Beefing up security, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4 billion

Beefing up security, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4 billion
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

Beefing up security, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4 billion

Beefing up security, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4 billion
  • Analysts and government officials have said they expect a wave of cyberattacks from Russia
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

SILVER SPRING.: Google is fortifying its cloud services with a $5.4 billion acquisition of the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, the companies announced Tuesday.


The acquisition is the first of many that analysts foresee in the cybersecurity sector following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts and government officials have said they expect a wave of cyberattacks from Russia and others as geopolitical tensions rise.


“In a massive growth backdrop for cybersecurity and further tailwinds seen during this Ukraine invasion from Russia bad actors/nation state attacks, we believe today’s deal is the tip of the iceberg to a massive phase of consolidation potentially ahead for the cloud space,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote Tuesday.


Google, a subsidiary of Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc., will pay $23 per Mandiant share in all-cash deal expected to close this year.

The price represents a 57 percent premium on Mandiant’s share price in early February, when speculation about a deal between the companies first surfaced.


Mandiant, based in Reston, Virginia, and its 5,300 employees will join Google Cloud as soon as the transaction closes.


“The Mandiant brand is synonymous with unmatched insights for organizations seeking to keep themselves secure in a constantly changing environment,” said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. “This is an opportunity to deliver an end-to-end security operations suite and extend one of the best consulting organizations in the world.”

Topics: economy Google mandiant

Aramco's unit, Sinopec partners for potential downstream collaboration in China

Aramco's unit, Sinopec partners for potential downstream collaboration in China
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco's unit, Sinopec partners for potential downstream collaboration in China

Aramco's unit, Sinopec partners for potential downstream collaboration in China
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Dhahran: A unit of Saudi Arabian Oil Company — Aramco — signed on Tuesday an initial agreement with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, known as Sinopec, for potential downstream collaboration in China.

The subsidiary, Saudi Aramco Asia Company Ltd., and Sinopec aim to support Fujian Refining and Petrochemical Co. in conducting a feasibility study into the optimization and expansion of capacity, according to a statement.

 

Topics: energy Oil

TASI rises, oil prices swell as Russian invasion escalates: Closing bell

TASI rises, oil prices swell as Russian invasion escalates: Closing bell
Updated 32 min 50 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rises, oil prices swell as Russian invasion escalates: Closing bell

TASI rises, oil prices swell as Russian invasion escalates: Closing bell
Updated 32 min 50 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH:  Saudi stocks ended the day higher on Tuesday despite a dive in global stock markets as another huge leap in oil prices raised the spectre of inflationary pressures.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, closed 0.34 percent higher to 12,851, while the parallel market Nomu fell 0.35 percent to 24,542.

In the energy market, Brent crude prices climbed to $126.08 per barrel, while US WTI crude prices reached $121.57 per barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi Time.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged up 9.47 percent to lead the gainers, while SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. lost 3.21 percent to lead the fallers.

Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. gained 7.64 percent, after signing a SR60 million ($16 million) Islamic banking and financing agreement with Saudi National Bank.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, edged down 0.45 percent.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.91 percent, while Alinma Bank rose 1.97 percent.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Saudi Ministry of Defense signs deals worth $1.8bn at World Defense Show

Saudi Ministry of Defense signs deals worth $1.8bn at World Defense Show
Updated 35 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Defense signs deals worth $1.8bn at World Defense Show

Saudi Ministry of Defense signs deals worth $1.8bn at World Defense Show
Updated 35 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Defense has signed 10 deals worth SR7 billion ($1.8 billion) with local and international companies at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, according to a press release. 

On the third day of WDS 2022, MoD signed a contract worth SR3 billion with Hanwha, a Korean defense company. The contract has been signed for the Riyal Saudi Land Forces to support its defense capabilities, in addition to localization and supply chain services. 

The MoD also signed three different contracts worth SR1.7 billion with Alsalam Aerospace Industries for providing maintenance services for the Royal Saudi Air Force. 

Another contract signed during the WDS was with Naval Arabia Group. This contract worth SR800 million is aimed at providing vessel technical support services to the Royal Saudi Navy Forces. 

MoD signed another deal worth SR400 million with the GDC Middle East to provide technical support for the C130 aircraft for the Royal Saudi Air Forces. 

A deal worth more than SR430 million was signed with Norinco, a Chinese company, aimed at securing different types of ammunition for the General Directorate of Arms and Ammunitions. 

The Ministry of Defense also signed an SR460 million contract with Poongsan Corporation to secure various types of ammunition for the General Directorate of Arms and Ammunitions. 

 

Topics: WDS Ministry of Defence

'This is our time to shine, dream big and be creative': Saudi women reveal how Vision 2030 is helping their careers

‘This is our time to shine, dream big and be creative’: Saudi women reveal how Vision 2030 is helping their careers
Updated 46 min 10 sec ago
Widad Taleb

‘This is our time to shine, dream big and be creative’: Saudi women reveal how Vision 2030 is helping their careers

‘This is our time to shine, dream big and be creative’: Saudi women reveal how Vision 2030 is helping their careers
Updated 46 min 10 sec ago
Widad Taleb

Young Rana Abdullah Zumai began her career before most Saudi Arabian women when she joined a firm specializing in tailoring and embroidery in 2013.

“One of the challenges I faced is that I started leading factories in 2013 when women would never lead companies,” said Zumai, explaining the hardships she encountered during her journey.

The Saudi national has pioneered diversity and inclusion programs in her primary areas of expertise, including human development and economics.

Currently, a senior director of corporate communications and knowledge at the Saudi Geological Survey, she plans to expand and improve the firm she operates in by aligning the firm’s vision with Saudi’s 2030 vision.

