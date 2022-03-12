Italy seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko’s Sailing Yacht A

ROME: Italian police have seized a superyacht from Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday, a few days after the businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The 143-meter Sailing Yacht A, which has a price tag of $578 million, has been sequestered at the northern port of Trieste, the government said.
Designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug in Germany, the vessel is the world’s biggest sailing yacht, the government said.
Melnichenko owns major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK.
Last week Italian police seized villas and yachts worth $156 million from five high-profile Russians who have been placed on the sanctions list.
The police operations were part of a coordinated drive by Western states to penalize wealthy Russians linked to President Vladimir Putin.
Concern grows over traffickers targeting Ukrainian refugees
SIRET: One man was detained in Poland suspected of raping a 19-year-old refugee he’d lured with offers of shelter after she fled war-torn Ukraine. Another was overheard promising work and a room to a 16-year-old girl before authorities intervened. Another case inside a refugee camp at Poland’s Medyka border, raised suspicions when a man was offering help only to women and children. When questioned by police, he changed his story. As millions of women and children flee across Ukraine’s borders in the face of Russian aggression, concerns are growing over how to protect the most vulnerable refugees from being targeted by human traffickers or becoming victims of other forms of exploitation. “Obviously all the refugees are women and children,” said Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams, the UNHCR’s head of global communications, who has visited borders in Romania, Poland and Moldova. “You have to worry about any potential risks for trafficking — but also exploitation, and sexual exploitation and abuse. These are the kinds of situations that people like traffickers … look to take advantage of,” she said. The UN refugee agency says more than 2.5 million people, including more than a million children, have already fled war-torn Ukraine in what has become an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Europe and its fastest exodus since World War II. In countries throughout Europe, including the border nations of Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia, private citizens and volunteers have been greeting and offering help to those whose lives have been shattered by war. From free shelter to free transport to work opportunities and other forms of assistance — help isn’t far away. But neither are the risks. Police in Wrocław, Poland, said Thursday they detained a 49-year-old suspect on rape charges after he allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old Ukrainian refugee he lured with offers of help over the Internet. The suspect could face up to 12 years in prison for the “brutal crime,” authorities said. “He met the girl by offering his help via an Internet portal,” police said in a statement. “She escaped from war-torn Ukraine, did not speak Polish. She trusted a man who promised to help and shelter her. Unfortunately, all this turned out to be deceitful manipulation.” Police in Berlin warned women and children in a post on social media in Ukrainian and Russian against accepting offers of overnight stays, and urged them to report anything suspicious. Tamara Barnett, director of operations at the Human Trafficking Foundation, a UK-based charity which grew out of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Human Trafficking, said that such a rapid, mass displacement of people could be a “recipe for disaster.” “When you’ve suddenly got a huge cohort of really vulnerable people who need money and assistance immediately,” she said, “it’s sort of a breeding ground for exploitative situations and sexual exploitation. When I saw all these volunteers offering their houses … that flagged a worry in my head.” The Migration Data Portal notes that humanitarian crises such as those associated with conflicts “can exacerbate pre-existing trafficking trends and give rise to new ones” and that traffickers can thrive on “the inability of families and communities to protect themselves and their children.” Security officials in Romania and Poland told The Associated Press that plain-clothed intelligence officers were on the lookout for criminal elements. In the Romanian border town of Siret, authorities said men offering free rides to women have been sent away. Human trafficking is a grave human rights violation and can involve a wide range of exploitative roles. From sexual exploitation — such as prostitution — to forced labor, from domestic slavery to organ removal, and forced criminality, it is often inflicted by traffickers through coercion and abuse of power. A 2020 human trafficking report by the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, estimates the annual global profit from the crime is 29.4 billion euros ($32 billion). It says that sexual exploitation is the most common form of human trafficking in the 27-nation bloc and that nearly three-quarters of all victims are female, with almost every fourth victim a child. Madalina Mocan, committee director at ProTECT, an organization that brings together 21 anti-trafficking