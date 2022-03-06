Tehran, UN watchdog agree on approach to resolve nuclear issues

TEHRAN: Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday after talks in Tehran that they agreed on an approach to resolve issues crucial in efforts to revive the country’s 2015 nuclear deal.
Both aimed to resolve a standoff over the origin of uranium particles found at old but undeclared sites by early June, they said in a joint statement.
The announcement came shortly before Russia said it would seek guarantees from the US before it backs the deal, potentially scuppering hopes an agreement could be wrapped up quickly.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the UN agency and Iran “did have a number of important matters that we needed ... to resolve,” but that they had now “decided to try a practical, pragmatic approach” to overcome them.
“It would be difficult to believe or to imagine that such an important return to such a comprehensive agreement like the (nuclear deal) would be possible if the agency and Iran would not be seeing eye to eye on how to resolve these important safeguards issues,” Grossi said.
Mohammed Eslami, president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said the two sides had come to the “conclusion that some documents which need to be ex- changed between the IAEA and the Iranian organization should be exchanged” by May 22.
Russia said that Western sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the Iran deal, warning the West that Russian national interests would have to be taken into account.
Eslami said the men had reached an “agreement” that would see Iran “presenting documents that would remove the ambiguities about our country.” Eslami said: “God willing, we will do this by Khordad, which is a phase of the agreement in Vienna.” Khordad is a month in the Iranian calendar that starts on May 22 this year.
Eslami did not elaborate on what the documents would discuss. However, Iran has made previous conciliatory gestures before meetings of the IAEA’s membership. Its next board of governors meeting begins on Monday.
Grossi met later with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who according to his ministry’s website expressed hope that “negotiations and understandings” reached between the IAEA and Iran would pave the way for further implementation of the agreements.
Grossi also met Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s senior vice president. According to state-run IRNA news agency, Mokhber said that “Tehran welcomes the expansion of future cooperation with the IAEA for the peaceful use of nuclear knowledge.”
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard unveiled what it described as two new underground missile and drone bases in the country. State TV said the bases contained surface-to-surface missiles and armed drones capable of “hiding themselves from enemy radar.”
JERUSALEM: Israeli police killed a Palestinian man on Sunday morning after he stabbed an officer in Jerusalem, police said. The man “approached police officers who were stationed at the Bab Huta Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them,” the police statement said, adding that the 19-year-old assailant was shot dead.
CAIRO: Radwa Helmi made history on Saturday as the first woman judge to sit on the bench of Egypt’s State Council, a top court in the Arab country.
Helmi, making her appearance in a Cairo courthouse, was among 98 women appointed last year to join the council, one of Egypt’s main judicial bodies, following a decision by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
“The 5th of March has become a new historical day for Egyptian women,” said the head of the National Council for Women (NCW), Maya Mursi.
The move came ahead of the March 8 International Women’s Day.
Women in Egypt, the most populous Arab country, have been fighting an uphill battle for years to secure their rights.
Egypt has hundreds of women lawyers but it took decades for one to move up the judicial ladder and become a judge.
The first was Tahany Al-Gebaly, appointed in 2003 to Egypt’s Supreme Constitutional Court.
Gebaly held that post for a decade before being removed in 2012 by then president Muhammad Mursi.
Although no law bars women from being justices in Egypt, the judiciary in the conservative Muslim-majority country has traditionally been a male preserve.
The State Council was set up in 1946 as an independent body which mainly adjudicates in administrative disputes and disciplinary cases.
Since Egypt’s founding as a modern state in the 19th century, women have been marginalized.
Women gained the right to vote and run for public office in 1956, but their personal rights have remained flouted.
Women currently hold about a quarter of cabinet posts and some 168 seats in the 569-member parliament.
In May 2021, the grand imam of the prestigious Cairo-based Al-Azhar, Egypt’s highest Sunni institution, weighed in on the debate.
Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb said no religious edict prevents women from holding high-ranking posts, traveling alone or having an equitable share of inheritance rights.
Living rough in Morocco, migrants dream of Spanish enclave
Moroccan Association for Human Rights said some 30 migrants were injured in Wednesday’s rush, three or four of them seriously
Updated 06 March 2022
AFP
NADOR: When 2,500 migrants stormed Morocco’s border with a Spanish enclave this week, Mahjoub Abdellah wasn’t among the hundreds who made it across — but he is determined to try again.
The 22-year-old from the war-devastated region of Darfur in western Sudan was nursing a foot injury on Friday at a makeshift camp in a Moroccan forest near Melilla, a tiny Spanish territory which he sees as his route to “a dignified life.”
“If I get a chance, I’ll try again,” he said.
Spanish authorities say Wednesday’s incident was the biggest such crossing attempt on record, with almost 500 managing to cross into EU territory.
Melilla and Ceuta, Spain’s other tiny North African enclave, have the EU’s only land borders with Africa.
That makes them a magnet for migrants desperate to escape poverty, violence and hunger both at home and during their journeys across Africa.
“I’m tired. I spent three months living in this forest, under the rain,” Abdellah said.
“Even animals couldn’t live in these conditions.”
He plans to leave the drab town of Nador, near Melilla, to try to earn some money elsewhere — and prepare another attempt.
Spain says over 800 migrants managed to cross Melilla’s heavily fortified 12-km frontier this week, compared to 1,092 in the whole of last year.
Melilla, a welcoming city for sunseeking European tourists, sits a stone’s throw across the border from the Gourougou Massif, a forested mountain that has long served as a grim hideout for migrants hoping to reach European territory.
To do so, they have to brave successive layers of razor wire, ditches and high fences — and an at times violent game of cat-and-mouse with both Moroccan and Spanish security forces.
They said the migrants had thrown rocks and used “violence” against security forces.
Moroccan Association for Human Rights said some 30 migrants were injured in Wednesday’s rush, three or four of them seriously.
On Friday, Moroccan police were deployed along the fence near the town of Beni Ansar as migrants walked in freezing gusts of wind along the rugged paths of Gourougou. Ahmed Mohamed, another migrant from Sudan, also tried to reach Melilla on Wednesday.
He is just 17 years old, but has lost count of how many times he has attempted the crossing since he arrived in Morocco eight months ago.
After his failed attempts, he is sent back each time to the Casablanca or Safi regions, hundreds of kilometers away.
“One day, I’m going to achieve my dream,” he said. “Back home, there’s no hope any more.”
Like many of his companions, he said he entered Morocco via neighboring Algeria, but he prefers not to reveal the exact route.
Another 17-year-old, a Chadian girl with a tattooed forehead, begged to be let into Europe.
“Open the borders, help us! We’re sick of being chased and harassed,” she said.
She had not tried to cross this week but would stop at nothing to succeed.
In mid-May 2021, Spain was caught off guard when more than 10,000 people swam or used small inflatable boats to enter Ceuta as Moroccan border forces looked the other way.
The incident, at the height of a diplomatic spat between Rabat and Madrid, showed how heavily Spain relies on Moroccan cooperation to rein in clandestine migration.
US diplomat apologizes to thousands of Afghans stuck in UAE
Among those in Abu Dhabi are former soldiers who identify themselves as belonging to so-called “Zero” Units
Updated 06 March 2022
AP
ABU DHABI: A senior US diplomat has apologized to thousands of Afghans stranded in the UAE months after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.
The diplomat spoke to the stranded Afghans, promising to speed repatriation for some to America while acknowledging that may not be possible as authorities work to confirm their identities and backgrounds.
The visit comes as America still struggles with how to handle the tens of thousands who piled into planes in the hectic final days of Afghanistan’s US-backed government, the end of a 20-year experiment in replacing hard-line Taliban rule with a nascent democracy.
