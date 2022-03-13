You are here

  • Home
  • Arab buyers debut at top B2B dessert, coffee fair

Arab buyers debut at top B2B dessert, coffee fair

Arab buyers debut at top B2B dessert, coffee fair
1 / 4
One thousand vendors and creators and 300 buyers from 70 countries will be doing business until March 16 at Sigep 2022. (Sigep 2022)
Arab buyers debut at top B2B dessert, coffee fair
2 / 4
One thousand vendors and creators and 300 buyers from 70 countries will be doing business until March 16 at Sigep 2022. (Sigep 2022)
Arab buyers debut at top B2B dessert, coffee fair
3 / 4
One thousand vendors and creators and 300 buyers from 70 countries will be doing business until March 16 at Sigep 2022. (Sigep 2022)
Arab buyers debut at top B2B dessert, coffee fair
4 / 4
One thousand vendors and creators and 300 buyers from 70 countries will be doing business until March 16 at Sigep 2022. (Sigep 2022)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rcvkz

Updated 13 March 2022
Francasco Bongarra

Arab buyers debut at top B2B dessert, coffee fair

Arab buyers debut at top B2B dessert, coffee fair
  • Sigep 2022 featured wide array of artisanal food, state-of-the-art technology used in production
  • Buyers at 43rd edition included firms from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Jordan and North Africa
Updated 13 March 2022
Francasco Bongarra

RIMINI: Sigep 2022, the world’s leading business-to-business show dedicated to dessert and coffee food service, recorded a presence of buyers from the Arab world for the first time.

This year’s edition of the exhibition, the 43rd and the first in-presence after the pandemic, began on Saturday at the Italian Exhibition Group Expo Centre in Rimini, the seaside city in northern Italy famous worldwide for its beach tourism.

One thousand vendors and creators and 300 buyers from 70 countries will be doing business until March 16 in the 90,000 square meters of this fair, which is a showcase mostly for gelato — artisanal ice cream — and coffee, two signature Italian products.

The exhibition center features a wide array of artisanal sweets and the state-of-the-art tools used in their preparation, while the immense wood-roofed pavilions smell of the most precious blends of espresso made by Italy’s top baristas.

Buyers at this edition include firms from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and Egypt.

“Italy is the capital of food. If you want good food, this is the country you have to look for it in,” Mahmoud Mekkawy from Idea Orbit, a Saudi buyer, told Arab News.

His Riyadh-based company, which began in duty-free shops at airports, has been importing and selling Italian food to the Kingdom since 2015.

“We realized that ‘Made in Italy’ is important in Saudi Arabia when we talk about food, and we were right. We also import some German products, but 95 percent of our stuff comes from Italy, and we are pleased about this,” he said.

In Saudi Arabia, he added, Italian food “is the first choice.”

“At this exhibition, I managed to find a number of companies that are specialized in organic and sustainable food and olive oil, which are in high demand in the Saudi market,” Mekkawy said, adding that his company recently opened the biggest gelato factory in the Kingdom — “all made with original Italian ingredients and technology.”

The exhibition explores the future of pastry and coffee. On display are artificial intelligence systems for cash desks and integrated cameras that recognize the selected food and “prepare the bill.” There is a “maxi kebab” cream made from 10 kg of chocolate, mounted on a vertical rotating skewer and carved into flakes with a special knife.

Also featured is a creation by artist Aurora Thomo — a coffee bean measuring 1.5 meters and coated with over 40,000 coffee beans, its furrow in pure gold leaf — while the consortium for the protection of PDO Campana buffalo ricotta cheese launched the “baba a la bufala.”

There is also a heated pizza box for home deliveries, which ensures that the pizzas stay hot until they are delivered.

“We are so pleased that Sigep is back in presence”, Corrado Peraboni, CEO of the Italian Exhibition Group, which is listed on Euronext Milan and is a leader in organizing trade fairs in Italy and abroad, told Arab News.

