Eddie Howe: Newcastle can learn from Brighton to improve ‘not perfect’ training ground situation

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United’s training ground situation is “not perfect,” according to head coach Eddie Howe, who believes the Magpies can learn a lesson on the infrastructure front from today’s opponents Brighton.
Howe’s side take on the Seagulls at St James’ Park looking to extend their longest unbeaten run in the Premier League since 2011. The run currently stands at seven games.
While Howe will be hoping to see off Graham Potter and co on the field, he knows Newcastle can educate themselves about how to build a football club off it, by looking to the south coast.
Howe said: “They have been a very well run club for a number of years. I think if you look first at their training ground, which I always think is such a critical place to get right in terms of how it looks and how it feels, the use for the players who are there every day. I think Brighton have got one of the best training grounds in the country.
“They got some key appointments right in terms of building the team around the players. It is absolutely crucial you get those appointments right,” he said. “They have and of course the manager and the players play a huge part in that, I highlighted Graham and the job he has done there and right from the top it seems they have a plan and a strategy and have implemented it very well.”
Chronic underinvestment by previous owner Mike Ashley meant there has been little change in Newcastle’s training facilities since the days of Sir Bobby Robson.
Co-owner Amanda Staveley is keen that the training ground become a key component of the club’s rebuild and rebirth, and Howe agrees.
“These things do take time,” he said. “I remember Brighton having no stadium. For many many years we played them at the Withdean, so it wasn’t an overnight thing for Brighton.”
“It took a lot of time for Brighton to get to where they are now. I’m not certain on the timescales here. It wouldn’t be for me to say that. We have a good training facility here. It’s not perfect. It’s good but it could be a lot better.
“We are looking to improve things, especially in the shorter term but long-term I think the club has big ambitions for the training facilities, but how long that will be, I don’t know.”
After defender Dan Burn’s recent move from Brighton to Newcastle, sporting director Dan Ashworth is expected to follow soon, although Howe could not say when.
“Once something is official, I’m sure you’ll be the first to hear of it,” he said. “We’re working as we were until that appointment is made.”