OIC official meets Niger president

OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha meets with the President of the Republic of Niger Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey. (Twitter @OIC_OCI)
Updated 09 March 2022
  • Taha thanked Niger, in its capacity as the current chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, for its efforts in supporting the organization’s projects
JEDDAH: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha met with the President of the Republic of Niger Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey on Tuesday.

The meeting was held within the framework of the secretary-general’s tour of OIC member countries from the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between Niger and the OIC, and ways to enhance joint Islamic action and solidarity.

Taha thanked the Niger, in its capacity as the current chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, for its efforts in supporting the organization’s projects, especially the establishment of the regional mission for the Sahel and Lake Chad in Niger.

President Bazoum affirmed Niger’s readiness to support the activities of the organization, calling on member states and institutions of the group to contribute to finding solutions to the security challenges and food crises facing the Sahel region.

Taha also met with the Prime Minister of Niger Omodu Mahamadou and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hassoumi Masoudou.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Pakistani President Arif Alvi on death of former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar, the Saudi Press agency reported on early Wednesday.
“We send to Your Excellency, the family of the deceased and the Pakistani people our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Pakistani president.
Rafiq Tarar, a former judge who served as the country’s president from 1997 to 2001, died on Monday in the eastern city of Lahore after a prolonged illness at the age of 92.

  • Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman Award for Women’s Excellence celebrated on IWD
RIYADH: The fourth session of the Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman Award for Women’s Excellence was hosted on Tuesday in Riyadh, celebrating the achievements of some of the Kingdom’s most promising talents.

“This award, since its inception, has been keen to be a sustainable annual program to recognize the work of Saudi women in various fields of science and knowledge,” said Dr. Inas Al-Issa, the president of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, which hosted the event, and chair of the prize’s supreme committee.

“The celebration is held to honor the Saudi woman and her role. Today, we meet in the fourth session of the award, and we witness with pride the ability of Saudi women to effectively contribute in the service of their country and society,” said the Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh.

The ceremony was designed to honor King Abdulaziz’s sister Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman Al-Saud on her courageous and important role in Saudi Arabia’s history.

Five women were honored for their outstanding accomplishments in various fields across the Kingdom.

“I am pleased to be at the Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman University to share with you the celebration of an award named after the first Saudi woman who paved the way and encouraged Saudi women to be educated,” Al-Sheikh said.

Five women were honored for their outstanding accomplishments in various fields across the Kingdom.

The awards were issued according to five categories: Health sciences (women’s health), natural sciences (energy and renewable energy), social works (women’s endowments), economic projects (pioneering projects that contributed to supporting domestic tourism) and finally artistic works (Arabic calligraphy).

Upon entering the university’s auditorium, students welcomed the guests with their artistic crafts that paid tribute to the Kingdom’s culture through painting, Arabic scripture, carving and calligraphy.

Dr Maha Al-Mozaini, an infectious disease researcher and educator, bagged the health sciences prize, while Dr Manal bin Mohammed Alqahtani was given the natural sciences award for her work at Saudi Aramco. The social works award was bestowed on Ablah bint Abdulaziz Al-Dasimani, while the award for economic projects found its way to Latifa bint Rashid Al-Tamimi. Finally, the artistic works award was won by Amani bint Alwaheeb Alwahibi.

While praising these women for their efforts, the ceremony was also geared towards inspiring the next generation by empowering their development and supporting their work in various fields.

“In the era of huge technologies, the ambition of Saudi women is limitless, with qualitative achievements with the support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman, God willing, we will witness more achievements,” Dr. Inas said.

Al-Sheikh and the university president honored each of the award’s recipients on stage.

The winners accepted their prizes and took a moment to share their success stories.

  • Marriam Mossalli says her book is a launch pad for future generation of young girls who can use it to leap into the highest horizons 
JEDDAH: Marriam Mossalli is a woman who wears many hats — or abayas. She is a successful entrepreneur, mother, boss and a self-proclaimed instigator.