groups, said there are “already worrying signs,” with some refugees being offered shelter in exchange for services such as cleaning and babysitting, which could lead to exploitation. “There will be attempts of traffickers trying to take victims from Ukraine across the border. Women and children are vulnerable, especially those that do not have connections — family, friends, other networks of support,” she said, adding that continued conflict will mean “more and more vulnerable people” reaching the borders. At the train station in the Hungarian border town of Zahony, 25-year-old Dayrina Kneziva arrived from Kyiv with her childhood friend. Fleeing a war zone, Kneziva said, left them little time to consider other potential dangers. “When you compare ... you just choose what will be less dangerous,” said Kneziva, who hopes to make it to Slovakia’s capital of Bratislava with her friend. “When you leave in a hurry, you just don’t think about other things.” A large proportion of the refugees arriving in the border countries want to move on to friends or family elsewhere in Europe and many are relying on strangers to reach their destinations. “The people who are leaving Ukraine are under emotional stress, trauma, fear, confusion,” said Cristina Minculescu, a psychologist at Next Steps Romania who provides support to trafficking victims. “It’s not just human trafficking, there is a risk of abduction, rape ... their vulnerabilities being exploited in different forms.” At Romania’s Siret border after a five-day car journey from the bombed historical city of Chernihiv, 44-year-old Iryna Pypypenko waited inside a tent with her two children, sheltering from the cold. She said a friend in Berlin who is looking for accommodation for her has warned her to beware of possibly nefarious offers. “She told me there are many, very dangerous propositions,” said Pypypenko, whose husband and parents stayed behind in Ukraine. “She told me that I have to communicate only with official people and believe only the information they give me.” Ionut Epureanu, the chief police commissioner of Suceava county, told the AP at the Siret border that police are working closely with the country’s national agency against human trafficking and other law enforcement to try to prevent crimes. “We are trying to make a control for every vehicle leaving the area,” he said. “A hundred people making transport have good intentions, but it’s enough to be one that isn’t … and tragedy can come.” Vlad Gheorghe, a Romanian member of the European Parliament who launched a Facebook group called United for Ukraine that has more than 250,000 members and pools resources to help refugees, including accommodation, says he is working closely with the authorities to prevent any abuses. “No offer for volunteering or stay or anything goes unchecked, we check every offer,” he said. “We call back, we ask some questions, we have a minimal check before any offer for help is accepted.” At Poland’s Medyka border, seven former members of the French Foreign Legion, an elite military force, are voluntarily providing their own security to refugees and are on the lookout for traffickers. “This morning we found three men who were trying to get a bunch of women into a van,” said one of the former legionnaires, a South African who gave only his first name, Mornay. “I can’t 100 percent say they were trying to recruit them for sex trafficking, but when we started talking to them and approached them — they got nervous and just left immediately.” “We just want to try and get women and kids to safety,” he added. “The risk is very high because there are so many people you just don’t know who is doing what.” Back at her tent on the Siret border, Pypypenko said people were offering help — but she wasn’t sure who she could trust. “People just enter and tell us that they can take us for free to France,” she said. “Today we are for three hours here … and we had two or three propositions like that. I couldn’t even imagine such a situation, that such a big tragedy could be the field of crime.”
Russians push toward Kyiv, keep up siege of other cities
New commercial satellite images appeared to capture artillery firing on residential areas between the Russians and the capital
LVIV, Ukraine: Russian forces appeared to make progress from the northeast in their slow fight toward Ukraine’s capital, while tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege with shelling so heavy that residents of one city were unable to bury the growing number of dead.
In past offensives in Syria and Chechnya, Russia’s strategy has been to crush armed resistance with sustained airstrikes and shelling that levels population centers. That kind of assault has cut off the southern port city of Mariupol, and a similar fate could await Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine if the war continues.
In Mariupol, unceasing barrages into the city have thwarted repeated attempts to bring in food and water and evacuate trapped civilians. On Friday, an Associated Press photographer captured the moment when a tank appeared to fire directly on an apartment building, enveloping one side in a billowing orange fireball.
A deadly strike on a maternity hospital there this week sparked international outrage and war-crime allegations.
Mariupol’s death toll has passed 1,500 in 12 days of attack, the mayor’s office said. Shelling forced crews to stop digging trenches for mass graves, so the “dead aren’t even being buried,” the mayor said.
