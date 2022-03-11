Dubai retrospective examines work of Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige

DUBAI: A cinematic retrospective of the work of Lebanese artists Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige is taking place at Cinema Akil in Dubai until March 23. Centered on the exclusive GCC release of “Memory Box,” which had its regional premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December, the program showcases a selection of the duo’s work from the past 22 years.
“Putting the films together like this gives you an idea of what we’ve been trying to do all these years,” says Hadjithomas, who was in Dubai with Joreige for the first week of the retrospective. “The films have a coherence. They give you something of the history of Lebanon, because all the films that we have made are linked to Lebanon and, maybe more specifically, to Beirut. There’s an artistic search in all of them.”
As well as multiple screenings of the critically-acclaimed “Memory Box,” the three-week program includes presentations of “The Lebanese Rocket Society,” “Ismyrna,” “Khiam,” “The Lost Film,” and “A Perfect Day.” Running in parallel with the retrospective is the exhibition “Messages with(out) a code,” which is being held at Dubai’s The Third Line until April 9. The first exhibition to be held at the gallery’s newly renovated space, it features a selection of new and seminal pieces from the duo’s ongoing “Unconformities” project.
“Our aim is to produce images that we can recognize, that are maybe closer to what we feel is us,” says Hadjithomas, whose teenage correspondence with her best friend Corrine was the inspiration for “Memory Box”. “We say sometimes that we work on stories kept secret, and stories kept secret are stories that are not the official history but stories that maybe we can relate to. It’s stories that we don’t hear a lot — stories that are absent. And maybe this absence is strange and so we ask ourselves why those stories are absent. Some voices that we feel are important, for example, we just don’t hear. Making visible the invisible, this is something that we really like, even in an artistic or formal way.”
From a love of cuisine to surprise at everyday customs — three people share their views of Middle Eastern culture
Updated 11 March 2022
Nader Sammouri
The “clash of cultures” is an interesting phenomenon whereby diverging customs, as well as the attitudes, morals and opinions, of two dissimilar cultures are revealed.
Arab News Japan spoke with three Japanese people who either live in the Middle East or have developed an interest for the region from their experiences. Their comments have been lightly edited to showcase the differences that exist between the two cultures, and the views that they developed about the region as a result.
A particular dissimilarity between Japanese and Middle Eastern cultures, according to a Japanese who lives in Lebanon, is the lack of assistance in the provision of directions to pedestrians.
“A car crash occurred close to me in Beirut one time, and the drivers stood in front of each other violently screaming. Neither was interested in listening to the other. It seemed like a battle of sound, or at least it sounded like that because of my lack of Arabic comprehension,” the resident said.
“To me, Arabic speech in itself sounded like an argument. Perhaps it was a cultural thing that I wasn’t used to, but what really bothers me about my many years of experience in Lebanon is the misguidance I receive in directions. One person, for example, may guide me to the right. On asking another person for directions, they point me in the absolute opposite direction. I was surprised. Where is the right way?”
The resident added: “In Japan, locals tend to assume that if someone is asking for directions, they probably need to be guided step by step. On that basis, people tend to provide the full details, or if possible, walk the person toward their destination. I think the reason is that Japanese culture strongly emphasizes putting oneself in the other person’s shoes.”
Japan has a “certain way of doing something,” whether it is greeting someone or guiding them, the resident said.
“Matters are rarely as spontaneous as what Japanese people experience in the Middle East. Although many Japanese people might enjoy the impulsive spirit exhibited by many Arabs, it may also be perceived as ‘chaotic.’
“I admired how my neighbor once kindly screamed out of her living room window to stop the bus so that I could catch it, and he did stop. But the price? No actual bus stops. The only stops are when the driver meets a friend,” the Japanese resident said.
The lack of formality when it comes to public transport is very different to the Japanese approach.
