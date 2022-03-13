You are here

  • Home
  • As Cairo transforms, Egyptians fight to save their trees

As Cairo transforms, Egyptians fight to save their trees

As Cairo transforms, Egyptians fight to save their trees
A woman walks past a recently planted tree on a narrow pavement which replaced a huge garden in Heliopolis, in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zmudb

Updated 13 March 2022
AP

As Cairo transforms, Egyptians fight to save their trees

As Cairo transforms, Egyptians fight to save their trees
  • Egypt’s environmental record is under scrutiny as it hosts the UN clima te conference COP27 in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh in November
Updated 13 March 2022
AP

CAIRO: A few months ago, Choucri Asmar decided he wasn’t ready to give up hope. So he led a group of residents in “a peaceful demonstration to protect the trees” of his Cairo neighborhood.

Egyptian authorities were planning to clear out a large avenue of ficus, acacia and palm trees — part of sweeping urban redevelopment projects that are transforming much of historic Cairo. “It was like a war on green,” Asmar said.

Asmar and other residents of Heliopolis — an old neighborhood that boasts some of the city’s most important early 20th-century buildings — numbered the trees lining Nehru Street, labeling each of them after famous Egyptian figures. Five days later, police took the signs down and Asmar got a warning from security officials. The trees have survived, for now, while many others nearby have not, their wood sawed into pieces and towed away in trucks.

Part of the adjoining park was razed to erect a stone monument commemorating Cairo’s road and highways development, while a nearby public garden dating from the early 20th century was demolished to make way for a new street and state-owned gas station. Asmar said that between August 2019 and January 2020, Heliopolis lost an estimated 396,000 square meters (about 100 acres) of green space.

“And then we stopped counting, but lost much more,” he said. He described feeling disoriented on once-familiar streets.

That’s roughly 73 football fields worth of greenery in just one neighborhood of the sprawling metropolis that stretches from the Pyramids at Giza in the west, across the Nile River, to new modern developments in the east. Heliopolis accounts for no more than one-fifth of the capital in area. Cairo’s population of roughly 20 million is spread over some 648 square km, making it one of the densest cities in the world.

Egypt’s environmental record is under scrutiny as it hosts the UN climate conference COP27 in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

An official at Egypt’s Ministry of Environment did not respond to a request for comment on the loss of urban green spaces. Other officials have said that better roads will ease traffic, and promised that the new developments will include large parks and incorporate as much vegetation as possible. One plan, announced in government media, is for a park in the historic center, incorporating a large archaeological zone.

Much of Cairo’s redesign and new highways aim to service a new capital under construction on the city’s outskirts. It’s the flagship megaproject of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who says he is rebuilding the economy after years of political turmoil.

In recent years, grassroots groups have sprung up in different areas of Cairo to try to protect the city’s urban identity. Asmar is a member of the Heliopolis Heritage Initiative, founded in 2011.

Sarah Rifaat lives a five-minute walk from Mesaha Square, a rare leafy spot in Giza, a neighborhood of high-rises. A few months ago, she was jolted into action by a video of a forklift leveling the square’s garden. She joined a WhatsApp group where residents expressed concern over the loss of green space. Residents organized a petition, but paving over of the garden continued.

“There’s a sense of collective connection to trees that I haven’t seen before,” she said.

Activists have scored some wins, including halting the commercial redevelopment of the Fish Garden, a park in the city’s central Zamalek area. Rifaat has seen some urban improvements initiated by city officials as well, but says there is no accountability among decision-makers.

Cairenes are struggling to come to terms with a rapidly changing city, where many public spaces have been taken away or commercialized, she said. Rifaat believes that protecting neighborhoods has become a final form of protest, as the space for civil society in Egypt keeps shrinking.

Backed up by residential groups across the city, environmental lawyer Ahmed Elseidi is leading a case before Egypt’s highest administrative court that he hopes will oblige the government to replant trees and protect Cairo’s few remaining green spaces.

The government is required by law to carry out public consultations and environmental impact reports on highway construction that has torn through many old neighborhoods, he said. The law protects green spaces, designating trees as public property, he added.

Elseidi said he has submitted documents showing that no environmental studies were conducted ahead of any road projects, including in Heliopolis.

Rim Hamdy, a botany professor at Cairo University, said some types of trees could vanish from city streets. Thirty-five varieties of Australian eucalyptus once grew along Giza streets but dozens have been felled. Even the nearby Agricultural Ministry’s plant nursery has been bulldozed, she said.

