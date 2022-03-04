You are here

  • Home
  • Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army

Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army

Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army
The law, passed by the State Duma in the third and final reading, introduces fines and jail terms for those who intentionally spread false information about the armed forces that has a serious impact. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/newu6

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army

Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army
  • Spreading “fake” information about armed forces is a jailable offense
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The lower house of the Russian parliament on Friday passed a law which makes it a jailable offense to spread “fake” information about the armed forces.
The law, passed by the State Duma in the third and final reading, introduces fines and jail terms for those who intentionally spread false information about the armed forces that has a serious impact, according to a statement by the lower house.

Topics: Russia Army jail sentence

Related

Russia curbs access to BBC Russian service and Radio Liberty
Media
Russia curbs access to BBC Russian service and Radio Liberty

Around 624,500 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since invasion -border guard

Around 624,500 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since invasion -border guard
Updated 13 sec ago

Around 624,500 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since invasion -border guard

Around 624,500 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since invasion -border guard
Updated 13 sec ago
WARSAW: Around 624,500 people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb 24, the Polish border guard said on Friday.
It said that on Thursday around 99,200 people entered, and that on Friday about 25,200 people had crossed as of 0600 GMT.

IAEA says ‘essential’ parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected

IAEA says ‘essential’ parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected
Updated 50 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

IAEA says ‘essential’ parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected

IAEA says ‘essential’ parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected
Updated 50 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Essential equipment at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was unaffected after a fire there, with no change in radiation levels, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday, citing the country’s regulatory authorities.
Ukraine had said the plant in its southeast was shelled overnight, the IAEA added.
“The Ukraine regulatory authority said a fire at the site had not affected ‘essential’ equipment and plant personnel were taking mitigatory actions,” it said. “There was no reported change in radiation levels at the plant, it said.”

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Nuclear plant Zaporizhzhia plant

Related

Stocks sink as nuclear plant shelling adds to Ukraine fears
Business & Economy
Stocks sink as nuclear plant shelling adds to Ukraine fears
Update Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant, blaze extinguished
World
Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant, blaze extinguished

US should recognize Taiwan, former top diplomat Pompeo says

US should recognize Taiwan, former top diplomat Pompeo says
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

US should recognize Taiwan, former top diplomat Pompeo says

US should recognize Taiwan, former top diplomat Pompeo says
  • ‘The United States government should immediately take necessary and long overdue steps to do the right and obvious thing’
  • Taiwan’s democratically-elected government says it wants peace but will defend itself if attacked
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

TAIPEI: The United States should formally recognize Taiwan as a country, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday during a speech in Taipei.
“The United States government should immediately take necessary and long overdue steps to do the right and obvious thing: that is to offer the Republic of China, Taiwan, America’s diplomatic recognition as a free and sovereign country,” Pompeo said in a speech organized by a Taiwan think-tank.
Washington ended formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 when it recognized the People’s Republic of China.
While Taiwan’s official name is the Republic of China, politicians often add “Taiwan” in their public comments.
“While the United States should continue to engage with the People’s Republic of China as a sovereign government, America’s diplomatic recognition of the 23 million freedom-loving Taiwanese people and its legal, democratically-elected government can no longer be ignored, avoided, or treated as secondary,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo’s comments cross a sensitive red line for China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Chinese control.
China says Taiwan is the most important and sensitive issue in its relations with Washington.
China placed sanctions on Pompeo when he left office at the end of the Trump presidency last year, angered by his repeated criticism of the country, especially its ruling Communist Party, and support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan.
He met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, who bestowed a presidential honor on him.
China put sanctions on “lying and cheating” Pompeo and 27 other top Trump-era officials as President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.
The Donald Trump administration gave strong backing to Taiwan, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, including high-profile arms sales and visits by top US officials to Taipei.
China has stepped up its military and diplomatic pressure against Taiwan over the past two years, seeking to force the island to accept its sovereignty.
Taiwan’s democratically-elected government says it wants peace but will defend itself if attacked, and that only the island’s people have the right to decide their future.

