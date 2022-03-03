You are here

  • Home
  • Victim of London bike crash identified as Bahrain-born Muslim

Victim of London bike crash identified as Bahrain-born Muslim

Victim of London bike crash identified as Bahrain-born Muslim
Shatha Ali had a successful legal career. (Twitter Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjpbu

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Victim of London bike crash identified as Bahrain-born Muslim

Victim of London bike crash identified as Bahrain-born Muslim
  • Shatha Ali, a 39-year-old corporate lawyer in the city, died on Tuesday morning when her bicycle was in a collision with a truck
  • Her family described Ali, the eighth cyclist to die at the same intersection since 2008, as a ‘truly kind soul’ always willing to help others
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A cyclist killed in London this week in a rush-hour collision with a truck has been named as Shatha Ali, a lawyer in the city. She was born in Bahrain and her family moved to London when she was a one year old.

Relatives described the 39-year-old as a “truly kind soul” and said she loved traveling and had a wide circle of friends. They told the Evening Standard that she was always willing to help others.

Ali had a successful career in corporate law. She worked for leading international firm Latham and Watkins and was an Islamic finance expert. But her family, who live in London, said she was not defined by her career and, after becoming a partner in the firm, decided last summer to take a career break.

“She did very well, extremely well, at work but that was not the focus of her life,” they said.

“She was everybody’s ‘go to’ person. We always depended on her. She traveled to so many places. Last weekend she was hiking with her sister.”

Her father, Hasan Ali, said: “She was extremely generous and contributed to many, many charities. She had very good, close friends.”

Ali was very familiar as a cyclist with London’s roads, according to her friend, Ala’a Al-Shehabi, who said: “Shatha should not have died in this horrific way.”

Ali died on Tuesday morning at the scene of the accident at the Holborn intersection. She is the eighth cyclist killed there since 2008. The London Cycling Campaign, which is demanding safety improvements, is planning a vigil for her on Friday.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Bahrain Shatha Ali London Cycling Campaign

Related

Faitha Sabrin was found unconscious alongside her mother in Shadwell, London, on Saturday. (Handout)
World
Tributes pour in for girl, 11, who died after inhaling pest control chemicals in London
Sabina Nessa was attacked in Kidbrooke, London, in September last year. (AP/File Photo)
World
Man admits to murder of Muslim schoolteacher in London

Philippines to revive nuclear energy program to help replace coal plants

Philippines to revive nuclear energy program to help replace coal plants
Updated 8 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines to revive nuclear energy program to help replace coal plants

Philippines to revive nuclear energy program to help replace coal plants
  • Authorities expect nuclear energy to help meet the nation’s increasing energy demand
  • Government considers reopening the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant built in 1986
Updated 8 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines announced on Thursday it will develop a nuclear power program to include atomic power in its energy mix, as it prepares for a phaseout of coal-fired power plants.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order approving the program on Feb. 28. Released on Thursday, the policy aims to ensure affordable electricity in a country that regularly suffers power outages and where tariffs are high.

"The national government commits to the introduction of nuclear power energy into the State’s energy mix for power generation," the order said.

"The State envisions nuclear power as a viable alternative baseload power source along with alternative energy resources, to address the projected decline of coal-fired power plants."

Coal is the main source of electricity in the Philippines, accounting for more than half of the country’s power generation.

Authorities expect nuclear energy to help meet the Philippines’ increasing energy demand, with the country projected to require an additional 68 GW by 2040.

"For the country to achieve its sustained growth targets, it must ensure that it has a reliable, secure, sustainable, quality and affordable electricity supply, including sufficient reserve to guarantee that there will be no disruptions in the power supply," the order said.

Signed three months before Duterte ends his single six-year term, the order also directs an inter-agency panel to look into reopening the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s first and only power plant built in 1986.

The plant was never used and was closed due to safety concerns following the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in April 1986.

“This policy is the start of the national nuclear power program,” Department of Energy Undersecretary Gerardo Erguiza said at a press conference.

“Adopting a nuclear program is not just about constructing nuclear power plants. It is a matter of energy and national security,” he added.

But the policy is already attracting criticism.

"Nuclear is the most dangerous and most expensive source of electricity and is the last thing the Filipino people need at a time when we are already deep in debt and trying to recover from a major health crisis," Greenpeace energy transition campaigner Khevin Yu said in a statement, referring to the world's worst nuclear disasters.

"The Duterte administration is about to leave a tarred legacy and is setting us up for another horror story like Chernobyl and Fukushima."