Many tree species and public gardens are a legacy of Egypt’s 19th-century rulers, who planted thousands of trees as they rebuilt Cairo. They imported specimens — including flowering purple jacaranda and red poinciana — that became signatures of Cairo’s streets.

Hamdy plans to petition authorities to allow her to trim and protect a century-old sycamore fig outside her university.

In Maadi, an area known for its leafy squares and villas, the Tree Lovers Association is one of the city’s oldest neighborhood groups.

Association member Samia Zeitoun said the authorities have responded to some of the public complaints about development.

“Cairo was choking, so it’s a big challenge for the government to open up arteries,” she said, raising the issue of overcrowding in the city that grows by the thousands every day.

As Egypt prepares to host COP27, activists say green spaces help reduce Cairo’s heavy pollution and lower scorching summer temperatures in urban areas.

In fighting to preserve green spaces, the more well-to-do areas score more successes, with residents typically enjoying better access to officials than those living in poorer areas.

Asmar said he’s disappointed he hasn’t been able to do more to protect Al-Maza, a working-class area next to the more affluent Heliopolis. Authorities are removing its main tree-lined road and planning to evict residents along it, he said.

Topics: Cairo Egyptians Trees

Related

Egyptians the biggest winners among Dubai property buyers
Business & Economy
Egyptians the biggest winners among Dubai property buyers
Migrants from north Africa are examined on board an Italian coast guard patrol boat last year. (AFP/File Photo)
World
More than 600 Egyptians and Moroccans land on island of Lampedusa

Missiles fired on US consulate in north Iraq were launched from Iran: US and Iraqi officials

Missiles fired on US consulate in north Iraq were launched from Iran: US and Iraqi officials
Updated 48 min 18 sec ago
AP

Missiles fired on US consulate in north Iraq were launched from Iran: US and Iraqi officials

Missiles fired on US consulate in north Iraq were launched from Iran: US and Iraqi officials
  • Iraqi officials say the attack damaged buildings but there were no confirmed casualties so far
  • Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi says the "aggression" was obviously meant to spread fear among Irbil's inhabitants
Updated 48 min 18 sec ago
AP

BAGHDAD: As many as 12 missiles were fired Sunday toward the US consulate in Iraq’s northern city of Irbil, Iraqi security officials said. A US defense official said missiles had been launched at the city from neighboring Iran.
Officials in Iraq and the US gave different accounts of damage. A second US official said there was no damage and no casualties at any US government facility, but Iraqi officials said several missiles had hit the US consulate. The consulate building is new and currently unoccupied.
The US defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because information was still coming in, said it was still not certain exactly how many missiles were fired and exactly where they landed.
The Iraqi security officials said there were no immediate report of casualties from the attack, which occurred shortly after midnight and caused material damage in the area. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
One of the Iraqi officials said the ballistic missiles were fired from Iran, without elaborating. The US officials could not confirm the type of missile.
The second US official said the incident was being investigated by the government of Iraq and the Kurdish Regional Government. The US condemned what it called an “outrageous attack against Iraqi sovereignty and display of violence,” the official said in a statement.
The attack came several days after an Israeli strike near Damascus, Syria, killed two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Iran’s foreign ministry strongly condemned the attack Wednesday and vowed revenge.
On Sunday, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted Iraqi media acknowledging the attacks in Irbil, without saying where they originated.
Satellite broadcast channel Kurdistan24, which is located near the US consulate, went on air from their studio shortly after the attack, showing shattered glass and debris on their studio floor.
A security statement said Irbil was targeted “with a number of missiles” early Sunday, adding that security forces were investigating the incident and would release more details later.
The attack comes as negotiations in Vienna over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal hit a “pause” over Russian demands about sanctions targeting Moscow over its war on Ukraine.
The top US commander for the Middle East has repeatedly warned about the increasing threats of attacks from Iran and Iranian-back militias on troops and allies in Iraq and Syria.
In an interview with The Associated Press In December, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said that while US forces in Iraq have shifted to a non-combat role, Iran and its proxies still want all American troops to leave the country. As a result, he said, that may trigger more attacks.’
The Biden administration decided last July to end the US combat mission in Iraq by Dec. 31, and US forces gradually moved to an advisory role last year. The troops will still provide air support and other military aid for Iraq’s fight against the Daesh.
The US presence in Iraq has long been a flash point for Tehran, but tensions spiked after a January 2020 US drone strike near the Baghdad airport killed a top Iranian general. In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Al-Asad air base, where US troops were stationed. More than 100 service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in the blasts.
More recently, Iranian proxies are believed responsible for an assassination attempt late last year on Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
And officials have said they believe Iran was behind the October drone attack at the military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based. No US personnel were killed or injured in the attack.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi tweeted: “The aggression which targeted the dear city of Irbil and spread fear among its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people.”
Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish-controlled region, condemned the attack. In a Facebook post, he said Irbil “will not bow to the cowards who carried out the terrorist attack.”
 