Topics: China Taiwan US Mike Pompeo

Related

Taiwan honors former top US diplomat Pompeo, China calls him ‘liar’
World
Taiwan honors former top US diplomat Pompeo, China calls him ‘liar’
China targeted Taipei’s allies while US hosted democracy summit — Taiwan foreign minister
World
China targeted Taipei’s allies while US hosted democracy summit — Taiwan foreign minister

How commercial satellites are shaping the Ukraine conflict

How commercial satellites are shaping the Ukraine conflict
Updated 04 March 2022
AFP

How commercial satellites are shaping the Ukraine conflict

How commercial satellites are shaping the Ukraine conflict
  • Beyond helping shape narratives, the images are directly aiding Ukrainian forces in their war efforts
Updated 04 March 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: From a huge Russian military convoy snaking its way to Kyiv to missile strikes and refugee crossings, commercial satellite imagery of the Ukraine conflict is helping lift the fog of war, illuminating for the public what was previously the domain of spy agencies.
Technologies that can pierce cloud cover and work at night are also coming to the fore, as a growing army of open-source intelligence analysts offer near real time assessments of battleground developments.
“Governments are no longer the only place to go for high precision satellite data,” Craig Nazareth, a former US intelligence officer turned scholar at the University of Arizona, told AFP.
Thanks to the explosive growth of the private satellite industry, the volume of imagery is greater and turnaround time faster compared to prior conflicts, such as Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.
While most Western governments have their own sophisticated satellite assets, their classified nature means the images can’t be shared.
And with public trust in the US and British governments shaken after the 2003 Iraq war, third-party imagery has helped plug credibility gaps.
“They’re saying ‘Look, it’s not us, this is actually happening, we’re not making this up,” Nazareth said.
Beyond helping shape narratives, the images are directly aiding Ukrainian forces in their war efforts.
“Capella Space is working directly with the US and Ukrainian governments as well as other commercial entities to provide timely data and assistance around the ongoing conflict,” Payam Banazadeh, the company’s CEO confirmed in a statement to AFP.

It was images taken by the San Francisco startup that led a group of independent researchers to realize the invasion was underway, before Vladimir Putin announced his “special military operations” in the early morning of February 24.
Hours before that speech, Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute in California tweeted that Google Maps showed a “traffic jam” on the road from Belgorod, Russia to the Ukrainian border.
It was the precise spot Capella Space previously saw a convoy of military vehicles, and the congestion likely reflected Russian civilians getting stuck at roadblocks while military vehicles passed.
“Someone’s on the move,” he correctly hypothesized.
While most satellite imaging requires daylight and clear skies to capture images, Capella Space works with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) — in which sensors shoot down energy, then record the amount that reflects back to them.
SAR “penetrates clouds and smoke, even in very large storm events or fires, so we can reliably capture clear and precise images of the Earth under almost any conditions,” said Dan Getman, the company’s vice president of product.
Another company whose pictures have been used heavily by news media is BlackSky, which released what it believes was among the first engagements of the war — an attack on the Luhansk Thermal Power Station a little after 4:00 p.m. local time on February 23.
“We have a constellation of small satellites that can see dawn to dusk, not just at certain times of the day” the company’s CEO Brian O’Toole told AFP.
In traditional polar orbits, which fly north-south, a satellite could take only two snaps of a particular spot per day — but BlackSky flies its hardware counter-clockwise to the planet’s rotation, allowing them to revisit areas more often.
Clients receive the images within 90 minutes, and are helped in interpreting them by AI-enabled software.

Perhaps the most grabbing image of the conflict so far has been a picture of the 40 mile (64 km) long Russian convoy, captured by Maxar, “the granddaddy of the industry,” according to Chris Quilty, of Quilty Analytics.
He explained that unlike traditional satellites that only point downwards, Maxar’s satellites have gyroscopes that allow them to swivel and target with more precision.
The US government, through the National Reconnaissance Office, is one of Maxar’s main clients, dictating “shutter time,” which helps explain why the company and others are spending so much time over Ukraine right now.
But the selective release of what the satellites are seeing could eventually lead to ethical concerns.
Maxar and others “are inevitably capturing imagery of Ukrainian troop movements and defensive positions and that information is not being released to the public,” said Quilty.
Looking ahead to future conflicts, “There is absolutely an ability to color the narrative depending upon what imagery is made available,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict commercial satellites Craig Nazareth

