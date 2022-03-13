You are here

  • Home
  • ThePlace: Al-Masann, a rock cavity in Tabuk

ThePlace: Al-Masann, a rock cavity in Tabuk

Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Short Url

https://arab.news/cvqdu

Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

ThePlace: Al-Masann, a rock cavity in Tabuk

Photo/Saudi Press Agency
  • This inventive storehouse helped the inhabitants of the desert move easily and preserve their food in safe locations
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

TABUK: The ingenuity of Tabuk’s older generations is evident in the ways they adapted to their desert environment. One such example of resourcefulness was through the creation of Al-Masann, a storehouse where food provisions — such as dates, wheat, barley and cheese — were kept in the past.
Al-Masann was known to be the only tool by which families could store their food for long periods of time without it expiring or becoming damaged, especially when Tabuk’s inhabitants traveled, as they often did, in search of water and vegetation. The technique used in the construction of Al-Masann is based on regulating the temperature inside the storehouse — a rock cavity created by erosion. The cavity is sealed tightly with rocks and mud blocks mixed with rock hyrax urine to prevent air from penetrating and rodents and insects from approaching.
This inventive storehouse helped the inhabitants of the desert move easily and preserve their food in safe locations, in addition to minimizing the load for them and their animals when traveling.
With the advent of technology, Al-Masann has become part of the historical and cultural legacy of the region’s people, with heritage lovers and conservationists eagerly seeking to preserve the legacy of Tabuk’s creative inhabitants.

 

Topics: ThePlace

Related

Photo/Supplied photos
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Sharaan Nature Reserve, a rich biodiversity hotspot of AlUla
Photo/Saudi Press Agency photos
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Saudi Arabia’s Najran famous for largest rock inscriptions

Yoga to be introduced in Saudi schools as a sport

Yoga is expanding in the Kingdom due to its significance for mental and physical health. (Shutterstock)
Yoga is expanding in the Kingdom due to its significance for mental and physical health. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 March 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Yoga to be introduced in Saudi schools as a sport

Yoga is expanding in the Kingdom due to its significance for mental and physical health. (Shutterstock)
  • Saudi Yoga Committee, Saudi School Sports Federation discussed the future of yoga in schools
Updated 14 March 2022
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: Yoga will soon be introduced to schools in the Kingdom as a sport, the president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf Al-Marwaai, has said.

Al-Marwaai said there was cooperation with the Ministry of Education to introduce yoga to all schools in the country as part of the curriculum due to its multitude of health benefits.
Earlier this week, on March 9, there was an introductory lecture highlighting the cooperation between the SYC and the Saudi School Sports Federation and what would transpire from the nationwide collaboration on the future of yoga in schools.
The Ministry of Commerce approved the teaching and practice of yoga as a sport in the Kingdom in Nov. 2017.

FASTFACTS

• The Ministry of Commerce approved the teaching and practice of yoga as a sport in the Kingdom in Nov. 2017.

• The Arab Yoga Foundation educates people and society about the health benefits of yoga, promoting it through courses, seminars and conferences.

Al-Marwaai also said in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat that yoga was expanding in the Kingdom due to its significance for mental and physical health.
Wednesday’s introductory lecture was attended by school principals and physical education teachers from all stages of education, with the aim of mobilizing the strategy from the Ministry of Education and the SYC.
It also discussed the aspirations to raise the level of pupils’ sports participation at a local and international level, as well as advancing the health of young Saudis.
Certified yoga instructor and founder of Ananda Yoga Studio, Khalid Jama’an Al-Zahrani, told Arab News: “As I started to dive deep in yoga, I never stopped discovering its incredible benefits as is it a whole and transformative sport that leads its practitioners to a calmer and clearer mind and stronger and healthier physique.

Our school system in the Kingdom has always ensured that all its activities are aimed at contributing to the development of the students, from both physical and academic aspects, and I believe that introducing yoga to the Saudi education system is a nourishing and effective move.