 

 

Topics: Iraq rocket attacks Irbil

Related

Update Rockets hit Irbil airport in northern Iraq
Middle-East
Rockets hit Irbil airport in northern Iraq
Iran-backed groups behind Erbil rocket attack -Iraqi Kurdish security agency
Middle-East
Iran-backed groups behind Erbil rocket attack -Iraqi Kurdish security agency

Cash or card? Confusion rages over Lebanon’s new payment system

Cash or card? Confusion rages over Lebanon’s new payment system
Updated 12 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Cash or card? Confusion rages over Lebanon’s new payment system

Cash or card? Confusion rages over Lebanon’s new payment system
  • Supermarkets asked to split payments between systems, as gas stations refuse to accept full card payments
  • Ukraine crisis adds to country’s 'inflationary depression' as generator kingpin warns people may soon run out of money to buy fuel
Updated 12 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Supermarket owners in Lebanon have blamed “hard-line measures” from the Banque du Liban for the introduction of a new payment system for their customers.

The central bank’s change requires the payment of 50 percent of the value of purchases in cash, and 50 percent through bank cards, on account of “low liquidity” in markets, according to Nabil Fahed, head of the Syndicate of Supermarket Owners.

This development came the same day as gas station owners decided to stop accepting full payments for fuel via bank card.

Dr. Jassem Ajaka, an economist, described the repercussions as “economically catastrophic, as long as the amount of banknotes in Lebanese pounds that a citizen can withdraw from banks is limited while prices are rising.”

This situation, he claimed, would make people consume less, causing a decline in GDP and a larger contraction in the economy.

Charles Arbid, president of the Economic and Social Council, said that Lebanon “is experiencing inflationary depression: That is, consumption and economic movement are stalled.”

Operational prices are also rising for sectors such as energy and transportation, developments which, he said, require the immediate launch of a three-dimensional participatory dialogue at government level with employers and workers to devise solutions and take action.

He added: “No solutions are magical and readily available.”

The Association of Banks in Lebanon, meanwhile, will pay the government-approved social assistance to public sector employees, including the military.

This assistance is equivalent to half of an additional salary per month, with a minimum of 1.5 million Lebanese pounds ($993) and a maximum of 3 million pounds. Sixty percent of this is paid in cash, and other means of payment are being adopted to transfer the remaining 40 percent by bank card or check.

Nawal Nassr, president of the Public Administration Staff Association, said: “We can no longer afford to be approached with this level of absurdity.

“So far, we are committed to a day of attendance and we will stop doing so if this procedure is applied.”

The repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has exacerbated the world’s oil crisis and its derivatives, have also reached Lebanon.

A gallon of gasoline in the mediterranean country currently costs 500,000 pounds, and must now be paid for in cash.

Abdo Saade, head of a group of private generator owners, warned on Saturday that monthly subscription charges would increase between 30 percent to 40 percent due to the high price of diesel for his generators.

Prices currently range between 800,000 and 2 million pounds, and possibly even more depending on consumption, he said,

“After March 15, we may turn off generators in most areas because of people’s inability to pay consumption fees and (the) lack of liquidity,” Saade added.

The severe economic crisis that Lebanon has faced for two years has prevented bank transfers abroad, with several banks introducing new rules to manage deposits.

Withdrawal ceilings in Lebanese pounds and dollars are no longer commensurate with the amount of money that citizens need to pay for their expenses.

Traders argue that they have resorted to this procedure because they pay importers in cash for their goods.

Ajaka explained: “Why do they want to pay cash? The first reason is that suppliers accept only cash, meaning that the problem is with the supplier, whose reasons to do so need to be investigated. The second reason is that traders work with illegal people. The third reason is to keep the money in cash as a safety margin in the event of a deterioration in the situation.”

He pointed out that traders “argue that banks ask them to put their daily income in (the) banks for them to transfer money in cash to their employees when paying their salaries.”

Ajaka added that reliance on cash increased tax evasion, because traders then declare less of their business, and deprived the banking sector of resources to pump back into the economy.

