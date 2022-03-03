You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Dr. Diana Galeeva

What is on the table at crucial Ukraine-Russia talks?

Alarm at civilian toll on Russian assault's 'cruellest day'

Alarm at civilian toll on Russian assault’s ‘cruellest day’
A militiaman carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a damaged bridge on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Alarm at civilian toll on Russian assault’s ‘cruellest day’

Alarm at civilian toll on Russian assault’s ‘cruellest day’
  • At least 350 civilians including 14 children have so far been killed
  • Russia revealed 498 of its troops had been killed
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: The United States raised the alarm Wednesday over the “staggering” human cost of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, as the apparent deployment of cluster bombs and other treaty-violating weapons raised fears of a brutal escalation in the week-old conflict.
The American warnings came as Russia revealed 498 of its troops had been killed in the assault on ex-Soviet Ukraine — the first official death toll it has given and one Kyiv says is by far an undercount.
And they came on the eve of the resumption of cease-fire talks after a first round Monday failed to produce a breakthrough.
On the ground in Ukraine, Russia appeared despite determined resistance to be intensifying the offensive ordered seven days earlier by President Vladimir Putin — in defiance of almost the entire international community.
“Today was the hardest, cruellest of the seven days of this war,” said Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of the key southeastern port of Mariupol who said Russian forces pummelled the city for hours and were attempting to block civilians from leaving.
“Today they just wanted to destroy us all,” he said in a video on Telegram, accusing Russian forces of shooting at residential buildings.
Boychenko said more of the city’s vital infrastructure was damaged in the assault, leaving people without light, water or heating.
In Washington, top US diplomat Antony Blinken warned the human costs were already “staggering,” accusing Russia of attacking places that “aren’t military targets.”

“Hundreds if not thousands of civilians have been killed or wounded,” said the secretary of state, who will travel to eastern Europe next week to shore up support for Ukraine — and for efforts to secure a cease-fire.
Kyiv is sending a delegation to the Thursday cease-fire talks, at an undisclosed location on the Belarus-Poland border, but has warned it would not accept “ultimatums.”
At the United Nations, the General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution Wednesday that “demands” Russia “immediately” withdraw from Ukraine, in a powerful rebuke of Moscow by a vast majority of the world’s nations.

After more than two days of extraordinary debate, which saw the Ukrainian envoy accuse Russia of genocide, 141 out of 193 member states backed the non-binding resolution — with only Eritrea, North Korea, Syria and Belarus joining Russia against.
At least 350 civilians including 14 children have so far been killed, Ukrainian authorities say, and hundreds of thousands have fled the country since the invasion began, triggering punishing Western sanctions intended to cripple Russia’s economy.
The UN rights office, OHCHR, said it had registered 752 civilian casualties including 227 deaths — but believes the reality is “considerably higher.”
“The humanitarian consequences will only grow in the days ahead,” Blinken warned.
At the UN, the US ambassador echoed Blinken’s alarm about mounting civilian deaths — accusing Moscow of moving cluster munitions and other arms banned under international conventions into its neighbor.
“It appears Russia is preparing to increase the brutality of its campaign against Ukraine,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the General Assembly.

Russia said Wednesday it had captured the Black Sea port of Kherson, population 290,000, though the claim was not confirmed by mayor Igor Nikolayev who appealed online for permission to transport the dead and wounded out of the city and for food and medicine to be allowed in.
“Without all this, the city will die,” he wrote.
AFP witnessed the aftermath of apparent Russian bombing on a market and a residential area in Zhytomyr in central Ukraine, and in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second biggest city.
“There is nowhere in Kharkiv where shells have not yet struck,” said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, after Russian airborne troops landed in the city before dawn.
Shelling in the northeastern city of 1.4 million a day earlier drew comparisons to the massacres of civilians in Sarajevo in the 1990s.
As Russian artillery massed outside Kyiv, the former champion boxer turned city mayor Vitali Klitschko vowed to stand strong.
“The enemy is drawing up forces closer to the capital,” he said. “Kyiv is holding and will hold. We are going to fight.”
Residents have been hunkered down in Kyiv for a week and dozens of families were sheltering Wednesday in the Dorohozhychi metro station.
In a video address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces wanted to “erase our country, erase us all.”
 




