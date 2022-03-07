You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-Egyptian power project in ‘advanced stages’

Saudi-Egyptian power project in ‘advanced stages’

Saudi-Egyptian power project in ‘advanced stages’
The sun sets behind high-voltage power lines and electricity pylons, northeast of Cairo, Egypt, March 13, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yhb84

Updated 10 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

Saudi-Egyptian power project in ‘advanced stages’

Saudi-Egyptian power project in ‘advanced stages’
  • The joint project will begin first phase operations in October 2024 with a capacity of 1,500 megawatts
  • The two countries will ultimately be able to exchange 3,000 megawatts of power at peak times
Updated 10 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: A $1.6 billion electrical interconnection project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia is in the advanced stages of overhead line and submarine cable design, Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. chief Sabah Mashali said.

Mashali added that the joint project will begin first phase operations in October 2024 with a capacity of 1,500 megawatts, and that the rest of the capacity will be successively loaded for a total of 3,000 megawatts.

She added that the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. and the Saudi side are committed to the project, which is “of great interest” to both countries.

The two countries can exchange 3,000 megawatts of power at peak times through the project, Mashali said.

Contracts for the project were signed last October, with first phase completion taking 36 months for a total cost of 8 billion Egyptian pounds ($509 million).

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Sabah Mashali

Related

The two met on the sidelines of the Saudi delegation's visit to Egypt to participate in the Second International Defense Expo, which is being held in Cairo until Dec. 2. (SPA)
Middle-East
Egypt and Saudi Arabia hold talks on possible exchange of military experience, technology
Special New era of economic ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
New era of economic ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cup ‘ultimate platform for showcasing Saudi culture’

International designers, who attended the Saudi Cup, were inspired by the event’s representation of Saudi culture and heritage. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
International designers, who attended the Saudi Cup, were inspired by the event’s representation of Saudi culture and heritage. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 07 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Cup ‘ultimate platform for showcasing Saudi culture’

International designers, who attended the Saudi Cup, were inspired by the event’s representation of Saudi culture and heritage. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
  • Princess Noura bint Faisal, Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal have been behind the promotion of Saudi culture globally through equestrian world
Updated 07 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Saudi Cup is not merely the world’s richest horse race but also a global platform to celebrate and highlight the Kingdom’s culture.

Behind the competitiveness and anticipation associated with the 2022 Saudi Cup and its cumulative purse of $30 million, was the chance to place the spotlight on the history of Saudi Arabia.
Hatem Al-Akeel, founder and chief executive officer of Authenticite, one of the curators of The Saudi Cup, said: “The Saudi Cup has become the ultimate platform for Saudi heritage.”

Princess Noura bint Faisal and Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal have been behind the promotion of Saudi culture on the global stage through the equestrian world.

The Saudi Cup’s innovative step to introduce traditional wear as a dress code has opened the door to exploring the rich fashion heritage of the country, giving us all the opportunity to step back in time.

Tamaraah Al-Gabaani, Social media influencer and designer

“The point of the Saudi Cup is to have the equestrians reiterate the importance of Arabic and Saudi heritage,” Al-Akeel, who is curator of the event’s fashion content, added.
The Saudi Cup ended on Monday in Riyadh with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending the final race and awarding the winner with the $20 million prize pot and gold cup.
Social media influencer and designer Tamaraah Al-Gabaani attended the second day of the sporting occasion, highlighting the western Hijaz region’s traditions.

International designers, who attended the Saudi Cup, were inspired by the event’s representation of Saudi culture and heritage. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“The authentic designs are very difficult to find given how valuable and precious they are,” she told Arab News.
She wore an heirloom piece from Sayedat Al-Hejab in Jeddah that was conceptualized by fashion designer Botheina Ali Hafiz in 1978 and finally completed in 1985.
“The Saudi Cup’s innovative step to introduce traditional wear as a dress code has opened the door to exploring the rich fashion heritage of the country, giving us all the opportunity to step back in time and show our love and appreciation,” Al-Gabaani said. She had the dress specially flown in from Jeddah.