Khalid Jama’an Al-Zahrani, Certified yoga instructor

“Our school system in the Kingdom has always ensured that all its activities are aimed at contributing to the development of the students, from both physical and academic aspects, and I believe that introducing yoga to the Saudi education system is a nourishing and effective move.”
Al-Zahrani said that having yoga at school would be an investment as it would lead to more educational reforms that would benefit children, their families and the community as a whole.
“We live in a technological era where everyone’s on their phones, tablets, devices, distracted from the present, which has a negative impact on our concentration. And so, we need to train our youngsters and ourselves to reflect on what is within, and practice yoga to gain discipline and nurture the mind with what is important.”
Al-Marwaai said there were many plans to expand the scope and objectives of the SYC, and that there were many areas that needed to be covered to allow the implementation of yoga in schools on a large scale.
She is regarded as the first Saudi woman to teach yoga and has become the driver in gaining the Ministry of Education’s approval and pushing for yoga as a sport.
The Arab Yoga Foundation was founded and established in 2006 by Al-Marwaai, the first Saudi yogacharya (certified yoga instructor).
It was recognized by the Yoga Alliance and International Yoga Federation in 2009.
The AYF educates people and society about the health benefits of yoga, promoting it through courses, seminars and conferences.
Earlier this year, in January, more than 1,000 people from across Saudi Arabia went to the country’s first yoga festival.
It was held in Juman Park, King Abdullah Economic City.

Topics: Saudi Yoga Festival Saudi Arabia Arab Yoga Foundation Saudi Yoga Committee

Related

The event was organized by the Saudi Yoga Committee, with the participation of people aged between 10 and 60 delving into a variety of activities, yoga styles, and the art of mindfulness. (Supplied) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s first yoga festival offers mindfulness and meditation
Saudi Arabia, India sign MoU to promote yoga
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, India sign MoU to promote yoga

Saudi scholarship program aims to send 70,000 students abroad by 2030

Saudi scholarship program aims to send 70,000 students abroad by 2030
Updated 14 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi scholarship program aims to send 70,000 students abroad by 2030

Saudi scholarship program aims to send 70,000 students abroad by 2030
Updated 14 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s Human Capability Development Program has announced details of the strategy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program, which aspires to send 70,000 students abroad by 2030.

The press conference, held on Sunday in Riyadh by HCDP — one of the programs to achieve the Saudi Vision 2030 — discussed the strategy, its pillars, aims and expected outcomes, and its role in improving human capital efficiency in new and promising sectors.

Minister of Education Hamad Al-Sheikh said that the scholarship strategy would begin with an analysis of 90 scholarship programs globally. The program would then send 70,000 students to 200 educational and training bodies worldwide until 2030.

The strategy comes with four paths, and each of these paths has clear and specific objectives: The Pioneers path, the Research & Development path, the Provider path, and the Promising path. 

“The Pioneers path aims to send students to the world’s top 30 educational institutions in all fields, according to internationally accredited university rankings, in empowering Saudi scholarship students to achieve and compete globally in all fields,” Al-Sheikh said. 

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said that the Provider path would focus on supply and demand of labor market needs, and announced that the number of Saudis working in the private sector had reached more than two million.

“The program’s purpose is to improve labor market efficiency, and the Provider path works to meet labor market needs in certain sectors, which are updated on a regular basis through scholarships to the top 200 colleges to ensure that the labor market has the necessary skills,” he said.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Sawaha talked about the Research & Development path, considered one of the most crucial paths. This supports the research and innovation system that focuses on sending graduate students to the best institutes and universities worldwide, achieving qualification and empowerment to graduate future scientists. 

Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef spoke about the Promising path, which aims to send students to promising sectors and fields. 

“The Promising path will guide students by training them in the best international programs in countries like South Korea, Japan and Germany to provide sectors with globally qualified human capabilities in promising sectors, such as the industry sector, the tourism sector and other sectors,” he said. 

