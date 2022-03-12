You are here

Man injures 3 police, is killed after attack in Marseille

Man injures 3 police, is killed after attack in Marseille
Police block access to the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on October 29, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Man injures 3 police, is killed after attack in Marseille

Man injures 3 police, is killed after attack in Marseille
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

MARSEILLE: A French man with a knife injured three police officers in the southern city of Marseille on Saturday, and was killed by police after repeatedly ignoring warning shots, authorities said.
The reason for the attack was unclear.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described a “violent attack with a knife” and said police were able to “neutralize the victim and avoid the worst.”
Speaking from the site of the attack, Darmanin said the attacker was not known to police and had no police record. He said the officers tried various ways to warn him that didn’t work, and “then they opened fire and stopped him.”
City officials at the scene said three officers were injured and one was hospitalized.
The national antiterrorism prosecutor’s office said it is examining what happened before determining whether to open an investigation into terrorism. France has been hit by several deadly extremist attacks in recent years.
The attack took place in the Old Port of Marseille on the Mediterranean, not far from a site that is collecting aid for victims of the war in Ukraine, but authorities said there was no immediate sign of any link between the collection site and the attack.

Topics: France knife attack

Belarus denies plans to join Russian invasion but is 'rotating' troops at border

Belarus denies plans to join Russian invasion but is ‘rotating’ troops at border
Updated 5 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Belarus denies plans to join Russian invasion but is ‘rotating’ troops at border

Belarus denies plans to join Russian invasion but is ‘rotating’ troops at border
  • Belarus has no plans to join the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to its Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich
Updated 5 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Belarus has no plans to join the Russian invasion of Ukraine but is sending five battalion tactical groups (BTGs) to its border on rotation to replace forces already stationed there, its Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich said on Saturday.
A top Ukrainian security official on Friday warned Belarus not to send troops to Ukraine, saying Ukraine was showing restraint toward Belarus despite the country being used as a launchpad for Russian planes.
“I want to underline that the transfer of troops is in no way connected with (any) preparation, and especially not with the participation of Belarusian soldiers in the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine,” Gulevich said.

Topics: belarus Russia-Ukraine Conflict invasion

Fighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again

Fighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again
Updated 20 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Fighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again

Fighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again
  • Air raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters
Updated 20 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine: Conflict raged northwest of Kyiv on Saturday and other cities were encircled and under heavy shelling, while Ukrainian officials said fighting and threats of Russian air attacks were endangering attempted evacuations.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said the government planned to use agreed humanitarian corridors out of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol as well as towns and villages in the regions of Kyiv, Sumy and some other areas.

But the governor of the Kyiv region said fighting and threats of Russian air attacks were continuing during evacuation attempts and the Donetsk region’s governor said constant shelling was complicating bringing aid into Mariupol.

An adviser to the Ukrainian presidency said earlier that 79 evacuation buses and two trucks with humanitarian cargo had left for Sumy on Saturday. Buses and trucks also left Zaporizhzhia for Mariupol, a video released by the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration on social media showed.

At least 1,582 civilians in Mariupol have been killed as a result of Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade, the city council said in an online statement on Friday. It was not possible to verify casualty figures.

Air raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters, local media reported.

Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian air base and hit an ammunition depot near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych as saying.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said a mosque in Mariupol where more than 80 people had been sheltering had also been shelled, without saying whether anyone had been killed or wounded.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians what it calls a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine and unseat leaders it refers to as neo-Nazis. It has not responded to Ukrainian challenges to provide evidence.

Ukraine said it expected a new wave of attacks on the regions around the capital Kyiv, the country’s second city Kharkiv and Donbass in the east, where Russian-backed separatists have expanded their control.

Britain’s defense ministry said on Friday that Russian forces could target the capital Kyiv in a few days. In an update on Saturday, it said fighting northwest of the capital continued, with the bulk of Russian ground forces 25km from the center.

The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remained encircled under heavy Russian shelling, it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24 in an operation that has been near universally condemned around the world and that has drawn tough Western sanctions on Russia.

The bombardment has trapped thousands of people in besieged cities and sent 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring countries.