“In the near future, I would love to create, and I’m working on creating a corporate communication and knowledge department in Saudi Geological Survey,” said Zumai, sharing her future aspirations for the institution she is currently leading.

Talking about what skills are needed to be a successful woman in the Gulf Cooperation Council area, she said one should act in a way where “you will be proud of yourself all the time, and you will represent your country out of all the countries in the GCC in the right way, mirroring your culture and beliefs.”

Vision 2030

Zumai is a shining example of what change the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 can bring to society as far as women’s participation in the workforce is concerned.

She described how the progression of women in the workforce, and more specifically the development in her career, is proof that Vision 2030 is “changing her life and not just talk on paper.”

Launched in 2016, Saudi’s Vision 2030 has been a guiding force behind all the legislative reforms the Kingdom has brought over the last six years to promote women’s participation in business and society.     

These modifications became more evident by the year 2017 when the Kingdom passed an order allowing women to use government services without the approval of their male guardians.

In 2018, over 48,000 women joined the workforce, an increase of 8.8 percent from the previous year, with female employment today being at an all-time high in the Kingdom, according to Saudi’s General Authority for Statistics.

Encouraged by this, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Labor and Social Development launched the Women in the Workplace program in January 2019, eventually mandating equal remuneration.

These changes began to have far-reaching impacts on the business world and beyond. The Kingdom, for instance, became one of the first states in the region to have a female football league in February 2020.

Rulings such as the one by a court in July 2020 declaring that Saudi women living alone should not be penalized are further encouraging women to come out of their shackles and embrace the abundance of opportunities that the Kingdom has to offer.

These changes are reflected in the fact that the Kingdom awarded 139,754 new commercial licenses to women in 2021, indicating one of the highest growth rates in the world.

Today, Saudi women are open to venturing into areas of work that are traditionally considered male-dominated, even in the Western world.  

For instance, a recent job advertisement in Saudi Arabia for 30 female train drivers garnered interest from 28,000 candidates, demonstrating the extent of demand among women for such positions as the Kingdom expands possibilities for them.

As Saudi Arabia brought in a series of legislative reforms over the past several years, this is helping elevate the level of expertise, competence and skills among the women workforce.

These reforms are further helping to develop proper mechanisms centered on entrepreneurship and creativity for women to take part and flourish.

As a result, women are constantly evolving and making their marks in various fields today.

For instance, Saudi Arabian food and beverage entrepreneur Naaisa Al-Oteishan, who started her business journey from a home bakery, today runs her own F&B consultancy firm in Riyadh with business partner Amjad Hamadeh.  

“‘Head 2 Table’, our consultancy firm, acquired its first deal with the Ministry of Investment. We will be going to AlUla to bring innovative Greek-Saudi dishes to serve the Greek delegation that is arriving in Saudi Arabia for business deals with the Kingdom,” she told Arab News.

Al-Oteishan also co-founded Yello, a breakfast and brunch restaurant, in Riyadh. “The concept behind our menu is international with fusion; we mix Kimchi, which is from Korea, with beef and eggs, for example,” she added.

Sharing her success mantra, Al-Oteishan said she advises Saudi women and entrepreneurs to keep going and never stop. “This is our time to shine, dream big and be creative,” she added. 

Raghad Fathaddin

Another successful entrepreneur is Raghad Fathaddin. The founder of the Sangha “Estidama Hub” platform shared how her development programs enable Saudi youth and future leaders to stand out by being properly placed in the present economy to lead the future’s well-being economy.

Fathaddin was a candidate for the Kingdom’s SPARK program, an initiative aiming to support entrepreneurs implementing their business ideas.

“They selected a few of us to receive a prize, and I’m happy I was one of them. It really helped me kick-start this journey and helped Sangha come to life,” said Fathaddin.

Her short-term goals would be to create an online platform that would teach trainees to deliver their programs to schools.

In the long run, she said they really hope to see Sangha become part of Saudi’s education system, both in public and private schools. “Not only in Saudi, I see it becoming global. We already received so many people from New York and Italy interested in the work we do,” revealed Fathaddin.

From a region that did not perceive women as active players in the labor force, the GCC is fast emerging into a society witnessing immense growth in female participation.

The Kingdom, more specifically, improved women’s participation in the labor market, with an increase of 31.8 percent in 2021, exceeding the 2020 target of 27.6 percent, according to the Unified National Platform, GOV.SA. 

Saudi Arabia is looking to develop further and implement its gender equality and green initiatives as it steadily marches towards achieving the vision of building a more inclusive and sustainable nation by 2030.

Topics: International Women's Day 2022 Saudi Arabia

EDGE Group signs deal to develop 413 enhanced power distribution units

EDGE Group signs deal to develop 413 enhanced power distribution units
Updated 51 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

EDGE Group signs deal to develop 413 enhanced power distribution units

EDGE Group signs deal to develop 413 enhanced power distribution units
Updated 51 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: AL TAIF, an EDGE Group entity, has signed a contract to develop 413 enhanced power distribution units, PDU for NIMR, and install them into their vehicles. 

PDUs are designed to distribute power from a military vehicle’s auxiliary battery to various electrical systems. 

To ensure short lead times, AL TAIF has already established a dedicated assembly line for their rapid production, delivery, and installation.

“We are proud to build productive synergies with NIMR under EDGE Group by installing our enhanced PDUs into their combat-proven vehicles,” said Saif Al-Dahbashi, chief executive officer of AL TAIF. 

Abri du Plessis, chief executive officer of NIMR said: “We are pleased to benefit from AL TAIF’s wide-ranging expertise in this area while also leveraging the benefits of interoperability within EDGE Group.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia WDS