Related

One million refugees fled Ukraine in week: UNHCR video
World
One million refugees fled Ukraine in week: UNHCR
Macron believes ‘the worst is to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: aide
World
Macron believes ‘the worst is to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: aide

US Peace Corps plans to start sending volunteers overseas again

US Peace Corps plans to start sending volunteers overseas again
Updated 04 March 2022
AP

US Peace Corps plans to start sending volunteers overseas again

US Peace Corps plans to start sending volunteers overseas again
  • More than 240,000 Americans have served as Peace Corps volunteers in various countries since the program was created in 1961
  • Two years ago, it had 7,000 volunteers in 62 countries, when they were evacuated and sent back to the United States
Updated 04 March 2022
AP

The Peace Corps will start sending volunteers overseas again in mid-March after it evacuated them from posts around the world two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US government program announced Thursday.
An initial group of new volunteers and those who were evacuated in March 2020 as the coronavirus began to spread across the globe will go to Zambia and the Dominican Republic this month, according to a Peace Corps statement.
The Peace Corps plans to return volunteers to their posts throughout the year, based on the number of COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity in the host country and the Peace Corps’ ability transport volunteers to medical evacuation centers if there’s an emergency. It is currently recruiting for 24 posts.
“Over the past two years, our primary goal has been to return volunteers to the more than 60 countries that are enthusiastically awaiting their return. And, we have weathered the waves and variants of the COVID-19 situation at each post and reengineered Peace Corps systems, policies, and procedures to align with today’s reality,” Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn said.
Besides their primary work on local issues, volunteers will be be involved in COVID-19 response and recovery, the Peace Corps said.
In Zambia, volunteers will coordinate with local leaders and partner ministries to provide COVID-19 education and promote access to vaccinations for communities, officials said. In the Dominican Republic, the focus will on helping communities overcome issues exacerbated by the pandemic, such as increased school dropout rates, literary skills and preparing young adults for work.
“I was absolutely ecstatic. This has been a dream of mine ever since I finished high school,” said Campbell Martin, 23, of Sonoma, California, who applied last summer after graduating from UCLA and is scheduled begin serving in June as a primary teacher/trainer in Gambia. He still needs medical and legal clearance.
“I want a career in foreign service and I knew Peace Corps was a wonderful step, not only to serve as a global citizen but also Peace Corps — its mission, its intent — is something I very much believe in,” he said. “As COVID shut the world down, I knew, so too, would those opportunities shut down for me until things started to open back up. Now that things have, I am just over the moon about it.”
The Peace Corps marks its 61th anniversary this week. Two years ago, it had 7,000 volunteers in 62 countries, when they were evacuated and sent back to the United States.
Since those evacuations, the Peace Corps has used volunteers to help with the COVID-19 response domestically and developed a virtual service pilot program. Not before March 2020 had the organization founded by President John F. Kennedy needed to evacuate all its volunteers at the same time.
More than 240,000 Americans have served as Peace Corps volunteers in scores of countries since the program was created in 1961. The aim is to help the countries meet their development needs through a variety of programs — from education to health and agriculture programs — while helping promote a better understanding of Americans. Typical service lasts two years after a training period.

 

Topics: Peace Corps

Related

Volunteers in the sky watch over migrant rescues by sea
World
Volunteers in the sky watch over migrant rescues by sea
Red Crescent volunteers helped to save a man’s life during Friday prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque. (SPA/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
Red Crescent volunteers save man’s life during Friday prayers at Grand Mosque

Latest updates

Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army
Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army
Ukraine Crisis: Markets react to Russian assault on nuclear power station
Ukraine Crisis: Markets react to Russian assault on nuclear power station
MANGO temporarily halts operations in Russia
MANGO temporarily halts operations in Russia
Asian shares fall as Russian troops gain ground in Ukraine: AP
Asian shares fall as Russian troops gain ground in Ukraine: AP
Around 624,500 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since invasion – border guard
Around 624,500 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since invasion – border guard

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.