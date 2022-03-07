You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UN: Ukraine exodus 'is fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War'

People fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine arrive at in Berlin, Germany, on March 6, 2022, on a train ride from Poland. (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)
People fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine arrive at in Berlin, Germany, on March 6, 2022, on a train ride from Poland. (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)
A picture taken on March 6, 2022 shows bodies of people killed as they tried to evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing. (Daphne Rousseau/ AFP)
A picture taken on March 6, 2022 shows bodies of people killed as they tried to evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing. (Daphne Rousseau/ AFP)
  • Poland opens doors to refugees, with the government setting up reception centers and charities for the refugees
  • More than 200,000 people remain trapped in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol
JEDDAH: More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighboring countries in the space of 10 days, the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Sunday.

His concern came as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his campaign in Ukraine was going to plan and would not end until Kyiv stopped fighting, as efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the heavily bombarded city of Mariupol fell apart for a second day in a row.

Most people trapped in the port city are sleeping in bomb shelters to escape more than six days of near-constant shelling by encircling Russian forces that has cut off food, water, power and heating supplies, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

The civilian death toll from hostilities across Ukraine since Moscow launched its military assault on Feb. 24 stood at 364, including more than 20 children, according to the UN on Sunday, with hundreds more injured.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said most civilian casualties were caused by the use of “explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.”

Moscow has repeatedly denied attacking civilian areas.

In Irpin, a town some 25 km northwest of the capital Kyiv, men, women and children trying to escape armed clashes in the area were forced to take cover when missiles struck nearby, according to witnesses.

Soldiers and fellow residents helped the elderly hurry to a bus filled with frightened people, some cowering as they waited to be driven to safety.

The military offensive has drawn almost universal condemnation around the world.

“War is madness, please stop,” Pope Francis said in his weekly address to crowds in St. Peter’s Square, adding that “rivers of blood and tears” were flowing in Ukraine’s war.

Putin made his demand for Kyiv to end the fighting in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who appealed for a ceasefire.

Putin told Erdogan he was ready for dialogue with Ukraine and foreign partners but any attempt to draw out negotiation would fail, a Kremlin statement said.

Russian media said Putin also held almost two hours of talks on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron told Putin he was concerned about a possible imminent attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa.

Anti-war protests took place around the world including in Russia itself.

 

Poland welcomes fleeing neighbors

Faced with the influx of a million refugees fleeing Russian troops in Ukraine, Poles like Nicolas Kusiak, a 27-year-old manager, have rallied in an ever expanding humanitarian response.

They have taken in refugees, offered food and transport and above all a little human kindness to the distraught and traumatized women and children who have had to leave their men folk behind to fight.




People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine board a bus after crossing the border  in Medyka, Poland, on March 6, 2022. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

“It’s beginning to get organized,” Kusiak told AFP near the Medyka border post — a frequently clogged crossing point near the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Kusiak, a Pole born in France who speaks several languages, has been helping as a translator ever since he arrived at the border four days ago.

He also brought tents, generators, heaters and food with him from Warsaw and has tried to coordinate police, doctors, firefighters and the volunteers doling out hot soups — a daunting challenge.
“Everyone is trying to do everything,” he said.

The government has set up reception centers and charities up and down the country have mobilized in a massive aid effort, helped by the estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians already living in Poland. Polish border guards on Sunday said the number of people crossing since Russian troops advanced into Ukraine on February 24 had reached a million, saying this was “a million human tragedies.”




People fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine get shelter inside a tent after crossing the border to Medyka, Poland, on March 6, 2022. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

At the main train station in Krakow in southern Poland, a temporary reception center has been set up and hundreds could be seen arriving.

The reception center “is really full and we have lots of people here all the time.... We don’t have enough places,” said volunteer Anna Lech, 45.

But Maja Mazur, another volunteer, said spaces were being offered in the city where refugees could have some food, a hot drink and “stay for a day or two.”

Many are continuing their journeys on to western Europe.

“I came from Kharkiv with my family, with my two sons and my parents,” said Anna Gimpelson, an architect from the frontline city of Kharkiv.

“Our city is going through really awful times. We have bombs everywhere and our neighbor’s house doesn’t exist any more,” she said.

