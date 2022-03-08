Bob Dylan book on ‘Modern Song’ to come out in November

You are here

Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles in 2012. Dylan has a new book called ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’ scheduled for Nov. 8. (AP)
  • The new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” is his first release of new material
  • The 80-year-old singer-songwriter won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016
NEW YORK: Bob Dylan has a new book coming out this fall, a collection of more than 60 essays about songs and songwriters he admires, from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello.
The new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” is his first release of new material since the acclaimed memoir “Chronicles, Volume One” was published in 2004.
“The Philosophy of Modern Song” is scheduled for Nov. 8.
“He analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal,” according to an announcement issued Tuesday by Simon & Schuster.
“And while they (the essays) are ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition. Running throughout the book are nearly 150 carefully curated photos as well as a series of dream-like riffs that, taken together, resemble an epic poem.”
The 80-year-old singer-songwriter won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016 and has continued to tour and record, his most recent album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” was released in 2020.

Topics: Bob Dylan Book The Philosophy of Modern Song

DJs R3hab, Axwell to headline Saudi Arabia Grand Prix’s after-race concerts  

DJs R3hab, Axwell to headline Saudi Arabia Grand Prix’s after-race concerts  
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

DJs R3hab, Axwell to headline Saudi Arabia Grand Prix’s after-race concerts  

DJs R3hab, Axwell to headline Saudi Arabia Grand Prix’s after-race concerts  
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3hab and Swedish record producer Axwell are set to headline the after-race concerts at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Jeddah, organizers announced on Monday. 

Axwell, the five-time Grammy-nominated DJ, will perform on March 26, with R3hab, the multi-platinum producer, appearing the following day. 

The gigs will be on the main stage of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and will be free for Formula One ticket holders.

Both artists previously performed in Saudi Arabia in December at Riyadh’s Soundstorm festival.  

The 27-turn Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the longest and fastest street track in the world, will push the world’s best drivers to their limits as they race under floodlights from March 25-27. 

Tickets are now on sale at Saudiarabiangp.com

Topics: R3hab Axwell Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

MIA Art Collection celebrates Arab women artists with new exhibition

MIA Art Collection celebrates Arab women artists with new exhibition
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

MIA Art Collection celebrates Arab women artists with new exhibition

MIA Art Collection celebrates Arab women artists with new exhibition
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Following the success of its “Sense of Women” exhibition in Dubai last year, the MIA Art Collection is returning to the UAE with another female-empowering display.

Titled “Serendipity,” the arts showcase event will open its doors on Wednesday at Dubai’s Al Safa Art and Design Library.

Serendipity is derived from the Arabic word sarandib, that means to make an unexpected discovery in a happy or beneficial way. The MIA Art Collection describes art as a state of “perpetual serendipity.”

The new exhibition will bring together the works of 25 female artists from 10 Middle Eastern countries, namely Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Lebanon, Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, Syria, Palestine, and Egypt.

Works by artists including Shirin Neshat, Effat Nagui, Azza Al-Qubaisi, Lulwah Al-Homoud, and Nayla Romanos Iliya will be among those on display during the three-week expo.

Curated by the MIA Art Collection team under the creative direction of founder Alejandra Castro Rioseco, the exhibition will also include pieces on loan from private collectors who, MIA said, had “selflessly opened their collections and their hearts to participate in this adventure.”

“Serendipity” will remain open to the public until March 31.

MIA is a private art collection aimed at promoting female artists and their work.

Following the opening ceremony, the MIA Art Collection will host a gala dinner and awards show on Thursday at Dubai’s Bulgari hotel, where 10 personalities will receive the prestigious MIA Award in recognition of their efforts in supporting the visibility of women in the world of art.

Topics: International Women's Day 2022 Arab art

Saudi actress Aixa Kay inspires women with Canadian movie role

Saudi actress Aixa Kay inspires women with Canadian movie role
Updated 08 March 2022
Raffi Boghosian

Saudi actress Aixa Kay inspires women with Canadian movie role

Saudi actress Aixa Kay inspires women with Canadian movie role
  • ‘Jasmine Road’ highlights plight and resilience of refugees, she says
  • Kay is one of several performers with Mideast roots to gain world prominence
Updated 08 March 2022
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: Saudi actress Aixa Kay is the latest star to inspire Arab women with her critically-acclaimed role in filmmaker Warren Sulatycky’s “Jasmine Road.”

The movie is available on Prime Video and stars Kay as Layla, a refugee, who lives in a rural Canadian town. She and her family live with a newly-widowed rancher, who is as conservative and xenophobic as the town’s other inhabitants, but eventually opens up to his guests.

The actress was nominated for Best Lead Performance by the Canadian actors’ union for a role that was close to her heart. In honor of International Women’s Day, Kay spoke about her portrayal of the character.

“(The film) shows us both sides. The refugee who is still strong and capable of making a new life, and it also shows us the side of the conservative Canadian who is afraid of the outside world,” she told Arab News.