Mika Miyoshi, a Japanese multicultural consultant, discussed how her love of exploring different cuisines led to her becoming fascinated with Middle Eastern culture
“I live in Tokyo and love Arab cuisine. I frequently visit Arab restaurants and food vendors from time to time, and chat with the owners. Through that, I’ve met people from Egypt, Syria and Lebanon. They tend to announce how their people have a great image of the Japanese. I think they’re honest, and not because I am a customer.”
Some also discuss the popularity of Japanese subcultures, Miyoshi said, while many are familiar with Japanese anime characters.
“There is a limited presence of people from the Middle East within Japanese society, so it is fair to say that most Japanese people are not well-informed about Middle Easterners and their cultures. In my case, I have friends from those areas, so I have a better understanding of Arab people than the average Japanese.
“Some people may think that Arabs in Tokyo are super-rich, but I believe this is a biased image. Others may have been influenced by American TV dramas, and their immersion might have influenced them to think of Arabs as bad or violent people because of the way they are being represented. Personally, I tend to hear about the good characteristics of people from the Middle East,” said Miyoshi.
Kai Ishigami, a Japanese student who attended the American University of Beirut in Lebanon from 2016 to 2020, elaborated on her experiences during her time there and explained the ideas she developed about the culture through her interactions with young people in Lebanon.
“I believe each person has specific characteristics, and it does not always depend on their nationalities. I truly appreciate the people who I have met from the Middle East. In my time there, I was supported, welcomed and assisted in so many ways. Since I lived in a university dormitory, I closely interacted with the students who resided there, some of whom were my roommates,” Ishigami said.
“My first roommate showed me around Beirut, and often took me to local Lebanese restaurants. Moreover, we went to grocery stores almost every weekend to get our daily necessities. The first thing I noticed about Lebanese people is that they are quite friendly and welcoming, even though I am a foreigner.”
While the observations made by three Japanese people about Middle Eastern culture do not constitute a representative sample of the population’s perception, their experiences reveal specific differences between both cultures and offer a glimpse of how foreigners learn to establish themselves in a new environment while also evaluating the ways in which it contrasts with their own.
Demi Lovato criticized for buying ‘fake’ Egyptian artifacts
Certificates contain no critical information like ownership history, export permits or findspot, says expert
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: US pop star Demi Lovato faced criticism this week for sharing videos of Egyptian artifacts that she bought, but which experts now say may be fakes.
In the now-expired clips on her Instagram stories, Lovato told her fans: “I’m so excited, some really incredible things came in the mail today. These are ancient Egyptian artifacts.”
“Some of these pieces are literally thousands of years old,” she added as she shared the authentication certificates of the antiques with her 127 million followers.
Ok folks, Demi Lovato posted a series of ancient artifacts that they bought online. We’re teaching our International Heritage Crime course this week, so the timing could not be more perfect. Let’s discuss the antiquities trade, authenticity, and cultural heritage exploitation. pic.twitter.com/k43Y9WeVjv
However, archaeologist Peter Campbell was unconvinced.
The cultural heritage lecturer at Cranfield University in England took to Twitter to write: “I have never seen provenance like this. None of the critical information is included. Were these exported in 1869 or last year? Where are the copies of the export permits? Who owned them previously?”
In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Campbell said that when he first saw the certificates, he thought “it was a joke because they contain none of the critical information like ownership history, export permits or findspot.”
These are not so much "cuneiform tablets" as "pre-gnawed dog biscuits." Also, you'd better hope they're fakes - genuine tablets like this have frequently been looted from Iraq, including to support insurgent groups like ISIS. pic.twitter.com/rMyaNT1wWE
Moroccan label Casablanca steps in to help Africans fleeing Ukraine
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Moroccan-inspired label Casablanca has pledged to donate all proceeds from sales on its website this weekend to help Africans fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.
In a statement on its Instagram account on Thursday, the Paris-based label said: “Throughout the growth of Casablanca, our ambition is to support as many people in need as we can, on every level. Globally, many countries and people are in need of critical help as a repercussion of countless unnecessary wars and conflicts.”
The post added: “We stand for love, compassion and acceptance. The people of Ukraine face an unbelievable battle, and this weekend we pledge to donate profits from CasablancaParis.com to ensure the safety of Africans leaving Ukraine.”