Mossalli’s mission is to see dynamic Saudi women beyond the piece of cloth they wear — all while celebrating its style.
This year, Mossalli is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her book “Under The Abaya: Street Style From Saudi Arabia,” which captured the diverse fashion scene in the Kingdom and the Saudi women who own it.
For so long, women in Saudi Arabia were hidden behind a screen in the digital world and behind a veil in the physical one.

• Marriam Mossalli’s mission is to see dynamic Saudi women beyond the piece of cloth they wear — all while celebrating its style. 

• Only a year later, after the success of the first edition, she saw how many women were not only proudly submitting pictures revealing their full faces but insisted on her publishing their full names, in addition to their Instagram and Twitter handles. 

• The official Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar wrote the forward to this book, but Mossalli told Arab News that ‘she won’t stop there.’

• After the tumultuous year of living under the shadow of COVID-19, the woman ‘under The Abaya’ decided to celebrate International Women’s Day by acknowledging how far the community has come.

When she was compiling the images to be stitched into the first edition of “Under The Abaya,” Mossalli found that many Saudi women were willing to participate but were reluctant to reveal anything about their identities. She remembers how they would want to “crop out their faces or show only certain parts of their identities.”
Only a year later, after the success of the first edition, she saw how many women were not only proudly submitting pictures revealing their full faces but insisted on her publishing their full names, in addition to their Instagram and Twitter handles.

Women in Saudi Arabia started to take control over their own stories. Not only were women legally free to drive by then, but they were also in charge of how their stories were told.
That last edition, released in 2020, was published with identical content but three different covers: One celebrating Alkhobar, another Riyadh, and of course, her hometown, Jeddah. She joked that next time, she might publish five copies so that she doesn’t leave out the north and south.
This is not Mossalli’s first time in traditional media. A decade ago, she established the “Life & Style” section of Arab News, and later transitioned into the digital space with her popular Instagram account and establishing her luxury consultancy agency Niche Arabia.

This just shows the world that the abaya is never about oppression, but actually a garment of our pride and our national identity. We’re proud to wear it.

Marriam Mossalli

Despite all of these roles, she maintains that she is still a “print girl” at heart. Her coffee table books not only serve as a vital archive of Saudi street style and its evolution, but she provides a piece of history — or her story — to take up literal space in a home.

Mossalli is aware that every Saudi woman out in the world, or on her Instagram feed, is automatically an unofficial ambassador of Saudi Arabia “because people just don’t know about us” so in this book, she lets us show and not just tell.
The official Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar wrote the forward to this book, but Mossalli told Arab News that “she won’t stop there.”

“The next book I want to be about this driving force of Saudi women that are unapologetic and bold, and they’re really driving this idea of normalizing Saudi female participation. Because again, I hate this idea of first and one-offs, it needs to be normalized. We need to start looking at ‘let’s be the best, let’s not be the first’,” Mossalli told Arab News.
After the tumultuous year of living under the shadow of COVID-19, the woman “Under The Abaya” decided to celebrate International Women’s Day by acknowledging how far the community has come.