A woman is overwhelmed by emotion in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP)

Five people were killed in an attack a day earlier on the Kyiv television tower at Babi Yar, the site of a Nazi massacre in which over 33,000 people were killed — most of them Jews.
The 44-year-old Zelensky, who is himself Jewish, urged Jewish people around the world to speak up.
“Nazism is born in silence. So, shout about killings of civilians. Shout about the murders of Ukrainians,” he said.
With the civilian toll mounting, opposition to the conflict is also growing within Russia.
Dozens of anti-war demonstrators were detained in Moscow and Saint Petersburg after jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called Russians to the streets, dismissing Putin as “an insane little tsar.”

Internationally, meanwhile, the United States announced a new set of sanctions, this time targeting Russian ally Belarus and Russia’s defense industry.
Authoritarian Belarus and Russia are closely linked and Belarus has been used as a key staging ground for the invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Western countries have already imposed heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy and there have been international bans and boycotts against Russia in everything from finance to tech, from sports to the arts.
In France, President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation Europe had entered a “new era,” and would need to both invest in its defenses and wean itself off reliance on Russian gas.
EU and NATO members have already sent arms and ammunition to Ukraine, although they have made clear that they will not send troops and the EU has dampened Zelensky’s hopes of membership of the bloc.
In its latest move to isolate Russia, the European Union banned broadcasts of Russian state media RT and Sputnik and excluded seven Russian banks from the global SWIFT bank messaging system.
In London, meanwhile, Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich said he had made the “incredibly difficult” decision to sell the Premier League club, pledging proceeds would go to Ukraine war victims.
Abramovich, alleged to have close links to Putin, has not been named on a British sanctions list targeting Russian banks, businesses and pro-Kremlin tycoons.
But the Chelsea owner’s concern about potential seizing of assets is understood to have sparked his move.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

WHO recommends Merck Covid pill for non-severe, at-risk patients

WHO recommends Merck Covid pill for non-severe, at-risk patients
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

WHO recommends Merck Covid pill for non-severe, at-risk patients

WHO recommends Merck Covid pill for non-severe, at-risk patients
  • The pill, called molnupiravir and developed by US pharmaceutical Merck, is taken as soon as possible after Covid-19 symptoms develop and then for the following five days
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended an anti-Covid pill be taken by sufferers who have mild symptoms but are at high risk of hospitalization, such as older people or the unvaccinated.
The pill, called molnupiravir and developed by US pharmaceutical Merck, is taken as soon as possible after Covid-19 symptoms develop and then for the following five days.
A WHO group of experts said in the British Medical Journal that people with weak immune systems or chronic disease were also recommended to take the pill if they had non-severe Covid.
However “young and healthy patients, including children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women should not be given the drug due to potential harms,” they said.
The UN agency’s new recommendation was based on the results of six randomised controlled trials involving 4,796 patients, the “largest dataset on this drug so far.”
The trials suggested that molnupiravir reduced the risk of going to hospital, with 43 fewer admissions per 1,000 high-risk patients, as well as speeding up the pace at which symptoms cleared up by an average of 3.4 days.
There was less indication it had an affect on mortality, with just six fewer deaths per 1,000 patients.
The WHO acknowledged “that cost and availability issues associated with molnupiravir may make access to low- and middle-income countries challenging and exacerbate health inequity.”
While vaccines remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus’ ability to replicate and should withstand variants.
The only other main anti-Covid pill available is Pfizer’s Paxlovid.
However more potential concerns have been raised about Merck’s pill, which the US Food and Drug Administration has not authorized for under-18s because it could affect bone and cartilage growth.