“For three days we were on the road and now are going to my friend’s in Dusseldorf. Maybe we will spend some time there and think what to do next.”

“Our main challenge today is to prepare infrastructure to be ready to take in a wave of refugees whose size we cannot predict,” said Michal Dworczyk, a top Polish government official.

The Polish branch of Amnesty International meanwhile appealed on Facebook for Poland not to forget about migrants from the Middle East who are still stranded between Belarus and Poland.

It called the unequal treatment of foreigners based on their nationality a “massive injustice.”
 

 

US, European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil

US, European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil
US, European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil

US, European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil
  • A bipartisan group of US senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban US imports of Russian oil
  • The US imported more than 20.4 million barrels of crude and refined products a month on average in 2021 from Russia
WASHINGTON: The US and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban.
Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas but has become more open to the idea of banning Russian products in the past 24 hours, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Sunday.
Meanwhile, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said in a Sunday letter that the chamber is “exploring” legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in response to Moscow’s military invasion of its neighbor.
The White House is also talking with the Senate Finance Committee and House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee about a potential ban, the source said.
Still, Blinken also stressed the importance of maintaining steady oil supplies globally.
“We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course, at the same time, maintaining a steady global supply of oil,” Blinken said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” show.
Blinken, who is on a trip across Europe to coordinate with allies the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, also said he discussed oil imports with President Joe Biden and his cabinet on Saturday.
Oil prices have soared over the past week after the United States and its allies sanctioned Russia over the invasion.
A bipartisan group of US senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban US imports of Russian oil. The bill is getting fastracked and could ultimately become the vehicle for the sanctions.
After Russia invaded Ukraine, the White House slapped sanctions on exports of technologies to Russia’s refineries and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has never launched.
So far, it has stopped short of targeting Russia’s oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs the impacts on global oil markets and US energy prices.
Asked if the United States has ruled out banning Russian oil imports unilaterally, Blinken said: “I’m not going to rule out taking action one way or another, irrespective of what they do, but everything we’ve done, the approach starts with coordinating with allies and partners,” Blinken said.
He said there were a series of additional measures that the United States was looking at to increase the pressure on Russia, but he did not provide any details on what the new measures would be.
Americans are by far the world’s heaviest consumers of gasoline, thanks to big cars, long driving distances and little public transportation in many areas. Rising gas prices have traditionally been political poison for US leaders.
The US national average for a gallon of gasoline hit $4.009 on Sunday, the highest level since July 2008, according to AAA. Consumers are on average paying 40 cents more than a week ago, and 57 cents more than a month ago.
The US imported more than 20.4 million barrels of crude and refined products a month on average in 2021 from Russia, about 8 percent of US liquid fuel imports, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak to the media after meeting at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak to the media after meeting at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP)
Blinken signals US support for Ukraine with border meeting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak to the media after meeting at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP)
  • The two discussed the provision of weapons to Ukraine and the campaign to isolate Russia internationally and damage its economy with sanctions, Kuleba said
POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met on Ukraine’s border with Poland on Saturday to discuss Western efforts to support Ukraine and isolate Russia during the current war, now in its 10th day.
Amid tight security, Blinken and Kuleba held talks in a tent on the border where refugees, mostly women and children, were also crossing with their belongings in rolling luggage and backpacks.
The two men walked on both sides of a painted line that appeared to mark the end of Polish territory.
“The entire world stands with Ukraine, just as I am standing here in Ukraine with my friend, my colleague,” Blinken said.
Kuleba added: “I hope the people of Ukraine will be able to see this as a clear manifestation that we have friends who literally stand by us.”
The two discussed the provision of weapons to Ukraine and the campaign to isolate Russia internationally and damage its economy with sanctions, Kuleba said.
Ukraine will win its war with Russia eventually, he said, but its international supporters need to provide more help to end the conflict sooner.
Ukraine especially needs fighter jets and air defense systems, he said, adding that Stinger anti-aircraft weapons provided by Western nations were helping. Ukrainian forces downed three Russian aircraft on Saturday, he said.
“If they continue to provide us with necessary weapons, the price will be lower. This will save many lives,” he said.
Kuleba said he saw no progress in talks with Russia on a cease-fire being held on Ukraine’s border with Belarus, but “we have to continue talking.” A third round is scheduled for Monday.

