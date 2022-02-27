First Filipino evacuees from Ukraine arrive in Poland

MANILA: The first group of Filipinos have crossed the Polish border to escape Russian attacks in neighboring Ukraine, the Philippine government said on Sunday, as Manila’s top diplomat is in Poland to oversee the evacuation.
Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, authorities in neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova have mobilized to give shelter to refugees.
About 40 out of some 400 Filipinos living in Ukraine have fled the capital, Kyiv, where Russian strikes have intensified, and on Saturday arrived in the western city of Lviv, near the Polish border. Thirteen of them have crossed the checkpoint in Hrebenne, where they were received by Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin.
“We are on high-alert 24/7 to ensure that Filipinos are safe in this conflict,” Locsin said in a statement issued by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.
“Our Embassies in Poland and Hungary have been working hard these past days to account for each Filipino in Ukraine, and to repatriate them as soon as possible. Our people only need to ask, and we will get them home safe.”
The evacuees were led from Lviv to the Polish side by Philippine Ambassador to Poland Leah Basinang-Ruiz. The Philippine embassy in Warsaw, which oversees the situation of Filipinos in Ukraine, last week sent a consular team to Lviv to establish an emergency contact base.
Locsin arrived in Poland on Friday to personally supervise evacuation efforts.
EU countries neighboring Ukraine have relaxed COVID-19 rules and entry requirements for those fleeing the violence.
Nearly 188,000 refugees have already crossed into the countries on Ukraine’s western border as Russian forces unleash a full-scale invasion, with 156,000 arriving in Poland, the Polish Border Guard said on Sunday.
With the Ukrainian airspace closed, tens of thousands of people are queuing at its land borders to leave. Those traveling by car have to wait for up to 70 hours at the busiest checkpoints.
WASHINGTON: The United States and NATO on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to put his nuclear forces on high alert as dangerous and unacceptable, while the White House said it was considering imposing new sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.
In issuing the order to prepare Russia’s nuclear weapons for increased readiness for launch, Putin cited “aggressive statements” from NATO allies and widespread sanctions imposed by Western nations that have already disrupted his country’s economy.
The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” program that Putin’s actions had escalated the conflict and were “unacceptable.”
Thomas-Greenfield said the United States welcomed the news that Russian and Ukrainian officials would meet for talks on the border Belarus, but that it “remains to be seen” if Russia is acting in good faith.
Asked if there was a threat of chemical and biological weapons being used by Russia, Thomas-Greenfield said of Putin, “Certainly nothing is off the table with this guy. He’s willing to use whatever tools he can to intimidate Ukrainians and the world.”
“This is dangerous rhetoric. This is a behavior which is irresponsible,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, referring to Russia’s nuclear alert status.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Putin was responding to an imaginary threat.
“We’ve seen him do this time and time again. At no point has Russia been under threat from NATO, has Russia been under threat from Ukraine,” Psaki said on ABC’s “This Week” program.
“This is all a pattern from President Putin and we’re going to stand up to it. We have the ability to defend ourselves, but we also need to call out what we’re seeing here from President Putin,” Psaki added.
Ukraine said Putin’s order regarding Russian nuclear forces was calculated to put pressure at the start of talks but that Kyiv would not be cowed.
The United States also has not taken sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector off the table, Psaki said.
“We want to take every step to maximize the impact of consequences on President Putin while minimizing the impact on the American people and the global community. And so energy sanctions are certainly on the table. We have not taken those off. But we also want to do that and make sure we’re minimizing the impact on the global marketplace and do it in a united way,” Psaki said.
The United States is open to providing additional assistance to Ukraine, Psaki said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday announced $54 million in new humanitarian aid for Ukrainians affected by the invasion, which was in addition to the $350 million sent by the United States last week.
“This includes the provision of food, safe drinking water, shelter, emergency health care, winterization, and protection,” Blinken said in a statement.
Arab students stranded in Ukraine desperate to go home
More than 10,000 Arab students attend university in Ukraine, drawn by a low cost of living and relative safety
Few dared to cross the border into neighboring Poland or Romania in search of sanctuary
TUNIS: Thousands of young Arabs who took up studies in Ukraine, often fleeing violence back home, are appealing to be rescued from a new nightmare — Russia’s full scale invasion of the country.
