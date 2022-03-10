You are here

Kyiv maternity unit becomes frontline clinic after attack

Valeriy Zukin, CEO of Leleka (’Stork’) private maternity clinic, walks next to a bloodied stretcher, at a short distance from the frontline in Horenka, northern Kyiv, on Thursday. (AFP)
A slightly wounded Ukrainian serviceman rests next to a servicewoman at Leleka (’Stork’) private maternity clinic located a short distance from the frontline village of Horenka, northern Kyiv, on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

  On Thursday, with the world stunned by the far more devastating Russian strike on another maternity unit in the southern city of Mariupol
  Valeriy Zukin was a world-renowned expert in maternal health and CEO of a private clinic in the wooded suburbs of northern Kyiv
AFP

HORENKA, Ukraine: A young Ukrainian mother was recovering after giving birth to twins in one of Kyiv’s top maternity hospitals when shrapnel punched a hole in the window, scattering shattered glass inside.
The next day, after a night in a bunker, she and the other mothers and babies were evacuated and the clinic became a frontline aid station for wounded soldiers and civilians.
On Thursday, with the world stunned by the far more devastating Russian strike on another maternity unit in the southern city of Mariupol, the hospital director had a message for Western leaders.
Valeriy Zukin was a world-renowned expert in maternal health and CEO of a private clinic in the wooded suburbs of northern Kyiv. Now he is running emergency care for the war wounded.
He does not want humanitarian aid from the West — he wants Ukraine to have political and military support, to enable it to see off the Russian invasion without surrender.
“I have lots of questions from abroad: ‘Which kinds of humanitarian therapy do you need?’ I prefer to buy the pills, not to receive from charity,” he told AFP.
“It’s like asking a man with a noose round his neck if he needs water. First get the noose off our necks.”
Zukin’s Leleka clinic, a short distance from the frontline village of Horenka, has not suffered the massive destruction of the Mariupol maternity hospital which was hit by Russian air strikes on Wednesday, triggering global outrage.
But the glass in the front door of the hospital was shattered by shrapnel, and there are two holes in the facade, one where the post-natal recovery room hosting the recovering mother was hit.
Now the mothers and babies are gone, sent home or moved to hospitals further from the guns, in central Kyiv.
But Leleka remains open, and an olive green military ambulance — itself pockmarked by shrapnel hits — is parked behind the statue of a stork bearing a child.
And in the wintry woods around the clinic there’s the dull thud of outgoing artillery and mortar fire — the Russian forces are now barely six kilometers (four miles) away.
The job of bringing wounded civilians to the clinic falls to 43-year-old Vasyl Oksak, the local commander in Ukraine’s civil rescue service.
“There have been harsh clashes some six kilometers from here,” the 43-year-old told AFP.
“Our soldiers are here, repelling the enemy. The evacuation of civilians is underway from the parts of the village where there is no fighting currently.”
His area includes the village of Horenka, a loosely spread community of modest detached homes and gardens on the edge of the municipal boundary.
Several of the homes have been hit by Grad missiles, fired from Russian truck-mounted multiple-launch rocket systems.
One house stands roofless and burnt out while behind it the plastic walls of a greenhouse have been ripped by the blast, exposing a full crop of spring crocuses to the chill blast of winter.
Many of the damaged homes are deserted, with listless dogs and cats wandering among the broken glass, begging for food from strangers and nosing at the frozen water in their bowls.
Chickens have the run of debris-strewn gardens, which often have corrugated metal fences, now twisted and flapping in the wind and punctured with holes from missile shrapnel.
“The shell hit this wall and there was a natural gas pipe,” Oksak told AFP during a tour of the wreckage, uncovering a twisted lump of metal that had been ripped into dangerous projectiles.
“This is a child’s chair, these are a child’s shoes,” he said. “See this, this was a child’s room. Children were living here.”
Nearby, a white minibus was completely destroyed by a direct hit, but soldiers walking between their checkpoints paid it no more attention than they do to the sound of tanks manoeuvring in the woods.
According to local retiree Nataliya Mykolaivna, 64, the minibus had belonged to volunteers bringing supplies and gifts to frontline soldiers and hard-pressed residents.
“These guys drove here and stopped their van. They had some boxes with sweets. We were standing over there and they told us, ‘Come here, let us give you some sweets’,” she said.
“We approached, five or six people. They were about to give us some boxes and suddenly they were targeted,” she said. “Yes, they were targeted, it was a direct hit.”

White House: Iran nuclear deal "close," end of negotiations challenging

White House: Iran nuclear deal “close,” end of negotiations challenging
Updated 10 March 2022
Reuters

  "Our view is that we are close," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Thursday the United States would continue to have diplomatic talks with Iran about a nuclear deal.
“Our view is that we are close. We have been close for some time now,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said. “The end of negotiations is always when the difficult and challenging parts of the conversation typically take place.”

