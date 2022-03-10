You are here

Solar costs jumped in 2021 amid supply chain constraints, report shows

Solar costs jumped in 2021 amid supply chain constraints, report shows
The report’s release comes amid concerns about energy security after Russia invaded Ukraine. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Solar costs jumped in 2021 amid supply chain constraints, report shows

Solar costs jumped in 2021 amid supply chain constraints, report shows
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Broad economic challenges including supply chain constraints have increased solar costs in 2021 as prices rose as much as 18 percent, the US Solar Market Insight report showed. 

Solar prices increased across all three markets — residential, commercial and utility scale — for the first time since Wood Mackenzie began tracking the data in 2014, it added. 

During 2021, the solar industry established a record 23.6 gigawatts of new capacity, amounting to a 19 percent increase from the year earlier.

The report’s release comes amid concerns about energy security after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The US Solar Market Insight report is a quarterly publication by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.

Topics: solar US Solar Market Insight

High costs drag Saudi Gas Arabian Services profit down 18% in 2021

High costs drag Saudi Gas Arabian Services profit down 18% in 2021
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

High costs drag Saudi Gas Arabian Services profit down 18% in 2021

High costs drag Saudi Gas Arabian Services profit down 18% in 2021
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Gas Arabian Services Co. reported an 18 percent decline in profit for 2021, attributed to higher revenue costs.

The firm’s net profit fell to SR60 million ($16 million), compared to SR73 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Despite the lower profit, the Dammam-based company seeks to pay SR2 per share as dividends.

Topics: Saudi Gas Arabian Services Gas Arabian Services

Al Rajhi Bank gets CMA nod for 60% capital raise to $11bn

Al Rajhi Bank gets CMA nod for 60% capital raise to $11bn
Al Rajhi bank branch. Shutterstock
Updated 13 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Al Rajhi Bank gets CMA nod for 60% capital raise to $11bn

Al Rajhi Bank gets CMA nod for 60% capital raise to $11bn
  • Shareholders will be granted SR15 billion worth of bonus shares
Updated 13 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Rajhi Bank, which is Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank, was approved by the Capital Market Authority for a capital hike to SR40 billion ($11 billion).

The bank is seeking to increase its capital by 60 percent from SR25 billion to support its operations, which it said will “contribute to good growth ratios in the upcoming years,” the CMA reported.

Shareholders will be granted SR15 billion worth of bonus shares, through issuing three bonus shares for every five existing shares.

Founded in 1957, Al Rajhi Bank is considered one of the world's largest Islamic banks by capital value. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI Saudi banks banking

TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell

TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell
Updated 18 min 33 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell

TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell
Updated 18 min 33 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed the week down as Russia's war in Ukraine sent markets on a rollercoaster.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, dropped 0.43 percent to 12,684, while Nomu remained flat at 24,789.

Anaam International Holding Group gained 9.94 percent to lead the gainers, while the Saudi Chemical Co. fell 5.15 percent to lead the fallers.

Ataa Educational Co. shed 2.13 percent, despite reporting nearly a 500 percent jump in profits to SR68 million ($18 million) in the second half of 2021.

Saudi oil giant Aramco slipped 5.08 percent, as it fell below SR42 trading, wiping out all gains made earlier in March.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.39 percent percent, and Alinma Bank gained 1.17 percent.

Prices of oil decreased slightly today as Brent crude stood at $116.52 per barrel, while US WTI traded at $113.27 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Egypt signs a $5bn agreement with Norway’s Scatec to produce green ammonia

Egypt signs a $5bn agreement with Norway’s Scatec to produce green ammonia
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Egypt signs a $5bn agreement with Norway’s Scatec to produce green ammonia

Egypt signs a $5bn agreement with Norway’s Scatec to produce green ammonia
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has signed an initial agreement worth $5 billion with the Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec to produce green ammonia from green hydrogen. 

With production expected to start in 2025, the project will be implemented in two phases, the state’s cabinet reported. 

The implementation of the project coincides with Egypt's hosting of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties, known as COP27, to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year.

In December 2021, the General Authority For Suez Canal Economic Zone and Scatec signed a memorandum of understanding to study the establishment of a new facility to manufacture green ammonia with a capacity of one million tons annually. 

Topics: Egypt Green ammonia Scatec Green hydrogen

Twitter pushing forward e-commerce ambitions with ‘Shops’ feature

Twitter pushing forward e-commerce ambitions with ‘Shops’ feature
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Twitter pushing forward e-commerce ambitions with ‘Shops’ feature

Twitter pushing forward e-commerce ambitions with ‘Shops’ feature
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Social networking giant Twitter has started testing a new feature called Twitter Shops, which allows businesses to display up to 50 products in an online catalog attached to their profile. 

The move from Twitter is part of a broader effort to expand into the e-commerce industry, which will help the platform to generate revenue from sources other than digital advertising. 

The new feature is currently available to only a limited number of retailers, which include Verizon, Nigerian food delivery service All I Do Is Cook, and Gay Pride Apparel. 

How do Twitter Shops work? 

Users who use Twitter from the US using an iPhone will be able to browse through products on Twitter Shops by clicking on the ‘View Shop’ button.

Upon clicking, users will be redirected to a product catalog page. Clicking on a product will send the users to the retailer’s website, from where they can make a purchase.

 

Topics: Twitter e-commerce

