You are here

  • Home
  • Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media

Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
Russia is blocking Facebook, the country’s communications regulator said on Friday, in response to what it said were restrictions on access to Russian media on the platform. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pnsw5

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media

Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
  • The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020
  • Meta's head of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company would continue to do everything it could to restore its services
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Russia is blocking Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, the country’s communications regulator said on Friday, in response to what it said were restrictions on access to Russian media on the platform.
The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, with access restricted to state-backed channels like RT and the RIA news agency.
Meta’s head of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company would continue to do everything it could to restore its services.
“Soon millions of ordinary Russian will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out,” he said, in a statement posted on Twitter.
Meta this week said it had restricted access to RT and Sputnik across the European Union and was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled outlets’ Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook.
Last week, Moscow said it was partially limiting access to Facebook, a move the company said came after it refused a government request to stop the independent fact-checking of several Russian state media outlets. By Saturday, Twitter also said its service was being restricted for some Russian users.
Major tech and social media companies have faced pressure to respond to last Thursday’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which has led to economic sanctions against Moscow by governments around the world. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
Roskomnadzor said Meta had restricted access to the accounts of state-backed news outlets in recent days, listing RT, Sputnik, and the RIA news agency, the defense ministry’s Zvezda TV and websites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru.
It said such restrictions violated the key principles of freedom of information and Russian Internet users’ unimpeded access to Russian media.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Facebook Meta

Related

Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta says deleting content over new media law
Media
Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta says deleting content over new media law
Russian authorities have launched a crackdown targeting Russian journalists and media outlets, and restricting access to social media. (AP/File Photo)
Media
Russia cracks down on journalists, media outlets and social media

Tunisian-French film producer Tarak Ben Ammar buys Studios De Paris from EuropaCorp

The studios are known for being home to Netflix shows such as “Emily in Paris” and “Murder Mystery 2.” (Studio de Paris)
The studios are known for being home to Netflix shows such as “Emily in Paris” and “Murder Mystery 2.” (Studio de Paris)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Tunisian-French film producer Tarak Ben Ammar buys Studios De Paris from EuropaCorp

The studios are known for being home to Netflix shows such as “Emily in Paris” and “Murder Mystery 2.” (Studio de Paris)
  • The deal is estimated at $37 million
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisian-French film producer Tarak Ben Ammar has finalized a $37 million deal to purchase Studios de Paris, the production facility outside the French capital.

The studios are known for being home to Netflix shows such as “Emily in Paris” and “Murder Mystery 2” and blockbusters such as “Jackie,” “Lucy” and “Taken 2”.

The facility, which has nine sound stages, was placed under court protection a year ago for its debt which are being paid by the acquisition, reported Variety

The studios were co-founded by Ben Ammar, who co-owned them through his company Bleufontaine along with EuropaCorp, a French film and TV production and distribution company created by Luc Besson in 1999, Front Line, Europacorp’s holding company, and Euromedia, a live transmissions company.

Now, Ben Ammar has acquired the shares owned by all three other partners in a deal completed via Eagle Pictures France, a subsidiary of the producer’s Italy operation.

The studios will continue to “represent a center of excellence for the French film industry and be an attractive factor for the entire sector,” according to a statement released by EuropaCorp to investors.

Topics: media Movies film Tunisia France

Related

Review: Characters come alive in ‘Emily in Paris’ season two
Entertainment
Review: Characters come alive in ‘Emily in Paris’ season two
Jennifer Aniston makes Instagram debut with ‘Friends’ reunion selfie
Lifestyle
Jennifer Aniston makes Instagram debut with ‘Friends’ reunion selfie

Paid social media soars by 22 percent in fourth quarter, report shows

Danielly Netto. (Supplied)
Danielly Netto. (Supplied)
Updated 26 min 4 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Paid social media soars by 22 percent in fourth quarter, report shows

Danielly Netto. (Supplied)
  • Ad spend in the Middle East was higher in Q4 2021 than at any point over the past year
Updated 26 min 4 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Social media advertising spend in the Middle East was 22 percent higher in Q4 2021 than at any point over the past year, according to a report by customer experience platform Emplifi.

The sharp rise in spending compares with a 25 percent increase globally, the platform said in its analysis of social media data for the fourth quarter of last year.