World Health Organization warns of 'deltacron' variant spreading in Europe

World Health Organization warns of ‘deltacron’ variant spreading in Europe
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

  The delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 have combined to form a new one but some experts not concerned
  The new variant was identified just days before the second anniversary of the WHO's declaration of a global pandemic
Arab News

LONDON: The World Health Organization has warned that a new COVID-19 variant, which is a combination of the previously identified delta and omicron versions, is spreading quickly in parts of Europe.

The organization said on Wednesday that the variant, dubbed “deltacron” by some, “has been found to be spreading in France, Holland and Denmark. WHO also believes it has also identified two cases in the US. It plans to publish a report of its findings soon.

The worrying announcement came just days before March 11, the second anniversary of the day on which the WHO declared a global pandemic. The organization issued grave warnings that the new variant has the potential to become a major problem in both Europe and US. Some experts, however, are not so concerned.

William Lee, chief science officer at Helix, a lab in California that sequences COVID-19 samples, told the Daily Mail: “The fact that there is not that much of it, that even the two cases we saw were different, suggests that it’s probably not going to elevate to a variant-of-concern level.”

Overall numbers of deltacron cases remain low, even in countries where some person-to-person spread has been detected. Lee said he does not even expect the variant to warrant its own name based on Greek letters.

In the US and most of Europe, where virus cases and deaths generally have been falling, the highly infectious omicron variant remains the dominant strain.

How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues

How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues
Updated 10 March 2022
AP

  The ends of epidemics are not as thoroughly researched as their beginnings
  The COVID-19 global pandemic has waxed and waned differently in different parts of the world
AP

NEW YORK: Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the world has seen a dramatic improvement in infections, hospitalizations and death rates in recent weeks, signaling the crisis appears to be winding down. But how will it end? Past epidemics may provide clues.
The ends of epidemics are not as thoroughly researched as their beginnings. But there are recurring themes that could offer lessons for the months ahead, said Erica Charters of the University of Oxford, who studies the issue.
“One thing we have learned is it’s a long, drawn-out process” that includes different types of endings that may not all occur at the same time, she said. That includes a “medical end,” when disease recedes, the “political end,” when government prevention measures cease, and the “social end,” when people move on.
The COVID-19 global pandemic has waxed and waned differently in different parts of the world. But in the United States, at least, there is reason to believe the end is near.
About 65 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, and about 29 percent are both vaccinated and boosted. Cases have been falling for nearly two months, with the US daily average dropping about 40 percent in the last week alone. Hospitalizations also have plummeted, down nearly 30 percent. Mask mandates are vanishing — even federal health officials have stopped wearing them — and President Joe Biden has said it’s time for people to return to offices and many aspects of pre-pandemic life.
But this pandemic has been full of surprises, lasting more than two years and causing nearly 1 million deaths in the US and more than 6 million around the world. Its severity has been surprising, in part because many people drew the wrong lesson from a 2009-2010 flu pandemic that turned out to be nowhere as deadly as initially feared.
“We got all worried but then nothing happened (in 2009), and I think that was what the expectation was” when COVID-19 first emerged, said Kristin Heitman, a Maryland-based researcher who collaborated with Charters.
That said, some experts offered takeaways from past epidemics that may inform how the end of the COVID-19 pandemic may play out.
FLU
Before COVID-19, influenza was considered the most deadly pandemic agent. A 1918-1919 flu pandemic killed 50 million people around the world, including 675,000 in the US, historians estimate. Another flu pandemic in 1957-1958 killed an estimated 116,000 Americans, and another in 1968 killed 100,000 more.
A new flu in 2009 caused another pandemic, but one that turned out not to be particularly dangerous to the elderly — the group that tends to die the most from flu and its complications. Ultimately, fewer than 13,000 US deaths were attributed to that pandemic.
The World Health Organization in August 2010 declared the flu had moved into a post-pandemic period, with cases and outbreaks moving into customary seasonal patterns.
In each case, the pandemics waned as time passed and the general population built immunity. They became the seasonal flu of subsequent years. That kind of pattern is probably what will happen with the coronavirus, too, experts say.
“It becomes normal,” said Matthew Ferrari, director of Penn State’s Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics. “There’s a regular, undulating pattern when there’s a time of year when there’s more cases, a time of year when there’s less cases. Something that’s going to look a lot like seasonal flu or the common cold.”
HIV
In 1981, US health officials reported a cluster of cases of cancerous lesions and pneumonia in previously healthy gay men in California and New York. More and more cases began to appear, and by the next year officials were calling the disease AIDS, for acquired immune deficiency syndrome.
Researchers later determined it was caused by HIV — human immunodeficiency virus — which weakens a person’s immune system by destroying cells that fight disease and infection. For years, AIDS was considered a terrifying death sentence, and in 1994 it became the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44.
But treatments that became available in the 1990s turned it into a manageable chronic condition for most Americans.
ZIKA
In 2015, Brazil suffered an outbreak of infections from Zika virus, spread by mosquitoes that tended to cause only mild illness in most adults and children. But it became a terror as it emerged that infection during pregnancy could cause a birth defect that affected brain development, causing babies to be born with unusually small heads.
By late that year, mosquitoes were spreading it in other Latin American countries, too. In 2016, the WHO declared it an international public health emergency, and a US impact became clear.
“It just sort of burned out” and the pressure for making a Zika vaccine available in the US ebbed, said Dr. Denise Jamieson, a former CDC official who was a key leader in the agency’s responses to Zika.
COVID-19
The Geneva-based WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, and it will decide when enough countries have seen a sufficient decline in cases — or, at least, in hospitalizations and deaths — to say the international health emergency is over.
The WHO has not yet announced target thresholds. But officials this week responded to questions about the possible end of the pandemic by noting how much more needs to be accomplished before the world can turn the page.
COVID-19 cases are waning in the US, and dropped globally in the last week by 5 percent. But cases are rising in some places, including the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Hong Kong.
People in many countries need vaccines and medications, said Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, which is part of the WHO.
In Latin America and the Caribbean alone, more than 248 million people have not yet had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Etienne said during a press briefing with reporters. Countries with low vaccination rates likely will see future increases in illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths, she said.
“We are not yet out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Ciro Ugarte, PAHO’s director of health emergencies. “We still need to approach this pandemic with a lot of caution.”