He stressed the group’s great interest in Arab markets: “Last February, we launched Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai, a success for how it attracted buyers from Arab, Asian and North African countries.”

Related

Europe’s frothy first: London cafe unveils the ‘selfieccino’
Lifestyle
Europe’s frothy first: London cafe unveils the ‘selfieccino’
Coffee-loving Italians swap cafe for kitchen
Offbeat
Coffee-loving Italians swap cafe for kitchen

Where We Are Going Today: Babkati

Where We Are Going Today: Babkati
Updated 11 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Where We Are Going Today: Babkati

Where We Are Going Today: Babkati
Updated 11 March 2022
Nada Hameed

When we shop for groceries in the supermarket, we might pick up a different kind of bread to add some variety to our eating routine. 
Babkati, a Saudi homemade food business inspired by a famous Polish bakery, specializes in offering babka bread that will bring new flavors to your bread eating habits. 
Babka is believed to have originated from Italy and was brought to Poland by Queen Bona Sforza in the 16th century. It has the special texture of a bread-cake hybrid. 
What makes babka special is its carefully twisted braided shape, where you can see the contrasting lines between the cut clean dough and the filling. The fluffy and almost cloudy layered texture is achieved with plenty of butter, which one of the main ingredients. It is recommended to be microwaved for 10 seconds before eating to enjoy it while it’s warm. 
Babkati introduces babka in two sizes, large and mini. Babka is an iconic long bread loaf that can be sweet or savory. It is available in eight flavors that satisfy all tastes: Cinnamon, apple, Nutella, pecan, halva, garlic, feta cheese and olives, and, of course, za’atar. 
Their signatures consist of mixing many flavors including herbs and olives for savory breads and halva and pecans for sweet babka. 
These dishes are created to be shared with family and friends to bring in the joy of freshly baked goodies. 
Babka can be enjoyed at all times as an afternoon snack with a cup of tea, and is also suitable for breakfast. 
If you have early morning breakfast plans in the office or with friends, they offer a box of eight delicious mini babka buns of your choice. 
Babkati follows the authentic Polish babka recipe to bring you the most delicious babka you can try in Jeddah. 
For more information visit their Instagram account @babkati.sa. 
 

Topics: Food restaurants

Related

Where We Are Going Today: Flower power coffee shop in Jeddah
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Flower power coffee shop in Jeddah
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Red Chilli Ar Rabwah

How Dubai’s Harklinikken clinic is restoring hope to hair loss patients

How Dubai’s Harklinikken clinic is restoring hope to hair loss patients
Updated 07 March 2022
Khaoula Ghanem

How Dubai’s Harklinikken clinic is restoring hope to hair loss patients

How Dubai’s Harklinikken clinic is restoring hope to hair loss patients
Updated 07 March 2022
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: Strong, healthy hair has always been a universal desire. But sometimes, whether due to genetics, stress or general lifestyle choices, maintaining and achieving healthy hair is not always achievable.

Enter Harklinikken, the Danish-born hair restoration clinic founded by Lars Skjoth, which has gained cult status for miraculously reversing the effects of hair loss and thinning in patients.

The clinic, which specializes in customized hair-restoration treatments, has garnered a number of celebrity fans who swear by it, including US actress Ricki Lake, who credits Harklinikken for helping her regain her hair health after a 30-year battle with hair loss.

“Hair thinning is typically hereditary, but there are things that can exacerbate a hereditary condition,” said Skjoth at the reopening of the refurbished Dubai branch of Harklinikken.

“It can be caused by environmental aggression, sleep deprivation and even nutritional deficiencies,” he added.

Portrait of Lars Skjoth. Supplied

Skjoth said that he sees a lot of early hair loss in people living in the Middle East due to a combination of different factors, including the quality of the foods we consume.

“I see much more hair thinning in this region, especially in the people who live in (the GCC) and don’t have access to fat, rich, nutrient-dense soil and are constantly exposed to the heat.”

