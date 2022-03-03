You are here

Ben & Jerry’s is sued by Israeli ice cream maker over boycott

FILE PHOTO: Ice creams of Ben & Jerry's, a Unilever brand, are seen at their shop in London. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Avi Zinger said Ben & Jerry's refused to renew the license for his American Quality Products Ltd
  • Ben & Jerry's accounts for about 3% of the global ice cream market
NEW YORK: Ben & Jerry’s was sued on Thursday by its longtime Israeli ice cream manufacturer, which said the company illegally severed their 34-year relationship after halting sales in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
Avi Zinger said Ben & Jerry’s refused to renew the license for his American Quality Products Ltd. because he would not abide by the company’s decision to stop selling its products in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem.
Ben & Jerry’s and its parent Unilever Plc declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was filed with the US District Court in Newark, New Jersey.
Founded in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield in a renovated gas station, Ben & Jerry’s has long positioned itself as socially conscious, and retained independence to pursue that mission after being acquired by Unilever in 2000.
But the sales boycott announced in July sparked a backlash, including divestments by pension funds and accusations of anti-Semitism by some Jewish groups.
According to Thursday’s complaint, Ben & Jerry’s had “repeatedly promised” Zinger it would renew its license with his 169-employee company beyond its scheduled Dec. 31, 2022 expiration, but caved to pressure from Israel’s opponents.
Zinger, an Israeli citizen, said the only reason for the reversal was his “refusal to comply with their unlawful demand that plaintiffs violate Israeli law by boycotting parts of Israel.”
His lawsuit seeks an injunction maintaining the status quo until the case is resolved, plus unspecified damages.
Most countries consider Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories illegal, which Israel disputes.
In announcing the boycott, Ben & Jerry’s said selling ice cream in those territories was “inconsistent with our values.”
Ben & Jerry’s accounts for about 3 percent of the global ice cream market.
Cohen and Greenfield, who are Jewish, are not involved in Ben & Jerry’s operations.
They wrote in the New York Times in July that they supported Israel but opposed its “illegal occupation” of the West Bank.
The case is Zinger et al v Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc. et al, US District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 22-01154.

Former employee dubs Salt Bae’s London restaurant ‘McDonald’s for rich people’

Former employee dubs Salt Bae’s London restaurant ‘McDonald’s for rich people’
Arab News

Former employee dubs Salt Bae’s London restaurant ‘McDonald’s for rich people’

  • Sommelier says Nusr-Et served frozen fries and store-bought sauces
  • TripAdvisor review describes Knightsbridge eatery as ‘all hype and no substance … dine at your own peril’
LONDON: A former worker at Nusr-Et in London has spoken out about the “toxic working environment” at the famous restaurant and accused it of serving customers “frozen chips with Heinz ketchup.”

The Knightsbridge restaurant, owned by Turkish chef Salt Bae — real name Nusret Gokce — became a social media phenomenon when it launched late last year, largely because of the sky-high prices it charged for everything from fries to baklava.

But former employee Guillermo Perez, a sommelier from Madrid, told MailOnline that the restaurant was a “McDonald’s for rich people” for charging guests extortionate prices despite serving them “frozen chips with Heinz ketchup.”

Specials at Nusr-Et include a Golden Giant Tomahawk steak for £1,450 ($1,935), Golden Giant Striploin for £1,350 and Golden Kafes for £500. A simple burger and Coke will set you back £100 and £9 respectively.

Wines, too, said the sommelier, were subject to an “incredible” markup.

“Bottles worth £1,000 would be sold for up to £3,000, for example,” Perez told MailOnline.

“Of course you can charge people whatever price you want, but it’s pretty immoral when the quality of the food and service does not match the price.”

He continued: “One day I saw a big bag of frozen chips and I thought, ‘Really? That’s what we are serving people?’ And they had Heinz ketchup and mayonnaise, which you can get from the shop.

“I have worked in Mayfair and other good restaurants, but my experience there was very disappointing,” he said.

“I think people there want to show how much money they have, almost everybody paid in cash.”

The restaurant’s high-profile customers include David Beckham, Jason Statham and Naomi Campbell. As well as London it has outlets in New York, Dubai and Istanbul.