PRESSURE ON RUSSIA ‘WILL GROW’
Blinken earlier met Poland’s prime minister and foreign minister and visited a center hosting refugees.
The number of refugees could rise to 1.5 million by the end of the weekend from a current 1.3 million, the head of the United Nations refugee agency said on Saturday.
Blinken arrived in Poland from Brussels, where he met foreign ministers from the NATO alliance, the G7 grouping and the European Union on Friday to discuss the West’s efforts to deter Russia through a program of harsh sanctions.
Blinken said the sanctions were producing “concrete results,” referring to the damage to Russia’s economy in recent days. “That pressure too will not only continue, it will grow until this war of choice is brought to an end,” he said.
Meanwhile, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said the chamber is “exploring” legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in response to Russia’s military invasion of its neighbor.
NATO members are providing military aid to Ukraine, much of it passing through Poland. But it has declined Ukrainian demands to enforce a no-fly zone over the country, saying this could provoke a much broader and even more dangerous conflict.
Russia describes its actions as “a special military operation” whose aim is to disarm Ukraine, counter what it views as NATO aggression and capture Ukrainian leaders it calls neo-Nazis.

Ukraine and Russia to face off at World Court over genocide claim

A view of the exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP file photo)
A view of the exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP file photo)
Ukraine and Russia to face off at World Court over genocide claim

A view of the exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP file photo)
  • The case it has lodged at the World Court, officially known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), centers on the interpretation of a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide, signed by both countries
THE HAGUE: Ukraine will ask the United Nations’ top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow’s justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.
Although the court’s rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s “special military action” is needed “to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide” — meaning those whose first or only language is Russian — in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine’s suit argues that the claim of genocide is untrue, and in any case does not provide legal justification for invasion.
The case it has lodged at the World Court, officially known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), centers on the interpretation of a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide, signed by both countries. The treaty names the ICJ as the forum for resolving disputes between signatories.
Last week, the executive board of the International Association of Genocide Scholars issued a statement saying that Putin was “misappropriating and misusing the term ‘genocide’.”
“There is absolutely no evidence that there is genocide going on in Ukraine,” the association’s president, Melanie O’Brien, told Reuters.
The Russian embassy in The Hague did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters about the case.
The ICJ can order fast-track “provisional measures” in a matter of days or weeks to prevent a situation from worsening before it looks at the merits of a case, or whether it has jurisdiction.
Ukraine sought provisional measures from the court in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and the ICJ ordered both sides not to worsen the dispute.
The hearings start at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) with Ukraine presenting its case. Russia is due to respond on Tuesday.

'People's Convoy' truck protest targets Washington, slows traffic

'People's Convoy' truck protest targets Washington, slows traffic
'People's Convoy' truck protest targets Washington, slows traffic

'People's Convoy' truck protest targets Washington, slows traffic
  • The convoy, more than 2 miles long, slowed traffic at points along the Beltway by late Sunday morning, but did not bring it to a standstill
WASHINGTON: Hundreds of trucks, recreational vehicles and cars circled the outskirts of Washington on Sunday, aiming to slow traffic around the capital as part of a protest against pandemic restrictions.
The so-called “People’s Convoy,” which originated in California and has drawn participants from around the country, is calling for an end to all pandemic-related restrictions. It was inspired by demonstrations last month that paralyzed Ottawa, Canada’s capital city.
Leaders of the convoy said that on Monday they will again slowly drive the Beltway, a 64-mile highway that encircles the city, though details of when the action would take place were not known.
Hundreds of vehicles gathered on Friday and Saturday at the Hagerstown Speedway, a racetrack in Maryland about 80 miles (129 km) northwest of downtown Washington.
On Sunday morning, many left in convoy to drive two slow laps on the Beltway. They honked their horns as they set off, while onlookers waved American flags, according to a Reuters witness.
The convoy, more than 2 miles long, slowed traffic at points along the Beltway by late Sunday morning, but did not bring it to a standstill. It returned to the Hagerstown Speedway in the afternoon, according to messages on the convoy’s Telegram channel.
The convoy’s protest against vaccine requirements and other pandemic restrictions has been undercut in recent weeks as major US cities have rolled back mask mandates and other measures against COVID-19 with infections and hospitalizations declining dramatically.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signaled in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that the country was entering a new, phase of the pandemic without business lockdowns, school closures or other daily disruptions.
At the racetrack on Friday night, one participant who described himself as the lead trucker told a cheering crowd he would drive his truck into the heart of the American capital.
“D.C., the government, whomever, can claim that they have all this opposition for us waiting in D.C.,” the man said. “But that flag on the back of my truck will go down to Constitution Avenue between the White House and the Washington Monument.”
US federal law enforcement agencies have been coordinating with state and local authorities for weeks in preparation for the possible arrival of the convoy, according to one US official who requested anonymity to discuss internal operations.
A Feb. 26 US Department of Homeland Security bulletin to law enforcement reviewed by Reuters said trucker convoys could hinder emergency responders depending on the size of the protest.

Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians

Women hold hands while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP)
Women hold hands while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP)
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians

Women hold hands while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP)
  • Zelenskyy criticized Western leaders for not responding to Russia’s latest threat
LVIV, Ukraine: Russian forces stepped up overnight shelling of Ukrainian cities in the center, north and south of the country late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.
“The latest wave of missile strikes came as darkness fell,” he said on Ukrainian television.
He said the areas that came under heavy shelling include the outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.
Kharkiv officials said the shelling damaged the television tower, and that heavy artillery was hitting residential areas. Arestovich said the city was fending off a Russian attack.
In Chernihiv, officials said all regions of the city were coming under missile attack.
Arestovich described a “catastrophic” situation in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, where efforts to evacuate residents on Sunday failed. He said the government was doing all it could to resume evacuations.
Evacuations also failed in Mariupo in the south and Volnovakha in the east because of the shelling.

A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday during renewed Russian shelling, while Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted blame for the war to Ukraine and said Moscow’s invasion could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.”
Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperately short supply in the port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour cease-fire that would allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated. But Russian attacks quickly closed the humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian officials said.
“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,” Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Telegram.
The news dashed hopes that more people could escape the fighting in Ukraine, where Russia’s plan to quickly overrun the country has been stymied by fierce resistance. Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine and along the coast, but many of its efforts have become stalled, including an immense military convoy that has been almost motionless for days north of Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy rallied his people to remain defiant, especially those in cities occupied by Russians.
“You should take to the streets! You should fight!” he said Saturday on Ukrainian television. “It is necessary to go out and drive this evil out of our cities, from our land.”
Zelenskyy also asked the United States and NATO countries to send more warplanes to Ukraine, though that idea is complicated by questions about which countries would provide the aircraft and how those countries would replace the planes.
He later urged the West to tighten its sanctions on Russia, saying that “the audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal” that existing sanctions are not enough.
The war, now in its 11th day, has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country. The head of the UN refugee agency called the exodus “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”
As he has often done, Putin blamed Ukraine for the war, telling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that Kyiv needed to stop all hostilities and fulfill “the well-known demands of Russia.”
Putin launched his invasion with a string of false accusations against Kyiv, including that it is led by neo-Nazis intent on undermining Russia with the development of nuclear weapons.
The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday announced that its forces intend to strike Ukraine’s military-industrial complex with what it said were precision weapons. A ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, claimed in a statement carried by the state news agency Tass that Ukrainian personnel were being forced to repair damaged military equipment so that it could be sent back into action.
Zelenskyy criticized Western leaders for not responding to Russia’s latest threat.
“I didn’t hear even a single world leader react to this,” Zelenskyy said Sunday evening. “The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that the sanctions imposed on Russia are not sufficient.”
Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about the nuclear situation in Ukraine, which has 15 nuclear reactors at four power plants and was the scene of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
The men agreed in principle to a “dialogue” involving Russia, Ukraine and the UN’s atomic watchdog, according to a French official who spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with the presidency’s practices. Potential talks on the issue are to be organized in the coming days, he said.
Putin also blamed the fire last week at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which Ukrainian officials said was caused by Russian attackers, on a “provocation organized by Ukrainian radicals.”
“Attempts to shift responsibility for this incident onto the Russian military are part of a cynical propaganda campaign,” he said, according to the French official.
International leaders, as well as Pope Francis, appealed to Putin to negotiate.