Ukraine’s emergency services reported the bodies of five people were pulled from an apartment building that was struck by shelling in Kharkiv, including two women, a man and two children.
Russian forces were blockading Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, even as efforts have been made to create new humanitarian corridors around it and other urban centers.
Invading Russian forces have struggled far more than expected against determined Ukrainian fighters. But Russia’s stronger military threatens to grind down Ukrainian forces, despite an ongoing flow of weapons and other assistance from the West for Ukraine’s westward-looking, democratically elected government.
The conflict has already sent 2.5 million people fleeing the country.
On the ground, the Kremlin’s forces appeared to be trying to regroup and regain momentum after encountering heavy losses and tough resistance over the past two weeks. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Russia is trying to reset and “re-posture” its troops, gearing up for operations against Kyiv.
“It’s ugly already, but it’s going to get worse,” said Nick Reynolds, a warfare analyst at Royal United Services Institute, a British think tank.
In a multi-front attack on Kyiv, the Russians’ push from the northeast appeared to be advancing, a US defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to give the US assessment of the fight. Combat units were moved up from the rear as the forces closed to less than 20 miles (30 kilometers) from the capital.
New commercial satellite images appeared to capture artillery firing on residential areas between the Russians and the capital. The images from Maxar Technologies showed muzzle flashes and smoke from the big guns, as well as impact craters and burning homes in the town of Moschun, outside Kyiv, the company said.
In a devastated village east of the capital, villagers climbed over toppled walls and flapping metal strips in the remnants of a pool hall, restaurant and theater freshly blown apart by Russian bombs.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “created this mess, thinking he will be in charge here,” 62-year-old Ivan Merzyk said. In temperatures sinking below freezing, villagers quickly spread plastic wrap or nailed plywood over blown-out windows of their homes.
“We are not going away from here,” Merzyk said.
On the economic and political front, the US and its allies moved to further isolate and sanction the Kremlin. President Joe Biden announced that the US will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia and ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.
The move to revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” status was taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.
“The free world is coming together to confront Putin,” Biden said.
With the invasion in its 16th day, Putin said there had been “certain positive developments” in ongoing talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, but he gave no details.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on video to encourage his people to keep fighting.
“It’s impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it,” he said via video from Kyiv.
Zelenskyy said authorities were working on establishing 12 humanitarian corridors and trying to ensure food, medicine and other basics get to people across the country. Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed in the invasion, along with many Ukrainian civilians.
He also accused Russia of kidnapping the mayor of one city, Melitopol, calling the abduction “a new stage of terror.” The Biden administration had warned before the invasion of Russian plans to detain and kill targeted people in Ukraine. Zelenskyy himself is a likely top target.
At least until recently, Russians have made the biggest advances on cities in the east and south while struggling in the north and around Kyiv.
Russia said Friday it used high-precision long-range weapons to put military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk in the west “out of action.” The attack on Lutsk killed four Ukrainian servicemen, the mayor said.
Russian airstrikes also targeted for the first time Dnipro, a major industrial hub in the east and Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, with about 1 million people. One person was killed, Ukrainian officials said.
In images of the aftermath released by Ukraine’s emergency agency, firefighters doused a flaming building, and ash fell on bloodied rubble. Smoke billowed over shattered concrete where buildings once stood.
American defense officials said Russian pilots are averaging 200 sorties a day, compared with five to 10 for Ukrainian forces, which are focusing more on surface-to-air missiles, rocket-propelled grenades and drones to take out Russian aircraft.
The US also said Russia has launched nearly 810 missiles into Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the United Nations political chief said the international organization had received credible reports that Russian forces were using cluster bombs in populated areas. The bombs scatter smaller explosives over a wide area and are prohibited in cities and towns under international law.
Hong Kong leader says city is not yet past COVID-19 peak
Hong Kong, like mainland China, has adopted a ‘dynamic zero’ strategy that seeks to curb infections with strict mitigation measures
Updated 12 March 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Saturday that the city’s COVID-19 outbreak wasn’t yet past its peak despite recent daily case numbers showing a slight levelling off.
