You are here

  • Home
  • Supermodel Adriana Lima visits school damaged by Beirut port blast

Supermodel Adriana Lima visits school damaged by Beirut port blast

Supermodel Adriana Lima visits school damaged by Beirut port blast
Short Url

https://arab.news/8hymq

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Supermodel Adriana Lima visits school damaged by Beirut port blast

Supermodel Adriana Lima visits school damaged by Beirut port blast
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Just 48 hours after Adriana Lima debuted her baby bump and showed off her maternity style while sitting front row at the Balmain fashion show in Paris, the Brazilian supermodel jetted off to Lebanon for an advocacy mission in collaboration with the Education Above All Foundation, an international organization founded in 2012 by Qatar’s Sheikha Moza bint Nasser that aims to improve the lives of poor and marginalized children, youth and women.

On Sunday, Lima, 40, was photographed at the site of the Beirut port explosion, which tore through the Lebanese capital city on Aug. 4, 2020, killing over 200 people, injuring thousands and leaving 300,000 without a home.




The model went to Lebanon for an advocacy mission. Supplied

The explosion caused widespread damage, destroying much of the capital and leaving homes, schools and shops decimated.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, who is expecting her third child with partner Andre Lemmers, also visited a school damaged by the blast and rehabilitated by UNESCO with the support of the EAAF and met with children and teachers who were victims of the devastating explosion.

Lima, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry, is also a humanitarian who often uses her platform to advocate for disadvantaged groups.  




She met with children and teachers who were victims of the devastating explosion. Supplied

Among the causes she supports is the St. Luke Foundation for Haiti, which provides expectant mothers with medical care and facilitates education in disadvantaged communities. She also gives back to orphaned children in her native Salvador, Brazil, through Caminhos da Luz (or Paths of Light).

In 2009, she appeared on “Var mısın? Yok musun?,” the Turkish version of reality television series “Deal or No Deal,” and her prize money was donated to a hospital in Istanbul for children fighting leukemia.

The expectant mother of two is among a long list of celebrities who have shown support for the Levant nation following the Aug. 4 blast.




Lima is among a long list of celebrities who have shown support for Lebanon following the Aug. 4 blast. Supplied

Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, American actor George Clooney and his wife, Lebanese-British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Canadian singer The Weeknd and more are among the A-listers who donated to various Lebanese charities in the wake of the tragic event.

Oscar-winning star Meryl Streep also showed her solidarity with the victims of the tragic blast by donating $25,000 to Kafa, a non-governmental Lebanese organization that aims to eliminate gender-based violence and exploitation in the country.

Topics: Adriana Lima Beirut port blast

Paris Fashion Week highlights: Elie Saab goes dark, Ukraine tributes

Paris Fashion Week highlights: Elie Saab goes dark, Ukraine tributes
Bella Hadid walks for Vivienne Westwood Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear. AFP
Updated 06 March 2022
AP News

Paris Fashion Week highlights: Elie Saab goes dark, Ukraine tributes

Paris Fashion Week highlights: Elie Saab goes dark, Ukraine tributes
Updated 06 March 2022
AP News

PARIS: Here are some highlights from the fall 2022 ready-to-wear shows at Paris Fashion Week.

ELIE SAAB IS ON TREND

Elie Saab Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear. AFP


The Lebanese designer, famous for his va-va-voom silhouettes and pastel palette, went in a darker direction on Saturday.
Crowning the trend of black, this season Elie Saab experimented with eyelets. The golden holes teemed over black pantsuits. The V-neck — another fall trend — also was featured, first on floaty black silk gowns, and then as a scallop shape, which scooped out the torso with a beautiful Grecian gold hem.
Shoulders were rounded or lopped off, in another nod to the season’s styles. But at times this collection seemed to lack an overarching visual theme.

TRIBUTE TO UKRAINE
As Paris Fashion Week continues, many attendees' thoughts remain with Ukrainians suffering amid the escalation of the conflict — and with some creatives unable to attend because of the crisis, such as Kyiv-based milliner Ruslan Baginskiy.
This is especially the case for the one Ukrainian designer who did make it to Paris: Lili Litkovskaya. She is reportedly the only Ukrainian designer attending the shows this season, having fled Kyiv on the first day of the invasion with her two-year-old daughter but with no collection, and no team.
Litkovskaya has paid tribute to her peers by flying the Ukrainian flag inside La Bourse as part of the Tranoi fashion trade fair running parallel to Fashion Week.
On Saturday, she stood in front of the Marianne statue in the Place de la Republique as part of the official anti-war demonstration.

