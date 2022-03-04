Online Saudi brand introduces sustainable streetwear

JEDDAH: Fashion comes at a startling environmental and social cost so, as awareness grows, brands are moving toward creating sustainable fashion that will reduce the industry’s environmental footprint.
Taking bold steps to embrace and implement sustainable fashion, Saudi brand Glamming Sisters launched their eco-friendly streetwear line to promote ethical fashion and its production.
Founded by four sisters and a brother, the online brand aims to create eco-friendly contemporary clothing that will inspire the Kingdom’s fashion culture while giving customers fresh looks with a comfortable fit.
One hundred percent of our fabric cutting scraps are recycled into fiber and used in new products and 33 percent of the energy used to manufacture our products comes from renewable resources. We believe that small contributions from different people will create a big positive impact in the future.
Fadiah Metaki, Glamming Sisters founder
It was created in line with Saudi Vision 2030 which has, as one of its goals, entrepreneurs helping to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and society.
Glamming Sisters founder Fadiah Metaki said: “One hundred percent of our fabric cutting scraps are recycled into fiber and used in new products and 33 percent of the energy used to manufacture our products comes from renewable resources. We believe that small contributions from different people will create a big positive impact in the future.
“We focus on using sustainable materials by taking small steps to improve environmental performance, such as organic cotton and recycled polyester made from plastic bottles, though our biggest challenge was to find a recycling factory in Saudi Arabia for which we had to collaborate with factories in Europe that are aware of sustainability and produce organic as well as recycled wearable high quality fabrics.”
Metaki’s modern urban streetwear fashion designs are based on two concepts. First, it is inspired by the Kingdom’s culture and society and second, the positivity and pleasant vibes it evokes when worn.
“Besides allowing customers to buy from our sustainable collections, our objective is to raise awareness on sensible consumerism and help the consumers to understand the importance of a sustainable environment and ways to save our nature for the future generation.”
The raw materials for the Glamming Sister is sourced from abroad, but the founders wish to make their brand 100 percent Made in Saudi to support the In-Kingdom Total Value Add program and local businesses.
Metaki added: “We have a future plan to build a recycling factory in Saudi Arabia with zero carbon emissions producing high standard eco-friendly fabrics.”
Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a growing hub for entrepreneurs, designers and local brands, and the Kingdom is coming up with ways to establish and promote sustainable fashion and maximizing local talent.