International designers, who attended the Saudi Cup, were inspired by the event’s representation of Saudi culture and heritage. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

International designers who attended the event noted how they had been inspired by the event’s representation of Saudi culture and heritage.
American fashion designer Prabal Gurung told Arab News: “Just to see the colors and the nature, clashes of colors within the textiles of what people wear in the Saudi Cup ... I knew it was inspiring. I knew it had an incredible history, the artisans and the embroidery and everything, but to see it at this level it’s insanely amazing.”
He said the fashion industry in the Kingdom oozed “grace and glamor.”
“What inspires me are the women here. They are the most incredibly graceful women that I have ever met, the way they present themselves, the way that they talk. There is so much poetry in the way they present themselves.
“I always try to bring that into my work, the prints, and the colors. The things that you see are inspiring. The minute I arrived here, my phone was loaded with images,” Gurung added.
Other stars at the event, including French Algerian filmmaker and model Farida Khelfa, and Tunisian Italian model Afef Jnifen, dressed in Saudi designs inspired by the region.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2022 Saudi Cup Saudi culture

Related

Saudi culture minister to open Saudi Day celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culture minister to open Saudi Day celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday
Motorists in Saudi Arabia can now add a national touch to their vehicles’ license plates with five distinctive designs. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
New license plates reflect Saudi culture, vision 

Coalition intercepts drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Coalition intercepts drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 March 2022
SPA

Coalition intercepts drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Coalition intercepts drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 March 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Coalition forces have intercepted and destroyed a number of drones launched by Yemen's Houthi terror militia toward Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

Following the latest Houthi strike, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it has launched a military operation in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

The operation is in response to the threat of drones and attempts to target civilians, the coalition added.

Topics: Houthi atrocities

Related

Houthis agree to allow UN to offload decaying oil tanker in Red Sea
Middle-East
Houthis agree to allow UN to offload decaying oil tanker in Red Sea
Fighters loyal to Yemen's government man a position near al-Jawba frontline, facing Iran-backed Houthi rebels, in the country's northeastern province of Marib. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Yemen troops repulse ‘major’ Houthi attacks in Hajjah

Saudi culture, history under spotlight at World Defense Show in Riyadh

The guests at the World Defense Show being received with a beautiful range of Saudi coffees, as well as a review of how they are made. (SPA)
The guests at the World Defense Show being received with a beautiful range of Saudi coffees, as well as a review of how they are made. (SPA)
Updated 07 March 2022
SPA

Saudi culture, history under spotlight at World Defense Show in Riyadh

The guests at the World Defense Show being received with a beautiful range of Saudi coffees, as well as a review of how they are made. (SPA)
  • Diverse collection of activities showcase Saudi traditions, historical identity
Updated 07 March 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture is participating in a variety of cultural activities at the World Defense Show, hosted in Riyadh from March 6 to 9, to provide a Saudi cultural experience for visitors and participants at the global platform.

As part of the cooperation between the ministry and the General Authority for Military Industries, the diverse collection of cultural activities will include the “Year of Saudi Coffee 2022” initiative, with guests being received with a beautiful range of Saudi coffees, as well as a review of how they are made, prepared and served according to Saudi traditions.  

The ministry will also organize VIP tours of the Masmak and Salwa palaces.

Elsewhere, the Fashion Authority has designed an official military-inspired outfit to highlight the Saudi fashion industry and its historical military links.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Ministry of Culture has organized souvenirs for the show’s guests, including the ‘Taif Mission’ book, which details — in Arabic and English — the interest of King Abdulaziz in building a Saudi army with Saudi hands, as well as his promotion of the Kingdom’s first defense agency.

• The audience will enjoy a treat of military traditional music in the event, prepared specifically for this global gathering.

The ministry also gave a presentation in the exhibition’s guest rooms on a series of selected documentaries that tell the story of the Kingdom’s history, culture and heritage.

Inspired by a library in Riyadh, the ministry prepared one at the World Defense Show, boasting books in different languages ​​on the Kingdom’s history, in addition to displaying some manuscripts related to the history and culture of the country provided by the ministry in coordination with the King Salman Center for Studies of the History of the Arabian Peninsula.

The audience will enjoy a treat of military traditional music in the event, prepared specifically for this global gathering.

The ministry has organized souvenirs for the show’s guests, including the “Taif Mission” book, which details — in Arabic and English — the interest of King Abdulaziz in building a Saudi army with Saudi hands, as well as his promotion of the Kingdom’s first defense agency.

The book also includes a set of photographs that documents an American military mission that trained Saudi officers in Taif between 1943 to 1944 as part of the US-Saudi cooperation program to build the capabilities of the Saudi army. The photos were taken by Alfred Brakin, who served on the training mission.