Casablanca, founded by Charaf Tajer, is known for its use of luxury silk and cashmere in clothing inspired by Tajer’s Moroccan roots.
Egyptian-American filmmaker Dina Amer discusses her debut feature ‘You Resemble Me’
Updated 11 March 2022
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: “To be honest, I never thought this film would be screened in Saudi Arabia,” admits the Egyptian-American filmmaker Dina Amer. “For this film, which deals with Islamic radicalization, to be seen and embraced in Saudi Arabia at its first film festival in my lifetime almost felt unbelievable. I felt like I was witnessing this cultural opening in Saudi Arabia and it makes me very proud as a Muslim woman. Because it makes me feel like it’s going to vibrate to the rest of the Muslim world and allow for greater freedoms.”
“You Resemble Me,” which had its Arab premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December, is an adaptation of the life of Hasna Aït Boulahcen and an exploration of the roots of Islamic radicalization. A troubled young woman of Moroccan descent, Boulahcen came from an underprivileged suburb of Paris and endured poverty and abuse throughout her short life. She died with her cousin Abdelhamid Abaaoud, one of the ringleaders of the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, during a police raid in Saint-Denis.
Such is the sensitivity of the film’s subject matter that, despite positive reviews, Amer was nervous prior to the movie’s regional debut in Jeddah.
“I was very concerned because it’s the other polarity,” she says. “In the West, some people might be offended that I even dare to make a film that ‘humanizes a terrorist.’ And meanwhile, she never set off a bomb and she never killed anyone. That was fake news. But here there could be a backlash of, ‘Well, don’t even touch our religion, don’t even weigh in on anything that has to do with our faith, because it’s too sensitive, it’s too touchy.’
“But people came up to me after the film and were like, ‘Thank you so much, I feel inspired to one day make a film or write a script.’ That’s the power of film and storytelling,” she continues. “It can actually inspire others to say ‘I want to do that, too, I have a story to tell.’ And I feel like the power of art is that it offers the opportunity for transformation, for healing, for catharsis — for yourself and for an audience.”
“You Resemble Me” had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last September and stars Mouna Soualem and Sabrina Ouazani. Even Amer herself appears as a version of Boulahcen, with three actors portraying the adult Hasna at different points throughout the film. Such is its emotional intensity that Amer’s directorial debut attracted the support of a host of executive producers, including Spike Lee and Riz Ahmed, and won the Audience Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival.
One of the most striking aspects of the film, however, is the performance of the two girls who play Hasna and her sister Mariam as children. Portrayed by sisters Lorenza Grimaudo and Ilonna Grimaudo respectively, they have a raw energy that is mesmerizing to watch.
“I was very fortunate that I met them on the very first day of casting,” recalls Amer. “They were the last kids to show up and I knew instantly that they were my kids. Because they’re kids from the hood, you know what I mean? They have this kinetic energy and there’s a deep love between them. They lost their father at a young age and so they understand tragedy and they also understand perseverance. They’re like young warriors.”
Amer worked with them both extensively during rehearsals, helping to channel their natural talent. “For me, these two sisters are the real Mariam and Hasna of France today: They’re young, they’re sisters, they love each other, they’re wildly talented. But will France actually make use of their talent? Will they be cast in other projects or will they be told, ‘No, you’re not quite what we’re looking for. You don’t quite belong in this industry’? That would be a shame for France because, internationally, the one unifying comment is ‘Who are those kids?’”
Amer didn’t choose to tell the story of Boulahcen, it chose her, she says. As a journalist working for Vice News, she arrived in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis a few hours after the explosion that killed Boulahcen. Covering the developing story live on air, she, like everybody else, would report that Boulahcen was Europe’s first female suicide bomber — information that later turned out to be untrue. Amer felt so terrible that she went in search of Boulahcen’s mother, eventually securing the only interview she would give.
