EU foreign policy chief says 'pause' needed in Iran talks
The comments by Josep Borrell come as a roadmap appeared imminent for the US to rejoin an accord it unilaterally withdrew from in 2018 and for Iran to again limit its rapidly advancing nuclear program. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

EU foreign policy chief says 'pause' needed in Iran talks
  • There was no immediate reaction from Iran
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

DUBAI: The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Friday that “a pause” was needed in ongoing talks over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers, blaming “external factors” for the delay.
The comments by Josep Borrell come as a roadmap appeared imminent for the US to rejoin an accord it unilaterally withdrew from in 2018 and for Iran to again limit its rapidly advancing nuclear program.
“A final text is essentially ready and on the table,” Borrell wrote on Twitter. “As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the US to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement.”
The JCPOA, of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is the 2015 nuclear deal’s formal name.
There was no immediate reaction from Iran.

Topics: Iran EU Iran nuclear deal

WHO urges Ukraine to destroy lab pathogens

WHO urges Ukraine to destroy lab pathogens
Updated 57 min 51 sec ago
AFP

WHO urges Ukraine to destroy lab pathogens

WHO urges Ukraine to destroy lab pathogens
  • WHO said that its remit included the promotion of biosecurity at laboratories, to prevent the accidental or deliberate release of pathogens
  • In its general recommendations on laboratory safety, the WHO emphasises a risk-based evaluation, spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters
Updated 57 min 51 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The WHO said Friday it has urged Ukraine to destroy any highly dangerous pathogens in its laboratories to avoid the risk of an outbreak as Russian strikes on the country continued.
The World Health Organization said that its remit included the promotion of biosecurity at laboratories, to prevent the accidental or deliberate release of pathogens.
“As part of this work, WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills,” the UN health agency said.
Aware of the concern that the recommendation could create, after Ukraine’s main civil nuclear power plant was caught up in the Russian invasion, the WHO stressed the broader context of years of collaboration with the Ukrainian authorities to improve lab safety.
“WHO routinely assists member states in improving their public health capacities, including by facilitating improved safety and security of laboratories holding samples of pathogens of public health concern,” the organization said.
“WHO’s country office in Ukraine has been working for several years with the Ministry of Health and other partners, including other WHO member states, to support the enhancing of biosafety and biosecurity of labs, as well as the capacity of lab personnel, in particular to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.”
In its general recommendations on laboratory safety, the WHO emphasises a risk-based evaluation, spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Ukraine.
“Labs should always look into and assess the situation they are in, to ensure that in the case of a threat, there is a way to dispose safely of pathogens that normally are in all these countries for public health purposes, and to avoid any accidental spill,” he said.
“It is a part of us providing public health advice to every country to try to ensure that there is a minimized risk of any harm to population because of any possible accidental leak of pathogens.”
Questioned by AFP, the WHO did not provide a list of laboratories in Ukraine, nor indicate their level of biosecurity or explain what pathogens they held.
Jasarevic could not say whether any laboratory affected by these recommendations was in an area actively being bombarded or occupied by Russian troops.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict WHO pathogens laboratories biosecurity

UK minister's plan to deploy navy to Channel is dead in the water, say MPs

UK minister's plan to deploy navy to Channel is dead in the water, say MPs
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

UK minister’s plan to deploy navy to Channel is dead in the water, say MPs

UK minister’s plan to deploy navy to Channel is dead in the water, say MPs
  • Infighting between Home Office and defense ministry has scuppered scheme to curb Channel migrant flows
  • More than 28,000 people arrived in the UK via small boats in 2021
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel’s plan to deploy the Royal Navy to halt migrant crossings in the English Channel “failed before it has started,” MPs have warned.

MPs on the UK’s Defense Committee said public disagreements between “two great offices of state” — the Ministry of Defense and the Home Office — over the role of the Navy was “deeply unedifying” and undermined trust in the government’s ability to solve the Channel migrant issue.

“If one of the objectives is to restore public confidence, then this disagreement has done the opposite and the operation has failed before it has even started,” said the MPs.

“We question whether announcing the policy before agreeing the detail was a wise move or rather one born of desperation. We hope that lessons will be learned from this experience.”