It is not clear whether those locations run their kitchens in the same way as London, but one reviewer wrote on TripAdvisor: “The ones in L.A., Turkey and Dubai are amazing and I couldn’t recommend them highly enough but I would never return to Nusr-Et in London.

“I dined here with some business associates and felt embarrassed afterwards that I’d chosen such a god awful place to dine in. This place is all hype and no substance. Give it a miss or dine at your own peril.”

Perez said he spoke out after being fired from the restaurant after eating an avocado in the canteen after 5:30 p.m. He said he had found a new job as a sommelier on a cruise but regretted ever working at Nusr-Et.

“I wish I had never accepted a job there,” he said.

US President Joe Biden confuses ‘Ukrainian’ with ‘Iranian’ people in televised speech

Biden’s slip-up was mocked on social media platforms, causing the word Iranian to trend on Twitter. (Bloomberg)
Biden’s slip-up was mocked on social media platforms, causing the word Iranian to trend on Twitter. (Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden confuses ‘Ukrainian’ with ‘Iranian’ people in televised speech

  • US President Biden confuses an integral moment during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, calling Ukrainians the “Iranian people”
LONDON: US President Joe Biden appeared to confuse an integral moment during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, calling Ukrainians the “Iranian people” in a passionate call to support Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said.

His gaffe was followed by an awkward slow clap from his listening audience.

 

 

“He’ll never, he’ll never extinguish their love of freedom,” he added, as someone yelled from the crowd and applause grew significantly.

Biden’s slip-up was mocked on social media platforms, causing the word Iranian to trend on Twitter and the moment to go viral.

Videos of the verbal blunder were shared by many, including political commentators such as former American President Donald Trump administration staffer Sebastian Gorka tagging it as an example of a #SenilePresident.

In a tweet, Jack Posobiec, host of the “Human Events Daily” podcast, said: “Did Biden just say Putin is encircling Kyiv but he’ll never win the heart and soul of the Iranian people?”

 

 

Another user tweeted a map of Ukraine but replaced the word Ukraine with Iran, alongside the caption, “East Europe geography according to #Biden #SOTU IRANIAN #Potus.”

 

 

Others jumped to Biden’s defense. One said: “Hey, as the parent of a kid with a speech impediment, let me just make a blanket statement: To conquer a stutter and deliver a speech to hundreds of millions of people is a much bigger accomplishment than ‘borrowing money from dad.’ Your jokes about it are tired.”

 

 

It is not the first time Biden has tripped over words. Last year, social media users had a field day when he mistakenly referred to his Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris.”

Whether a stutter, mistake, or simple slip of the tongue, Biden was already facing questions about his mental sharpness prior to his first State of the Union address.

Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion

Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion
Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion

  • The 61-year-old star of “Milk” and “Mystic River” is making a documentary for Vice Studios, according to NBC News
LOS ANGELES: US actor and director Sean Penn is in Kyiv making a documentary about Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainian president’s office said Thursday.
The double Oscar-winner was photographed attending a government press conference in Kyiv, and could be seen meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted to the Ukrainian president’s official Instagram account.
“The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine and as a documentary filmmaker to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” said a post in Ukrainian on the presidential office’s Facebook page.
“Today, Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine while being in Ukraine. Our country is grateful to him for such a display of courage and honesty.”
The post added that “Penn demonstrates the kind of courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack.”
Penn, who previously visited Ukraine and met with military staff in November, spoke with journalists and soldiers and “saw how we defend our country,” the president’s office said.
The 61-year-old star of “Milk” and “Mystic River” is making a documentary for Vice Studios, according to NBC News.
Neither Vice nor Penn’s representatives immediately responded to AFP’s requests for comment.
His latest visit comes as invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine, with battles raging on the outskirts of Kyiv, and missiles and shells raining down on multiple Ukrainian cities.
 