After meeting with the Afghans, the diplomat and other officials spoke to journalists on the condition they not be identified, citing the “sensitive and ongoing natures of the issues discussed.” The diplomat expressed personal frustration about delays. But he also acknowledged that some of the Afghans — including journalists and prosecutors — might never get US visas. Thousands of Afghans have held protests over their uncertain situation.
Around 12,000 Afghans remain in Abu Dhabi, with some 10,000 at Emirates Humanitarian City.
“The problem is nobody knows what’s going on,” said Ahmad Shah Mohibi, the founder of a group called Rise to Peace, which has been trying to help Afghans there. “The US has a moral obligation” to help them. Around 12,000 Afghans remain in Abu Dhabi, with some 10,000 at Emirates Humanitarian City and another 2,000 at Tasameem Workers City in the capital, Mohibi said.
They represent a cross-section of those who fled the Taliban’s lightning advance in August, including journalists, judges, prosecutors, LGBT rights activists and religious and ethnic minorities, he said.
Among those in Abu Dhabi are former soldiers who identify themselves as belonging to so-called “Zero” Units. There are about 2,500 of them, including family members. Evacuation flights had been going on until November, but then suddenly stopped, leaving the thousands stranded in Abu Dhabi. There are tens of thousands more still stuck in Afghanistan.
The senior US official also said that two measles outbreaks among the refugees, concerns over coronavirus vaccinations and later, CDC demands for full medical examinations had slowed down the process of getting Afghans to the US.
Dream of untroubled life turns into nightmare of war for Arab students in Ukraine
Students face array of challenges as they make their way home from war-torn country
Lebanese medical student recounts a harrowing tale of escape from university town
Updated 22 min 12 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: In January this year, Ameera Souheil Al-Halabi, 19, from Akkar in Lebanon, left her family and her country to begin life as a first-year student of medicine at a university in Ivano-Frankivsk, in western Ukraine.
For Al-Halabi and her brother, a third-year student of engineering at another Ukrainian university, being away from Lebanon was a huge relief. Despite its many political and economic problems, Ukraine seemed a world away from the power cuts, fuel shortages, corruption and dysfunction back home.
“I had decided to study in Ukraine because the situation was relatively better there and the expenses were manageable,” she told Arab News on Wednesday from a hotel in Krakow, Poland.
The siblings’ hopes of a stable life and a good education in a foreign country were dashed, however, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 after weeks of rising tension.
An estimated 10,000 students from across the Arab world, including about 1,300 Lebanese people, were studying in Ukraine before the invasion, part of a 760,000-strong population of international students. Many of them have posted video footage online asking for help.
Among Arab countries, Morocco had sent the largest number of students, around 8,000, followed by Egypt with more than 3,000.
What drew foreign students to Ukraine was the low cost of living and, in many cases, the relative safety compared with their own countries. Ukrainian universities also have a strong reputation for medical courses and affordable tuition.
But now families from Morocco to India, and Nigeria to Iraq, are desperately appealing for help from their governments to get their sons and daughters out of the war-torn country. African students have been sharing their experiences online using the hashtag #AfricansinUkraine.
At least two students — one from India and another from Algeria — have been killed in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, which witnessed some of the war’s heaviest shelling on Monday.
760,000
Foreign students in Ukraine in 2020.
Abdallah Bou Habib, Lebanon’s foreign minister, said the government is drawing up plans to help nationals trapped in Ukraine. Planes will be sent to Poland and Romania at a “date to be announced later,” he said.
Others like Egypt have started running repatriation flights from neighboring countries. Thirty Egyptian students have returned so far. For Tunisia, which does not have an embassy in Ukraine, getting in touch with its 1,700 citizens there is complicated.
Authorities said they have been in contact with international organizations such as the Red Cross to arrange repatriation of Tunisian nationals. “We will begin the operation as soon as we have a full list of how many Tunisians wish to return home,” Mohammed Trabelsi, a foreign ministry official, told AFP.