He decided to open Harklinikken in Dubai 10 years ago after much research and having had success in treating more than 70,000 people in Denmark for over two decades, so that people from the Gulf region could have access to his miraculous elixirs.

However, not everyone is a candidate for the customized hair extract. The Danish company offers its tailored treatment only to those who pass a rigorous selection process.

Potential clients are asked to upload high-resolution photos of their head and hair online on the Harklinikken website. A specialist will then schedule a consultation call with them and let them know the condition of their hair and the time assessment of their treatment. Physical examinations are also available at the clinic.

The Harklinikken clinic in Dubai. Supplied

“First, we examine our clients carefully to make sure that they don’t have any scalp issues, baldness from scarring or auto-immune diseases that cause hair loss,” says Skjoth, meaning that certain pre-existing health conditions will likely not benefit from the extensive treatment, which usually takes between 18-24 months for results to truly show.

Following the hair assessment, clients order the hair extract that is custom-blended for them specifically, along with a correlating shampoo and conditioner, plus a hair mask for dry hair.

Harklinikken’s nutrient-rich formula, refined over 20 years, is derived from root-plant extracts and proteins, fatty acids and cow milk-derived elements.

But it is not an overnight fix. In order for the formula to work, clients are advised to use it consistently. The extract must be applied every day for several months, and if the treatment is stopped at any point, lengths will go back to their original state.

The Danish company offers tailored treatment only to those who pass a rigorous selection process. Supplied

“We only accept people that we really believe we can help,” says Skjoth.

The Harklinikken founder’s hair journey started when he was young.

Skjoth reveals that he struggled with scalp issues for many years, and constantly visited dermatologists who would prescribe him nothing but “harsh-smelling products.”

He added: “I remember one incident in particular where I had applied one of these formulas that you let sit in your hair for a couple of hours, and I went to the supermarket where there was a little girl with her mom and she said ‘there’s a funny smell here.’ She was actually referring to me, so it really made me start looking for alternative solutions. I went to the library and asked the librarian to help me find literature on hair, the scalp, things like that.”

He went on to study chemistry and nutrition, and opened his first hair-restoration clinic at the age of 25.

Today, he operates three clinics in the US and in Europe, as well as one in the Middle East, with plans to expand.

Topics: Harklinikken beauty

What We Are Eating Today: Soft Spot Desserts

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 07 March 2022
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Soft Spot Desserts

Photo/Supplied
Updated 07 March 2022
Nada Hameed

RIYADH: Soft Spot Desserts is a Saudi brand introducing a frozen treat that comes with a different flavor and experience with every pop-up.

Desserts are styled somewhere between a soft serve and hard ice cream, with flavors twisted inside each offering.

With more than 30 flavors, the brand focus on offering homegrown seasonal fruits, including mango, pineapple, strawberry, and watermelon from Umluj, Jazan and Jeddah.

It also offers Mideastern-inspired desserts and ice cream for Ramadan nights, such as karamel kunafa and baglawa. Umm Ali comes with a crunchy layer as a topping.

The brand’s signature order, Liquid Hugs, includes Italian hot chocolate, hot chocolate pot, candle, ladle, and a topping plate with stand.

Toppings include feuilletine flakes, almonds, hazelnut wafer rolls, while a torched marshmallow fluff in a bowl comes with a scooper and four glass mugs.

Soft Spot Desserts also offers catering services and flavors in personalized cups. Available in delivery applications: Lugmety and The Chefz.

See @softspotdesserts on Instagram.

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Sim Sim by Areej
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: 4 Chicks

New cookbook showcases Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage

Authors attend the launching of ‘Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia’ at the Diriyah Art Biennale Foundation. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Authors attend the launching of ‘Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia’ at the Diriyah Art Biennale Foundation. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Updated 05 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

New cookbook showcases Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage

Authors attend the launching of ‘Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia’ at the Diriyah Art Biennale Foundation. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
  • Five female co-authors seek to highlight regional dishes, more than 100 recipes drawn from Kingdom’s homes
  • Over 100 recipes drawn from Kingdom’s homes published in Arabic and English
Updated 05 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: A new cookbook focusing on traditional meals titled “Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia” was launched on Wednesday at the Diriyah Art Biennale Foundation.