The Fukushima nuclear disaster was an accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan in 2011. It was the most severe nuclear accident since the Chernobyl disaster.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte Bataan Nuclear Power Plant

Related

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte’s preferred successor quits presidential race
World
Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte’s preferred successor quits presidential race
Japan court acquits energy bosses over Fukushima disaster
World
Japan court acquits energy bosses over Fukushima disaster

With war on its doorstep, Moldova applies for EU membership

With war on its doorstep, Moldova applies for EU membership
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

With war on its doorstep, Moldova applies for EU membership

With war on its doorstep, Moldova applies for EU membership
  • President Maia Sandu’s move comes days after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a request for immediate EU membership
  • Pro-Russian and pro-EU politicians have vied for control of Moldova since the country won its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

CHISINAU: Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a formal application for her country to join the European Union on Thursday, charting a pro-Western course hastened by Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Sandu’s move comes days after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a request for immediate EU membership as it battles invading Russian forces.
Moscow is fiercely opposed to the eastern expansion of both the EU and especially of NATO, which it sees as a direct threat to its own national security.
Sandu, the prime minister and the parliamentary speaker all signed the document during a briefing in the capital Chisinau, where pro-Russian and pro-EU politicians have vied for control since Moldova won independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
“It took 30 years for Moldova to reach maturity, but today the country is ready to take responsibility for its own future,” said Sandu, before holding up the signed document to the television cameras.
“We want to live in peace, prosperity, be part of the free world. While some decisions take time, others must be made quickly and decisively, and taking advantage of the opportunities that come with a changing world,” she said.
The application will be sent to Brussels in the coming days, she said.
Negotiations to join the EU — which both Chisinau and Kyiv have not even begun — typically take many years as the candidate country aligns its legislation with that of the 27-nation bloc.
EU leaders may discuss Ukraine’s request at an informal summit next month, diplomats said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Moldova European Union (EU) Maia Sandu Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Related

Moldova fears separatists want to join Russia
World
Moldova fears separatists want to join Russia
Gazprom could cut gas to Moldova if contract not signed
Business & Economy
Gazprom could cut gas to Moldova if contract not signed

Macron believes ‘the worst is to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: aide

Macron believes ‘the worst is to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: aide
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

Macron believes ‘the worst is to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: aide

Macron believes ‘the worst is to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: aide
  • "The expectation of the president is that the worst is to come, given what President Putin told him," said a senior aide
  • Macron also urged Putin to avoid civilian casualties and allow for humanitarian access
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron believes “the worst is to come” in Ukraine after a 90-minute phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin who appears intent on seizing “the whole” of the country, an aide to the French leader said.
“The expectation of the president is that the worst is to come, given what President Putin told him,” a senior aide to the French leader told reporters on condition of anonymity.
“There was nothing in what President Putin told us that should reassure us. He showed great determination to continue the operation,” the aide continued.
He added that Putin “wanted to seize control of the whole of Ukraine. He will, in his own words, carry out his operation to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine to the end.”
“You can understand the extent to which these words are shocking and unacceptable and the president told him that it was lies,” the aide said.
Macron also urged Putin to avoid civilian casualties and allow for humanitarian access.
“President Putin replied that he was in favor but without making any commitments,” the aide said, adding that Putin had denied that the Russian military was targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
Macron will again push for extra sanctions on Russia to increase the cost of the invasion, the aide said while denying any open tensions between the two men.
“President Putin has a way of talking that is very neutral and very clinical. He sometimes shows signs of impatience, but fundamentally there were no open signs of tensions during the exchanges,” the aide said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict France President Emmanuel Macron

Related

France stops foreign legionnaires heading toward Ukraine
World
France stops foreign legionnaires heading toward Ukraine
Russian-flagged cargo vessel Baltic Leader after it was intercepted by French naval forces in the Channel and escorted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France. (AFP)
World
France seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions against Russia in English Channel

Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in recent raid

Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in recent raid
Updated 03 March 2022
AP

Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in recent raid

Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in recent raid
  • Air force fighter jets dropped a dozen bombs, then army troops launched a ground attack and overran the camp
Updated 03 March 2022
AP