Authorities in Algeria, which has not asked its 1,000 nationals in Ukraine to leave, told them to stay indoors and venture out only “in case of an emergency.”
Al-Halabi, the Lebanese student, said she and her brother began looking for ways to get out of Ukraine as soon as they heard the news of the invasion. She described the escape of the 10 Lebanese at Ivano-Frankivsk Medical University as a harrowing experience.
It took the group several days to reach the Polish border, she said, adding: “We walked over 40 kilometers after the taxi left us. No one helped us. We went three to four days without food or enough water. It was very cold. We moved through snow and rain.
“No one gave us any plan for evacuation, so we decided to do it on our own. We were all together until we reached the Polish border, when we got separated. Some of us went ahead while the others stayed behind.”
More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia’s invasion, the UN has said, adding that unless the conflict ends immediately, millions more are likely to leave.
“In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries,” Filippo Grandi, the UN refugee chief, said on Thursday.
Many Arabs who have waited in vain to start a new life in the West have been comparing their fates with those of Ukrainians to whom European states have now opened their arms.
Activists and cartoonists have contrasted the Western reaction to the refugee crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the way Europe sought to hold back Syrian and other refugees in 2015.
Last year 3,800 Syrians sought protection in Bulgaria and 1,850 were granted refugee or humanitarian status. Poland’s government, which faced fierce criticism for using force to stop migrants crossing from Belarus has welcomed the new arrivals from Ukraine.
In Hungary, which built a barrier along its southern border to prevent a repeat of the 2015 influx of people from the Middle East and Asia, the arrival of refugees from Ukraine has triggered an outpouring of support along with offers of transport, accommodation, clothes and food.
Some Western journalists and officials have been criticized for suggesting that the crisis in Ukraine is different from those of Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan, because Europeans can better identify with the victims of the Russian invasion.
“We have here not the refugee wave which we are accustomed to, and we do not know what to do with people with an unclear past,” Kiril Petkov, Bulgaria’s prime minister, said, describing Ukrainians as intelligent, educated and highly qualified.
“These are Europeans whose airport has been just bombed, who are under fire.”
While some Arab refugees in north Syria, Lebanon and Jordan told Reuters that responsibility for their plight lay with countries closer to home, the perception of a double standard in European attitudes to people fleeing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East will be hard to dispel.
Then there is the issue of racist treatment by Ukrainian security forces and border officials. Al-Halabi said at the border terminal, students like her witnessed such behavior firsthand.
Many of her Arab friends, especially those from Morocco and Egypt, and other foreigners, experienced prejudice and even violence. Khaled, a Lebanese student, had his phone stolen as he crossed the border.
“They (Ukrainian security) hit us, they cursed us and called us bad names,” she said. “One sentence they said is still stuck in my head: ‘No black people are allowed to come here.’ We were also pushed by the police.”
As a Lebanese citizen who is familiar with life’s adversities, Al-Halabi said, she can understand what Ukrainians are going through. “Still, this is not the way to treat people,” she said. “No matter what happens, you need to treat people nicely.”
Responding to these accusations, Ellina Vashchenko, a Ukrainian who lives in Paris, said she “apologizes” for the behavior that non-Ukrainians have experienced.
“There are no excuses for this situation. But I want people to know that not every person is bad,” she told Arab News.
“I am Ukrainian and I have many friends who are helping (foreigners). For example, my friends in Poland have tried to go to the Moroccan embassy to help. My family is open to host anyone who needs help.”
On Wednesday, Al-Halabi was preparing to travel from Krakow to Warsaw, where she hopes to catch a flight to Beirut.
All that she and her brother want now is to return to Lebanon and feel safe. “I don’t know yet what I will do, but I am happy that I am now going back to Lebanon,” she said. “I don’t think I will want to go back to Ukraine even after this war.”