Five women prepared the book: Dr. Awatif Alkeneibit, Sahar Jamal, Begoña Mateos, Jacqueline Jackaman, and Cristina Sanchez.
Jackaman said: “We are proud that Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia is a book that not only presents traditional Saudi dishes from across many regions but also displays through its photography the beauty this amazing country has to offer.”
Jamal, a chef, explained: “The book is a cultural masterpiece combining ancient and time-honored recipes with breathtaking original photographs of people, food, natural landscape, and monuments.”

HIGHLIGHT

The book is divided into five sections, each incorporating specific recipes from the Kingdom’s regions. It highlights the most classic and iconic Saudi dishes, revealing the cooking secrets and culinary practices handed down over many years in the nation’s homes.

The book has over a hundred recipes, conveying a story of cultural authenticity, local traditions, and a love for food.
It is divided into five sections, each incorporating specific recipes from the Kingdom’s regions. It highlights the most classic and iconic Saudi dishes, revealing the cooking secrets and culinary practices handed down over many years in the nation’s homes.

(From left) Dr. Awatif Alkeneibit, Jacqueline Jackaman and Sahar Jamal during the signing of the book Wednesday at the Diriyah Biennial on Wednesday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)

The book is published in hardcover and is ideal for the coffee table with its exquisite colors, super-luxury paper and mouthwatering descriptions of salads, soups, breads, main dishes, desserts, and drinks. It comes in Arabic and English.
The authors indicated that they had gained access to many recipes because several Saudi women had welcomed them into their homes and revealed the family histories behind the dishes.
“We hope the pages of this book will (ensure) its readers discover the origins of Saudi cuisine and the warmth of the Saudi people, as we did during our trips throughout the provinces of the Kingdom,” Alkeneibit said.
She said the book was another “clear example” of how Saudi women were showing their professional competence in various professions.
Several social, cultural and media personalities who attended the launch event praised the authors for their work.

Topics: Saudi cookbook Saudi Food

Related

As well as developing Arab recipes for Saudi dairy products, Tawfiq Qadri has cooked up more than 3,000 different hot, cold, and pastry meals. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi chef to kings reveals latest recipes for culinary success
Special Saudi chef’s passion for cooking burns bright despite challenges of multiple sclerosis
Lifestyle
Saudi chef’s passion for cooking burns bright despite challenges of multiple sclerosis

Recipes for success: Chef Basant Ghimire offers advice and a delicious recipe

Recipes for success: Chef Basant Ghimire offers advice and a delicious recipe
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Recipes for success: Chef Basant Ghimire offers advice and a delicious recipe

Recipes for success: Chef Basant Ghimire offers advice and a delicious recipe
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Nepali chef Basant Ghimire is used to long days. His alarm is usually set for 5:45 a.m., ahead of his lengthy-but-scenic drive from downtown Ras Al-Khaimah up to the peak of Jebel Jais, where he works as head chef at the UAE’s highest restaurant, 1484 by Puro.

Standing 1,484 meters above sea level — hence the name — the eatery offers diners the chance to eat surrounded by breathtaking views of rocky Arabian canyons, akin to the mountainous landscape of Morocco or Arizona. 

“The view (motivates me). We have to make the best for this place,” Ghimire tells Arab News.

Ghimire’s 10-year culinary career actually began in Saudi Arabia, and has since led him to Qatar, and even briefly to Osaka, Japan, where he worked as a sous-chef, preparing Japanese-Italian fusion cuisine, before he came to the UAE in 2016.