More than 10,000 Arab students attend university in Ukraine, drawn to the former Soviet republic by a low cost of living and, for many, the lure of relative safety compared with their own troubled homelands.
Many have criticized their governments for failing to take concrete measures to repatriate them, and sought refuge in basements or the metro system. Few dared to cross the border into neighboring Poland or Romania in search of sanctuary.
“We left Iraq to escape war... but it’s the same thing in Ukraine (now),” Ali Mohammed, an Iraqi student told AFP by telephone from the western city of Chernivtsi.
Mohammed said he has been calling the Iraqi embassy in Kyiv around a dozen times a day since Russia launched the invasion but no one has picked up.
“We are demanding to go home. We are waiting to be rescued,” he said. According to an Iraqi government official, there are 5,500 Iraqis in Ukraine, 450 of them students.
Syrian Raed Al-Moudaress, 24, echoed him.
“I arrived in Odessa only six months ago, hoping to open a new page far away from war,” he told AFP by telephone.
“I am lost. I don’t know what to do,” he said, adding he is spending most of his time hiding in a basement.
Among Arab countries, Morocco has the largest number of students in Ukraine, with around 8,000 enrolled in universities, followed by Egypt with more than 3,000.
“We demand solutions. The authorities must find us a solution,” to get back home to Morocco, Majda tweeted when the invasion began on Thursday.
“What are you waiting for? This is World War III,” she said, addressing authorities in her country, who announced measures the following day.
Hundreds of students from Lebanon, gripped by a financial crisis the World Bank says is one of the world’s worst in modern times, are also trapped in the country.
“The (Beirut) authorities have not issued guidelines” for our evacuation, said Samir, 25.
“I left Lebanon because of the financial crisis, sold my car and took my small savings to study in Ukraine,” he told AFP from Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border.
Ali Chreim, a restaurant owner from Kyiv who heads the Lebanese expat community in Ukraine, said he has been helping a group of young Lebanese women, who have sought shelter in the capital’s metro, by sending them food.
Before the invasion, 1,300 Lebanese students were studying in the country. Half managed to flee by their own means, but the rest are stuck, Chreim said.
Beirut set up a hotline but it only functions “intermittently,” he added.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the government was drawing up plans to help nationals trapped in Ukraine.
Planes will be sent to neighboring Poland and Romania at a “date to be announced later,” he said.
Other countries like Egypt have also pledged to organize repatriation flights from neighboring countries.
But for Tunisia which does not have an embassy in Ukraine, getting in touch with its 1,700 citizens there is complicated.
Authorities said they had been in contact with international organizations such as the Red Cross to organize departures.
“We will begin the operation as soon as we have a full list of how many Tunisians wish to return home,” foreign ministry official Mohammed Trabelsi told AFP.
Despairing students have posted video footage online pleading for help.
“The supermarket shelves are empty, the streets have become dangerous. The embassy must help us get out of here,” said two pharmacy students from Egypt stuck in the Black Sea port of Odessa.
Other Egyptian students took matters into their own hands and crossed the border into Poland, hoping to make it back home.
Oil-rich Algeria, which has strong military links with Russia, did not ask its 1,000 nationals in Ukraine to leave.
Algerian authorities have, however, urged them to stay indoors and only venture out “in case of an emergency.”
Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
Kyiv was quiet after huge explosions lit up the morning sky and authorities reported blasts at one of the airports
Following gains in the city of Kharkiv and multiple ports, Russia sent a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine
KYIV: In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.
The order means Putin wants Russia’s nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch and raises the threat that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the West's response to it could boil over into nuclear warfare.
Amid the worrying development, the office of Ukraine’s president said a delegation would meet with Russian officials as Moscow’s troops drew closer to Kyiv.
Putin, in giving the nuclear alert directive, cited not only the alleged statements by NATO members but the hard-hitting financial sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, including the Russian leader himself.
Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin told his defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”
“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin said in televised comments.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Putin was resorting to a pattern he used in the weeks before launching the invasion of Ukraine, "which is to manufacture threats that don’t exist in order to justify further aggression. The global community and American people should look at it through that prism. We’ve seen him do this time and time again.”