Pakistan police arrest father who shot newborn daughter 5 times

Pakistan police arrest father who shot newborn daughter 5 times
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

  Newborn Jannat Fatima was killed on Sunday in the city of Mianwali
  The father, Shahzeb Khan, was arrested on Wednesday night following a series of raids
AFP

LAHORE: A Pakistani father accused of killing his week-old daughter by shooting her five times because he wanted his firstborn to be a boy has been arrested, police said Thursday.
In the deeply patriarchal country, a son is often believed to offer better financial security to parents than daughters, and girls and women face widespread violence.
Newborn Jannat Fatima was killed on Sunday in the city of Mianwali, in central Punjab province, sparking a manhunt for her father Shahzeb Khan, who was arrested on Wednesday night following a series of raids, according to Punjab police.
“The police were told by the complainants that the killer had been complaining for three or four days that he had wanted a son and he had been very angry,” Zarrar Khan, spokesman for Mianwali police told AFP.
“His wife also confirmed that he was angry about having a daughter and wanted a son.”
The incident came almost a month after a pregnant Pakistani woman was brought to a hospital with a nail hammered into her head after a faith healer said it would guarantee she gave birth to a boy.
The mother of three daughters said she was pregnant with another girl.

UK eases visa route for Ukrainian refugees stuck in Calais

UK eases visa route for Ukrainian refugees stuck in Calais
Updated 10 March 2022
AP

  The structure was quickly set up by British authorities following complaints over treatment of stranded refugees
  A British consular post was being set up at the prefecture of the Pas-de-Calais region in nearby Arras
AP

PARIS: Ukrainians arriving in France’s English Channel port city of Calais with hopes of joining family in Britain can request visas at the local prefecture from Friday.
The structure was quickly set up by British authorities following complaints over treatment of stranded refugees.
A British consular post was being set up at the prefecture of the Pas-de-Calais region in nearby Arras, the prefecture said in a statement Thursday.
Ukrainians who fled the war with Russia in their homeland, arriving in Calais after long journeys, had previously been told to make their visa requests in Paris or Brussels, a policy French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said last Sunday was “a bit inhumane.” He urged Britain to “stop the technocratic nit-picking.”
Several hundred Ukrainians have been turned back at British entry points in Calais in a situation the prefecture had described this week as “unrealistic.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to defend his approach, saying that the UK could not accept people entering “without any checks or any controls at all.”
Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, has urged the government to suspend visa requirements for Ukrainians fleeing the war, assuring lawmakers “we will take care of them” if the UK eases its rules.
Calais has for years been a magnet for migrants from around the world trying to sneak across the English Channel to Britain. Britain has put the onus on France to keep them out, while providing aid.
The European Union, of which Britain is not a member, has dropped immigration rules for arriving Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s invasion. Britain says it expects to take in as many as 200,000 Ukrainians. But as of Wednesday, the number of visas issued was just below 1,000.

