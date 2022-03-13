You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Light that Failed

Authors: Ivan Krastev and Stephen Holmes
Authors: Ivan Krastev and Stephen Holmes

In the early 1990s, hopes for the eastward spread of liberal democracy were high. And yet the transformation of Eastern European countries gave rise to a bitter repudiation of liberalism itself, not only there but also back in the heartland of the West.

In this work of political psychology, Ivan Krastev and Stephen Holmes argue that the supposed end of history turned out to be only the beginning of an Age of Imitation.

Reckoning with the history of the last thirty years, they show that the most powerful force behind the wave of populist xenophobia that began in Eastern Europe stems from resentment at the post-1989 imperative to become Westernized. according to a review on goodreads.com.

Through this prism, the Trump revolution represents an ironic fulfilment of the promise that the nations exiting from communist rule would come to resemble the US.

A Eurasian transformation is underway. With a geopolitically central location, China’s domestic and international policies are poised to change the face of global affairs. The “Belt and Road Initiative” has called attention to a deepening Eurasian continentalism that has, argues Kent Calder, much more significant implications than have yet been recognized. In Super Continent, Calder presents a theoretically guided and empirically grounded explanation for these changes, according to a review on goodreads.com.

The writer shows that key inflection points, beginning with the Four Modernizations and the collapse of the Soviet Union; and culminating in China’s response to the global financial crisis and Crimea’s annexation, are triggering tectonic shifts. Furthermore, understanding China’s emerging regional and global roles involves comprehending two ongoing transformations and that the two are profoundly interrelated.

Can we reconcile the idea that we are free and responsible agents with the idea that what we do is determined according to natural laws?

For centuries, philosophers have tried in different ways to show that we can. Hilary Bok takes a fresh approach here, as she seeks to show that the two ideas are compatible by drawing on the distinction between practical and theoretical reasoning.

Bok argues that when we engage in practical reasoning —  the kind that involves asking “what should I do?” and sifting through alternatives to find the most justifiable course of action —  we have reason to hold ourselves responsible for what we do. But when we engage in theoretical reasoning —  searching for causal explanations of events —  we have no reason to apply concepts like freedom and responsibility.

Bok contends that libertarians’ arguments against “compatibilist” justifications of moral responsibility fail because they describe human actions only from the standpoint of theoretical reasoning. To establish this claim, she examines which conceptions of freedom of the will and moral responsibility are relevant to practical reasoning.

Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Every Household Its Own Government

What We Are Reading Today: Every Household Its Own Government
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Author: Daniel Jordan Smith

When Nigerians say that every household is its own local government, what they mean is that the politicians and state institutions of Africa’s richest, most populous country cannot be trusted to ensure even the most basic infrastructure needs of their people.

Daniel Jordan Smith traces how innovative entrepreneurs and ordinary citizens in Nigeria have forged their own systems in response to these deficiencies, devising creative solutions in the daily struggle to survive.

Drawing on his three decades of experience in Nigeria, Smith examines the many ways Nigerians across multiple social strata develop technologies, businesses, social networks, political strategies, cultural repertoires, and everyday routines to cope with the constant failure of government infrastructure.

He describes how Nigerians provide for basic needs like water, electricity, transportation, security, communication, and education—and how their inventiveness comes with consequences.

Author: Timothy Snyder

“On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century” is a timely political manifesto by multiple award-winning US historian and Yale University professor Timothy Snyder.
The book explores the notion of tyranny in its present form, drawing on lessons offered by history and past experience.
Snyder analyzes authoritarianism and shows how tyranny takes shape in contemporary  American politics.
The book is written as a guide, with topics ranging from encouraging patriotism, rather than nationalism, to contributing to good causes.
In chapter four, “Take Responsibility for the Face of the World,” Snyder shines a light on the power of gestures seeking to mobilize people toward a single agenda or viewpoint.
Readers are urged to confront humanity’s past mistakes and be aware of the threat posed by hateful symbols, such as the Soviet Union’s portrayal of wealthy farmers as pigs in order to justify their slaughter.
“On Tyranny” was published in 2017 and appeared on The New York Times bestseller list shortly afterwards where it remained until late 2021.
Snyder has also won global recognition for his history research and contributions to academia.
He graduated from Brown University and earned a Ph.D. from the University of Oxford before joining Yale as professor of modern East European political history.
Among his most celebrated books is “Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin,” which has translated into more than 30 languages and received 12 awards, including the Leipzig Award for European Understanding and the Emerson Prize in the Humanities.