Topics: WHO Merck & Co. Molnupiravir

Bangladesh sets target to send 1 million workers abroad in 2022

Bangladesh sets target to send 1 million workers abroad in 2022
Updated 02 March 2022

Bangladesh sets target to send 1 million workers abroad in 2022

Bangladesh sets target to send 1 million workers abroad in 2022
  • Authorities hopeful to reach target as 70% of Bangladeshis should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in April 
  • Over 10 million Bangladeshis are living and working abroad, mainly in the Middle East
Updated 02 March 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is seeking to send 1 million workers abroad this year and diversify labor migration destinations, a top overseas employment official has said, as the country ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to reach the target.

Over 10 million Bangladeshis are living and working abroad, mainly in the Middle East. They are the second largest contributor of the country’s foreign remittances after the garment sector. Last year alone, they sent over $22 billion back home, according to Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training data.

“We have a plan to export 1 million migrant workers to different countries around the world, and we are working to explore every possibility in this regard,” Mohammed Abdul Kader, additional secretary of employment, policy and research at the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment, told Arab News earlier this week.

The government’s target nearly doubles the number of workers Bangladesh exported last year, when COVID-19 restrictions limited travel across the world.
Authorities are hopeful they will be able to reach the target as most of the country’s population has already been vaccinated against the virus.

“At present, there is no country in the world that accepts migrants without having both doses of the vaccine. Since we have reached the vaccination milestone set by the World Health Organization, it will surely keep us ahead in sending migrant workers to the world market, compared with our neighbors,” Kader said.

The WHO has urged countries to push for 70 percent vaccine coverage to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.

With a population of around 170 million, Bangladesh has already administered around 210 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. As it ramped up the drive last month, health officials estimate that 70 percent of Bangladeshis will be fully vaccinated — with two vaccine doses — by early April.

Kader said that with most of its people vaccinated, the Bangladeshi government is planning to expand its labor migration to European countries.

“In early February, we signed a memorandum of understanding with Greece to send migrant workers over, which is a real breakthrough in our manpower exporting sector,” he added. “Now we are trying to open a new window with other European countries also.”

The diversification of destinations would come as Bangladesh’s main labor market — Saudi Arabia, which hosts over 2.5 million Bangladeshi workers and last year admitted nearly 75 percent of the country’s overall migrant manpower — is becoming increasingly competitive, with workers from other countries also seeking opportunities in the Kingdom.

“We have huge human resources, which many other countries in the world don’t have. To maximize the advantage, we need to create more skilled workers and provide training to migrants according to the needs of the receiving countries,” Ali Haider, former secretary-general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, told Arab News.

Shariful Hasan, head of the migration program at BRAC, the largest development organization based in Bangladesh, said that in the post-COVID-19 scenario, more jobs will be available for medical technologists and caregivers, and the government should focus on training in these sectors.

“We are much ahead now in terms of COVID-19 vaccination, and there is huge demand in the world market,” he added. “We should seize the opportunities.”

Topics: Bangladesh Bangladeshi workers COVID-19

UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine 

The UN General Assembly continued its 11th Emergency Special Session where a vote was held on a draft resolution to condemn Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
The UN General Assembly continued its 11th Emergency Special Session where a vote was held on a draft resolution to condemn Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 41 min 17 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine 

The UN General Assembly continued its 11th Emergency Special Session where a vote was held on a draft resolution to condemn Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
  • The resolution was supported by 141 nations with 35 abstaining, and five voting against including Syria and Belarus. Although it is not legally binding, it showed Russia’s isolation at the world body.
  • UAE’s Lana Nusseibeh: “We need to shift our mindset from conflict management to conflict resolution. Let this crisis be the wake-up call.”
Updated 41 min 17 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Loud applause resounded in the UN General Assembly Hall as member states overwhelmingly voted to adopt a resolution that condemned Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine” and called on Moscow to stop the war and withdraw its troops. 

The resolution was passed in a rare emergency session called for after a similar resolution was shot down at the Security Council by a Russian veto. It is a so-called “Uniting for Peace” resolution, which allows a deadlocked council to refer the situation in question to the General Assembly.