Efforts to isolate Russia economically have stepped up, with the United States imposing new sanctions on senior Kremlin officials and Russian oligarchs on Friday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would on Saturday suspend Moscow’s privileged trade and economic treatment, crack down on its use of crypto-assets, and ban the import of iron and steel goods from Russia, as well as the export of luxury goods in the other direction.

Moscow said on Saturday the European Union would end up paying at least three times more for oil, gas and electricity.

“I believe the European Union would not benefit from this — we have more durable supplies and stronger nerves,” Russian foreign ministry official Nikolai Kobrinets told Interfax.

As the Russian invasion entered its third week, its forces kept up their bombardment of cities across the country on Friday. Satellite images showed them firing artillery as they advanced on Kyiv.

As hundreds sheltered in Kharkiv metro stations, Nastya, a young girl lying on a makeshift bed on the floor of a train carriage, said she had been there for over a week, unable to move around much and ill with a virus.

“I’m scared for my home, for the homes of my friends, very scared for the whole country, and scared for myself of course,” she said.

Topics: Russia Kyiv Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine: Mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol

Ukraine: Mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Ukraine: Mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol

Ukraine: Mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
  • ‘The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders’
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP
KYIV: A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.
“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey,” the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

Sanctions could cause space station to crash: Roscosmos

Sanctions could cause space station to crash: Roscosmos
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Sanctions could cause space station to crash: Roscosmos

Sanctions could cause space station to crash: Roscosmos
  • The sanctions, some of which predate Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, could disrupt the operation of Russian spacecraft servicing the ISS
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Western sanctions against Russia could cause the International Space Station to crash, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos warned Saturday, calling for the punitive measures to be lifted.
According to Dmitry Rogozin, the sanctions, some of which predate Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, could disrupt the operation of Russian spacecraft servicing the ISS.
As a result, the Russian segment of the station — which helps correct its orbit — could be affected, causing the 500-ton structure to “fall down into the sea or onto land,” the Roscosmos chief wrote on Telegram.
“The Russian segment ensures that the station’s orbit is corrected (on average 11 times a year), including to avoid space debris,” said Rogozin, who regularly expresses his support for the Russian army in Ukraine on social networks.
Publishing a map of the locations where the ISS could possibly come down, he pointed out that it was unlikely to be in Russia.
“But the populations of other countries, especially those led by the ‘dogs of war’, should think about the price of the sanctions against Roscosmos,” he continued, describing the countries who imposed sanctions as “crazy.”
Rogozin similarly raised the threat of the space station falling to earth last month while blasting Western sanctions on Twitter.
On March 1, NASA said it was trying to find a solution to keep the ISS in orbit without Russia’s help.
Crews and supplies are transported to the Russian segment by Soyuz spacecraft.
But Rogozin said the launcher used for take-off had been “under US sanctions since 2021 and under EU and Canadian sanctions since 2022.”
Roscosmos said it had appealed to NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency, “demanding the lifting of illegal sanctions against our companies.”
Space is one of the last remaining areas where the United States and Russia continue to cooperate.
At the beginning of March, Roscosmos announced its intention to prioritize the construction of military satellites as Russia finds itself increasingly isolated as a result of the war in Ukraine.
Rogozin also announced that Moscow would no longer supply the engines for the US Atlas and Antares rockets.
“Let them soar into space on their broomsticks,” he wrote.
On March 30, US astronaut, Mark Vande Hei, and two cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, are scheduled to return to Earth from the ISS onboard a Soyuz spacecraft.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia

Italy seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A

Italy seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko’s Sailing Yacht A
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

Italy seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko’s Sailing Yacht A

Italy seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko’s Sailing Yacht A
  • Businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Updated 12 March 2022
Reuters

ROME: Italian police have seized a superyacht from Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday, a few days after the businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The 143-meter Sailing Yacht A, which has a price tag of $578 million, has been sequestered at the northern port of Trieste, the government said.
Designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug in Germany, the vessel is the world’s biggest sailing yacht, the government said.
Melnichenko owns major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK.
Last week Italian police seized villas and yachts worth $156 million from five high-profile Russians who have been placed on the sanctions list.
The police operations were part of a coordinated drive by Western states to penalize wealthy Russians linked to President Vladimir Putin.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Italy

