Taiwan grounds Mirage fighters after jet crashes into sea

Taiwan grounds Mirage fighters after jet crashes into sea
Above, a French-made Mirage 2000 jet fighter takes off from a highway in Taiwan’s southern Chiayi county during the annual Han Kuang drill on Sept. 16, 2014. (AFP)
  • Taiwan received its first Mirage jets in 1997, though they have been upgraded several times since then
TAIPEI: Taiwan’s air force grounded its fleet of Mirage 2000 fighter jets on Monday after one crashed into the sea, the second combat aircraft loss in the space of three months though this time the pilot was rescued.

The air force said the French-built aircraft took off just after 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on a training mission from the Chihhang air base in the southeastern city of Taitung and reported it had to return after a mechanical problem.

The pilot ejected over the sea south of the air base and was rescued safe and in good condition by helicopter, it added.

Air force Inspector-General Liu Hui-chien told reporters the Mirage fleet would be grounded while an investigation was carried out.

Taiwan received its first of 60 Mirage jets in 1997, though they have been upgraded several times since then. Six have since been lost in accidents.

In January, the air force suspended combat training for its much larger F-16 fleet after a recently upgraded model of the fighter jet crashed into the sea, killing the pilot.

Last year, two F-5E fighters, which first entered service in Taiwan in the 1970s, crashed into the sea after they apparently collided in mid-air during a training mission, also from the Chihhang air base.

In late 2020, an F-16 vanished shortly after taking off from the Hualien air base on Taiwan’s east coast on a routine training mission.

While Taiwan’s air force is well trained, it has been repeatedly scrambling to see off Chinese military aircraft intruding in its air defense zone in the past two years, though the accidents have not been linked in any way to these intercept activities.

China, which claims the democratic island as its own, has been routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, mostly in an area around the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands but sometimes also into the airspace between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Turkey's Erdogan, Germany's Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine

Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine
Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine

Turkey’s Erdogan, Germany’s Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the war in Ukraine with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at talks in Ankara on Monday, his office said, as both countries press on with efforts to secure a cease-fire 19 days into Russia’s invasion.
NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. It has said the invasion is unacceptable and voiced support for Ukraine, but has also opposed sanctions on Moscow, while offering to mediate.
Ukraine said on Sunday it was working with Turkey and Israel as mediators to set a place and framework for talks with Russia, after Turkey hosted the foreign ministers of the warring nations for the first high-level talks last week.
Monday’s visit will mark Scholz’s first trip to Turkey since taking office in December 2021 and comes amid efforts by Germany to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow’s invasion. Germany and France have taken leading roles within the European Union to end the war.
“Aside from bilateral ties, an exchange of views is expected to be held on other regional and international issues, primarily Ukraine and Turkey-EU relations,” the Turkish Presidency said.
Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but says that a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.
Turkey says it has citizens in areas hit by the fighting and has asked Moscow for support in evacuating them while delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Russia calls its operation a “special military operation” aimed at capturing what it regards as dangerous nationalists in Ukraine.

India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19

India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19
India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19

India to start vaccinating 12- to 14-year-olds against COVID-19
  • India has so far been vaccinating children aged 15 and above
BENGALURU: India will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to 12- to 14-year-olds from March 16, the country’s health ministry said on Monday, as schools reopen across the country with standard restrictions amid a significant fall in cases.
The government also decided to remove the condition of co-morbidity for people above 60 years to receive a booster shot, the ministry said in a statement.
India has so far been vaccinating children aged 15 and above. According to government figures, more than 90 million children aged between 15 and 17 have been inoculated, mainly using Bharat Biotech’s homegrown shot Covaxin.
India’s third wave of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant has receded, with the country reporting 2,503 infections on Monday compared to more than 300,000 in late January.
The health ministry said children in the age group of 12 to 14 years would be inoculated using vaccine maker Biological E. Ltd’s Corbevax, which received an emergency use approval in February for 12- to 18-year-olds.

Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
  • Overnight, Russian forces fired artillery on suburbs northwest of Kyiv
  • The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Monday morning that Russian troops have not made major advances over the past 24 hours
LVIV, Ukraine: Besieged Ukrainians held out hope Monday that renewed diplomatic talks with Moscow might open the way for more civilians to evacuate, as Russian forces kept up their pressure on the capital, the day after escalating the offensive by shelling areas close to the Polish border.
Overnight, Russian forces fired artillery on suburbs northwest of Kyiv, a major political and strategic target for the invasion, as well as points east of the city, regional administration chief Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.
A town councilor for Brovary, east of Kyiv, was killed in fighting there and shells fell on the towns of Irpen, Bucha and Hostomel, which have seen some of the worst fighting in Russia’s stalled attempt to take the capital, Kuleba said.
Artillery hit a nine-story apartment building in a northern district of the city early Monday morning, destroying apartments on several floors and igniting a fire. The state emergency agency, which released images of the smoking building, said it had no immediate reports of casualties.
The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Monday morning that Russian troops have not made major advances over the past 24 hours, despite expanding strikes to the west.
In one such attack, Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defense. It raised the possibility that the alliance could be drawn into the fight. The attack was also heavy with symbolism in a conflict that has revived old Cold War rivalries and threatened to rewrite the current global security order.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a “black day,” and again urged NATO leaders to establish a no-fly zone over the country, a plea that the West has said could escalate the war to a nuclear confrontation.
“If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory. NATO territory. On the homes of citizens of NATO countries,” Zelenskyy said, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with him directly, a request that has gone unanswered by the Kremlin.
A fourth round of talks is expected Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials via video conference to discuss getting aid to cities and towns under fire, among other issues, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said.
The talks will involve the same higher-level officials who met earlier in Belarus, aimed at “assessing preliminary results” of talks so far, Podolyak said. Previous talks have not led to major breakthroughs or a solution for getting aid or evacuation convoys to the desperate, strategic city of Mariupol.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is sending his national security adviser to Rome to meet with a Chinese official over worries that Beijing is amplifying Russian disinformation and may help Mosc ow evade Western economic sanctions.
The UN has recorded at least 596 civilian deaths, though it believes the true toll is much higher, and Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said that at least 85 children are among them. Millions more people have fled their homes amid the largest land conflict in Europe since World War II.
Since their invasion more than two weeks ago, Russian forces have struggled in their advance across Ukraine, in the face of stiffer than expected resistance, bolstered by Western weapons support. Instead, Russian forces have besieged several cities and pummeled them with strikes, hitting two dozen medical facilities and creating a series of humanitarian crises.
That fight expanded Sunday to the sprawling facility at Yavoriv, which has long been used to train Ukrainian soldiers, often with instructors from the United States and other countries in the Western alliance. More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the site. In addition to the fatalities, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said 134 people were wounded in the attack.
The base is less than 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Polish border and appears to be the westernmost target struck during Russia’s 18-day invasion. It has hosted NATO training drills, making it a potent symbol of Russia’s longstanding fears that the expansion of the 30-member Western military alliance to include former Soviet states threatens its security — something NATO denies. Still, the perceived threat from NATO is central to Moscow’s justifications for the war, and it has demanded Ukraine drop its ambitions to join the alliance.
Ina Padi, a 40-year-old Ukrainian who crossed the border with her family, was taking shelter at a fire station in Wielkie Oczy, Poland, when she was awakened by blasts Sunday morning that shook her windows.
“I understood in that moment, even if we are free of it, (the war) is still coming after us,” she said.
Russian fighters also fired at the airport in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, which is less than 150 kilometers (94 miles) north of Romania and 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Hungary, two other NATO allies.
NATO said Sunday that it currently does not have any personnel in Ukraine, though the United States has increased the number of US troops deployed to Poland. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the West would respond if Russia’s strikes travel outside Ukraine and hit any NATO members, even accidentally.
Ukrainian and European leaders have pushed with limited success for Russia to grant safe passage to civilians trapped by fighting. Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that more than 10 humanitarian corridors were set to open, including from the besieged port city of Mariupol. But such promises have repeatedly crumbled, and there was no word late Sunday on whether people were able to use the evacuation routes.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said suffering in Mariupol was “simply immense” and that hundreds of thousands of people faced extreme shortages of food, water and medicine.
“Dead bodies, of civilians and combatants, remain trapped under the rubble or lying in the open where they fell,” the Red Cross said in a statement. “Life-changing injuries and chronic, debilitating conditions cannot be treated.”
The fight for Mariupol is crucial because its capture could help Russia establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Marcos Jr. holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency

Marcos Jr. holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency
Marcos Jr. holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency

Marcos Jr. holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency
  • More than 67 million Filipinos, including 1.7 million overseas, have registered to vote in the elections
MANILA: The son and namesake of late Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos has maintained a strong lead in the Philippines’ presidential election race, according to an opinion poll published on Monday.
The Feb 18-23 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia showed Marcos cornering 60 percent of support from 2,400 respondents, unchanged from January, with his closest rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, sliding from 16 percent to 15 percent.
The other main presidential contenders for the May 9 contest – Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, boxing great Manny Pacquiao and Senator Panfilo Lacson – received 10 percent, 8 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, remained the top choice for vice president, with a 29-point lead over her closest rival, Senate speaker Vicente Sotto.
Duterte-Carpio is the running mate of Marcos. In the Philippines, the vice president is elected separately to the president.
More than 67 million Filipinos, including 1.7 million overseas, have registered to vote in the elections, which historically have a high turnout. Posts contested include the presidency, vice presidency, 12 senate seats, 300 lower house seats, and roughly 18,000 local positions. Official campaigning began on Feb. 8.

Germany decides in principle to buy F-35 fighter jet - government source

Germany decides in principle to buy F-35 fighter jet - government source
Germany decides in principle to buy F-35 fighter jet - government source

Germany decides in principle to buy F-35 fighter jet - government source
BERLIN: Germany has decided in principle to purchase the US fighter jet F-35 built by Lockheed Martin to replace its ageing Tornado, according to a government source.
The Tornado is the only German jet capable of carrying US nuclear bombs, stored in Germany, in case of a conflict. But the air force has been flying the jet since the 1980s, and Berlin is planning to phase it out between 2025 and 2030.
A German defence source told Reuters in early February that Germany was leaning toward purchasing the F-35 but a final decision has not been taken.