 

 

This is only the 11th emergency session called for by the security council in the history of the UN. The last one was held on Israel in 1982. 

Although the resolution is not legally binding, it did achieve its goal of increasing Russia’s isolation on the world stage. It was backed by 141 of the GA’s 193 members, with 35 abstaining from the vote, including China and Iran. Four countries joined Russia in voting against it — Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus.

The vote was underway while the strategic city of Kherson was being pummeled by Russian airstrikes, with explosions continuing to rock Kyiv, forcing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to flee. 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Wednesday’s resolution reflected a central truth: “The world wants an end to the tremendous human suffering in Ukraine.

“The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear: End hostilities in Ukraine now. Silence the guns now. Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy now. ”

 

The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be respected in line with the UN, Guterres said, adding: “We don’t have a moment to lose. The brutal effects of the conflict are plain to see. But as bad as the situation is for the people in Ukraine right now, it threatens to get much, much worse. The ticking clock is a time bomb.”

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the assembly before the vote that Russia was preparing to intensify its offensive and urged member states to hold it accountable for its violations of international law, citing the use of cluster munitions and vacuum bombs by Russian troops, which are banned weapons under international law. 

“Vote yes if you believe UN member states — including your own — have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vote yes if you believe Russia should be held to account for its actions,” Thomas-Greenfield said. 

 

 

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia denied Moscow was shelling civilians, warning that the adoption of the resolution could fuel further violence and accusing Western Governments of pressuring the assembly to pass the resolution. 

Charging that Ukrainian forces were using civilians as human shields and deploying heavy arms in residential areas, Nebenzia again said that Russia’s “military operation” aimed to end so-called “neo-Nazi” attacks on civilians in the breakaway Kremlin-backed regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. 

On Monday, Nebenzia said that the war would end when the “demilitarization” and the “denazification” of Ukraine were complete. 

In explaining Beijing’s abstention from the vote, China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said that the resolution did not “take full consideration of the history and complexity of the current crisis. It does not highlight the importance of the principle of indivisible security, or the urgency of promoting political settlement and stepping up diplomatic efforts.” 

Olof Skoog, head of the delegation of the EU to the UN, said the resolution was not just about Ukraine and Europe but about “defending an international order based on rules we have all signed up to.

“Russia stands increasingly alone. The EU and the world stands with the Ukrainian people,” Skoog said. 

 

 

Although she supported the resolution, Emirati UN envoy Lana Nusseibeh said that the censure was not enough, adding that her country was deeply concerned about the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and calling on fellow member states to exercise “our collective responsibility toward exhausting all efforts and diplomatic efforts to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

“This is a time to summon our reserve of wisdom and experience to guide the way forward,” Nusseibeh said. 

She added: “We need to shift our mindset from conflict management to conflict resolution. Let this crisis be the wake-up call. We need to galvanize UN efforts to promote dialogue and help those desperately in need.”

The majority of Arab countries also voted for the resolution citing commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, especially the peaceful resolution of disputes and the respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states. 

Only Syria voted against, with the Damascus envoy saying that the resolution aimed at defaming Russia, accusing the “hegemonic” policies of the West of “prolonging crises, promulgating anarchy, opting for double standards and imposing unilateral sanctions.” 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN Russia Ukraine UN General Assembly (UNGA)

Indonesia investigators find evidence of torture, slavery at official’s ‘rehab facility’ 

Indonesia investigators find evidence of torture, slavery at official’s ‘rehab facility’ 
Updated 02 March 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia investigators find evidence of torture, slavery at official’s ‘rehab facility’ 

Indonesia investigators find evidence of torture, slavery at official’s ‘rehab facility’ 
  • Dozens of men found caged at a powerful district head’s residential compound in January
  • Six people believed to have died at the facility, National Commission on Human Rights says
Updated 02 March 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s human rights commission said on Wednesday it had found evidence of torture at an illegal drug rehab facility run by a powerful local official, as it released an investigation report into the case that shook the nation in January.