The increased ad spend during the holiday season shows brands’ willingness to invest in social media advertising during the end-of-year period.

“Despite the introduction of Meta and the future looking at the Metaverse, Facebook will continue to be a prominent platform for ad spend,” Danielly Netto, Emplifi’s solutions marketing director and product evangelist, told Arab News.

During the last quarter of 2021, click-through-rates held steady globally, but cost-per-click increased, meaning marketers had to pay more for that audience.

In terms of organic social media, Facebook Live Video performed the highest with 38 median post interactions — scoring 31 interactions more than any other type of post. On Instagram, carousels and Instagram TV performed well, with both achieving 63 median post interactions.

As Facebook continues to lose younger users, it is no surprise that Instagram posts earned higher engagement globally than Facebook posts throughout Q4 2021.

“Today’s consumers spend most of their time on social media — that’s where they want to engage with brands and they have high expectations on responsiveness,” said Netto.

Emplifi’s global data shows that the time taken for brands to respond to users is slowly increasing on Facebook (one hour) and Instagram (2.6 hours). In contrast, time taken on Twitter has decreased by one hour since Q4 2020.

In the Middle East, the median response time on Twitter to users’ direct messages and questions in comments is less than two hours.

Netto said that as brands recognize the benefits of leveraging AI-powered chatbots to respond to frequently asked questions, “we expect that over time, there will be an increase in response rate and response time.”

The pandemic has led to a digital-first approach for brands.

Netto said that according to a recent study of 10 markets in the region, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, 40 percent of respondents are shopping online more than they were before the coronavirus outbreak, and 69 percent in the Kingdom said they would maintain their current shopping habits after the pandemic.

“As a natural response to the increased online activity and people staying home, brands increasingly turned to ad spend on social media as a tool to turbo sales,” she said.

“Going back to 2019, just over a quarter of the total ad budget for brands in MENA went to social media channels. Fast forward to 2021, and researchers predict that social media will draw nearly a third of the total overall MENA ad spend by the end of the year.”

Topics: Emplifi

Related

(Left to Right): Pavel Jakovlev - Founder and Managing Partner of ANCORE Strategy and Fadel Zahreddine - Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP. (Supplied)
Media
MBC turns ‘Fananees’ characters into NFTs
Russian authorities have launched a crackdown targeting Russian journalists and media outlets, and restricting access to social media. (AP/File Photo)
Media
Russia cracks down on journalists, media outlets and social media

MBC turns ‘Fananees’ characters into NFTs

(Left to Right): Pavel Jakovlev - Founder and Managing Partner of ANCORE Strategy and Fadel Zahreddine - Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP. (Supplied)
(Left to Right): Pavel Jakovlev - Founder and Managing Partner of ANCORE Strategy and Fadel Zahreddine - Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP. (Supplied)
Updated 34 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

MBC turns ‘Fananees’ characters into NFTs

(Left to Right): Pavel Jakovlev - Founder and Managing Partner of ANCORE Strategy and Fadel Zahreddine - Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP. (Supplied)
  • Group launches The Fananees NFT Genesis Collection, turning beloved cartoon characters into digital collectibles
Updated 34 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group is launching The Fananees NFT Genesis Collection, featuring its most popular cartoon characters as digital collectibles for non-fungible token buyers in the region.

The collection includes seven cartoon characters from the “Fananees” TV series, with more than 200 attributes and varying levels of rarity.

MBC will release 9,999 unique NFTs on the first day of Ramadan, with future collections also being released around the period in the coming years.

“‘Fananees’ is one of the most successful and well-known animations in the Arab world, with some of the most recognizable characters. In this era of constant innovation, we want to be at the forefront of emerging opportunities in NFTs, blockchain, and the metaverse,” said Fadel Zahreddine, group director of emerging media at MBC Group, in a statement.

The collection marks MBC’s first steps into the NFT space, and “will pave the way for MBC Group to expand its presence in the realm of digital IPs (intellectual properties),” Zahreddine added.

The “Fananees” NFTs will be integrated into existing games, allowing users to connect their NFTs to their game accounts and change their avatars to their NFT image.

“Fananees” NFT holders will also receive one percent of all revenue from primary and secondary NFT sales, as well as several online and offline rewards, such as access to events and early viewings to streaming services and others.

