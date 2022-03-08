You are here

EDGE Group signs deal to develop 413 enhanced power distribution units

RIYADH: AL TAIF, an EDGE Group entity, has signed a contract to develop 413 enhanced power distribution units, PDU for NIMR, and install them into their vehicles. 

PDUs are designed to distribute power from a military vehicle’s auxiliary battery to various electrical systems. 

To ensure short lead times, AL TAIF has already established a dedicated assembly line for their rapid production, delivery, and installation.

“We are proud to build productive synergies with NIMR under EDGE Group by installing our enhanced PDUs into their combat-proven vehicles,” said Saif Al-Dahbashi, chief executive officer of AL TAIF. 

Abri du Plessis, chief executive officer of NIMR said: “We are pleased to benefit from AL TAIF’s wide-ranging expertise in this area while also leveraging the benefits of interoperability within EDGE Group.”

Saudi Arabia WDS

RIYADH: UAE-based digital store management platform, Dukkantek, has raised $5.2 million in a seed round led by investment firm Global Founders Capital. 

The funding will allow Dukkantek to expand its current customer base by empowering merchants to use its digital platform. The money will also be used to maintain its high-tech services. 

Founded in 2021, the startup strengthens local stores by offering an advanced online point-of-sale system. 

The seed round also had participation from venture capital firms Colle Capital Partners, Wamda Capital, Plug and Play, Comma Capital, Nowais Capital, Annex Investments, and AMK Investment Office. 

economy UAE Start ups

RIYADH: UAE and Saudi operating logistics startup AHOY has raised $20 million in financing from undisclosed investors. 

AHOY uses tech-driven infrastructure to optimize mobility for enterprises, and will use its latest funding to expand its reach to African and Latin American markets, MAGNiTT reported. 

Since its launch in 2018, AHOY has raised a total funding of $27 million. It has grown 25 times in terms of revenue, number of transactions, and tech deployment from 2020 to 2021.  

AHOY

RIYADH: Whitepay, a fundraising platform that seeks to assist Ukrainian civilians and the country’s military forces, said it had raised $2 million of the stablecoin Tether, known as USDT.

Some of the donated crypto assets have been sent to the Ukrainian military and to a humanitarian fund that finances volunteers.

Others have been transferred to the Ukrainian Army to cater to its medical needs. A portion of the assets has gone to the humanitarian fund that finances the volunteers, according to a tweet posted by the fund.

The announcement by Whitepay, which was founded by the Estonian crypto exchange Whitebit and Ukrainian fintech and crypto entrepreneur Gleb Udovychenko, came as reports said Ukraine had received cryptocurrency valued at $50 million in just one week, Bitcoin.com reported.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 1.60 percent to $39,005 at 3:00 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,587, down by 1.75 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the first step toward regulating how digital currency is traded, AP reported.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says Bitcoin is “the only one that’s pure-gold mathematics”, and he is skeptical of most other cryptocurrencies.

“There’s so many cryptocurrencies that come out now. Everybody has a way to create a new one, and you have a celebrity star with it. It seems like they’re just collecting a bunch of money from people who want to invest at the very earliest stage, when it’s worth pennies,” Wozniak said in an interview with the Insider.

While he is a fan of the metaverse, Wozniak is less enthusiastic about non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies, according to Bitcoin.com.

Wozniak said they are “so up in the air,” stressing they have a track record of thefts.

cryptocurrencies Tether Ukraine

Shell on Tuesday apologized for buying Russian crude oil last week and said it would withdraw completely from any involvement in Russian hydrocarbons over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.


“We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil ... was not the right one and we are sorry,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said.


Shell bought a cargo of Russian crude oil from Swiss trader Trafigura in S&P Global Platts window loading from Baltic ports at a record low of dated Brent minus $28.50 a barrel, traders said on Friday.


Shell last week said it would exit all its Russian operations, including the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5 percent stake, and which is 50 percent owned and operated by Russian gas group Gazprom.


Shell joined a raft of companies, including BP, which said it was abandoning its 19.75 percent stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.


But it was still one of the few Western companies to have continued buying crude oil from Russia since the conflict in Ukraine escalated.


The British energy major said it would change its crude oil supply chain to remove volumes from the sanctions-hit country “as fast as possible” and shut its service stations, and aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.


The company said the supply chain change could take weeks to complete and will lead to reduced throughput at some of its refineries.


The withdrawal from Russian petroleum products, pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be in a phased manner.


The company also plans to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 Baltic gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany, which it helped finance as a part of a consortium.


Reuters reported on Monday that the United States was willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.


Oil prices have soared to their highest levels since 2008 due to delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets and as the United States and European allies consider banning Russian imports.

economy Shell Russia Ukraine Oil gas russia sanctions

RIYADH:The Central Egypt, or CBE, will launch a project called 'Know Your Customer,’ which will enable citizens to open bank accounts online without visiting their bank's headquarters.

With this project, citizens will be able to access all banking services in real time, even on official holidays. It is expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Sub-Governor of the CBE, Ehab Nasr, said.

By amending the laws governing the CBE, the digital transformation would be protected, since it included a section on payments that gives Egypt a general framework for developing its payment companies, Nasr stressed.

economy Egypt SME