Mossalli said she was tired of hearing people in the West remain transfixed on stories of yesteryear about women not being able to drive and whether their hair or face felt covered enough.
So, she not only hit the ground running, but transitioned to the sea. On International Women’s Day, Mossalli is hosting a four-day cruise from Tuesday, which will sail from Jeddah to Jordan and back. Mossalli said it is “the largest floating women empowerment conference in Saudi Arabia.”
“The idea was, firstly, to highlight those women — their jobs and their roles and show that diversity. The second thing was to have a platform where we could celebrate each other and just say, look how far we’ve come. This is just the beginning for Saudi women,” Mossalli said.
Now with the “Under The Abaya” cruise hashtag trending on Instagram with many influencers attending, people seem to want to know about these Saudi women. “That is part of the point. The cruise will showcase workshops and various programs to help lift these women up and let them be captains of their own ships. It is an extension of the book itself, with the women being lifted off the page and into real life,” she added.
She credits leaders like Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for mentioning the abaya in a 60 Minutes interview on CBS News. In that talk, he mentioned how the abaya is optional and modesty was the goal. “I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s great!’ Because this just shows the world that the abaya is never about oppression, but actually a garment of our pride and our national identity. We’re proud to wear it,” she said.
Although Mossalli infamously chooses to conduct all interviews in Saudi media in English, nobody should ever mistake that linguistic hurdle to her lack of Saudi pride.
Her medium is a visual one and she masters communicating by showing the sights and sounds of the women she admires. Her aunt, Nawal Mossalli, is one of her idols. She credits the women in her family for the drive but also her time at Arab News. When she joined, she described herself as “a 20-year-old kid.” But she took her vision of embedding fashion and style into the paper in stride and fondly recalls how editors afforded her the freedom to spearhead the section and how she took the initiative and convinced different writers to submit pieces that were related.
Back then, she was committed to piling on the bylines, but today, she is happier to provide guidance and support to the next group of storytellers.
Mossalli recognizes that many in the West might not fully grasp what Saudi women have had to deal with or face. But she hopes that this book is a launch pad from which the future generation of young girls can use to leap into the highest horizons. She was mindful and thoughtful in her choices.
She was deliberate in showcasing the diversity of the Kingdom, and made sure not to simply use what she called “the most Westernized Saudi girl.” She wants to normalize women being in charge of how their story is told and how their image is seen around the world. She gave each woman that control and every single one is a volunteer.
“We have girls that are from the smaller villages who want representation. And I think that’s something that, as we keep growing and getting the word out, the more we’ll have for the next generation of girls,” she said.
“Under the Abaya” is currently sold via the Niche Arabia website, at the National Museum’s store and in the shops at AlUla and, coming this Ramadan, in Al-Balad, Jeddah.
All proceeds from the book sales go to scholarships to help fund the next class of women artists and entrepreneurs. This year, they are sponsoring two rally race drivers, Saja Kamel and Manar Alesayi, who were featured in the book.

  • Crown prince noted the personal status draft was drawn from the provisions of Islamic Shariah
JEDDAH: Following the Saudi Cabinet’s approval of the personal status law after its review by the Shoura Council, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that it is the second of four laws within the legal reforms system announced on Feb. 8, 2021.

Those remaining are the civil transactions law and the penal code for discretionary sanctions.

The crown prince noted that the personal status draft was drawn from the provisions of Islamic Shariah, and took into account the latest legal trends and modern international judicial practices, keeping abreast of developments and changes.

He added that it will contribute to preserving families and ensuring their stability as the basic component of society, and work to improve the status of the family and the child, as well as control the discretionary power of the judge to limit the discrepancy of judicial rulings in this regard.

The crown prince stressed that the introduction of the personal status law reflects the leadership’s commitment to reform, especially since this law constitutes a qualitative leap in efforts to protect human rights, preserve family stability and empower women.

He explained that the law is comprehensive in addressing all the problems that families and women are experiencing, and carefully organized personal status issues in detail, noting that it will enter into force 90 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

The crown prince extended his thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for his care in developing the legislative system in Saudi Arabia and raising the efficiency of judicial work in a way that guarantees and preserves rights, and contributes to achieving prompt justice.

When the law of evidence was issued on Dec. 28, 2021, the crown prince made it clear that the personal status law would be issued during the first quarter of 2022.

The personal status law was adopted following efforts led and directly supervised by the crown prince with the aim of creating and reforming systems that preserve rights, establish principles of justice and transparency and achieve comprehensive development, within the system of legislative reforms that the Kingdom is embracing under the supervision and guidance of the king and crown prince.

Arab News spoke to Saudi lawyer Khalid Al-Mihmadi, who highlighted conclusions from the new announcement: The legal guardian does not have the right to prevent a woman from marrying someone who is equal to her; if one of the spouses does not fulfill a condition they have agreed on, they may request the annulment of the marriage contract, and it shall be without compensation for the husband, and with compensation not exceeding the dowry for the wife.

“The dowry belongs to the wife and she is not obligated to dispose of it to anyone,” he told Arab News.