Alkhorayef said that this scholarship program included three goals. 

Firstly, the program aims to close any gaps in human capital, development and education.

The second goal is to integrate work with the economic development system in general in all sectors such as the tourism industry to ensure sectoral strategies will be served by providing the appropriate human cadres.

Thirdly, the Kingdom aims to expand the economic base and large investments, and one of the most important factors in attracting investments will be the presence of human capabilities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Education

Related

Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia
Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba develops professional skills of educators
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets French Ambassador Ludovic Pouille in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister Al-Jubeir meets French, US envoys in Riyadh

Exploring Saudi Arabia on two wheels with Alhasan Dabbagh

Alhasan Dabbagh rides to entertain and educate others about his motorcycle lifestyle and to show them the country’s landscapes and hidden treasures. (Instagram)
Alhasan Dabbagh rides to entertain and educate others about his motorcycle lifestyle and to show them the country’s landscapes and hidden treasures. (Instagram)
Updated 14 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Exploring Saudi Arabia on two wheels with Alhasan Dabbagh

Alhasan Dabbagh rides to entertain and educate others about his motorcycle lifestyle and to show them the country’s landscapes and hidden treasures. (Instagram)
  • Dabbagh is prepared for all kinds of weather surprises as he tours the Kingdom, whether it is rain, thunder, blinding fog, or even sandstorms
Updated 14 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: People ride motorbikes for the adrenaline rush and the feeling of the wind in their hair, but for Alhasan Dabbagh it is a chance to discover the wonders of Saudi Arabia.
His content reaches more than 100,000 followers on social media. His travels and adventures are not for financial gain but to entertain and educate others about his motorcycle lifestyle and to show them the country’s landscapes and hidden treasures.
“Because of the pandemic, I decided to ride my bike and go on trips around the Kingdom to explore the many cities and towns, and I’m so grateful as the things I saw were amazing and I know I wouldn’t be able to discover them without my bike,” Dabbagh told Arab News.
“I traveled around the Kingdom and went to places like AlUla, Assoudah, Wadi Lajb in Jazan, Edge of the World in Riyadh, and Al-Disah in Tabuk. Al-Disah is a beautiful place located in Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Nature Reserve. I wouldn’t have gotten there if I hadn’t started touring around on my bike.”
Dabbagh said his journeys were meaningful because they had allowed him to discover places and meet local people in different regions who had shown him great hospitality and kindness.
“I went to a place called Mount Shamanseer, two hours north of Jeddah. The place has spectacular canyons and you can gaze far into the horizon, surrounded by magical mountains all around. Finding such natural beauty, so close to my hometown, but I never thought of discovering it.”
Dabbagh is prepared for all kinds of weather surprises as he tours the Kingdom, whether it is rain, thunder, blinding fog, or even sandstorms.
He put on a thrilling show for his social media followers during a sandstorm in Riyadh, riding his bike in the streets even as the city was buffeted by strong winds and cloaked in orange skies.
But he said it was important for people to ensure they were riding safely at all times in all types of conditions.
“We wear full safety gear to protect against accidents, but this gear changes depending on the weather. For instance, we wear light mesh clothing for summer days, rain gear when it’s wet, and winter clothing when it’s cold. Sometimes the weather changes during the course of a trip, like riding from Jeddah to Abha in the south. We always need to adapt and be well prepared.
“Touring for thousands of kilometers is an adventure and you will always face challenges such as finding gas stations, coming across rough terrain, flat tires, and sudden changes in weather conditions. Sometimes this can be tough as you get stuck for hours or get lost when Google maps don’t work.
“However, you learn to deal with such ordeals as they are part of the adventure. With this mindset and realistic expectations of the unexpected scenarios, I chose to predominantly travel with a small group of friends who are like-minded and share similar interests.”
The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation has supported the country’s motorcyclists by organizing events and giving people licenses.
Some groups have been officially set up under the federation’s umbrella and taken part in National Day parades or charity events. For these occasions, motorcyclists are issued with federation permits and are escorted by police with the all clear to go on the road in bigger groups.
Dabbagh hopes to open a motorcycle school and business to help grow a thriving culture for motorcyclists in Saudi Arabia.
“Motorcycles have helped me find myself, discover new places, and meet many wonderful people all around the Kingdom. I have built memories of a lifetime that one day I hope to tell my grandchildren.”

