call to prayer (5-6 p.m.) until 7 a.m.
Violators of the prohibition will be fined SR10,000, the municipality said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.
The regulation aims to keep neighborhoods and residents free from disturbances, said the tweet.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced last summer a rule that bans working outside from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. lasting until the month of September.
The ministry's decision was meant to protect workers from suffering heat exhaustion and sunstrokes.

Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

  • King Hamad expressed his happiness at meeting King Salman to discuss regional developments
  • He congratulated King Salman and the crown prince on the Kingdom’s first Founding day
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman met with Bahrain’s King Hamad and held a luncheon in his honor on Wednesday.

King Hamad expressed his happiness at meeting King Salman to discuss developments in the region, a continuation of coordination and consultation between the two kingdoms, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement made after his arrival in Riyadh, King Hamad congratulated King Salman and the crown prince on the Kingdom’s first Founding day.

He praised the Kingdom’s civilizational and developmental achievements during King Salman’s reign, the continuous development it is witnessing at all levels, and the distinguished position it enjoys in the international community.

King Hamad reiterated his appreciation for efforts made by King Salman with regards to issues in the Gulf, Arab world and Muslim world, and for the strategic role that Saudi Arabia plays at regional and international levels to ensure a better future for people around the world.

The king affirmed that Bahrain stands with Saudi Arabia and is united in purpose and destiny, and that the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of the security of Bahrain.

He also stressed that Saudi Arabia is the main pillar of security and stability in the region.

Earlier, King Hamad was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at King Khalid International Airport on arrival.

Other Saudi officials including the Kingdom’s ambassador to Bahrain Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz and the Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qasabi were also in attendance.

After meeting King Salman, King Hamad was driven to the airport where he was bid farewell by Prince Mohammed.

Updated 03 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

  • The cinema opened with 25 screens and includes a wide range of unique concepts such as a 4DX screen that promises to give moviegoers an immersive cinematic experience
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Muvi Cinemas opened the Kingdom’s biggest movie theater in Riyadh Boulevard City on Wednesday, premiering the new “The Batman” movie starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano and other marquee actors.

Sultan Al-Hokair, founder and CEO of Muvi Cinemas, said: “As the largest movie theater in Saudi Arabia, our customers will experience best-in-class entertainment experiences while enjoying the latest cinematic technologies.”

The cinema opened with 25 screens and includes a wide range of unique concepts such as a 4DX screen that promises to give moviegoers an immersive cinematic experience.

Muvi Cinemas is also known for its VIP experiences, offering its luxury Muvi Suites and its latest concept called Muvi Boutiques.

Muvi Boutiques are theaters with a theme, each boutique features a different city or popular place including London, Beverly Hills and a Hollywood-themed boutique.

The cinema is also the biggest in the world in terms of the number of seats it offers, according to the organizers.

Established in 2019 in Jeddah, Muvi Cinemas now has 21 theaters across the Kingdom and 195 screens.

The premiere of “The Batman” was the ideal occasion for the company to launch its newest location due to the superhero’s many fans. The latest franchise installment features a darker-than-ever take on the iconic comic book character.

A selected list of specially invited guests and officials from various industries attended the opening ceremony and screening of the new Hollywood blockbuster, becoming the first lucky people to experience Muvi Cinema’s stunning state-of-the-art facility located in the heart of Riyadh’s newest, biggest and most exciting entertainment complex.

Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed strategic relations between their nations, Al Ekhbariya reported on Thursday.

The pair discussed ways to enhance Saudi-US ties in all fields, and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Blinken’s call to Prince Faisal also tackled intensifying coordination and bilateral action on a number of  issues, including strengthening security and stability in the Middle East.

They also discussed their nations’ peace efforts in the region and the world.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Prince Faisal bin Farhan Antony Blinken

Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

  • The 39th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council thanked Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif for his generous sponsorship of NAUSS’s activities
  • Ministers also approved a report on the work of the university, including a review of important achievements in efforts to develop the skills of employees of Arab security services
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia earned praise from other Arab nations on Wednesday for the constructive support it provides to Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

It came during the 39th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, which thanked Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also honorary president of the council and chairman of the university’s Supreme Council, for his generous sponsorship of NAUSS’s activities.

The ministers also approved a report on the work of the university since the council’s previous session, which includes a review of the establishment’s important achievements in developing scientific and physical competencies among employees of Arab security services.

Abdul Majid Al-Bunyan, the president of NAUSS, expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom and its leadership for their great support and continuous care for the university’s activities and work.

He also said that he appreciates the support and attention the university receives from all Arab interior ministers and Arab security services and their employees, which helps to ensure it can better provide services to as many people who need them as possible. He added that this sustained cooperation helps to achieve the goal of enhanced joint Arab action.

Al-Bunyan thanked Prince Abdulaziz for his support, attention and continuous follow-up on all of the work of the university. He added that it has fulfilled all of its obligations relating to Arab security strategies and plans that were implemented last year.

It has also implemented all relevant decisions issued by the AIMC, he said, and achieved many of the objectives of a strategic plan spanning five years that was approved by the university’s Supreme Council in 2019. It aims to ensure the university is the premier institution for preparing Arab leaders and experts for key roles in the security fields.

To achieve this ambitious vision, Al-Bunyan said, the university has been working to develop and diversify its educational and training programs. These will help to enhance joint Arab security, he added, as they cover a wide range of vital areas including security leadership, crisis management, national security, criminal law, cybercrimes, economic crimes, criminal evidence, and illicit drug trafficking.

It has also completed many specialized studies of urgent issues facing Arab decision-makers in the security fields to support them and contribute to the creation of security policies.

Wednesday’s council session was held in Tunis under the patronage of the Tunisian president, Kais Saied. NAUSS was participating in its capacity as the council’s scientific body.