Capybaras, marsh deer, anteaters flee Argentina wildfires; many don’t escape

Capybaras, marsh deer, anteaters flee Argentina wildfires; many don’t escape
Capybaras, marsh deer, anteaters flee Argentina wildfires; many don’t escape

  • "There are sectors of the Iberá where animals have been trapped," said Sofía Heinonen, executive director of Rewilding Argentina
  • Images show alligators, capybaras and marsh deer fleeing from the fire, with some burned
PASO DE LA PATRIA, Argentina: Wildfires in Argentina’s north are forcing local species of wildlife including capybaras, marsh deer and anteaters to attempt to flee ahead of the flames, with many animals killed or injured while trying to escape as the fires spread.
The blazes in Corrientes province, which borders Paraguay, have burned through nearly 900,000 hectares of forest and pasture land, some 12 percent of the region, including destroying habitats in the biodiverse Iberá Park wetlands.
“There are sectors of the Iberá where animals have been trapped,” said Sofía Heinonen, executive director of Rewilding Argentina, a foundation that works to protect at-risk species.
“They usually have water as a refuge area, they always have the mountains, but in this case the extraordinary recent drought has caused many of the ravines, many of the lagoons and a large part of the mountains to be dry,” Heinonen said.
Images show alligators, capybaras and marsh deer fleeing from the fire, with some burned. Heinonen said the foundation, which has reintroduced animals to the wild in Iberá, had found jaguars and bird species alive and brought them back to its centers.
Amid prolonged periods of drought, firefighters have been battling the blazes for some two months, which have caused millions of dollars of damage to ranch lands and farming business as well as putting plant and animal life at risk.
“Many animals fleeing from the fire are hit by vehicles, others are burned or have respiratory problems,” said Eric Pelozo, in charge of rehabilitation at the Aguará Conservation Center, which is helping care for animals from Ibera.
He said some species like capybaras and deer were faster, helping them escape, while snakes and anteaters were more at risk. Many animals, he added, would have “nowhere to return once the fire is over.”
“We are just beginning with the hard work of what is the rescue of animals burned or injured, both directly or indirectly by the effects of the fire,” he said.
Heinonen, a biologist, said rains would eventually help restore the land, with grasslands recovering faster while huge swathes of burned forests would take far longer.
A United Nations report this week said the number of extreme wildfires is expected to rise 30 percent within the next 28 years, with climate change triggering droughts and farmers clearing forests, something Heinonen agreed was hitting Corrientes.
“What’s happening now is extraordinary,” said Heinonen, citing the impact of climate patterns like La Niña, which usually leads to lower rainfall in key parts of the South American country.
“We are facing an event of great dimensions never seen before and we understand that it is due to the global warming that the planet is suffering,” she added.

UK man hands Cyprus Church icon taken by his officer father

UK man hands Cyprus Church icon taken by his officer father
UK man hands Cyprus Church icon taken by his officer father

  • A representative of the Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos II received the icon during a ceremony at Geneva’s Villa Moynier
  • The son said keeping it out of sight for so long “seemed such a waste”
NICOSIA, Cyprus: An 18th-century icon that a British officer spirited out of war-wracked Cyprus in 1974 was returned Wednesday to the island’s Orthodox Church by the officer’s son to reunite it with those “who really appreciate what it stands for.”
A representative of the Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos II received the icon during a ceremony at Geneva’s Villa Moynier which houses the Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights.
The Royal Air Force officer had been serving on Cyprus during the summer of 1974 when Turkey invaded and cleaved the island along ethnic lines in the wake of Greek junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece.
The officer found the icon and took it back to Britain, where his son said it remained locked away “in a box for years.” The son, who wished to remain anonymous, said keeping it out of sight for so long “seemed such a waste” and thought it’s return would be “best for all concerned.”
“If only this picture could talk. It would have a great tale to tell about its creation and the joy it has given to many generations of worshippers,” the officer’s son wrote in a note. “It would also tell of the sorrows of the world, conflict and removal to another land for many years.”
He reached out to Professor Marc-Andre Renold who runs the Art-Law Center of the University of Geneva and holds the UNESCO Chair in International Cultural Heritage Law.
Renold then contacted art historian Maria Paphiti — herself involved in the repatriation of several looted religious artworks — who coordinated the icon’s handover with the Cyprus Church.
Renold said the icon’s “smooth and transparent” return was the result of the son’s wish to “do the right thing.” Paphiti said the icon’s return is a cause for celebration but also for “contemplation for the thousands of artworks that are illegally trafficked.”
The Cyprus Church has for decades tried to track down numerous religious icons, mosaics and frescoes stolen from hundreds of abandoned churches and monasteries in the island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and sold abroad.

