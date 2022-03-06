CMN Naval launches the world’s fastest autonomous interceptor during WDS in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: CMN Naval announced today it has launched the HSI32 unmanned vessel, which is the world's fastest interceptor.
This came during Saudi Arabia's first-ever edition of the World Defense Show on Sunday
RIYADH: With Saudi Arabia pushing ahead with modernizing its defense systems with the key focus on developing domestic capabilities, top defense players attending the ongoing World Defense Show in Riyadh emphasized the importance of having partnerships and technological collaboration to achieve that goal.
Partnerships are critical to driving interoperability, and “Saudi Arabia has a leading position in defense interoperability,” said Dana Mehnert, president of Communication Systems at L3Harris Technologies.
Emphasizing the importance of partnership, Hesham Altaleb, chief product development officer at SITE, said, “I’ve never seen a defense industry thrive without the correct partnerships.”
He pointed out that the market leaders across multiple sectors sit at the top of priorities when fostering the right partnerships and building up their capabilities.
Opened on Mar. 6, the region’s biggest four-day defense event has some of the world’s leading manufacturers showcasing their military technology and solutions while trying to win contracts and forge partnerships with the Kingdom defense players.
While Saudi Arabia is ramping up its defense capabilities with hard military equipment and systems, top defense plyers pointed out that cybersecurity and electronic warfare are some of the emerging threats that countries also need to be prepared for.
The integration of cybersecurity with electronic warfare should be considered seriously, especially this time when digitization is evolving rapidly, said Sultan Al-Morqi, vice president of Defense Electronics at Saudi Arabian Military Industries, or SAMI.
He said there are five domains in defense technology – base, air, land, sea or maritime and cyberspace.
From the operational point of view, Al-Morqi explained they are divided but “they have to integrate with one another” with the key enabler for these two areas being the “electro-magnetic spectrum.”
In implementing digitization, he insisted that firms must make sure cybersecurity is paramount as they assess the risks of electronic warfare.
As Saudi Arabia has put sustainability at the center of its all developments as part of Vision 2030, the topics relating to energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions received some attention during the event, with companies talking about their sustainability goals.
During the event, Ted Colbert, chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services, noted that fleet renewal, operational efficiency, and alternative fuels are some of the key factors that could complement digitizing the defense sector.
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement Co., one of the Kingdom’s largest cement producers, reported a decline in profit of 43 percent in 2021, as lower selling prices weighed on its revenue.
Net income went down to SR160 million ($43 million) from SR281 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.
Along with the profit drop, the Jeddah-based firm saw its annual revenue fall slightly from SR940 million to SR934 million year-on-year.
This came as lower prices dragged down sales in addition to an increase in general and administrative expenses, the cement producer said.
RIYADH: Saudi stocks were up slightly on Sunday, despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict dragging global stock markets down, as oil surged to multi-year highs.
At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, gained 0.38 percent to reach 12,804, while the parallel market declined 0.06 percent to 24,752.
In the energy market, Brent crude oil spiked to $118.11 per barrel whereas US WTI crude climbed to $115.68 per barrel.
The Saudi industrial exporter, known as SIECO, gained 9.97 percent, after announcing it has narrowed its cumulative losses to 24 percent of capital.
Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. ranked second on the gainers list, with a 9.94 percent rise, as its board approved a capital increase of 12.5 percent.
Further among the gainers, Methanol Chemicals Co. gained 8.67 percent, as it turned from losses into profit of SR244 million ($65 million) in 2021.
Leading the decliners, Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., slipped 3.76 percent
Shares in Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, rose 0.68 percent.
Riyad Bank fell 2.44 percent, despite reporting a 28 percent increase in profit in 2021.
Elsewhere in the financial sector, Alinma Bank shares dropped 3.38 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank's shares gained 0.38 percent.
RIYADH: Saudi Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Co. has partnered with China Electronics Technology Group to manufacture unmanned aerial vehicle payload systems in the Kingdom.
RIYADH: With wheat prices hitting record highs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Egypt may see its wheat bill increase dramatically this year.
The country’s finance minister, Mohamed Maait, expects wheat import bills to soar as much as 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($955 million), Al Arabiya reported.
As exports are being halted from the world’s major breadbaskets – Ukraine and Russia, wheat prices jumped by 37 percent so far this year and maize prices are up by 21 percent.
This poses a threat to all wheat importers, especially Egypt, given its position as the world’s top importer.
Russia topped the countries from which Egypt imported wheat during the first eleven months of 2021, accounting for almost 70 percent, or $1.2 billion, of the latter’s wheat imports.
Ukraine came next with 10.7 percent of wheat imports, valued at $650 million dollars.