Ghimire’s 10-year culinary career actually began in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Here, Chef Basant talks about childhood cooking memories, offers advice for amateurs, and provides a recipe perfect for those with a sweet tooth: A chocolate brownie with pecan nuts. “It’s comfort food,” he says. “If there is one universal aspect of eating, it is the pleasure and comfort it gives.”

Q: What’s your earliest food memory?

A: My mom was always the (main) influence on my life, career, and cooking. When I was young, she used to own and manage a village guest house, where I used to assist her in the kitchen, preparing the daily meal — a simple yet delicious Nepali Thali.

When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made?

I think I would say, not tasting the food while cooking. As chefs, we have to taste the dish before it goes to the table, to make sure it’s well-balanced. 

Standing 1,484 meters above sea level, the eatery offers diners the chance to eat surrounded by breathtaking views of rocky Arabian canyons. (Supplied)

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? (And why) 

I would say salt. Simple as it is, salt can make or break a dish. It can enhance the flavor with the right amount, but too much or too little can ruin the dish. 

Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback?

I’m quite strict about the taste, ingredients, kitchen hygiene and personal hygiene, but I don’t shout at the staff. I wouldn’t call myself a disciplinarian, but I’m quite strict for two reasons: I want every member of the culinary team to learn the discipline necessary for the job and I want to make sure that the end product will truly satisfy our clients. 

Speaking of clients, what customer behavior most annoys you?

I don’t (get annoyed by customers). Sometimes, when it comes to a simple dish like pasta, you offer different sauces and people have so many requests: “I want this and this..” When it’s very rushed, that can cause complications in the kitchen. But we always have to please; it’s because of the guests that we’re here. 

Nepali Thali. (Supplied)

What’s your favorite dish to cook and why? 

Braised lamb in various Nepali spices. It’s a childhood favorite that my mom prepares for special occasions. I love cooking this dish when I’m at home because not only is it delicious, it has lovely memories connected to it. 

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? 

When my order arrives, the first thing I look at is if my food is plated well, then the quality of the main ingredient, the texture, and the flavor of the food. When a restaurant fails to evolve its menu, the whole experience becomes stale and boring. 

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?

Be goal-oriented, motivated, and passionate. Passion will make impossible things possible, and practice makes perfect.

Chef Basant’s chocolate brownie

INGREDIENTS

630gm chocolate chips; 430gm unsalted butter; 500gm white sugar; 240gm light-brown sugar; 350gm flour; 150gm chopped pecan nuts; 4 tablespoons cocoa powder; 2 teaspoons iodized salt; 2 teaspoons vanilla essence; 10 eggs

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 350F (180C). Line the inside of baking tray with parchment paper. Spread butter or spray lightly with cooking spray.                              

2. Melt the butter and chocolate in a large bowl over a pan of simmering water.                       

3. Whisk together the flour, salt, cocoa powder and pecan nuts.                   

4. Once the chocolate is melted and smooth whisk in both sugars. Remove from heat and whisk in the eggs (one at a time), along with the vanilla extract.                                             

5. Sprinkle the flour mixture and — using a spatula — gently fold in the dry ingredients until they start to combine. Do not overmix (there might be a trace of flour in places).                            

6. Scrape into the prepared pan and bake for roughly 40 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with just a few moist crumbs attached.

NB: Do not overcook the chocolate-butter mix. Chocolate will split if overcooked.

Topics: Basant Ghimire

Latest updates

Arab media outlets keep fake news story on Di Caprio’s $10m donation to Ukraine
While Di Caprio did donate, the amount stated was found to be inaccurate and no confirmations about his grandmother’s birthplace have been verified. (File/AFP)
IMF chief rules out global financial crisis in case of Russian default on debts
IMF chief rules out global financial crisis in case of Russian default on debts
S.African airline Comair’s fleet grounded indefinitely
S.African airline Comair’s fleet grounded indefinitely
Havertz eases Chelsea gloom as late winner sinks Newcastle
Havertz eases Chelsea gloom as late winner sinks Newcastle
Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International
Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.