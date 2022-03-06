You are here

Media watchdog laments 'violations against journalists' in Jordan

Media watchdog laments ‘violations against journalists’ in Jordan
A young Jordanian girl holds the national flag in front of a line of policemen after a protest in Amman, Jordan, July 31, 2015. (Reuters)
Updated 06 March 2022
Raed Omari

Media watchdog laments ‘violations against journalists’ in Jordan

Media watchdog laments ‘violations against journalists’ in Jordan
  • 2021 ‘shrouded with uncertainty’ amid rise in ‘self-censorship,’ claims key activist
  • Journalists, rights activists and legal activists have expressed alarm over the ‘deteriorating condition’ of press freedom in Jordan
Updated 06 March 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: The status of press freedom in Jordan is still classified as “restricted,” with a local media watchdog lamenting the “violations against journalists, people’s access to information and obstacles to news coverage.”

The Amman-based Center for Defending Freedom of Journalists has released the 2021 annual Media Freedom Index in Jordan report, which classified the kingdom as “restricted” for the second time in a row.

Jordan scored 215.2 out of 600 in the CDFJ 2021 Media Freedom Status Index, which is composed of 60 questions filed by 150 Jordanian journalists representing different media organizations in the kingdom.

The report, titled “Shackled,” attributed the classification to the absence of a political environment conducive to freedom of the press in Jordan.

The report claimed that there has been an increase in violations against journalists during 2021, “although many were left undocumented.”

The 2021 index included a number of sections, including the political environment, the legislative environment, the right to information, media freedom and freedom of expression.

CDFJ founder and director Nidal Mansour said that the 2021 findings suggested an increase in self-censorship, protection of the government’s interest by media executives and withholding of information by the government.

Mansour said that 2021 “has been shrouded in uncertainty, as the CDFJ did not officially document any violations against journalists,” adding that all findings were based on the experiences of journalists.

The political environment section, which examines the extent of the government’s support and intervention in the media, was rated “restricted” in the report, with a score of 19.9 out of 60.

The legislative environment section, which inspects the Jordanian constitution’s protection of freedom of expression, maintained its “partially restricted” rating in 2020 and 2021, while the right to access information section received a “restricted” rating for the second year in a row.

Freedom of expression is rated as “restricted,” with a score of 37.2 points out of 100.

The CDFJ’s findings were almost identical to those of the 2021 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders and Freedom House.

In Reporters Without Borders’ 2021 report, Jordan ranked 129th out of 180 nations in press freedom, ranking seventh among Arab states. In Jordan, journalists practice self-censorship, and one of the challenges they face is the issuance of “gag orders” by authorities, prohibiting them from covering certain issues, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Jordan was rated “Not Free” in the 2021 Freedom in the World report, Freedom House’s annual study of political rights and civil liberties worldwide.

In previous remarks to Arab News, journalists, rights activists and legal activists have expressed alarm over the “deteriorating condition” of press freedom in Jordan and the restrictions imposed on newsgathering, mainly the repeated gag orders, arguing such publication bans have been “misused” by the government to crack down on freedoms.

Journalist Khaled Qudah, who is also a council member of the Jordan Press Association, argued that Jordan’s ranking in global public freedom indexes has been “dramatically declining” over the past few years.

Qudah explained that the government was “abusing” the gag orders and “exploiting them to impose its iron grip on the media.”

The same remarks were expressed by Basil Okour, publisher of the JO24 news website, who described the status of press freedom in Jordan as the “worst ever.”

Citing Article 11 of the Cybercrime Law and the National Center for Human Rights’ recent report, Okour said that authorities have tightened their hold on journalists and activists, using a set of “martial laws.”

Article 11 stipulates that “anyone who purposely posts or reposts statements or information on the internet that include tort and slander or the denigration of anyone faces no less than three months in jail and a fine of no less than JD100 ($141) and no more than JD1,000.”

In its recent report, the NCHR stated that the crackdown on freedom of expression in the kingdom is increasing at an alarming rate, citing the detention of individuals for expressing their views on social media.

Lawyer Mohammed Qteishat also said that press freedom in Jordan is deteriorating.

Qteishat, former president of the Jordan Media Commission and legal advisor to former Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, explained that there are a number of laws in Jordan, including the Cybercrime Law and Penal Code, that are “hostile to media.”

Such laws are like “legal ambushes,” containing loose terms that governments then use to crack down on press freedoms, he said, adding: “The Jordanian legislature is expanding on prosecution at the expense of press freedoms.”