MARAWI, Philippines: Philippine troops killed at least seven Muslim insurgents aligned with the Daesh group in a recent offensive in the south and recovered 45 heavy firearms and several bombs and land mines that were to be used in future attacks, military officials said Thursday.
About 60 Muslim militants were in the remote camp near Maguing in Lanao del Sur province when it was attacked Tuesday by fighter jets and army forces, military officials said. It was not immediately clear whether their leader, Abu Zacariah, was among those killed or managed to escape. One soldier was killed and five others were wounded in the fighting, the officials said.
Zacariah has been implicated in past attacks and bombings and is suspected of being the newly designated leader of the Daesh group in Southeast Asia, said army infantry brigade commander Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, who oversaw Tuesday’s offensive.
Two factions of the militant group Daulah Islamiyah, linked to the Daesh group, appear to have merged and camped near Maguing in January. At the time, some power transmission towers in the region were bombed in attacks claimed by the Daesh group, prompting the military to intensify its surveillance and prepare for an offensive, Cuerpo said.
“The troops were ready to attack but they assessed it would be difficult to storm the encampment, which was protected by heavy weapons,” Cuerpo told reporters. He said that prompted him to first launch airstrikes against the insurgents.
Air force fighter jets dropped a dozen bombs, then army troops launched a ground attack and overran the camp. The insurgents fled in different directions and were pursued by troops, military officials said.
The military denied reports that the troops encountered guerrillas belonging to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the largest Muslim rebel group which signed a peace pact with the government in 2014 and is now helping govern a Muslim autonomous region in the south.
“We’d like to assure our partners in the MILF that we respect the peace accord,” military spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala said. “We are on track and we’re only targeting the peace spoilers.”
Daulah Islamiyah members were involved in the 2017 siege of Marawi, a southern Islamic city where hundreds of militants waving Daesh group-style black flags occupied commercial buildings and villages and took hostages. Filipino troops, backed by US and Australian surveillance aircraft, quelled the five-month siege, which left about 1,200 people dead — mostly militants — and destroyed the mosque-studded city’s commercial center and outlying residential communities.
The military has been launching offensives against small armed groups allied with the militants who laid siege on Marawi, including the Abu Sayyaf, which has been blacklisted by the US and the Philippines for past bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings in the south of the largely Roman Catholic country.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special Three years after Marawi siege, Philippines to start rebuilding 31 mosques
World
Three years after Marawi siege, Philippines to start rebuilding 31 mosques
Special Homesick Marawi residents yearn to rebuild lives as Philippines rebuilds city
World
Homesick Marawi residents yearn to rebuild lives as Philippines rebuilds city

Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July

Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July

Pope Francis to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July
  • July will mark the 11th anniversary of South Sudan’s secession from Sudan
  • The pope has wanted to visit predominantly Christian South Sudan for years
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will visit South Sudan in July, the Vatican said on Thursday, making a trip he has repeatedly had to delay because of security concerns in a country still emerging from a post-independence civil war.
July will mark the 11th anniversary of South Sudan’s secession from Sudan. Civil war erupted two years later in 2013, causing 400,000 deaths. The two main sides signed a peace deal in 2018 but hunger and deadly clashes are still common across the country.
The Vatican said Francis will be in South Sudan July 5-7 after visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo July 2-5 on the same trip.
Though the 2018 peace deal halted the worst violence of that war, analysts say there are several unresolved issues, such as stalled reunification of the national army, that could plunge the country back into widespread conflict.
The pope has wanted to visit predominantly Christian South Sudan for years but each time planning for a trip began it had to be postponed because of the unstable situation.
In 2019 Francis hosted South Sudan’s opposing leaders at a Vatican retreat where he knelt and kissed their feet as he urged them not to return to conflict.

Topics: Pope Francis South Sudan

Related

Pope Francis receives Iraqi Christian leaders
World
Pope Francis receives Iraqi Christian leaders
Pope Francis hits out at EU migration divisions at start of Greek visit
World
Pope Francis hits out at EU migration divisions at start of Greek visit

Latest updates

Victim of London bike crash identified as Bahrain-born Muslim
Victim of London bike crash identified as Bahrain-born Muslim
Thai pilgrims arrive in Jeddah on direct Saudia Airlines flight
Thai pilgrims arrive in Jeddah on direct Saudia Airlines flight
Syrian woman arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of killing husband over plans for second wife
Syrian woman arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of killing husband over plans for second wife
Stars of new Pakistani action romcom ‘hopeful’ of Middle East release
Sanam Saeed, lead actor of the film ‘Ishrat Made in China,’ during an interview with Arab News in Karachi on Feb. 28. (AN Photo)
Crown prince says Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine during call with Putin
Crown prince says Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine during call with Putin

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.