In a raid on Jan. 18, anti-corruption investigators probing Terbit Rencana Perangin-Angin, the head of Langkat district in North Sumatra province, found dozens of men locked up in barred cells at the official’s residential compound.

Local police said at the time the cells were an unregistered drug rehab center that had been operating for the past decade.

While a police probe was underway, the National Commission on Human Rights investigated whether the caging of the men amounted to slavery. It found that those held there were subjected to violence, including whipping, crushing injuries to the feet and having their nails forcibly removed.

“The cages are where torture, violence and humiliation took place,” commissioner Choirul Anam told reporters. “There are at least 26 different forms of torture, violence.”

He added that six people are believed to have died at the facility, where evidence of slavery, human trafficking and forced labor at Perangin-Angin’s oil palm plantation had also been found.

More than 650 people are believed to have been held at the facility since its establishment in 2010, but the rights commission said it was unable to verify the exact number. It confirmed that at least 57 men were at the site when the raid took place in January.

The commission said it will be monitoring the case, which is now with police.

National police and government officials were unavailable for comment despite attempts on Wednesday to reach them.

“Our recommendation to the police is to enforce the law for all those involved,” commissioner Beka Ulung Hapsara said. “This is not only about human rights violations, but there are also indications of criminal acts.”

Topics: Indonesia human rights violation Slavery North Sumatra

France stops foreign legionnaires heading toward Ukraine

France stops foreign legionnaires heading toward Ukraine
Updated 02 March 2022
AFP

France stops foreign legionnaires heading toward Ukraine

France stops foreign legionnaires heading toward Ukraine
  • Nine in the group, of 14, were on leave but not authorized to travel abroad when they were stopped in Paris — the others were absent without leave or considered missing
  • The Foreign Legion has reported 25 desertions by Ukrainian-born soldiers, with around a dozen of them believed to be planning to help the fight against the Russian army
Updated 02 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: The French army has prevented 14 Ukrainian members of the Foreign Legion from traveling east with the possible intention of joining the fighting in their homeland, their commander said Wednesday.
Nine in the group were on leave but not authorized to travel abroad when they were stopped Tuesday in Paris. The others were absent without leave or considered missing, Legion commander Alain Lardet told AFP.
They were arrested on a coach headed for Poland neighboring Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion for the past week.
The Foreign Legion, an elite corps comprising around 9,500 soldiers, is the only French army unit in which foreign nationals can enlist.
They qualify for French nationality after several years of service, or sooner if they distinguish themselves in battle.
It was not immediately clear whether the 14 were planning to join the fighting in Ukraine, or simply help their families who had fled Ukraine, the military command said. No weapons or other unauthorized equipment was found on them.
But some of the civilian passengers on the bus were carrying gear that led the authorities to believe that they were planning to join the fighting.
The Foreign Legion has reported 25 desertions by Ukrainian-born soldiers, with around a dozen of them believed to be planning to help the fight against the Russian army.
The Legion has “cut them loose,” Lardet said. “They are fighting for a cause that it is not my role to judge.”
The Foreign Legion counts 710 soldiers of Ukrainian origin of whom 210 have been naturalized, and 450 Russian-born troops.
While there has been “no tension between the communities” since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukrainians in the Foreign Legion have been “very worried for their families,” Lardet said.
They can apply for an exceptional two-week leave to travel to one of Ukraine’s neighboring countries to assist their families fleeing the war, but are not authorized to cross into Ukraine itself, he said.
On Tuesday, 25 such permits were granted, with several more expected Wednesday, but none of the Ukrainians arrested on Tuesday were in possession of such a document.
The nine who had regular leave for France only are unlikely to be punished because they had not been told properly that there was now a legal way to join their families, the commander said.
But the five others will be ordered into military detention for an unspecified number of days, having committed “a serious violation of the Legion members’ code of honor,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict French Foreign Legion Alain Lardet