For Mansour, press freedom and human rights in Jordan are “on the line.”

“You cannot achieve democracy without a free press,” he said, citing the promise made by the Jordanian government to bring about political reform while at the same time restricting press freedoms.

He too blamed the “marshal laws” for restricting freedoms and silencing journalists, saying that there is no genuine will to bring about the sought-after reforms.

Human Rights Watch has downgraded Jordan in its annual index, indicating that Jordanian authorities have increasingly targeted political and anti-corruption activists on charges that violate the right to free expression.

Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW, has criticized the worsening state of human rights in Jordan.

“Jordanian authorities should manage public discontent over domestic economic woes and austerity policies by engaging and listening to citizens rather than arresting protest organizers and those calling for public accountability,” he said.

Topics: Jordan Center for Defending Freedom of Journalists (CDFJ) Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Coca-Cola, McDonald's face boycott threats over Russia stance

An employee cooks French fries at a McDonald's restaurant in Moscow, Russia April 24, 2018. (REUTERS)
An employee cooks French fries at a McDonald's restaurant in Moscow, Russia April 24, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News

Coca-Cola, McDonald’s face boycott threats over Russia stance

An employee cooks French fries at a McDonald's restaurant in Moscow, Russia April 24, 2018. (REUTERS)
  • ‘Economic interests outweigh reputational ones,’ says communications expert
Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Multinational companies maintaining operations in Russia are facing criticism from some Western customers, who are using social media platforms to call for boycotts.

Major companies, including tech giants Apple, Google and Netflix, as well as advertising group WPP, have backed out of Russia in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

However, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Pepsi, among others, have said they will remain in the Russian market, and are facing pressure from online activists, with the hashtags #BoycottCocaCola, #BoycottMcDonalds and #BoycottPepsi trending on social media.

“This is a time when (you’ve) got to pick your side, and it doesn’t strike me as this being very difficult to pick,” Tim Fort, a professor of business ethics at Indiana University, told AFP.

“Russians (will) be able to survive without the Big Mac, but (ask) why is McDonald’s closed? What’s going on? It’s a more powerful signal in that sense,” he added.

Clothing retailer Uniqlo has also chosen to keep its stores in Russia open, while others, including Levi Strauss & Co., H&M and Zara, opted to close down in the country.

“Clothing is a necessity of life. The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do,” Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Uniqlo parent company Fast Retailing, told Reuters.

https://twitter.com/Amy_Siskind/status/1501027434367524871

Coca-Cola, which is continuing operations in Russia, said in a statement: “This week, with (bottling partner) Coca-Cola HBC, we have committed &euro;1 million ($1.09 million) to support the brave efforts of the Red Cross movement operating in Ukraine. We are also contributing to Red Cross organizations in the neighboring nations of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, donating beverages and a further &euro;550,000 to support refugees in these countries.

“While these are our actions today, we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the company added.

Mark Hass, a communications specialist at Arizona State University, told AFP that the economic interest of companies that have chosen to stay in Russia “outweighs the reputational one.”

McDonald’s receives 9 percent of its revenue and 3 percent of its operating profits from Russia, but “if social media starts identifying you as a company that’s willing to do business with an autocratic aggressor, which is slaughtering thousands of people in Ukraine, you’re in big trouble,” he added.

Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his research team at the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute have compiled a list of the businesses that have chosen to stay open in Russia and those that have shut up shop. Since the start of the invasion, 280 companies have announced their withdrawal from the Russian market.

In an article for Fortune magazine, Sonnenfeld said: “Military conflicts between India and Pakistan in 1999, or Israel and Lebanon in 2014, were not prevented by Big Macs. Sadly, the presence of 108 McDonald’s in Ukraine and 847 McDonald’s in Russia has done little to prevent war. Thus, it is disappointing that McDonald’s has chosen to remain in Russia.

“Despite the cost of abandoning major investments and the loss of business, there is a strong reputational incentive to withdraw,” he added, citing a Morning Consult survey that found more than 75 percent of Americans believe corporations should cut business ties with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

 

Topics: Coca-Cola McDonald's

Report: How women across the globe discover new music
Media
Report: How women across the globe discover new music

Report: How women across the globe discover new music

Report: How women across the globe discover new music
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

Report: How women across the globe discover new music

Report: How women across the globe discover new music
  • YouGov survey sheds light on women’s listening habits in the UAE and globally
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The music industry worldwide has grown rapidly as listeners find new ways to enjoy their favorite sounds, while streaming services offer broader access to music and also make it easier to discover new artists.