The initiative is the result of a partnership between MBC Group, Zurich-based technology and go-to-market advisory firm Ancore Strategy, and commercial and business development company Aftermedia.

Pavel Jakovlev, founder and managing partner of Ancore Strategy said: “It’s exciting to push the envelope of NFT technology in the region’s first-mover collection. This becomes even more interesting as we explore the ‘Fananees’ utility in gaming and the much-anticipated metaverse.”

 

Topics: MBC Group NFT

Related

Special MBC Group deal is key step in our expansion into Saudi market: Stake founders. video
Business & Economy
MBC Group deal is key step in our expansion into Saudi market: Stake founders.
MBC Group-backed Al Arabia posts 718% profit surge in 2021
Business & Economy
MBC Group-backed Al Arabia posts 718% profit surge in 2021

Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta says deleting content over new media law

Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta says deleting content over new media law
Updated 56 min 41 sec ago

Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta says deleting content over new media law

Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta says deleting content over new media law
  • “Military censorship in Russia has quickly moved to a new phase," the paper said on Telegram
  • The paper said it will be removing materials on Russia's invasion of Ukraine from its website
Updated 56 min 41 sec ago
MOSCOW: Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta said on Friday it would be removing content on Ukraine after lawmakers backed legislation that sets jail time and fines for “fake news” about Russia’s army.
“Military censorship in Russia has quickly moved to a new phase: from threats to block and close down publications it moved to the threat of criminal prosecution,” the paper said in a statement on Telegram.
“There is no doubt that this threat will be fulfilled,” Novaya Gazeta said.
The paper, whose editor-in-chief was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year, said its readers “unambiguously spoke in favor of continuing work under conditions of military censorship.”
The paper said it will be removing materials on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from its website but will continue to report on the “consequences” Russia is facing.
Legislation passed by the lower house of the Russian parliament on Friday sets out jail time of up to 15 years and fines against people who publish “knowingly false information” about the military.
The law will affect both Russian and foreign citizens.

British ad group WPP to leave Russia following Ukraine invasion

British ad group WPP to leave Russia following Ukraine invasion
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

British ad group WPP to leave Russia following Ukraine invasion

British ad group WPP to leave Russia following Ukraine invasion
  • “WPP stands with Ukraine and the international community in condemning the Russian invasion,” the company said
Updated 04 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising group, said on Friday it would discontinue its operations in Russia, saying its continued presence in the country would be "inconsistent" with its values.
"WPP stands with Ukraine and the international community in condemning the Russian invasion, which has created a humanitarian crisis in the heart of Europe," the company, which employs nearly 1,400 in Russia, said.
"The Board of WPP has concluded that WPP's ongoing presence in Russia would be inconsistent with our values as a company, and we are therefore discontinuing our operations in the country."
It said it "deeply regretted" the impact of the decision on its Russian staff, and it would support them, as well as working closely with clients and partners, as it withdrew from the country.
Russia is a relatively small part of WPP's global operations, representing 0.6% of revenue less pass-through costs in 2021.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict WPP Britain advertising

Related

WPP launches $1.1bn buyback after ‘outstanding’ year
Business & Economy
WPP launches $1.1bn buyback after ‘outstanding’ year
Bloomberg announces 2022 Gender-Equality Index, names WPP for 4th consecutive year
Media
Bloomberg announces 2022 Gender-Equality Index, names WPP for 4th consecutive year

Latest updates

Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
At least 50 killed, scores wounded in blast at mosque in northwest Pakistan
People move an injured on a stretcher after a bomb blast in a mosque during Friday prayers, at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 4, 2022. (REUTERS)
Tunisian-French film producer Tarak Ben Ammar buys Studios De Paris from EuropaCorp
The studios are known for being home to Netflix shows such as “Emily in Paris” and “Murder Mystery 2.” (Studio de Paris)
Bangladesh to try ‘alternative measures’ for Russia trade amid sanctions
Commuters walk and line up at counters at Kamalapur railway station in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. (AFP)
Iran torture victim warns of sexual abuse if UK acts upon asylum offshoring plan
Nasrin Parvaz, who was detained and tortured for eight years in Iran, warned that the UK’s asylum offshoring plan could lead to refugees facing child and sexual abuse. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.