She told ABC's “This Week” that Russia has not been under threat from NATO or Ukraine.
“This is all a pattern from President Putin and we’re going to stand up ... ,we have the ability to defend ourselves but we also need to call out what we’re seeing here,” Psaki said.
Putin threatened in the days before Russia's invasion to retaliate harshly against any nations that intervened directly in the conflict in Ukraine, and he specifically raised the specter of his country’s status as a nuclear power.
The US ambassador to the United Nations responded to the news from Moscow while appearing on a Sunday news program.
“President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable,” Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. “And we have to continue to condemn his actions in the most strong, strongest possible way.”
The practical meaning of Putin’s order was not immediately clear. Russia and the United States typically have the land- and submarine-based segments of their strategic nuclear forces on alert and prepared for combat at all times, but nuclear-capable bombers and other aircraft are not.
If Putin is arming or otherwise raising the nuclear combat readiness of his bombers, or if he is ordering more ballistic missile submarines to sea, then the United States might feel compelled to respond in kind, according to Hans Kristensen, a nuclear analyst at the Federation of American Scientists. That would mark a worrisome escalation and a potential crisis, he said.
The alarming step came as street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south, advances that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country.
Around the same time as Putin's nuclear move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on the Telegram messaging app that the two sides would meet at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border. The message did not give a precise time for the meeting.
The announcement came hours after Russia announced that its delegation had flown to Belarus to await talks. Ukrainian officials initially rejected the move, saying any talks should take place elsewhere than Belarus, where Russia placed a large contingent of troops. Belarus was one of the places from where Russian troops entered Ukraine.
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the developing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, diplomats said Sunday.
The session will be held in New York on Monday at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT), a diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
It was requested by French President Emmanuel Macron and will feature officials from the UN's humanitarian affairs and refugee agencies.
France has also asked that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speak at the meeting, the diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
The UN Security Council has held three meetings on the Russia-Ukraine crisis in the past week.
Just minutes into the second one on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had sent troops into Ukraine.
The council was also convening a fourth session on Sunday afternoon to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly over Russia's invasion.
Russia on Friday vetoed a council resolution condemning Moscow's “aggression” in Ukraine.
Earlier Sunday, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was eerily quiet after huge explosions lit up the morning sky and authorities reported blasts at one of the airports. Only an occasional car appeared on a deserted main boulevard as a strict 39-hour curfew kept people off the streets. Terrified residents instead hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale Russian assault.
“The past night was tough – more shelling, more bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.
Until Sunday, Russia's troops had remained on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, while other forces rolled past to press the offensive deeper into Ukraine.
Videos posted on Ukrainian media and social networks showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and Russian troops roaming the city in small groups. One showed Ukrainian troops firing at the Russians and damaged Russian light utility vehicles abandoned nearby.
The images underscored the determined resistance Russian troops face while attempting to enter Ukraine's bigger cities. Ukrainians have volunteered en masse to help defend the capital, Kyiv, and other cities, taking guns distributed by authorities and preparing firebombs to fight Russian forces.
Ukraine's government also is releasing prisoners with military experience who want to fight for the country, a prosecutor's office official, Andriy Sinyuk, told the Hromadske TV channel Sunday. He did not specify whether the move applied to prisoners convicted of all levels of crimes.
Putin hasn’t disclosed his ultimate plans, but Western officials believe he is determined to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, redrawing the map of Europe and reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.
The pressure on strategic ports in the south of Ukraine appeared aimed at seizing control of the country's coastline stretching from the border with Romania in the west to the border with Russia in the east. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said Russian forces had blocked the cities of Kherson on the Black Sea and the port of Berdyansk on the Azov Sea.
He said the Russian forces also took control of an airbase near Kherson and the Azov Sea city of Henichesk. Ukrainian authorities also have reported fighting near Odesa, Mykolaiv and other areas.
Cutting Ukraine’s access to its sea ports would deal a major blow to the country’s economy. It also could allow Moscow to build a land corridor to Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014 and until now was connected to Russia by a 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge, the longest bridge in Europe which opened in 2018.