As the world celebrated International Women’s Day, data and analytics firm YouGov released a report analyzing how female listeners discover music.

Music apps are the most popular form of discovery across the globe (36 percent), especially in Mexico (56 percent) and Asia-Pacific, or APAC, markets (44 percent).

Social media is a crucial platform for artists, with 34 percent of women around the world using it to find new music. In fact, it is the most popular medium of discovery in the UAE (63 percent), followed by Mexico (52 percent) and APAC (46 percent).

Women between the ages of 18 and 24 (56 percent) and 25 and 34 (45 percent) are especially likely to find artists they like on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

One-third of female listeners globally still find music through more traditional channels, such as radio (33 percent), but this number varies across regions and is the highest in Europe (42 percent).

Word-of-mouth remains a powerful influence, with friends and family playing an important role in new music discovery among women around the world (29 percent).

Movie and television soundtracks are also crucial for new music releases. About three in 10 female respondents (28 percent) said that they have added to their music catalog thanks to films or shows — a trend that is more common among women in the UAE (38 percent), APAC (35 percent) and Mexico (32 percent).

In the UAE, social media is the most popular medium for finding new music and is more prominent among women than men (63 percent compared with 52 percent), particularly among women aged 35 to 44 (75 percent).

After social media, women in the UAE discover music through movies and TV shows (38 percent), and music apps (38 percent), followed by recommendations from friends and family (31 percent).

Social media plays an important role not only in music discovery but also other aspects of women’s lives in the Emirates, with 57 percent saying they spend more time online  now than they did a year ago and 41 percent saying it has changed their life for the better.

The increased time spent on social media and its role in women’s lives present an undoubted opportunity for brands, especially since 60 percent said they often notice advertisements on the internet and 36 percent were more likely to engage with ads on social media than on other websites.

Topics: International Women's Day 2022 Music YouGov

Reuters launches news channel on the Amazon News app on Fire TV

The app comes built into the Fire TV experience on all Fire TV streaming media players. (File/Reuters)
The app comes built into the Fire TV experience on all Fire TV streaming media players. (File/Reuters)
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

Reuters launches news channel on the Amazon News app on Fire TV

The app comes built into the Fire TV experience on all Fire TV streaming media players. (File/Reuters)
  • Reuters launches new video news channel on the Amazon News app
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Reuters launched on Friday a new video news channel on the Amazon News app that will be available to stream on all Fire TV devices in the US.

Fire TV customers will be able to view Reuters news reports through video segments of two to three-minute clips of each story. Reuters global video coverage will be distributed continuously in 30-minute feeds, updated to reflect the most important stories. 

“Bringing Reuters news to the Amazon News app on Fire TV allows users to tap into Reuters trusted global intelligence to help them to stay informed of the most important news of the day and to make smart decisions in real time,” said Josh London, head of Reuters Professional and chief marketing officer.

“By engaging new audiences across streaming services and other platforms, we’re meeting them on the devices they find most convenient and adding to the billions of users already reached by Reuters every day.”

Amazon’s news app will be available for free on Fire TV and will be supported with advertising. 

The app comes built into the Fire TV experience on all Fire TV streaming media players and smart TVs in the US. 

With customizable features, users can select the news that matters most to them from national and local sources. 

Topics: Reuters Amazon News outlet

Turkey jails journalists for 'exposing state secrets'

Turkish journalist Mehmet Baransu, along with three of his former colleagues at the shuttered newspaper Taraf. (RSF)
Turkish journalist Mehmet Baransu, along with three of his former colleagues at the shuttered newspaper Taraf. (RSF)
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

Turkey jails journalists for ‘exposing state secrets’

Turkish journalist Mehmet Baransu, along with three of his former colleagues at the shuttered newspaper Taraf. (RSF)
  • Four Turkish journalists were sentenced to prison on Friday charged with allegedly exposing state secrets
  • Turkey claimed the paper is allegedly linked to the coup plotters’ Gülen movement.
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Four Turkish journalists were sentenced to prison on Friday charged with allegedly exposing state secrets, authorities stated.

The journalists worked with Taraf, a liberal daily newspaper that was forced to shut down in 2016 as part of the Turkish government’s crackdown on media after the failed coup.

Turkey claimed the paper is allegedly linked to the coup plotters’ Gülen movement.

Editor-in-Chief Ahmet Altan and editors Yasemin Çongar and Yıldıray Oğur were each convicted of illegally acquiring state secrets and were sentenced to three years and four months each in prison.