The UK has been grappling with a sharp increase in the number of people arriving in Britain via the English Channel in small boats in recent years. 

In 2021, 28,400 refugees and migrants arrived via the Channel — more than three times the 8,400 that arrived in 2020.

Deploying naval vessels was one plan mooted to deal with the problem, but it soon became controversial after the Royal Navy rejected the idea of carrying out “pushbacks” of small boats — a tactic the home secretary had endorsed.

The defense committee said that the navy’s involvement in the Channel was an “ill-defined policy, prematurely announced” and added: “The best-case scenario for the Royal Navy is that it will leave with its reputation unharmed.”

Adding responsibility for managing Channel migrants without a budget increase would further burden an “already overstretched” defense ministry, the committee said.

It voiced serious concerns over the “lack of a clear end point for this operation,” and added: “The MoD has its own policy failings which it needs to remedy — it should not be made responsible for the failings of other Government departments as well.”

The committee called on the Home Office and MoD to agree “realistic indicators of success” and explain them to parliament.

“Furthermore, we recommend that an agreed date for the operation to be handed over to the Border Force is published, with the option of extension if so required,” the report said. 

“This cannot be an open-ended deployment, occupying scarce Royal Navy vessels and personnel.”

Stoltenberg: Ukraine conflict must not spark NATO-Russia war

Stoltenberg: Ukraine conflict must not spark NATO-Russia war
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

Stoltenberg: Ukraine conflict must not spark NATO-Russia war

Stoltenberg: Ukraine conflict must not spark NATO-Russia war
  • NATO’s rejection of Ukrainian calls to provide air cover against Russian missiles and warplanes has drawn strong criticism from Kyiv
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

ANTALYA, Turkey: NATO must not allow Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to spill over into an open conflict between the alliance and Moscow, its chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday, warning a no-fly zone would likely lead to full-scale war.
NATO’s rejection of Ukrainian calls to provide air cover against Russian missiles and warplanes has drawn strong criticism from Kyiv, which accused the alliance of giving Moscow the greenlight to press ahead with its assault.
“We have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine’s borders to becoming a full-fledged war between Russia and NATO,” the NATO secretary general said in an interview on the sidelines of a forum in Turkey.
He warned that a no-fly zone over Ukraine would “most likely lead to a full war between NATO and Russia,” causing “so much more suffering, so much more death and destruction.”
Stoltenberg said a no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean that NATO would have to take out Russian air defense systems not only in Ukraine, but also around Belarus and Russia.
“It will mean that we need to be ready to shoot down Russian planes because a no-fly zone is not only something you declare you have to impose it,” he said at the Antalya diplomacy forum organized by Turkey.
Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed NATO for ruling out a no-fly zone over his country saying the Western military alliance knew further Russian aggression was likely.
“Knowing that new strikes and casualties are inevitable, NATO deliberately decided not to close the sky over Ukraine,” he said.
Stoltenberg said that the training of tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops by NATO member states in recent years, as well as the supply of military equipment, had proved “extremely important (for Ukraine’s forces) in the fight against invading Russian forces.”
But he added: “The most important thing is that President (Vladimir) Putin should end this senseless war,” he said.
“Withdraw all its forces and engage in good faith in diplomatic political efforts to find a political solution,” said Stoltenberg.
He also praised Turkey’s move to facilitate talks on Thursday between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday held talks in Antalya in the first such high-level contact since Moscow invaded its neighbor.
But no progress was made in the talks even on a 24-hour cease-fire.
NATO member Turkey has long sought to broker a solution through direct talks with Putin.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who mediated Thursday’s tripartite talks in Antalya, said his Ukrainian counterpart Kuleba had reaffirmed that Zelensky was ready for a meeting with Putin, and Lavrov had replied that Putin was not against it in principle.
“I think Turkey plays an important role in trying to facilitate some kind of strengthened political dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv,” Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg is due to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Antalya forum.
Asked about the prospects of NATO membership for Ukraine, Stoltenberg said it was up to Kyiv.
“It is for Ukraine to decide whether they aspire for membership or not. And then at the end of the day, it will be 30 allies to decide on the membership issue,” he said.
In an interview aired on ABC News, Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia’s stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbor.
“We respect the Ukrainian decision, regardless of whether they apply or not apply for membership. This is a sovereign Ukrainian decision,” Stoltenberg said.
“The problem is that Russia doesn’t respect that sovereignty. They use military force against an independent sovereign nation because they don’t like their decisions under the path they have chosen.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia NATO Ukraine