Flames billowed from an oil depot near an airbase in Vasylkiv, a city 37 kilometers (23 miles) south of Kyiv where there has been intense fighting, according to the mayor. Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, prompting the government to warn people to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze as protection from smoke, the president’s office said.
Ukrainian military deputy commander Lt.-Gen. Yevhen Moisiuk sounded a defiant note in a message aimed at Russian troops.
“Unload your weapons, raise your hands so that our servicemen and civilians can understand that you have heard us. This is your ticket home,” Moisiuk said in a Facebook video.
The number of casualties so far from Europe's largest land conflict since World War II remains unclear amid the fog of combat.
Ukraine’s health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others wounded. It was unclear whether those figures included both military and civilian casualties. Russia has not released any casualty information.
Ukraine's U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, tweeted Saturday that Ukraine appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross “to facilitate repatriation of thousands of bodies of Russian soldiers.” An accompanying chart claimed 3,500 Russian troops have been killed.
Laetitia Courtois, ICRC’s permanent observer to the U.N., told The Associated Press that the situation in Ukraine was “a limitation for our teams on the ground” and “we therefore cannot confirm numbers or other details.”
The United Nations’ refugee agency said Sunday that about 368,000 Ukrainians have arrived in neighboring countries since the invasion started Thursday. The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees, depending how long it continues.
Zelenskyy denounced Russia’s offensive as “state terrorism.” He said the attacks on Ukrainian cities should be investigated by an international war crimes tribunal and cost Russia its place as one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.
As Russia pushes ahead with its offensive, the West is working to equip the outnumbered Ukrainian forces with weapons and ammunition while punishing Russia with far-reaching sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.
The U.S. pledged an additional $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, body armor and small arms. Germany said it would send missiles and anti-tank weapons to the besieged country and that it would close its airspace to Russian planes.
The U.S., European Union and United Kingdom agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system, which moves money around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions worldwide, part of a new round of sanctions aiming to impose a severe cost on Moscow for the invasion. They also agreed to impose ”restrictive measures” on Russia’s central bank.
Responding to a request from Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Twitter that his satellite-based internet system Starlink was now active in Ukraine and that there were “more terminals en route.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, meanwhile, said Sunday that his country was committing 100 billion euros ($112.7 billion) to a special fund for its armed forces, raising its defense spending above 2% of gross domestic product. Scholz told a special session of the Bundestag the investment was needed "to protect our freedom and our democracy.”
Putin sent troops into Ukraine after denying for weeks that he intended to do so, all the while building up a force of almost 200,000 troops along the countries’ borders. He claims the West has failed to take seriously Russia’s security concerns about NATO, the Western military alliance that Ukraine aspires to join. But he has also expressed scorn about Ukraine’s right to exist as an independent state.
Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit.
Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said Ukraine was gathering evidence of shelling of residential areas, kindergartens and hospitals to submit to an international war crimes court in The Hague as possible crimes against humanity. The International Criminal Court's prosecutor has said he is monitoring the conflict closely.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Sunday that Putin could use “the most unsavory means,” including banned chemical or biological weapons, to defeat Ukraine.
“I urge the Russians not to escalate this conflict, but we do need to be prepared for Russia to seek to use even worse weapons,” Truss told Sky News.
Trump slams Russian invasion, but insists it happened because Biden is weak
Maintains that Russian President Putin was a "genius" because he was outfoxing world leaders and institutions
Extols himself as "the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country."
ORLANDO, Florida: Former President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians, marking a shift of tone from earlier this week when he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump delivered his remarks at the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida a few hours after the United States and allies announced sweeping new sanctions that would kick some Russian banks off the main global payments systems and limit the ability of Russia’s central bank to support the rouble.
Addressing an adoring crowd at an event that touts itself as the world’s largest conservative gathering, Trump used his speech to bash Democratic President Joe Biden and again hint at a possible run for president in 2024.
Earlier this week, Trump irked some Republican party members by describing Putin’s actions in Ukraine, where cities have been pounded by Russian artillery and cruise missiles, as “genius” and “pretty savvy.”
Trump expressed empathy for Ukrainians and this time praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, calling him “brave” as he stays in Kyiv, the capital.
“The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all,” Trump said.