“She said I reminded her of her daughter,” says Amer, who co-wrote the film with Omar Mullick following over 300 hours of recorded interviews with Hasna’s family and friends. “And she showed me a picture of Hasna as a child and said ‘This is my child, this is my daughter, not the woman with the niqab who looks scary on the news and is being called a terrorist.’ The family kept on saying ‘You remind us of Hasna,’ and I started to see similarities and parallels to this woman. I understood what it’s like, to a lesser degree, but there’s the same internal conflict that I share with Hasna, which is: How do I, as a Muslim woman living in the West, reconcile my identity?
“I am proud to be Muslim. I am also born and raised in the US and heavily influenced by Western culture. But I’m also Egyptian. There are these pieces and sometimes they feel conflicting, because you’re told that you can’t be Muslim and modern. Or to be Muslim in the West, how do I navigate that as a woman and feel like I’m emancipated? So it’s a tricky thing to traverse and, in the end, when you are unable to reconcile your identity as a third-culture kid, I feel like that leads to that devastating headline in some cases. So I could relate. I spent my whole life actually distancing myself from people like Hasna and feeling like these people are a shame to us; they don’t belong to us. They go down in all the glory saying ‘We’re Muslim’ and they tarnish our identity, you know? And we have to go around saying ‘No, Islam is a religion of peace’ and all the rest.”
It wasn’t until Amer spent time at Rikers Island, one of the largest prisons in the US, that she began to realize that she could not define people by their worst actions. She also realized that every human is worthy of redemption.
“I love that statement that says as soon as you know someone’s story and where they come from, you fall in love with them, because you can see yourself in them,” Amer says. “I don’t believe that people are born pure evil. I believe that things happen to people and that even though we’re not here to justify, we can’t afford not to understand. Because we reap the repercussions of not understanding.”
Highlights from the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival
The 10th edition of the festival ran last month under the theme ‘The Journey’
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News
Abdulrahman Aldark
‘The Venture’
For the 10th-anniversary edition of the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival in the UAE, held under the theme “The Journey,” the organizers invited artists to “consider the notion of the journey through the lens of ancestry, migration, national identity, and personal growth.” Emirati-Australian artist and graphic designer Abdulrahman Abdulla Aldark tackled that brief with this mural addressing his Emirati heritage and telling the story of Ras-Al Khaimah. “The deeper, underlying message is the depiction of our present and bright future as Ras Al-Khaimah’s youth,” the festival brochure states. It’s not just the story of the past and present of Ras Al-Khaimah told in the mural that reflects the theme of the festival either; Aldark spent 350 hours across two months creating this tribute to his hometown. Still, he felt it was rushed. “While I do love the final product that I’ve created, I would definitely have liked a lot more time to work on it,” he wrote on Instagram.
Abdullah Lutfi
‘UAE’s 50th Year — Past’
This is one of two illustrations contributed by the Emirati artist to RAKFAF this year (the second — “Present” — acting as a sequel to “Past”). Lutfi is on the autism spectrum, and uses his unique perspective on Emirati life to imbue his incredibly detailed black-and-white works with sardonic observational humor. “I like to make people laugh and smile. The world can be a very funny place,” Lutfi has said.
Safiyah Al-Tayer
‘Headspace’
The Emirati artist, who focuses on photography as a medium, tells Arab News that her work “showcases (female) empowerment in Emirati society — an enigmatic display of bold, fearless, and true-hearted women.”
Yousif Al-Badi
‘The Journey of the Curious Mind’
The Sudanese photographer contributed three eye-catching images to the show, all employing visual trickery. In this piece, he explained to Arab News, “I start with a question: What if we had the ability to bend the horizon and see things differently from the perspective of other creatures? Each scene is the combined result of both eyes seeing things differently — it’s an experiment to see how it impacts the perception of shapes. It is a story of self-exploration and new perspectives.”
Mario Bejagan Cardenas
‘Emirates Legacy’
This image is from a series that the Filipino architect, who has lived in the Emirates for almost two decades, created to “portray the journey of the UAE and how its national identity, culture and heritage are being preserved for generations to come.” It was a particularly apt contribution, marking the UAE’s 50th anniversary.