SIALELLI WEAVES MAGIC AT LANVIN

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lanvin (@lanvinofficial)

He’s been described as the “providential outsider,” saving Lanvin from the creative wilderness after the stinging departure of iconic designer Alber Elbaz in 2015 and a string of underwhelming replacements.
Now Bruno Sialelli — a virtual unknown before being tapped in 2019 — continues to weave his quirky magic into the age-old brand. It will likely come as a relief for many, especially the French — given the special place the house holds in their hearts as their oldest continually operating fashion house.
Fall’s co-ed show explored big shoulders and bright color.
A traffic-stopping fur coat in cadmium blue began the collection, worn on a little black dress with plunging V-neck. A big theme was announced by a jumpsuit with theatrically large, curved shoulder pads framing the silhouette like a tent. Humor — the terrain of the late Elbaz — was also on the menu, with fun prints on fur coats that resembled a funky mushroom, or a coated femme fatale seen from behind.
It was a safe, yet highly sellable collection that ticked all the right boxes.

 

KRONTHALER GETS THEATRICAL

Gigi Hadid walks for Vivienne Westwood Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear. AFP


Vivienne Westwood’s husband and creative right-hand man Kronthaler was in a typical burlesque mood with Saturday’s eccentric fare that mixed 70’s styles with the medieval — explaining that for fall-winter he intended to pay homage to the world of the stage.
“I wanted to make a collection about the theater, the commedia dell’arte,” he said, referring to the early theatrical genre originating in Italy from the 16th century that featured hyperbolic, often grotesque characters. “(I’ve been) very inspired by this since (being) a teenager,” he added.
Cut to billowing funeral veils, tracksuits in harlequin diamond patterns, corseted gowns, and gold truncated boots that screamed Puss in Boots-meets-Glam Rock.
Though Pulcinella, the commedia dell’arte’s black-masked clown, did not make an appearance, masks, ruching and draping that inspired the character's famed looks were all featured in droves.
Draping — a house signature — was also a big theme, alongside layering and intentionally contrasting styles.
U.S. designer Rick Owens, who himself aligns with Kronthaler’s eccentric fashion-forward aesthetic, applauded vigorously from the front row.

MARINE SERRE'S VISUAL DECEPTIONS
The collection of the new darling wunderkind of Paris Fashion Week, Marine Serre, used clashing and contrasting patterns with aplomb to create dynamic, sometimes deceptive visual effects.
The 30-year-old French designer cut her teeth at Balenciaga, and it shows.
A fashion -forward vibe pervaded many of the looks that mastered discord: A red tartan inset on a long coat seemed to bleed into a Prince of Wales check, with flashes of houndstooth in the sleeves on the lapel. A long winter scarf was constructed of several clashing, color-rich patterns stitched together, and worn regally like a sash.
There were many moments of humor in this 48-piece collection. A large red devore velvet face covering, which evoked a glamorous Spiderman, also made a comment about the pandemic, and the way in which masks have become a part of our daily lives.

Topics: Paris Fashion Week Elie Saab

Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai

Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai

Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Albanian-British pop star Dua Lipa has been busy jet-setting across North America alongside her opening act, French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai, as part of Lipa’s long-awaited “Future Nostalgia” tour.

On Saturday, the “Levitating” hitmaker took a break from the stage to throw a surprise birthday party for Zouai, who turned 27 on March 5.

The birthday girl took to social media to share captures from the festivities with her 280,000 Instagram followers, posting a carousel of videos and photos alongside the caption: “BEST SURPRISE BDAY PARTY EVER! I love you guys so much.”

A closeup of her personalized cake. Instagram

The newly minted 27-year-old shared a video of herself blowing out a personalized cake decorated with gummy bears and an edible photo of herself printed in the center.

She also shared a sweet photograph of her and Lipa hugging and posted an Instagram Story of her dressing room, which was decorated with gold party strings and a “Birthday girl” ribbon.

In the photos, the “High Highs to Low Lows” singer opted for a hot pink puffer vest, a red and purple ombre sweater and a lavender pleated mini skirt for the occasion.