“At this moment, we could not comfortably say that we have past the peak,” Lam told reporters.
Health authorities reported 29,381 new infections on Friday, compared with 31,402 new cases on Thursday.
Lam added that fresh food supplies from mainland China had largely been restored to previous levels, after panic buying by the public in recent weeks had seen some supermarket shelves emptied on a daily basis.
In total since early 2020, the global financial hub has recorded almost 650,000 COVID-19 infections and about 3,500 deaths — most of them in the past two weeks.
Hong Kong, like mainland China, has adopted a “dynamic zero” strategy that seeks to curb infections with strict mitigation measures, even as most other major cities learn to live with the virus. China and Hong Kong’s approach has been severely tested by the fast-spreading omicron variant.
Hong Kong registered the most deaths per million people globally in the week to March 9, according to data publication Our World in Data. Most have been unvaccinated senior citizens.
A senior Chinese official overseeing Hong Kong affairs, Xia Baolong, who has been helping coordinate China’s response to aid Hong Kong in trying to contain the outbreak, was cited by the China News Agency as saying the city’s COVID-19 situation was still severe and to adequately prepare oneself mentally for this “long-term war.”
He added that the government needed to do carry out its anti-epidemic work in a precise manner like “acupuncture” and to strengthen inter-departmental coordination.
Responding to the remarks, Lam said “I can assure him ... that we are putting in every effort to fight this epidemic,” while dismissing the view that the Hong Kong government wasn’t working effectively and in unison to battle the outbreak.
Guatemala receives first arrivals of Ukrainians fleeing conflict
A rising number of Ukrainians and Russians have fled to Latin America in recent months
Updated 12 March 2022
GUATEMALA CITY: Guatemala on Friday received its first arrivals of Ukrainian families fleeing their homeland since Russia’s invasion of its neighbor last month, authorities said.
The eight Ukrainians were the first to arrive in the Central American country “for humanitarian reasons,” an immigration spokesperson told Reuters.
Another flight carrying more Ukrainians arrived several hours later, officials said. It is unclear how many may have arrived privately in Guatemala since the Russian attacks on Ukraine began.
“I don’t know what the future holds for us, but I hope the war ends soon,” said one of arrivals in a video disseminated by Guatemalan authorities. “It’s hard to say how much my heart hurts for my mother and father in Ukraine, who can’t leave.”
Guatemala’s announcement was the first on Ukrainian arrivals from the Central American countries known as the Northern Triangle — also including Honduras and El Salvador — which have themselves seen much of their populations emigrate due to violence and poverty.
A rising number of Ukrainians and Russians have fled to Latin America in recent months, including those who turn up at the United States-Mexico border.
China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing
China’s daily rise of domestically transmitted cases reached a two-year high this week with many asymptomatic carriers
Updated 12 March 2022
SHANGHAI: China has granted approval to five COVID-19 antigen kits made by local companies to be used for self-testing, state broadcaster CCTV said on Saturday, as it tweaks its testing regime that has been pressured by omicron.
China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) published a notice on Friday saying Beijing Huaketai Biotechnology had been allowed to make changes to its COVID-19 antigen test kit’s device certificate.
It published a similar approval for four other companies, Nanjing Vazyme Biotech, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech , Beijing Jinwofu Bioengineering Technology and a BGI Genomics subsidiary, Shenzhen Huada Yinyuan Pharmaceutical Technology, on Saturday.
While the NMPA did not provide more information, CCTV said the NMPA approvals marked the official market launch of new COVID-19 antigen self-test kits.
The approvals come after the country’s health regulator on Friday said it would allow the general public to buy COVID-19 antigen self-test kits in stores and online for the first time.
In the past two years, medical workers in many Chinese cities have swabbed hundreds of thousands of noses and throats within days after just a handful of cases emerged, using nucleic acid tests that require labs to process samples. The scale of effort has helped China keep its caseload tiny by global standards.
However, some experts said it has become increasingly challenging for that strategy to keep up with the spread of the omicron variant. China’s daily rise of domestically transmitted cases reached a two-year high this week with many asymptomatic carriers.