“What the suitor offers during the courtship period is considered a gift unless he declares that it is part of the dowry,” he added.

If the suitor retracts from the marriage, he shall recover the dowry he paid.

“A man’s qualifications are considered to be religious competence only,” Al-Mihmadi said.

He said that the personal status system constitutes a major qualitative leap in efforts to preserve and protect human rights, family stability, empower women and enhance the rights guaranteed in the system.

“The adoption of the personal status system comes as a practical translation of the efforts led and personally supervised by the crown prince in creating and reforming systems that preserve rights, establish principles of justice and transparency, and achieve comprehensive development,” he said.

Al-Mihmadi said the new law Introduces a system of personal status that reflects the leadership’s commitment to development and reform, taking into account the latest legal trends and modern international judicial practices.

“The personal status law, which will enter into force 90 days after its publication, will work to control the discretionary power of judges in accordance with the latest international theories and practices in this regard, and to limit the differences in judicial rulings.”

Saudi lawyer Waleed Malhan said the personal status system was derived from the provisions and purposes of Islamic Shariah, and the latest legal trends and modern international judicial practices were taken into account in its preparation.

“It keeps pace with the latest developments and changes in reality, and the marital relationship, ” he told Arab News.

The system also preserves the bloodline of offspring, and the regulation of marriage from engagement to divorce and khul’o (divorce request from the wife).

It regulates alimony and custody, which explicitly states that custody is for the mother in essence, and this was not mentioned in the system previously.

“The system also specified the disputes of proving birth and marriage impediments. It also did not neglect the regulation of the marriage of the mentally minor (the insane) and the marriage of those who have not completed (18) years, provided that the legal court accepted,” he explained

“It shows us the comprehensiveness of the personal status system for all aspects of marriage and its disputes with what was stated in the Qur’an and the authentic hadiths of the Prophet, and it ended the suffering of many lawyers in the past due to the dispute in judgments between the personal court departments,” he added.

  • Saudi Arabia and Egypt agreed to continue fighting terrorist organizations in the region in all their forms
  • Two countries condemned Houthi militia for continuing to threaten maritime navigation in the Red Sea
RIYADH: A joint statement was issued on Tuesday to mark Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to the Kingdom.

In the statement, Saudi Arabia and Egypt affirmed their determination to enhance cooperation on all political issues and seek to strengthen common positions that preserve their security and stability, Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation regarding developments in all bilateral and multilateral forums, in a way that contributes to achieving security, stability, and prosperity in the two countries and the region.

Leaders of the two countries exchanged views on regional and international issues of concern to the two countries, and affirmed work to coordinate their positions in a manner that serves their interests and enhances security and stability in the region and the world.

They also stressed the importance of joint Arab action and the role of the Arab League in resolving the region's crises in accordance with relevant international resolutions and the principles of international law.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt affirmed their continued support for achieving peace in the Middle East, and the importance of reaching a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with the two-state solution, relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative, in a manner that guarantees the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They also stressed the importance of concerted international efforts in providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

The two countries agreed that Arab security is indivisible and that joint Arab action and full Arab solidarity is necessary to preserve Arab national security.

The statement rejected any attempts by regional parties to interfere in the internal affairs of Arab countries, or threaten their stability and undermine the interests of their people.

The two countries agreed to continue fighting terrorist organizations in the region in all their forms, and reviewed efforts made by them in this regard.

They also condemned attempts to jeopardize the security and safety of navigation in the Arabian Gulf, Bab Al-Mandab Strait, and the Red Sea, and stressed the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in these pivotal sea lanes.

They also condemned the Houthi militia for continuing to threaten maritime navigation in the Red Sea, and said that the militia's possession of qualitative military capabilities cannot be overlooked, as this is a direct threat to the security of the Kingdom and countries in the region.

They also affirmed their keenness to enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially military cooperation, and to strengthen strategic relations and partnerships.

Upon departure at the World Defense Show runway in Riyadh, El-Sisi was seen off by the crown prince, Saudi cabinet member Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed, Saudi ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali, and Egyptian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farouk.

 