Dua Lipa urged her fans to wish Lolo Zouai a happy birthday. Instagram

Lipa marked Zouai’s birthday by sharing two photos of the Brooklyn-based singer on her Instagram Stories.

“Everyone wish Lolo Zouai a happy, happy birthday!” she captioned one of the pictures, to which Zouai replied: “Best way to spend my birthday on tour with this angel.”

Lipa posted another photo of Zouai and her custom cake alongside the caption “Bday princess,” prompting the part-Algerian singer to repost it and reply “Best surprise party ever.”

And it seems that Zouai’s popularity knows no bounds: Her celebrity friends showered her with (virtual) love, while Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vacarello sent her flowers and others shared great throwback photos of the star.

The singer, who was born Laureen Zouai in Paris to an Algerian father and a French mother, concluded her special day by hitting the stage at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.

Topics: Dua Lipa Lolo Zouai

French-Algerian blogger Lena Mahfouf heralded with Barbie doll

French-Algerian blogger Lena Mahfouf heralded with Barbie doll
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

French-Algerian blogger Lena Mahfouf heralded with Barbie doll

French-Algerian blogger Lena Mahfouf heralded with Barbie doll
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Franco-Algerian blogger Lena Mahfouf is being honored with a Barbie doll in her likeness as part of a celebration of female business founders.

In its latest Barbie role models line-up, toy maker Mattel is paying tribute to women from around the world, including US producer Shonda Rhimes and British make-up artist Pat McGrath.

Mahfouf, 24, took to Instagram to share a picture of her doll from the collection to her 3.6 million followers ahead of International Women’s Day.

“When I was little, I didn't have a Barbie that looked like me physically,” she wrote. “I spent the first few years of my life resenting my parents for not having created me white, blond and with straight hair, because it was for me, until very recently, the only definition of beauty,” she continued.

“Today Barbie has chosen me to be the spokesperson for the ‘Ceiling of Dreams’ project to help all people believe in themselves. I admit that seeing this little doll with curly hair in her yellow suit and carrying a little book in her hand feels like the ultimate revenge,” she said.

“Thank you @barbie for this honor, and for letting me be a part of affirming diversity for all children. I'm adding this unique little doll to my museum (the shelf in my living room, lol). Anything is possible!” she concluded.

Topics: Lena Mahfouf Barbie

With cello on chest, Saudi musician brings melody to KSA’s classical music scene

Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)
Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)
Updated 06 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

With cello on chest, Saudi musician brings melody to KSA’s classical music scene

Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)
  • Mohammed Al-Quthmi thanks Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for ‘sharing the music I love with the public’
Updated 06 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: When Mohammed Al-Quthmi holds his cello and leans back with the instrument on his chest, he can feel there is something different about it. “The sound of it captures your attention. There is a depth in it, you cannot hear it or feel it with any other instruments.”

Al-Quthmi, 42, is one of a handful of Saudi cellists and part of the Kingdom’s blossoming classical musical scene.
He began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020.

Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)

“The cello is not just a wooden instrument, it was my companion during the COVID-19 lockdown and our relation at that time got stronger,” Al-Quthmi told Arab News.

I myself enjoy playing classical and American pop songs, and I mostly enjoy improvisations in my own style. I play some Arabic songs but still need more time to master it as it’s not easy to play the Arabic music scales ‘Maqam’ on the cello.

Mohammed Al-Quthmi, Saudi cellist

His journey with music started in his college days. He would listen to the band Gipsy Kings and that inspired him to learn how to play the guitar.
After learning how to play the guitar, he learned the piano and the oud, with his last stop being the cello.
US cellist Adam Hurst was his main inspiration for picking up the instrument.
“He is the one who stole my senses once I heard his piece ‘Forsaken.’ At that time, I was in Dubai and went straight away to a music shop and got my first cello.”
He said that music had always been a part of Saudi culture, but had not received serious status prior to the social reforms of Saudi Vision 2030.  
“It was a bit difficult to play publicly comparing to what we have today. Thanks to our beloved crown prince, things changed 360 degrees; I get to share the music I love with the public.”
Al-Quthmi said that professional musicians should practice three to four hours a day but, in his case as an amateur cellist, he usually played one to two hours a day. “I just play what I feel and what touches my heart,” he said.
The cello is Italian in origin, but it is played globally across continents.