In a highly unusual move, the pope said he had dispatched two cardinals to Ukraine to try to end the conflict.
“In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing,” the pontiff said in his traditional Sunday blessing.
After the cease-fire in Mariupol failed to hold Saturday, Russian forces intensified their shelling of the city and dropped massive bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.
About eight civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the town of Irpin, on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv, according to Mayor Oleksander Markyshin. The dead included a family.
Video footage showed a shell slamming into a city street, not far from a bridge used by people fleeing the fighting. A group of fighters could be seen trying to help the family.
The handful of residents who managed to flee Mariupol before the humanitarian corridor closed said the city of 430,000 had been devastated.
“We saw everything: houses burning, all the people sitting in basements,” said Yelena Zamay, who fled to one of the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists. “No communication, no water, no gas, no light, no water. There was nothing.”
British military officials compared Russia’s tactics to those Moscow used in Chechnya and Syria, where surrounded cities were pulverized by airstrikes and artillery.
“This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale,” the UK Ministry of Defense said.
Zelenskyy reiterated a request for foreign protectors to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which NATO so far has ruled out because of concerns such an action would lead to a far wider war.
“The world is strong enough to close our skies,” Zelenskyy said Sunday in a video address.
The day before, Zelenskyy pleaded with American lawmakers in a video call to help get more warplanes to Ukraine.
US officials say Washington is discussing ways to get the planes to Ukraine in a complex scenario that would include sending American-made F-16s to former Soviet bloc nations, particularly Poland, that are now members of NATO. Those countries would then send Ukraine their own Soviet-era MiGs, which Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly.
But because of production backlogs on the US warplanes, the Eastern European nations would essentially have to give their MiGs to the Ukrainians and accept US promises that they would get F-16s as soon as that was possible. Adding to the difficulties is the fact that the next shipment of F-16s is destined for Taiwan, and the US Congress would be reluctant to delay those deliveries.
The Russian military has warned Ukraine’s neighbors against hosting its warplanes, saying that Moscow may consider those counties part of the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory.
The death toll remains lost in the fog of war. The UN says it has confirmed just a few hundred civilian deaths but also warned that the number is a vast undercount.
Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said Ukrainian officials and international humanitarian organizations were working with Russia through intermediaries to establish humanitarian corridors from Bucha and Hostomel, which are Kyiv suburbs where there has been heavy fighting.
Ukraine’s military is greatly outmatched by Russia’s, but its professional and volunteer forces have fought back with fierce tenacity. In Kyiv, volunteers lined up Saturday to join the military.
Even in cities that have fallen, there were signs of resistance.
Onlookers in Chernihiv cheered as they watched a Russian military plane fall from the sky and crash, according to video released by the Ukrainian government. In Kherson, hundreds of protesters waved blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and shouted, “Go home.”
Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine as it seeks to block access to the Sea of Azov. Capturing Mariupol could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that most other countries considered illegal.
The West has broadly backed Ukraine, offering aid and weapon shipments and slapping Russia with vast sanctions. But no NATO troops have been sent to Ukraine, leaving Ukrainians to fight Russian troops alone.
Russia has become increasingly isolated in the days since the invasion began, closing itself off to outside sources of information as sanctions bite deeply into its economy. The ruble has plunged in value, and dozens of multinational companies ended or dramatically scaled back their work in the country.
On Sunday, American Express announced it would suspend operations in Russia, as well as in Russian-allied Belarus. A few hours later, TikTok said Russian users would not be able to post new videos or see videos shared from elsewhere in the world. The company blamed Moscow’s new “fake news” law, which makes it illegal, among other things, to describe the fighting as an invasion. Netflix also cut its service to Russia but provided no details.
Facebook and Twitter have already been blocked in Russia, along with access to the websites of a number of major international media outlets. TikTok is part of the Chinese tech company ByteDance.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak to the media after meeting at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP)
Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak. (Photo/Twitter)
International designers, who attended the Saudi Cup, were inspired by the event's representation of Saudi culture and heritage. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