Topics: WDS World Defense Show Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show to boost jobs, adds $186m to economy
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show to boost jobs, adds $186m to economy
Boeing among several leading US firms signed up for Saudi’s World Defense Show
Business & Economy
Boeing among several leading US firms signed up for Saudi’s World Defense Show

Saudi national Society for Human Rights elects new chairman

Photo/SPA
Photo/SPA
Updated 06 March 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

Saudi national Society for Human Rights elects new chairman

Photo/SPA
  • Al-Fakhri was previously the society’s secretary-general. He was elected unanimously as the new chairman and takes over from Mufleh Al-Qahtani
Updated 06 March 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: The National Society for Human Rights on Saturday elected Khalid Al-Fakhri as its new chairman.

Al-Fakhri will be the society’s chairman for four years. Wafa Taibah and Tarish Al-Shamari were both elected vice chairmen during the body's 23rd general meeting.

Founded in 2004, the society aims to defend human rights by cooperating with government organizations and NGOs in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

It also aims to help build an equal society in accordance with Islamic laws, while also cooperating with international organizations working in the same field, and works toward taking the necessary procedures to deal with complaints related to the violation of human rights.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Founded in 2004, the National Society for Human Rights aims to defend human rights by cooperating with government organizations and NGOs in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

• It also aims to help build an equal society in accordance with Islamic laws, while also cooperating with international organizations working in the same field, and works toward taking the necessary procedures to deal with complaints related to the violation of human rights.

Al-Fakhri was previously the society’s secretary-general. He was elected unanimously as the new chairman and takes over from Mufleh Al-Qahtani.

The society’s headquarters are in Riyadh and it has eight offices across the Kingdom.

It achieves and fulfils its work according to the human rights declarations issued by the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the UN.

It organizes international and local conferences and workshops, and issues publications and reports to advance its work in the promotion and protection of human rights.

 

Topics: National Society for Human Rights (NHSR)

Related

Saudi Human Rights Commission holds symposium for World Mental Health Day
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Human Rights Commission holds symposium for World Mental Health Day
Saudi human rights chief meets with US, EU envoys in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi human rights chief meets with US, EU envoys in Riyadh

Municipal Affairs minister hails Saudi Vision 2030 investments

Al-Hogail was attending the launch ceremony of the 2022 Invest in Al-Jouf forum, held under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al-Jouf, on Sunday. (SPA)
Al-Hogail was attending the launch ceremony of the 2022 Invest in Al-Jouf forum, held under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al-Jouf, on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

Municipal Affairs minister hails Saudi Vision 2030 investments

Al-Hogail was attending the launch ceremony of the 2022 Invest in Al-Jouf forum, held under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al-Jouf, on Sunday. (SPA)
  • More than 500 diverse investment opportunities were presented, targeting investors of all categories through various activities
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is witnessing surging development in the municipal sector as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail has said.

The ministry continues to launch numerous innovative initiatives and projects related to the quality of life of citizens, residents and visitors.

Al-Hogail was attending the launch ceremony of the 2022 Invest in Al-Jouf forum, held under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al-Jouf, on Sunday.

This event was organized by Al-Jouf’s municipality to showcase the region’s municipal investment opportunities to investors.

“The 2022 Al-Jouf Investment Forum is a platform for building relations, sharing ideas, showcasing the region’s investment opportunities and drawing the map of future opportunities,” Al-Hogail said.

“More than 500 diverse investment opportunities were presented, targeting investors of all categories through various activities. The forum will lead to the establishment of numerous partnerships and the signing of memorandums of understanding, which will achieve the goals of the development projects, provide jobs and contribute to the region’s prosperity.

“The ministry has also facilitated the investment procedures through the Municipal Investment Portal, Furas,” he added.

The Invest in Al-Jouf forum comes as part of the sector’s keenness to host platforms to draw investors and present opportunities to improve quality of life in Saudi cities.

Topics: Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

ETF and Saudi Vision 2030 offer Shariah-compliant opportunities in gold
Business & Economy
ETF and Saudi Vision 2030 offer Shariah-compliant opportunities in gold
General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Vision 2030 gets legal boost

Latest updates

Saudi-Egyptian power project in ‘advanced stages’
Saudi-Egyptian power project in ‘advanced stages’
TASI almost flat as investors struggle with war and oil prices soar: Closing bell
TASI almost flat as investors struggle with war and oil prices soar: Closing bell
Spanish firm INDRA wants to deepen its collaboration with Saudi’s defense sector
Spanish firm INDRA wants to deepen its collaboration with Saudi’s defense sector
Russia urged to repeal ‘draconian’ law blocking independent media outlets
Russia has imposed almost total media censorship in the country and launched an unprecedented crackdown on news outlets. (File/Reuters))
CNN Arabic launches Her Story initiative focusing on Arab women
Her Story, or Hikayatoha in Arabic, will go live on March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.