FASTFACTS

• Last November, Yamaha Music School Riyadh opened as the first officially authorized music education facility in the Kingdom.

• Mohammed Al-Quthmi, 42, is one of a handful of Saudi cellists and part of the Kingdom’s blossoming classical musical scene.

“I myself enjoy playing classical and American pop songs, and I mostly enjoy improvisations in my own style. I play some Arabic songs but still need more time to master it as it’s not easy to play the Arabic music scales ‘Maqam’ on the cello.”
Al-Quthmi has taken part in a number of private musical gatherings, most recently at the Syrup music lounge in Riyadh where he played the piano and cello. “It was an amazing night. Hopefully I get to redo something like it soon,” he said.
The Kingdom has recently launched a number of music institutes and initiatives.
Last November, Yamaha Music School Riyadh opened as the first officially authorized music education facility in the Kingdom.
The Ministry of Culture’s Music Commission launched Bait Al-Oud (House of Oud) in January and this is due to open in 2023.

 

Topics: Saudi musician

Related

New Saudi music school is hitting all the right notes
Saudi Arabia
New Saudi music school is hitting all the right notes
Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention
Lifestyle
Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention

The world’s leading luxury brands suspend business in Russia

The world’s leading luxury brands suspend business in Russia
Updated 05 March 2022
Reuters

The world’s leading luxury brands suspend business in Russia

The world’s leading luxury brands suspend business in Russia
  • French group Hermes has three stores in Moscow
  • Hermes ‘deeply concerned about situation in Europe’
Updated 05 March 2022
Reuters

PARIS: The world’s leading luxury brands said on Friday that they planned to temporarily close stores and pause business operations in Russia.
Birkin bag maker Hermes and Cartier owner Richemont were the first firms to announce such moves, followed by LVMH, Kering and Chanel.
Doing business in Russia has become complex since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the United States, Britain and the Europe Union to impose sweeping sanctions.

“Given our increasing concerns about the current situation, the growing uncertainty and the complexity to operate, Chanel decided to temporarily pause its business in Russia,” the French luxury fashion house said in a LinkedIn post.

Luxury giant LVMH, which owns such brands as Christian Dior, Givenchy, Kenzo, TAG Heuer and Bulgari among others, will close its 124 boutiques in Russia from Sunday but will continue to pay the salaries for its 3,500 employees in the country, a spokesperson told Reuters.

French multinational Kering, whose brands include brands as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Boucheron among others, has two shops and 180 employees, which the company will continue to support.

While affluent Russians are keen consumers of luxury goods, analysts say the proportion of luxury sales generated from Russian nationals is small compared to the industry’s main growth engines, China and the United States.

Richemont, which also owns Dunhill, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, Piaget, and Van Cleef & Arpels among other brands, has around a dozen directly operated stores, mostly in Moscow. It said in a statement it had suspended commercial activities in Russia on March 3 after stopping Ukraine operations on Feb. 24, the day Russia launched its invasion.

Hermes, which has three stores in Moscow, had planned to open an outlet in St. Petersburg later this year.

Investment bank Jefferies estimates that Russians account for around $9 billion in annual luxury sales, which is around 6% of Chinese spending and 14% of U.S spending on luxury goods.

Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group, which owns high end watches and jewelry labels including Harry Winston, said it would continue its operations in Russia, but was putting exports on hold “because of the overall difficult situation.”
L'Oreal, LVMH and Kering have all pledged financial support to help Ukrainian refugees and Richemont said on Friday it was initiating a “significant donation” to Medecins Sans Frontieres.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Chanel Hermes Ukraine-Russia crisis

Latest updates

Supermodel Adriana Lima visits school damaged by Beirut port blast
Supermodel Adriana Lima visits school damaged by Beirut port blast
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie arrives in conflict-ridden Yemen to meet displaced families, refugees
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie arrives in conflict-ridden Yemen to meet displaced families, refugees
Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272m in costs
Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272m in costs
Riyad Bank’s annual profit soars to $1.6bn on lower expenses
Riyad Bank’s annual profit soars to $1.6bn on lower expenses
US hedge fund Citadel plans to start making markets in crypto soon: Crypto Moves
US hedge fund Citadel plans to start making markets in crypto soon: Crypto Moves

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.