One Beirut bank manager, who declined to be named, told Arab News that the BdL “works by activating a banking text to dry the market from the Lebanese lira (pound), in addition to taking other measures aimed at curbing the black market that manipulates the dollar exchange rate.

“At the same time, it has decided not to respond to the banks’ requests for liquidity in the Lebanese lira, asking them to get it from the market.”

The bank manager added: “The central bank believes that the liquidity in lira that came out of it in huge quantities did not return to the central bank through the circulation. So where did this money go? It either went to storage or to supply the black market.”

The source said although Greece adopted this measure during its economic crisis, it cannot be adopted for a long time.

Ajaka believes that the authorities are likely to “issue laws and decrees to oblige traders to accept payment by bank cards because it is not possible to continue with cash in this way.”

Topics: Lebanon Lebanon fuel crisis Banque Du Liban (BDL)

Related

Lebanon central bank seeks names of those who failed to repatriate funds amid crisis
Middle-East
Lebanon central bank seeks names of those who failed to repatriate funds amid crisis
Special Will the debate over ‘mega centers’ delay Lebanon’s parliamentary elections?
Middle-East
Will the debate over ‘mega centers’ delay Lebanon’s parliamentary elections?

Egypt condemns targeting of Riyadh oil refinery

General view of Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. (REUTERS file photo)
General view of Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 12 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt condemns targeting of Riyadh oil refinery

General view of Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. (REUTERS file photo)
  • The ministry said Egypt would “stand by Saudi Arabia in the measures it is taking to protect its security and sovereignty in the face of these despicable terrorist acts”
Updated 12 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has condemned in the strongest terms a drone strike targeting an oil refinery in Riyadh.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Cairo “reaffirms once again its total condemnation of these terrorist acts that target vital installations and the security and safety of energy supplies in the Kingdom.”

The ministry also said Egypt would “stand by Saudi Arabia in the measures it is taking to protect its security and sovereignty in the face of these despicable terrorist acts.”

The Saudi Ministry of Energy announced that the Riyadh refinery was attacked by a remote drone on Thursday morning, which resulted in a small fire that was controlled, and did not result in any injuries or deaths.

It added that the works of the refinery and the supply of petroleum and its derivatives were not affected.

 

Topics: HOUTHI ATTACK AGAINST SAUDI ARABIA Saudi oil refinery Iran

Related

Update Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Pakistan mosque
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Pakistan mosque

Billion-dollar property grab as Houthi ‘gangs’ seize rivals’ homes

Billion-dollar property grab as Houthi ‘gangs’ seize rivals’ homes
Updated 12 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Billion-dollar property grab as Houthi ‘gangs’ seize rivals’ homes

Billion-dollar property grab as Houthi ‘gangs’ seize rivals’ homes
  • Some of the properties are sold or passed on to Houthi fighters, while others are turned into secret detention centers
  • The Iran-backed Houthis say they are carrying out orders from judicial authorities to confiscate the property of Yemeni figures
Updated 12 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Armed Houthis are stepping up a campaign to seize the homes, land and property of opponents who challenge their authority, Yemeni officials and victims of the raids said on Saturday.
Some of the properties are sold or passed on to Houthi fighters, while others are turned into secret detention centers.
Unlike previous campaigns that mainly targeted properties in Sanaa, Houthi rebels have stormed dozens of houses and plots belonging to government officials and activists in Hajjah, Ibb, Al-Bayda, Dhamar and Al-Mahwit provinces, as well as other areas in northern Yemen.
The Iran-backed Houthis say they are carrying out orders from judicial authorities to confiscate the property of Yemeni figures who support the internationally recognized government of Yemen and the military operations of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.
However, relatives of the victims say that militia fighters have confiscated the properties of former ministers, activists, tribal leaders and even ordinary people who happened to be living in government-controlled areas.
Sadam Maoudah, a former Houthi prisoner who now lives in government-controlled Marib city, told Arab News that the militia raided his seven-flat apartment block in Al-Mahwit city and told the other tenants in the building that property belonging to “the traitor Maoudah” was being confiscated.
The Houthis then wrote a new contract with the tenants that allowed them to receive the rent.
Maoudah said that the tenants later were ordered to leave the building after they revealed plans to turn it into a hotel.
“We don’t know what they will do with the building,” Maoudah said, adding that his family, including his disabled father who was hit by a car in Marib, is penniless after losing their only source of income.
“We appeal to the international community and humanitarian organizations to intervene to stop the crimes of the Houthis and their looting of displaced people’s properties,” Maoudah said.
Yemen’s Rased human rights organization documented 32 cases of Houthis looting and confiscating private assets of displaced people, including houses, cars and cash, in the province of Al-Mahwit alone.
The organization described the confiscation campaigns as “a collective punishment” that targets civilians who fled the Houthi-held areas.
Other victims of the campaigns have authorized local lawyers to challenge the confiscation orders, and complained that Houthi judiciary guards occupied their houses and refused to leave despite receiving orders from the attorney general.
Mohammed Murshed Al-Arshani, the son of a former justice minister, said on Friday that a Houthi judicial guard, Mohammed Saleh Dubaish, and a number of militia fighters occupied his family home in Sanaa’s Rawadha neighborhood under the pretext of executing a judicial order.
The Houthi occupants later added a new floor, ignoring orders from the militia-controlled public prosecution to leave.
“It seems that the gang will remain a gang even if it wears the dress of the state,” Al-Arshani said.
On Saturday, Yemeni officials and activists voiced their support for Saleh Samae, a former minister and governor of Al-Mahwit, whose properties in Sanaa were stolen by the Houthis.
Samae was among hundreds of Yemeni ministers, officials, politicians, military and security officials and journalists who left Sanaa in late 2014 after the Houthis launched a crackdown on dissidents.
Last month, the Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties said in a detailed report that the 38 confiscated properties owned by the Houthis’ opponents in Sanaa alone, including real estate and major companies, have a combined value of more than $2 billion.
The Houthis also looted more than $1.7 billion in revenues from the confiscated companies, hospitals and other institutions.
Yemeni analysts believe that the militia have stepped up the seizure of opponents’ property to destroy any hopes of returning home under a peace agreement.
“The militia moves to a new stage, removing any trace of their opponents and telling the society that they cannot return,” Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News.