“The man that we live with is a father in grief because his wife died recently. So he is also weak … it shows us (that the two seemingly opposing) sides have no hierarchy that we usually see in life where there is someone stronger or more capable than the other,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aixa Kay (@aixakay)

Apart from her work as an actress, Kay also volunteers for two charities. “One is called the Immigrant Service Society of British Columbia and the other, whose work I love, is called VAST: Vancouver Association for Survivors of Torture.”

This work has allowed her to see the “resilience” of refugees, and how one person’s help can “make a difference” in the lives of those who are homeless.

Kay has a Master of Arts degree in creative writing from Portland State University and is best known for her roles in the 2018 films “UnREAL” and “I’m Sorry” and 2019’s “LIT.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aixa Kay (@aixakay)

In 2021, she narrated two audiobooks, and made her theater debut at Canada’s Vancouver Fringe Festival.

She also stars in two upcoming short films, “Cherry Blossoms in March” and “Sabicha,” that are currently in post-production.

Kay is among several actresses with Middle East roots who have gained international recognition including Zoe Saldana, Salma Hayek, Jenna Dewan, May Calamawy, Teri Hatcher and Alia Shawkat.

Topics: Aixa Kay Jasmine Road International Women's Day 2022

Palestinian singer Rasha Nahas to perform at London women’s festival

Palestinian singer Rasha Nahas to perform at London women’s festival
Rasha Nahas will perform tracks from her upcoming album “AMRAT” at this year’s Women of the World festival. Supplied
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

Palestinian singer Rasha Nahas to perform at London women’s festival

Palestinian singer Rasha Nahas to perform at London women’s festival
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian singer and songwriter Rasha Nahas will perform tracks from her upcoming album “AMRAT” at this year’s Women of the World festival from March 11 to 13 in London.

Nahas’ show will take place on the first day of the three-day event at the Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer.

The Berlin-based singer will provide fans a sneak preview of tracks from her unreleased album and perform several of her previous hits.

Her new album, which follows the release of her debut “Desert” in 2021, consists of songs that tackle heavy, emotional subjects.

The album, which is scheduled for release in summer, weaves together both classical and new music, creating a rich soundscape with tinges of the modern and rustic.

Although Nahas was born and raised in Haifa and has sung exclusively in English, this is about to change with her new musical project featuring Arabic lyrics for the first time.

The event is part of the Women of the World Foundation, which was created as a global movement in 2010 to raise awareness of the challenges facing women and girls and to celebrate their achievements. The foundation’s work has reached over 3 million people in more than 25 locations.

The artist will share the billing with a diverse group of female artists, activists, comedians and speakers, including Somali poet Warsan Shire, authors Pandora Sykes and Lisa Taddeo, political activist Angela Davis and Irish writer Marian Keyes.

Topics: Rasha Nahas women of the world festival WOW International Women's Day 2022

Malika Moustadraf’s impactful collection of short stories

Malika Moustadraf’s impactful collection of short stories
Updated 08 March 2022
MANAL SHAKIR

Malika Moustadraf’s impactful collection of short stories

Malika Moustadraf’s impactful collection of short stories
Updated 08 March 2022
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Malika Moustadraf, one of Morocco’s most outspoken literary activists and feminists, was 37 years old when she died in 2006.

She published a novel and a collection of short stories from which “Blood Feast: The Complete Short Stories of Malika Moustadraf” was born.

Collected and translated into English by Alice Guthrie, an independent translator who specializes in contemporary Arabic writing, Moustadraf’s stories move through the streets of Casablanca, touching every corner of Moroccan life, from social disparity that steals dignity and leaves the suffering helpless, to tales of forced identities, and an unadulterated look at society steeped in patriarchy.

Guthrie, who has been reading and translating Moustadraf’s work since 2016, wrote that Moustadraf was a “gifted maverick writer” who grew “from strength to strength even as her health deteriorated.”

Only ever published in Morocco, Moustadraf’s work remains too powerful to be confined, her stories that are uniquely Moroccan are relatable around the world.

Since 1999, when Moustadraf self-published her first novel, her focus has remained on an “unflinching look at the worst traumas of the female experience in patriarchal society, shot through with wit, wordplay, and razor-sharp political commentary.”

The collection begins with a tale of marriage and the implication that purity is a woman’s responsibility, no matter how rich or poor.

Moustadraf’s stories are brief yet impactful and the collection moves into the poverty of a cigarette seller who is exhausted. The young man curses his parents and sister, who married a Frenchman and promised to get them immigration papers. His life is on repeat every day with hope diminishing.

There is a desperation in her characters and yet a complacency that life is not meant to be easy. Each character is tested by society, such as the transgendered person who is supposed to choose an identity and the woman who is forced to live in limbo when she cannot get a divorce.

Moustadraf shares her own semi-autobiographical story which is the title piece in the collection.

A patient waits at a hospital after learning he has kidney disease and without the appropriate medical care and funds, the story nearly mimics her own. She writes of illness and poverty and touches upon the comfort of ease being a privilege, not a right.

Death is always close in her collection, which is more of a goal than a consequence, as life is lived with little semblance of control.

Gone before her time, Moustadraf’s work will continue to make its way through the literary world as her feminist activism ignites through her written word.

 

Topics: Malika Moustadraf Blood Feast: The Complete Short Stories of Malika Moustadraf