Meanwhile, Mehmet Baransu, a reporter and columnist, was sentenced to 13 years in prison: six years for acquiring secret information and seven for “exposing secret information.” 

The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the sentence, urging the Turkish authorities to drop all charges against the former Taraf journalists and free Baransu immediately.

“Turkish authorities’ recent convictions of four journalists from the shuttered newspaper Taraf show that the government will stop at nothing to punish adversarial members of the press — even for stories they did not write,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator in New York. 

“Authorities should drop this weak case immediately, not contest the journalists’ appeals, and release Mehmet Baransu from custody.” 

Reports indicated that the court also ordered each defendant to pay 10,250 Turkish lira ($715), to be divided among five former military officials who were complainants in the trial.

The charges in question stem from the 2010 reporting by Taraf on documents that were leaked to Baransu and that allegedly included information on a plan for the military overthrow of the ruling Justice and Development Party. 

According to the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, Turkey ranked 153 out of 180 countries in terms of freedom of the press. Even if Turkey is no longer the world’s biggest jailer of journalists, the risk of imprisonment and the fear of being subjected to judicial control is ever-present.

Topics: Turkey journalist prison

Twitter shares Ramadan marketing tips in latest webinar

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

Twitter shares Ramadan marketing tips in latest webinar

Photo/Supplied
  • ‘Brands have massive opportunity to build cultural relevance,’ says Elio Khoury of Twitter MENA
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Twitter has provided crucial insights into the best ways for MENA brands to stay ahead of the marketing curve moving into Ramadan.

“We are the undisputed home for breaking news and real-time public conversation for sports, music, entertainment, business, technology, gaming, seismic cultural shifts and much more,” said Elio Khoury, customer success specialist at Twitter MENA, as he opened the #TwitterAdTalk focusing on Ramadan.

With social media becoming more cluttered, it is crucial for brands to craft their social media strategies carefully in order to stand out. “In a hyper-connected world, how and where a brand shows up has never been more important,” said Khoury.

As a platform that is part of culture, he added, brands can use Twitter to become culturally relevant, which is essential to their success — on social media and beyond.

According to a study by Twitter and Kantar, there is an 88 percent correlation between a brand’s spending and activity on Twitter and its cultural relevance. Moreover, there is a 73 percent correlation between a brand’s cultural relevance and audience purchase intent.
Brands that use Twitter have a 70 percent brand recall, 11 percent brand awareness, 15 percent message association, 4 percent favorability and 7 percent brand preference. “Brands have a massive opportunity to build cultural relevance by connecting with Ramadan on Twitter because it’s one of the most important cultural moments of the year in the world and in the region,” Khoury said.

Connecting with users during Ramadan is not only important for brand perception and favorability, but also for sales and revenue. Consumers in Saudi Arabia (50 percent), the UAE (52 percent), Egypt (61 percent) and Kuwait (49 percent) spend more during Ramadan than in the rest of the year, according to a Twitter survey.

Moreover, consumer willingness to explore new brands and products is higher during the holy month, with about 40 percent of audiences in KSA, Egypt and Kuwait, and 53 percent in the UAE, saying they are likely to explore new products and brands during the month.

When connecting with consumers around Ramadan, Khoury reminded brands that it is important to start doing so well in advance. “Most people want brands to talk about Ramadan before the start of the month, which highlights the opportunity to connect with them over a longer period and be present through the month of Ramadan,” he said.

More than 50 percent of audiences across the UAE, KSA, Egypt and Kuwait said they would like brands to talk about Ramadan before the start of the month.

The Ramadan buzz starts to accelerate 10 days before the start of the holy month and multiplies by the time we reach the first day of the month, he added.

Moreover, conversations around Ramadan are the highest during the first and last 10 days of the month.

Still, more than 50 percent of brands only run campaigns on main event days, said Sara Bouabdeli, customer success account manager at Twitter MENA. However, brands that do connect with audiences during other days as well see twice the engagement rate, three times more cost efficiency and 35 percent higher view-through rates, she added.

Bouabdeli also advised brands to make video content a cornerstone of their Ramadan strategy.

The key takeaways for brands this year, said Khoury, are to start early, keep in mind when conversation peaks, and plan content, especially videos, well in advance.

In addition to the webinar, Twitter has collaborated with regional advertising industry publication Campaign for a four-part series focused on Ramadan insights. The sessions will be held weekly throughout March and will be hosted on Twitter Spaces.

Topics: Ramadan Marketing tips in Ramadan