Topics: Alhasan Dabbagh

Related

Exploring Saudi Arabia: A journey through the lens photos
Travel
Exploring Saudi Arabia: A journey through the lens
Saudi motorcyclist’s road to Dakar and the dunes of Saudi Arabia
Sport
Saudi motorcyclist’s road to Dakar and the dunes of Saudi Arabia

Ministry of Culture’s ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’ decision brews local talent

Saudi coffee is associated with generational hospitality and generosity connected with country’s customs and traditions. (Supplied)
Saudi coffee is associated with generational hospitality and generosity connected with country’s customs and traditions. (Supplied)
Updated 14 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Ministry of Culture’s ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’ decision brews local talent

Saudi coffee is associated with generational hospitality and generosity connected with country’s customs and traditions. (Supplied)
  • “To present a beautiful looking cup of coffee and, at the same time, teach them not to waste milk while creating art,” he told Arab News, adding that the Ministry of Culture’s decision to dub 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” was good news for the sector
Updated 14 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Coffee fans, investors, universities, and business executives attended a specialist exhibition in Jeddah on Saturday and Sunday.

The Chocolate and Coffee Exhibition also hosted the Latte Art Championship, which started with 30 contestants on Saturday each completing their coffee-based creation in 10 minutes and presenting their best efforts to experts.

Sunday brought together the final 10 competitors, with the winner due to be announced tonight.

Head judge and certified trainer from the Specialty Coffee Association, Fahad Al-Thubyani, said the goal of the competition was to encourage the baristas to develop their skills in foam art.

“To present a beautiful looking cup of coffee and, at the same time, teach them not to waste milk while creating art,” he told Arab News, adding that the Ministry of Culture’s decision to dub 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” was good news for the sector.

“For us in the coffee market, this decision to name this year as the Year of Saudi Coffee — the industry has been growing since 2018, and we (the coffee sector) are currently one of the biggest markets that are growing around the world,” Al-Thubyani said. “The Ministry of Culture’s decision came at the right time, and we are expanding in this field. We've got great talent and experience in this market, and are competitive on an international scale.”

Filipino visual judge Phillip Solera applauded Saudi baristas’ deep interest in coffee-making.

“Now there are lots of Saudi baristas who are talented and I feel that they are eager to learn more and to gain more knowledge about specialty coffee, and now they are good in latte art,” Solera told Arab News. “As a visual judge, we will see the appearance of the pattern of the latte art, the difficulties, the harmony, the size, the texture contrast and colors, the overall appeal of the coffee.”

Najeeb Jiddawi, the expo’s media center manager, said the exhibition was aligned with the ministry’s decision to name 2022 as the Saudi Year of Coffee.

“We were very keen to bring together coffee investors, businessmen, exporters, makers, and visitors,” he told Arab News. “This is to exchange expertise, information, in addition to inviting entities from the education sector such as King Abdulaziz University and Jeddah University to present them with the most significant items from this industry.”

Saudi contestant Suhail Al-Badrani was 2021’s latte art winner in Madinah and has been drawing with foam for three years.

He developed an interest in coffee-making during lockdown.

“It started as a hobby at home, but then I branched out and entered the coffee-making sector,” he told Arab News. “I developed myself a lot in this and received international accreditation, and then I entered a championship last year and won first place. Hopefully, this will be my second time. The Ministry of Culture’s interest in this field gave people like me the boost I need to develop myself further.”