Facebook removes posts repeating Boris Johnson's anti-Muslim comments

Facebook removes posts repeating Boris Johnson's anti-Muslim comments
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

Facebook removes posts repeating Boris Johnson’s anti-Muslim comments

Facebook removes posts repeating Boris Johnson’s anti-Muslim comments
  • The UK prime minister has previously likened Muslim women to post boxes
  • Dummy Facebook account posted same comments and was banned for harassment
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Controversial comments made in 2018 by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were posted by a media watchdog under dummy Facebook accounts and were then removed by the social media platform for hate speech.

Big Brother Watch (BBW) devised the experiment to test Facebook’s content policies — and found that the social media site, owned by tech giant Meta, views words used by Johnson to be “harassment and bullying.”

Johnson wrote a column in August 2018 for the Daily Telegraph newspaper in which he said Muslim women in burqas resembled post boxes.

Repeating those comments, the BBW dummy account posted a picture of Muslim women with the caption: “It is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes.” The account was blocked for harassment and bullying.

A remark made by shadow chancellor Angela Rayner in February this year — “Shoot your terrorists and ask questions second” — was also blocked by the platform for breaching its violence and incitement policy.

The UK Conservative Party has often found itself criticized for controversial comments and its attitude towards Muslims. After an independent investigation, Johnson’s comments were found not to have breached the party’s code of conduct.

Johnson has also previously referred to Muslim women as looking like “bank robbers.”

Conservative ministers have been accused of dragging their feet in tackling Islamophobia within the party and wider country. Earlier this year, the senior Conservative politician Nusrat Ghani, who was the UK’s first female Muslim minister, claimed that she had been discriminated against by the party when she was demoted from the position of Under Secretary of State for Transport because her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable.”

In the aftermath of that row, Qari Asim, an imam appointed by the government in 2019 to tackle Islamophobia, said he had received no “meaningful engagement” from ministers “in years.”

Topics: Facebook Boris Johnson

Global pandemic deaths could be three times official figure, US study suggests

Global pandemic deaths could be three times official figure, US study suggests
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

Global pandemic deaths could be three times official figure, US study suggests

Global pandemic deaths could be three times official figure, US study suggests
  • 120 extra people in every 100,000 have died as a result of COVID-19, researchers say
  • Low-income countries worst hit by pandemic-induced deaths
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: More than 18 million people may have died worldwide from COVID-19 — three times the official toll, according to US researchers.

A study by Washington University in the US examined 191 countries and territories to uncover what researchers say is the true global death figure.

Their report lands almost two years to the day since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.

Some of the 18 million deaths were caused by the virus, while others were linked to infections or the result of other pre-existing medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease.

The figure combine to produce excess deaths — the number who may have died as a result of the virus compared with “normal” years.

Published in medical journal The Lancet, the Washington study found the global rate of excess deaths was 120 per 100,000 people, though the figure varied significantly across countries.

That means the true tally for COVID-19 deaths worldwide from the start of 2020 to the end of 2021 is around 18.2 million.

The highest rates were in lower-income countries in Latin America, Europe and sub-Saharan Africa. These include Bolivia, Bulgaria, Eswatini, North Macedonia and Lesotho.

But deaths were also fairly high in some high-income countries, such as Italy and parts of the US.

Countries with the lowest death rates were Iceland, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and Taiwan.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Haidong Wang, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said: “Understanding the true death toll from the pandemic is vital for effective public health decision-making.”

He added: “Studies from several countries, including Sweden and the Netherlands, suggest COVID-19 was the direct cause of most excess deaths, but we currently don’t have enough evidence for most locations. Further research will help to reveal how many deaths were caused directly by COVID-19 and how many occurred as an indirect result of the pandemic.”

The researchers predict that excess mortality linked to the pandemic will decline, thanks to vaccines and new treatments, but warned that the pandemic is not yet over and dangerous new variants could still emerge.

Topics: Coronavirus