Trump said that Putin took advantage of Democratic President Joe Biden’s being “weak” to attack Ukraine.
Trump linked the invasion to the US 2020 presidential election, a fixation of his, again falsely saying that fraud was to blame for Biden’s victory.
“As everyone understands, this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president,” he said, to which a woman in the packed audience responded: “You are the president!“
Trump has not confirmed whether he will run for president again in 2024, but has hinted at it heavily recently and did so again on Saturday.
“On November 2024, they (Democrats) will find out like never before. We did it twice, and we’ll do it again. We’re going to be doing it again, a third time,” Trump said.
Democratic lawyer Marc Elias tweeted that Trump’s words should trigger a “series of legal requirements related to his spend and disclosures.”
Trump’s main fundraising committee, known as Save America, has a cash pile of more than $100 million.
Trump blames Biden, world leaders
Trump also cited Russia’s invasion of Georgia under George W. Bush and Crimea under Barack Obama before declaring: “I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country.”
Trump did address his past praise of Putin, saying he was correct that Putin was smart because he was outfoxing world leaders and institutions. “The real problem is that our leaders are dumb, dumb. So dumb,” he said.
In an interview released earlier on Saturday, Biden mocked Trump’s comment that Putin is a “genius.”
“I put as much stock in Trump saying that Putin is a genius than when he called himself a stable genius,” Biden said.
During the CPAC conference in Orlando, Florida, which closes on Sunday, conservatives have repeated the line that Putin decided to invade Ukraine because he knew Biden was “weak.” Republican politicians have broadly steered clear of lauding Putin, however, and hot-button domestic issues, like mask mandates, have featured far more heavily than foreign policy.
Earlier on Saturday, J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for an Ohio US Senate seat, said the American political class was fixated on the Ukraine conflict at the detriment of problems closer to home, such as record crossings at the Mexican border.
“I’m sick of being told that we have to care more about people 6,000 miles away than we do people like my mom, and my grandparents, and all the kids who are affected by this crisis,” said Vance, a venture capitalist and author.
Nataliya Ableyeva, 58, comforts a child who was handed over to her at the Ukrainian side of the border by a father who was not allowed to cross at a border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary, February 26, 2022. (REUTERS)
At the Ukrainian border, a mother brings a stranger’s children to safety
“Their father simply handed over the two kids to me, and trusted me, giving me their passports to bring them over,” 58-year-old Ableyeva said, the arms of the young boy she had known for just a few hours around her neck
BEREGSURANY, Hungary: Clutching a mobile phone number of a woman she had never met, Nataliya Ableyeva crossed the border from Ukraine into Hungary on Saturday, entrusted with a precious cargo.
A stranger’s children.
Waiting at the border crossing on the Ukrainian side, Ableyeva had met a desperate 38-year-old man from her home town of Kamianets-Podilskyi, with his young son and daughter.
The border guards would not let him pass. Ukraine has banned all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving, so they can fight for their country.
“Their father simply handed over the two kids to me, and trusted me, giving me their passports to bring them over,” 58-year-old Ableyeva said, the arms of the young boy she had known for just a few hours around her neck.
The children’s Ukrainian mother was on her way from Italy to meet them and take them to safety, the father said. He gave Ableyeva the mother’s mobile number, and said goodbye to his children, wrapped up against the cold in thick jackets and hats.
Ableyeva had left her own two grown-up children behind in Ukraine. One a policeman, the other a nurse, neither could leave Ukraine under the mobilization decree.
She took the two small children by the hand and together they crossed the border.
On the Hungarian side at Beregsurany, they waited, sitting on a bench near a tent set up for the steady flow of refugees streaming over the frontier. The little boy was crying when his mobile phone rang.
It was his mother, she was nearly at the border post.
When 33-year-old Anna Semyuk arrived, her blonde hair scraped back in a pony tail, she hugged her son and went to her daughter, lying exhausted in the back of a car and wrapped in a pink blanket.
Then she thanked Ableyeva. Standing in the cold on the scrubby ground, two women embraced for several minutes and started to cry.
“All I can say to my kids now, is that everything will be alright,” said Semyuk. “In one or two weeks, and we will go home.”