Topics: Year of Saudi Coffee coffee

Related

Magic beans: Kingdom launches ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’
Saudi Arabia
Magic beans: Kingdom launches ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’
Saudi coffee is heavily associated with generational hospitality and generosity, providing a close connection to the country’s customs and traditions. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
‘Arabic coffee’ to be officially renamed ‘Saudi coffee’ to strengthen local culture

Saudi women participate in Sharjah Heritage Days

Saudi women participate in Sharjah Heritage Days. (SPA)
Saudi women participate in Sharjah Heritage Days. (SPA)
Updated 14 March 2022
SPA

Saudi women participate in Sharjah Heritage Days

Saudi women participate in Sharjah Heritage Days. (SPA)
  • Team presenting traditional crafts from the diverse regions of Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 March 2022
SPA

SHARJAH: Saudi craftswomen and female art teams are participating in the 19th edition of the Sharjah Heritage Days.

Organized by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage under the slogan “Heritage and the Future,” the event will run until March 28 in the Heritage Square at the heart of Sharjah.

Sharjah Heritage Days, in which 33 countries are participating from across the world, aims to link the past with the present and to seek inspiration in heritage for future achievements.

Al-Sorayai Art Group from Al-Ahsa is participating in the event, with the Saudi team presenting traditional Saudi art, in addition to plastic arts.

HIGHLIGHT

Aida Al-Harthy is participating through one of the Kingdom’s oldest traditional crafts, the art of Sadu weaving, which represents humans’ adaptation to their environment by transforming raw material into usable goods, such as rugs and blankets. The craft, Al-Harthy explained, depends on materials and tools including camel or goat hair and spindles and wooden pegs.

Fatima Al-Ghamdi, a trainer and craftswoman, said that she came to participate in Sharjah Heritage Days upon an invitation from the Sharjah Heritage Institute to introduce visitors to Saudi heritage, representing the diverse regions of the Kingdom through clothing and embroidery.

Aida Al-Harthy is participating through one of the Kingdom’s oldest traditional crafts, the art of Sadu weaving, which represents humans’ adaptation to their environment by transforming raw material into usable goods, such as rugs and blankets.

The craft, Al-Harthy explained, depends on materials and tools including camel or goat hair and spindles and wooden pegs.

Khalid bin Fahd Al-Hamim, the supervisor of the Saudi team participating in Sharjah Heritage Days, said that the participation of “the daughters of the homeland” in the festival is a demonstration of their strong presence in representing the Kingdom in regional and international forums.

“Saudi women are proving to be pioneers in all activities and fields,” he added.

 

Topics: Saudi craftswomen Sharjah Institute for Heritage

Related

A Saudi archaeological mission discovered hundreds of antique pieces that were part of a sunken ship in the Red Sea, about 300 meters from the coast of Haql (Northwest of Saudi Arabia). (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Heritage Commission discovers antique pieces on sunken ship in north Red Sea
Saudi Heritage Authority launches archaeological survey of ancient stone structures in northern regions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Heritage Authority launches archaeological survey of ancient stone structures in northern regions

Latest updates

Afghan diplomats under pressure from Taliban regime
The Embassy of Afghanistan in Washington, DC, on March 13, 2022. (AFP)
US official: Russia seeking military aid from China
US official: Russia seeking military aid from China
Euro zone to back broadly neutral, but flexible 2023 fiscal stance amid Ukraine war
Euro zone to back broadly neutral, but flexible 2023 fiscal stance amid Ukraine war
Irbil missile barrage shows how dangerous a nuclear armed Iran could be, warns top US official
Employees of Kurdistan 24 TV station work in a studio damaged by an Iranian ballistic missile attack in Irbil, Iraq, on March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/ Ahmed Mzoori, Metrography)
6.4-magnitude quake shakes Philippines’ main island: USGS
6.4-magnitude quake shakes Philippines’ main island: USGS

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.