Topics: Yemen Houthis properties

Related

Special Houthis accused of abusing women with moral policing
Middle-East
Houthis accused of abusing women with moral policing
Coalition intercepts drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Coalition intercepts drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Suez Canal setting new records, says Egypt in response to claims that maritime traffic is falling

Suez Canal setting new records, says Egypt in response to claims that maritime traffic is falling
Updated 12 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Suez Canal setting new records, says Egypt in response to claims that maritime traffic is falling

Suez Canal setting new records, says Egypt in response to claims that maritime traffic is falling
  • Navigation movement in the canal during February 2022 reached a new high in terms of ship transit rates
  • A total of 1,713 ships crossed from both directions, with a net tonnage of 100.1 million tons
Updated 12 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Claims that maritime traffic in the Suez Canal has fallen in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been rejected by the Egyptian government, which says the key trading link is setting new records.
The government’s media center said that it had contacted the Suez Canal Authority, which described the claims on social media as rumors.
Navigation movement in the canal during February 2022 reached a new high in terms of ship transit rates and net tonnages, the authority said.
“A total of 1,713 ships crossed from both directions, with a net tonnage of 100.1 million tons, compared with the transit of 1,532 ships during February last year, with a total net tonnage of 97.6 million tons,” the authority said.
It said that flexible marketing and pricing policies have encouraged new shipping lines to use the canal.
According to the government media center, the Suez Canal achieved record profits in 2021, with revenue totalling $6.3 billion, despite the effects of the pandemic on the global economy.
Performance rates in February this year are the highest for the month in the history of the canal, with revenue rising by 15.1 percent to $545.5 million, not including navigation services. This compares with $474.1 million for the same month last year.
Transit rates of various types of ships also rose compared with the same month last year, with bulk vessel numbers increasing by 29 percent, container ships by 11.8 percent and car carriers by 22.2 percent.

Topics: Egypt suez canal Russia

Related

Transit of wheat and gas ships surges 15%, head of the Suez Canal Authority says
Business & Economy
Transit of wheat and gas ships surges 15%, head of the Suez Canal Authority says
Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  
Business & Economy
Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  

Latest updates

The lonely envoy: Moscow’s man at the UN finds himself on the defensive
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during a Security Council meeting, Friday, March 11, 2022, at UN headquarters. (AP)
Woman stabbed date in US to avenge killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief: police
Woman stabbed date in US to avenge killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief: police
Saudi female baristas break taboos and gain respect
Saudi female baristas in cafés in most larger cities in the Kingdom say they have enjoyed widespread support from the people they come into contact with at work. (Supplied)
Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls
Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls
Missiles fired on US consulate in north Iraq were launched from Iran: US and Iraqi officials
Missiles fired on US consulate in north Iraq were launched from Iran: US and Iraqi officials

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.